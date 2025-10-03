Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway: Win a S$20K Dream Vacation and Capella Hotel staycations

|The following is a sponsored post by Citi Singapore. All opinions remain those of The MileLion
With the year-end shopping and travel season just around the corner, Citi Mastercard has launched a Million Dollar Giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will each receive S$20,000 to plan their Dream Holiday anywhere in the world.
In addition to this, cardholders can also look forward to a spend-and-redeem promotion in November, which will offer 700x 1-night Capella Singapore staycations, complete with breakfast and late check-out.
All you need to do is charge your purchases to an eligible Citi Mastercard Credit Card between now and the end of the promotion period.
Win a Dream Holiday
From 1 October to 31 December 2025, eligible Citi Mastercard Cardmembers can win a Dream Holiday (worth up to S$20,000) by accumulating lucky draw chances from their card spending.
A minimum qualifying spend of S$3,000 is required to participate, and chances are awarded as follows:
|Tier
|Qualifying Spend
|Chances
|Regular Cardmembers
|Every S$500
|1X
|Cardmembers with Citigold or Citigold Private Client Status
|Every S$500
|2X
For example, a regular cardmember who spends S$3,000 will receive 6x chances, while a cardmember with Citigold or Citigold Private Client status would receive 12x chances.
A few important points to note:
- There is no limit on the total chances that can be earned
- Spending can be combined across multiple eligible cards
- Spending made on supplementary cards will be counted as part of the principal cardholder’s
The lucky draw will be conducted in March 2026, and a total of 10 prizes awarded. Winners will be announced by 20 March 2026 and will be notified via the Citi Mobile App.
How does the Dream Holiday prize work?
Lucky draw winners will get the chance to customise their own Dream Holiday with Trip.com, with a budget of S$20,000 to cover flights, hotels, trains, airport transfers, car rentals, attractions and tours.
Who you want to bring, where you want to go, and what you want to do are completely up to you. You could see the Northern Lights in Iceland, catch Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, go on safari in the Serengeti, or go hot air ballooning over Cappadocia. And if you’re struck by decision paralysis, the Trip.com team can help put something together too.
Capella Singapore staycation
On 1 November 2025, Citi will be launching a separate giveaway of 700x 1-night Capella staycations, under a spend-and-redeem promotion. The stay includes a Premier Garden King Room, 2 p.m late check-out, and daily breakfast for up to two adult guests and two children under the age of 12.
More details will be provided soon, so stay tuned!
Which cards are eligible?
The following Citi Mastercard Credit Cards are eligible for the Million Dollar Giveaway.
|
|
The three main cards that miles chasers will usually focus on using include the Citi Rewards Card, Citi PremierMiles Card and Citi Prestige Card.
|Citi Rewards Card
|Min. Income
|S$30,000
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(First Year Free)
|Key Features
|
|Welcome Offer
(Ends 28 Feb 2026)
|
|Citi PremierMiles Card
|Min. Income
|S$30,000
|Annual Fee
|S$196.20
(First Year Free)
|Key Features
|
|Welcome Offer
(Ends 30 Sep 2025)
|
|Citi Prestige Card
|Min. Income
|S$120,000
|Annual Fee
|S$651.82
|Key Features
|
|Welcome Offer
(Ends 31 Jan 2026)
|
What counts as qualifying spend?
Qualifying spend is defined as online and offline retail purchases made in SGD or FCY, excluding the following.
|
Key exclusions to highlight include education, government services, insurance premiums, charitable donations, prepaid account top-ups and Citi PayAll transactions. I’ve also confirmed with Citi that CardUp and ipaymy transactions will not count towards qualifying spend as well, as they run afoul of clause (iii).
Minimum spend and qualifying spend will be tracked by transaction date based on Singapore time. Therefore, you can safely spend up to the last day of the promotion period.
Terms & Conditions
The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.
Conclusion
The Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway kicks off today, and Citi Mastercard Credit Cardmembers can start accumulating chances towards the Dream Holiday lucky draw. Remember, you need to spend at least S$3,000 to be eligible for the draw, and customers with Citigold/Citigold Private Client status will earn double the chances.
Be sure to check the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway webpage on 1 November for updates on how to win one of the 700x 1-night Capella Singapore staycations.
Hi Aaron, You have mentioned that key exclusions for the qualifying spend include education, government services, insurance premiums, charitable donations, prepaid account top-ups and Citi PayAll transactions. How about hospitals?