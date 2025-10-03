Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway: Win a S$20K Dream Vacation and Capella Hotel staycations

The following is a sponsored post by Citi Singapore. All opinions remain those of The MileLion

With the year-end shopping and travel season just around the corner, Citi Mastercard has launched a Million Dollar Giveaway, where 10 lucky winners will each receive S$20,000 to plan their Dream Holiday anywhere in the world.

In addition to this, cardholders can also look forward to a spend-and-redeem promotion in November, which will offer 700x 1-night Capella Singapore staycations, complete with breakfast and late check-out.

All you need to do is charge your purchases to an eligible Citi Mastercard Credit Card between now and the end of the promotion period.

Win a Dream Holiday

From 1 October to 31 December 2025, eligible Citi Mastercard Cardmembers can win a Dream Holiday (worth up to S$20,000) by accumulating lucky draw chances from their card spending.

A minimum qualifying spend of S$3,000 is required to participate, and chances are awarded as follows:

Tier Qualifying Spend Chances Regular Cardmembers Every S$500 1X Cardmembers with Citigold or Citigold Private Client Status Every S$500 2X

For example, a regular cardmember who spends S$3,000 will receive 6x chances, while a cardmember with Citigold or Citigold Private Client status would receive 12x chances.

A few important points to note:

There is no limit on the total chances that can be earned

Spending can be combined across multiple eligible cards

Spending made on supplementary cards will be counted as part of the principal cardholder’s

The lucky draw will be conducted in March 2026, and a total of 10 prizes awarded. Winners will be announced by 20 March 2026 and will be notified via the Citi Mobile App.

How does the Dream Holiday prize work?

Lucky draw winners will get the chance to customise their own Dream Holiday with Trip.com, with a budget of S$20,000 to cover flights, hotels, trains, airport transfers, car rentals, attractions and tours.

Who you want to bring, where you want to go, and what you want to do are completely up to you. You could see the Northern Lights in Iceland, catch Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, go on safari in the Serengeti, or go hot air ballooning over Cappadocia. And if you’re struck by decision paralysis, the Trip.com team can help put something together too.

Capella Singapore staycation

On 1 November 2025, Citi will be launching a separate giveaway of 700x 1-night Capella staycations, under a spend-and-redeem promotion. The stay includes a Premier Garden King Room, 2 p.m late check-out, and daily breakfast for up to two adult guests and two children under the age of 12.

More details will be provided soon, so stay tuned!

Which cards are eligible?

The following Citi Mastercard Credit Cards are eligible for the Million Dollar Giveaway.

Citi Cash Back Card

Citi Cash Back+ Card

Citi Clear Platinum Card

Citi Platinum Card Citi PremierMiles Card

Citi Prestige Card

Citi Rewards Card

Citi ULTIMA Card

The three main cards that miles chasers will usually focus on using include the Citi Rewards Card, Citi PremierMiles Card and Citi Prestige Card.

Citi Rewards Card Min. Income S$30,000 Annual Fee S$196.20

(First Year Free) Key Features 10X ThankYou points per S$1 (4 miles per S$1) on online spending (excluding travel and in-app mobile wallet)

10X ThankYou points per S$1 (4 miles per S$1) on offline spending at department stores, and stores selling bags, shoes and clothes Welcome Offer

(Ends 28 Feb 2026) 40,000 bonus ThankYou points (16,000 miles) with a minimum qualifying spend of S$800 within the first 2 months of approval

T&Cs

Citi Prestige Card Min. Income S$120,000 Annual Fee S$651.82 Key Features 3.25 ThankYou points (1.3 miles) per S$1 for spending in SGD

5 ThankYou points (2 miles) per S$1 for spending in FCY

4th Night Free on hotels booked through the Citi Prestige Concierge

6x complimentary golf games

12x Priority Pass visits per calendar year

2x complimentary airport limo rides with min. spend of S$12,000 in a calendar quarter Welcome Offer

(Ends 31 Jan 2026) 142,500 ThankYou points (57,000 miles) for spending S$2,000 within the first 2 months of approval

T&Cs

What counts as qualifying spend?

Qualifying spend is defined as online and offline retail purchases made in SGD or FCY, excluding the following.

annual fees, interest charges, late payment charges, GST, cash advances,

instalment/easy/extended/equal payment plans, preferred payment plans, balance transfers, cash advances, quasi-cash transactions, all fees charged by Citibank or third party, miscellaneous charges imposed by Citibank (unless otherwise stated in writing by Citibank); funds transfers using the card as source of funds; bill payments (including via Citibank Online or via any other channel or agent); payments to educational institutions; payments to government institutions and services (including but not limited to court cases, fines, bail and bonds, tax payment, postal services, parking lots and garages, intra-government purchases); payments to insurance companies (sales, underwriting, and premiums); payments to financial institutions (including banks and brokerages); payments to non-profit organizations; betting or gambling (including lottery tickets, casino gaming chips, off-track betting, and wagers at race tracks) through any channel; any top-ups or payment of funds to payment service providers, prepaid cards and any prepaid accounts; transit-related transactions; transactions performed at establishments/businesses/merchants that fall within an excluded Merchant Category or a merchant that has been excluded by the bank, as sent out in www.citibank.com.sg/rwdexcl (this list of excluded Merchant Categories or merchants may be updated from time to time at our discretion and Eligible Cardmembers shall refer to this list for any updates); Citi PayAll transactions.

Key exclusions to highlight include education, government services, insurance premiums, charitable donations, prepaid account top-ups and Citi PayAll transactions. I’ve also confirmed with Citi that CardUp and ipaymy transactions will not count towards qualifying spend as well, as they run afoul of clause (iii).

Minimum spend and qualifying spend will be tracked by transaction date based on Singapore time. Therefore, you can safely spend up to the last day of the promotion period.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found here.

Conclusion

The Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway kicks off today, and Citi Mastercard Credit Cardmembers can start accumulating chances towards the Dream Holiday lucky draw. Remember, you need to spend at least S$3,000 to be eligible for the draw, and customers with Citigold/Citigold Private Client status will earn double the chances.

Be sure to check the Citi Mastercard Million Dollar Giveaway webpage on 1 November for updates on how to win one of the 700x 1-night Capella Singapore staycations.