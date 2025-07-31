Extended: Citi Rewards Card 16,000 miles sign-up offer

In August 2022, Citibank boosted the welcome offer for its popular Citi Rewards Card to 40,000 bonus ThankYou points (16,000 miles) with a minimum spend of just S$800

Since then, the offer has been renewed every few months, and it’s now been extended once again—this time until 28 February 2026. Keeping the same welcome offer in place for over 3.5 years is remarkable indeed!

The Citi Rewards Card is a key part of my overall credit card strategy, and if you don’t have one yet, this is a great time to hop onboard.

Citi Rewards 16,000 miles sign-up offer

New-to-bank customers who apply for a Citi Rewards Card by 28 February 2026 will receive 40,000 ThankYou points (equivalent to 16,000 miles) when they:

Apply online for a Citi Rewards Card

Get approved within 30 days from application

Make a qualifying spend of at least S$800 within the first 2 months of approval

The first year’s annual fee is waived.

❓ New-to-bank Definition

New-to-bank customers are defined as those who: do not currently hold a principal Citi card, and

have not cancelled a principal Citi card in the 12 month period before application Debit cards, supplementary cards and corporate cards do not count.



These bonus points are on top of the regular base earn rate, and the best way to maximise this is to clock the entire S$800 spend on the Citi Rewards Card’s 10X (4 mpd) categories.

❓ What are 10X categories? The Citi Rewards Card will earn 10X points (equivalent to 4 mpd) on the following categories of spend: all spending at online merchants (excluding travel and mobile wallet ), and

offline spending at merchants with the following MCCs: MCC 5311: Department Stores MCC 5611: Men’s and Boy’s Clothing and Accessories Stores MCC 5621: Women’s Ready to Wear Store MCC 5631: Women’s Accessory and Specialty Stores MCC 5641: Children’s and Infant’s Wear Stores MCC 5651: Family Clothing Stores MCC 5655: Sports and Riding Apparel Stores MCC 5661: Shoe Stores MCC 5691: Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores MCC 5699: Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops MCC 5948: Luggage and Leather Good Stores



For example, if you clock the S$800 minimum spend entirely on 10X categories, you’ll receive a total of 48,000 ThankYou points (19,200 miles), broken down into:

8,000 ThankYou points for spending S$800 online (@ 10 points/S$1)

40,000 ThankYou points for meeting the minimum spend for the welcome offer

An easy way of doing this is to pair your Citi Rewards with the Amaze Card. Amaze keeps the MCC the same, but converts all transactions into online spending.

The catch is that Amaze now charges a 1% fee (min. S$0.50) on all SGD-denominated spend, ever since 10 March 2025. The table below illustrates how the fee affects your cost per mile.

💳 1% Fee and 4 mpd

Trxn (S$) Fee (S$) Fee (%) CPM S$3 S$0.50 16.7% 4.17¢ S$5 S$0.50 10% 2.50¢ S$10 S$0.50 5% 1.25¢ S$20 S$0.50 2.5% 0.63¢ S$30 S$0.50 1.7% 0.42¢ S$40 S$0.50 1.3% 0.31¢ S$50 S$0.50 1% 0.25¢

Mind you, the actual figure is higher once the opportunity cost is factored in. For example, if you could have spent the same amount on a 1.4 mpd card with no fees, then the Amaze x Citi Rewards pairing is really giving you an incremental 2.6 mpd, not 4 mpd.

Only you can decide whether the fee is worth it, but otherwise FCY spending with the Amaze Card remains free of fees.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Successful applicants must spend at least S$800 within the first two months of approval, otherwise known as the qualifying period.

The qualifying period for meeting the minimum spend runs from the approval date and two full calendar months following that. For example, those approved on 1 March 2025 will have until 31 May 2025 to meet the minimum spend.

In other words, you actually have 2-3 months to hit the minimum spend, and should apply as early in the month as possible to stretch that period.

Qualifying spend excludes the following:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions (i) any Equal Payment Plan (EPP) purchases,

(ii) refunded/disputed/unauthorised/fraudulent retail purchases,

(iii) Quick Cash and other instalment loans,

(iv) Citi PayLite/Citi Flexibill/cash advance/quasi-cash transactions/balance transfers/annual card membership fees/interest/goods and services taxes,

(v) bill payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds,

(vi) late payment fees and

(vii) any other form of service/ miscellaneous fees

(vii) Citi PayAll transactions where the customer is not charged the Citi PayAll service fee



For the avoidance of doubt, Citi PayAll transactions will count towards qualifying spend, but only if the admin fee is paid. Prior to 2 May 2023, even no-fee payments would count as qualifying spend!

Citi PayAll currently supports the following payments:

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments Education Fees

Taxes

Rent

Insurance Premiums

Renovation Fees

Property Agent Fees

Wedding Expenses

Condo Management Fees

Child Care Services

Domestic Helper Service Fees

Donation or Charity Payment

Electricity Bills Event Management Fees

Membership Fees

Maintenance Fees

Medical Services

Payment for Retail Goods and Services

Parking

Professional Services Fees

Storage

Travel Expenses

Transport Fees

Utilities

I recently clarified with Citibank that transactions such as insurance premiums, charitable donations and GrabPay top-ups will count towards qualifying spend, even though they’re ineligible to earn base points.

Of course, there’s very little reason to spend on these categories, when Amaze makes it so easy to meet the minimum spend and earn 10X points in the process!

When will the miles be credited?

The 40,000 ThankYou points will be credited within three calendar months from the end of the minimum spend period.

What can you do with ThankYou points?

Citi ThankYou points are extremely flexible, with 11 different transfer partners to choose from. This includes some programmes with good sweet spots, such as EVA Air Infinity MileageLands and Flying Blue.

Partner Transfer Ratio

(ThankYou Points: Miles) 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000 25,000:10,000

Transfers cost a flat S$27.25, regardless of the number of points converted. Citibank does not pool points across cards, so if you have both a Citi Prestige and Citi Rewards, you’ll need to pay two conversion fees.

Citi ThankYou points earned on the Citi Rewards Card are valid for up to five years. In practice, some points can be valid for as little as three months. It’s a bit confusing, but I’ve explained how it works in the article below.

SingSaver alternative

If this offer isn’t to your liking, an alternative option is available for applications made via SingSaver (you cannot stack the Citi and SingSaver offers).

New-to-bank customers who apply via SingSaver and spend at least S$500 within 30 days of approval can pick one of the following gifts:

Dyson Airwrap Origin

S$450 Shopee voucher

Hinomi H1 Pro V2 Ergonomic Office Chair

S$400 cash

Be sure to follow the steps below:

Apply through this link You will be directed to a SingSaver landing page. Enter your email address and click “confirm” Complete your application and take a screenshot of the Application Reference Number (for Citibank, it’s 12 alphanumeric characters) Fill in the SingSaver rewards form that will be sent to your email. It’s vital you fill in the form– no form, no reward.

Do note that the gifts above are accurate at the time of writing, but may change throughout the month. You’ll always see the latest gifts reflected on the landing page, and in the T&Cs.

Overview: Citi Rewards Card

Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity Up to 5 Yrs. Annual Fee S$196.20

(First Year Free) Min.

Transfer 25,000 TY points

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? No FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on online spend Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The Citi Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a., and a S$196.20 annual fee which is automatically waived for the first year.

Cardholders will earn 4 mpd on all online transactions, with the exception of travel and in-app mobile wallet payments.

Read a full review of the Citi Rewards Card below.

Conclusion

Citibank has once again extended its sign-up bonus for the Citi Rewards Card, which offers 16,000 bonus miles with a minimum spend of S$800. No annual fee is necessary, and if the minimum spend is clocked on eligible 10X categories, a total return of 19,200 miles can be earned.

Remember to submit your application by 28 February 2026 if you’re interested.