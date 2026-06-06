While most banks have strict rules forbidding the transferring of credit card points, Standard Chartered is a notable exception.

Cardholders are allowed to transfer 360° Rewards Points to other cardholders for a nominal fee, which is even waived in certain cases. This is a useful way of sharing rewards on joint expenses, or helping a friend or family member minimise orphan points when making conversions to airline miles.

Unfortunately, this feature — the only one of its kind in Singapore, after OCBC canned theirs in late 2025 — will soon be discontinued.

Standard Chartered ending points transfer feature

Per an update on the Standard Chartered website, cardholders will no longer be able to transfer their 360° Rewards Points to other individuals from 4 July 2026.

From 4 July 2026 (the “Effective Date”), the 360° Rewards Points Transfer feature under the Standard Chartered 360° Rewards Programme will be discontinued. This feature currently allows principal cardholders to transfer their 360° Rewards Points to a nominated family member or friend who holds an eligible credit card that earns 360° Rewards Points. -Standard Chartered

For context, it’s currently possible for principal cardholders to transfer 360° Rewards Points, with the following conditions:

Each principal cardholder can have up to five nominees

Each nominee must have a principal card that earns 360° Rewards Points

that earns 360° Rewards Points Transferred points follow the expiry date of the points on the nominated account

A fee of S$10 is charged for every 100,000 360° Rewards Points (or part thereof) transferred to a nominee’s credit card account (waived for Visa Infinite cardholders)

The T&Cs are mum as to whether the transfer fee is also waived for the Beyond Card, though I’d be surprised if it applied to the bank’s flagship product.

To make a transfer, log in to the Standard Chartered rewards portal and click on your name at the top right > Points Transfer

You’ll then be able to specify how many points you want to transfer, and to which card number.

In some ways, this feature was a little too good to be true. Given how tetchy banks are about the trade or resale of credit card points, it’s surprising that Standard Chartered would even allow this in the first place.

Indeed, it’s not surprising to learn that there are numerous listings on Carousell from sellers trying to monetise their points, proudly claiming “no audit risk”.

As one listing puts it:

SCB miles / points can be transferred directly and instantaneously into your SCB card so that u have full control over the flight redemption process.

Based on the asking prices, these listings are likely targeted at those who aren’t aware of their options. There’s no reason to be buying miles off shady dealers on Carousell when you could — legitimately — purchase unlimited miles through the UOB Payment Facility at 1.8 cents each (or 1.6 cents, if you’re fortunate enough to qualify for a UOB Reserve Card), or even less through platforms like Citi PayAll.

OCBC used to have a similar feature too

Interestingly enough, Standard Chartered wasn’t the only bank to offer such a feature.

OCBC used to allow principal cardholders to transfer OCBC$, 90°N Miles or VOYAGE Miles to another principal cardholder, for a flat admin fee of 2,300 units of currency (i.e. 2,300 OCBC$, 2,300 90°N Miles, or 2,300 VOYAGE Miles).

This feature was discontinued in November 2025, when OCBC retired its desktop rewards portal.

Conclusion

Standard Chartered cardholders will no longer be able to transfer their credit card points to one another from 4 July 2026, with the bank sunsetting this little-known but useful feature.

If you want to make any transfers, be sure to do them over the next month.