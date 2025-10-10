Complete list of UOB$ merchants: October 2025

Welcome to the October 2025 roundup of UOB$ merchants, which highlights the places where UOB cardholders can earn UOB$ cashback in addition to the regular UNI$. This cashback can then be used on your next visit to the same merchant.

It’s been four months since my last update in June, and unfortunately, the list has continued to shrink. A total of 15 merchants have left the programme — including some big names like Crystal Jade — and while five merchants have joined, three of them are returning members rather than entirely new additions.

On the bright side, UOB has reinstated double UOB$ for selected merchants, after previously removing it in January 2025. The main difference is that “double UOB$ day” is now Wednesday, instead of Friday previously.

Why did UOB$ merchants use to be a problem?

UOB$ merchants (formerly known as SMART$ merchants) used to be one of the biggest minefields for UOB cardholders, because UOB$ cashback would be awarded in lieu of UNI$.

Despite the similar-sounding names, UOB$ and UNI$ are worlds apart:

UOB$ is a form of return cashback that can be spent on the next bill with the same merchant

UNI$ is UOB’s points currency, which can be converted into airline miles

With a median UOB$ rebate of just 3.5%, you would almost always be worse off earning UOB$, compared to up to 4 mpd worth of UNI$.

But on 1 November 2024, everything changed as UOB revised its policy to allow double dipping on UNI$ and UOB$ at UOB$ merchants. Now, instead of avoiding UOB$ merchants, UOB cardholders should be seeking them out. UOB$ rebates may be modest, but so long as they’re in addition to UNI$, you have nothing to lose.

How do UOB$ work?

When UOB cardholders spend at UOB$ merchants, they earn UOB$ which can be redeemed on the next transaction with the same merchant at a rate of 1 UOB$ = S$1.

For example, suppose you visit UOB$ merchant Miniso (4% rebates) and use your UOB Preferred Platinum Visa to pay for a S$20 transaction (via mobile contactless). You will earn:

40 UNI$ (which can be converted into 80 airline miles)

0.80 UOB$ (which can be used to offset a future transaction at Miniso)

UOB$ can be tracked via the UOB TMRW app. To view the UOB$ you’ve earned, tap on Rewards+ > My rewards > UOB$.

This shows a summary of the UOB$ you’ve earned at various merchants, as well as the expiry date.

All UOB cards participate in the UOB$ programme, with the exception of:

Changes for October 2025

New UOB$ merchants

Five new merchants have joined the UOB$ programme since the previous update in June 2025.

✅ New UOB$ Merchants: October 2025 Category Merchant Rebate Dining 8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro 5% Dining Little Italy 10% Dining Royal Host 2% Retail & Services CASA 3% Retail & Services Hideaway 3%

(5% for Reserve, VI and VI Metal)

To be fair, I’m not sure whether 8 Degrees Taiwanese Bistro, CASA and Little Italy can really be considered joiners, as they were part of the UOB$ programme at the start of the year. They weren’t there when I checked the list in June 2025, so that could have been a temporary departure or just a website bug.

Removed UOB$ merchants

15 merchants have left the UOB$ programme since the previous update in October 2025.

❌ Removed UOB$ Merchants: October 2025 Category Merchant Rebate Dining Bonchon 5% Dining Cinnabon 5% Dining Crystal Jade Group 3% Dining Tenkaichi Japanese BBQ Restaurant 5% Retail and Services G-Star 5% Retail and Services Hall of Fame 6% Retail and Services iRUN 6% Retail and Services LFC 6% Retail and Services Limited Edt Underground 6% Retail and Services New Era 6% Retail and Services Replay 5% Retail and Services Sports Fashion 6% Retail and Services Under Armour 6% Retail and Services Weston Corp 6% Travel and Entertainment Cathay Cineplexes 2%

Notable departures include Cathay Cineplexes (no surprises there!), the Crystal Jade Group and Cinnabon.

Full list of UOB$ merchants

Here’s the latest list of UOB$ merchants, current as of 10 October 2025 (sections are expanded by default for easier searching; you can tap on individual sections to collapse them for easier navigation).

Dining

Dining Merchant Rebate Remarks Aburi-EN 3% Isetan Scotts

Paragon

Nex

Northpoint City Bee Cheng Hiang 2% Except Takashimaya , Jewel, Changi Airport

4% on Wednesday BreadTalk 3% Canteen by Trapeze Rec. Club 3% 5% rebate for UOB Reserve Carl’s Jr 3% Cellarbration 3% Famous Kitchen 5% Famous Treasure 5% Hang Heung 5% ION Orchard Hard Rock Cafe 3% Hei Sushi 3% House of Seafood 3%

(cap S$60) The Riverwalk House of White Beehoon 3% The Punggol Settlement Kappou Miyako 5%

(cap S$100)

International Building

10% on Wednesday Kinara Contemporary Indian Cuisine 10% 164 Upper East Coast Rd Mr. Coconut 2% Except Jewel Nanbantei Japanese Restaurant 5% Far East Plaza

Chinatown Point Nong Geng Ji 5% VivoCity Orchid Live Seafood 3%

(cap S$30) HomeTeamNS Khatib

6% on Wednesday OSO Ristorante 5% Oasia Hotel Downtown Patisserie G 5% Downtown Gallery

Millennia Walk Potato Corner 3% Sakae Sushi 3% Salmon Samurai 3% Except 100AM Mall

6% on Wednesday Secret Mermaid 3% 6% on Wednesday Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant 5%

10% on Wednesday Standing Sushi Bar 3% 6% on Wednesday Swatow Seafood Restaurant 5% 181 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh

10% on Wednesday Tanuki Raw 3% 6% on Wednesday Tarte by Cheryl Koh 5% Taste of India 5%

(cap S$8) 77 Rangoon Rd Toast Box 3%

Lux Retail

Lux Retail Merchant Rebate Remarks CDG 10%

(min. S$1.5K) CDG Play 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Club21 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Jil Sander 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Mulberry 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Sacai 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Stella McCartney 10%

(min. S$1.5K) Thom Browne 10%

(min. S$1.5K)

Retail and Services

Retail and Services Merchant Rebate Remarks agnès B 5% COSLAB 3% Bukit Panjang Plaza

Waterway Point Crocodile 3% 6% on Wednesday Fortune Supermarket 2% Gordon Max 3% Wheelock Place G-Star Raw 5% Hang Ten 3% 702 AMK Ave 8

KINEX

Lot One Shopper

Lucky Plaza

NEX

Northpoint Shopping Centre HoneyWorld 3% ICON Aesthetics 3% Century Square JD Sports 5%

(min. S$100) Not available at Vivo City outlet M)phosis 3% Miniso 4% Mr Jeff 5% Lot One

IMM

Kallang MRT

Tampines Mall

78B Telok Blangah St

19 Eng Kong Terrace Nitori 3% Optique Paris Miki 2% Surfer’s Paradise 3% Bedok Mall

Compass One

Eastpoint Mall

JCube

KINEX

Tiong Bahru Plaza

Thomson Plaza

White Sands Winter Time 2% 4% on Wednesday

Travel and Entertainment

Travel and Entertainment Merchant Rebate Remarks City Tours 10%

Conclusion

UOB cardholders can earn both UOB$ cashback and UNI$ points at UOB$ merchants, which provides extra incentive to use a UOB card.

Unfortunately, further big names like Crystal Jade are no longer part of the programme, and the closing down of Cathay Cineplexes doesn’t help either. Those who enjoy a Cinnabon (hello, Gene) will also be disappointed.

The good news is that double UOB$ days are back, albeit on Wednesday now rather than Friday. That’s an opportunity to earn up to 10% return cashback, on top of UNI$, and might be worth planning around.