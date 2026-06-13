Full list of CardUp promo codes for 2026

CardUp is a bill payment platform that lets users earn credit card miles on expenses such as insurance premiums, tuition fees, taxes, rental, utilities, and other payments that are typically excluded from rewards. In essence, this is a legitimate way of buying miles, the cost of which varies depending on the category of payment and the type of card used.

Unfortunately, CardUp recently implemented a significant fee increase across the board, and fees now range from 2.25% to 2.9%, compared to 1.73% to 2.6% previously.

While there are still situations where using CardUp makes sense, the number of viable use cases has narrowed considerably — especially when compared to in-house payment platforms like Citi PayAll and SC EasyBill.

In this post, I’ll cover the ongoing payment promotions, and the all-important cost per mile with various credit cards.

💳 First Payment Promo First-time CardUp users can use the code MILELION to enjoy a 2.3% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000, made with a Visa card

How does CardUp work?

Here’s how the CardUp payment process works:

You submit a payment request CardUp charges your credit card for the amount due, plus an admin fee CardUp makes a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf. The receiving party need not be registered with CardUp

You earn credit card miles for the amount charged to your card — including the admin fee — and the cost per mile is the admin fee divided by the number of miles earned.

CardUp currently supports the following types of payments.

💳 CardUp Supported Payments Car Loans

Car Rental & Leasing

Condo & MCST

Education

Electricity (except SP Group)

Helper Salary

Insurance (except NTUC Income) Miscellaneous*

Mortgage Loans

Property Agent Fee

Renovation

Rent

Season Parking (except HDB)

Taxes *Payment for the provision of goods and services, agent fees, and other categories subject to CardUp’s approval

Summary: CardUp promo codes for 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the CardUp codes available for 2026.

Code Payment Cards MLTAX26R

2.25%

Exp 31 Dec 26 Recurring income tax

New Existing

Visa 3HOME2026

2.28%

Exp 31 Dec 26 Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary

New Existing

Visa MILELION

2.3%

Exp 31 Dec 26

Any Payment

New

Visa 230TAXBONUS

2.3%

Exp 31 Dec 26 Any Payment

New Existing

Visa RENT23

2.3%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Rent

New Existing

Visa 235VTAXONE

2.35%

Exp 31 Dec 26 One-off income tax

New Existing

Visa REC235

2.35%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Recurring Payments

New Existing

Visa GLOBE235

2.35%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Overseas Payments

New Existing

Visa RENO239

2.39%

Exp 31 Jan 27 Renovation

New Existing

Visa OFF245

2.45%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Any Payment

New Existing

Visa OFF259

2.59%

Exp 31 Jan 27

Any Payment

New Existing

AMEX, MC

Details: CardUp promo codes for 2026

Recurring income tax (2.25%)

Code MLTAX26R Redemption Limit 2x redemptions per user Admin Fee 2.25% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 25 March 2027 Eligible Cards Visa MLTAX26R T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code MLTAX26R to enjoy a 2.25% fee on recurring personal income tax payments scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 25 March 2027.

The code is valid for a maximum of two redemptions per user, and is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.25% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.38¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.47¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.57¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.69¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.72¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.83¢

Homeowner recurring payments (from 2.28%)

Code 3HOME2026 Redemption Limit None Admin Fee 2.28% to 2.33% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 6 January 2027 Validity Visa 3HOME2026 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code 3HOME2026 to enjoy a 2.28-2.33% fee on recurring home payment categories scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 6 January 2027.

Home payment categories are defined as the following:

Mortgage

Condo MCST

Education

Rent

Renovation Parking

Property Tax

Helper Salary

Car Loan

Car Rental/Leasing

Here’s the catch though: the offer is only valid for new recurring payment categories. What this means is that you must not have scheduled a payment in that particular category before. So if I’ve paid Condo MCST fees via CardUp previously, for example, I won’t enjoy the discounted fee for this category.

Customers will enjoy a 2.28% fee on the first new recurring payment category, 2.30% for the second, and 2.33% for the third. The fee is valid for the first three payments of the recurring series.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.28% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.39¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.49¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.59¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.71¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.74¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.86¢

First-time payment (2.3%)

Code MILELION Redemption Limit First payment only Admin Fee 2.3% Min. Spend None Cap S$5,000 Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 5 January 2027 Validity Visa MILELION T&Cs

First-time CardUp users can use the promo code MILELION to enjoy a 2.3% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.9% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$5,000.

Payments must be scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 5 January 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.3% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.41¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.50¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.61¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.73¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.76¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

Rental (2.3%)

Code RENT23 Redemption Limit None

Admin Fee 2.3% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa RENT23 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENT23 to enjoy a 2.3% fee on rental payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.3% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.41¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.50¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.61¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.73¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.76¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

Income tax bonus promo (2.3%)

Code 230TAXBONUS Redemption Limit 1x redemption per user

Admin Fee 2.3% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa 230TAXBONUS T&Cs

CardUp users who make an income tax payment between 13 June to 31 December 2026 will receive a bonus promo code, 230TAXBONUS, which offers a 2.3% fee on any one-off or recurring payment (it need not be tax!).

This is valid for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.3% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.41¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.50¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.61¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.73¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.76¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

One-off income tax (2.35%)

Code 235VTAXONE Redemption Limit 1x redemption per user Admin Fee 2.35% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 6 January 2027 Eligible Cards Visa 235VTAXONE T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code 235VTAXONE to enjoy a 2.35% fee on one-off personal income tax payments scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 6 January 2027.

The code is valid for a maximum of one redemption per user, and is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.35% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.44¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.53¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.64¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.77¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.79¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.91¢

Recurring payments (2.35%)

Code REC235 Redemption Limit None Admin Fee 2.35% Min. Spend None Cap S$20,000 per month Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa REC235 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code REC235 to enjoy a 2.35% fee on recurring payments of up to S$20,000 per month. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.9% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.

Payments must be scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027. Payments can be set up with weekly, monthly, half-yearly or yearly frequencies.

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.35% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.44¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.53¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.64¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.77¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.79¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.91¢

International payments (2.35%)

Code GLOBE235 Redemption Limit None Admin Fee 2.35% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa GLOBE235 T&Cs

CardUp users making international payments can use the promo code GLOBE235 to enjoy a 2.35% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.35% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.44¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.53¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.64¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.77¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.79¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.91¢

Given that this is an international transfer, you should also check whether the rate CardUp is offering is competitive compared to the alternatives, because that could implicitly increase your cost per mile.

Renovation (2.39%)

Code RENO239 Redemption Limit None Admin Fee 2.39% Min. Spend None Cap S$20,000 Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa RENO239 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENO239 to enjoy a 2.39% fee on up to S$20,000 of one-off renovation payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.9% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.39% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.46¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.56¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.67¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.80¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.82¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.95¢

All other payments: Visa (2.45%)

Code OFF245 Redemption Limit None

Admin Fee 2.45% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity Visa OFF245 T&Cs

For all other payments with Visa, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF245 to enjoy a 2.45% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

(2.45% fee)

Citi ULTIMA Visa

DBS Insignia

OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)

UOB Reserve 1.6 mpd 1.41¢ DBS Vantage 1.5 mpd 1.50¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

UOB Visa Infinite Metal 1.4 mpd 1.61¢ DBS Altitude Visa

OCBC 90°N Visa

OCBC VOYAGE 1.3 mpd 1.73¢ OCBC Premier Visa Infinite 1.28 mpd 1.76¢ Citi PremierMiles Visa

Maybank Visa Infinite

StanChart Journey 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

All other payments: AMEX & Mastercard (2.59%)

Code OFF259 Redemption Limit None

Admin Fee 2.59% Min. Spend None Cap None Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT) Due Date By 4 February 2027 Validity AMEX, Mastercard OFF259 T&Cs

For all other payments with AMEX or Mastercard, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF259 to enjoy a 2.59% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

CardUp FAQs

I’m attaching the usual CardUp FAQ below. Be sure to have a read, because it answers commonly asked questions like whether CardUp payments count towards sign-up bonuses (they mostly do) and whether there are any 10X opportunities (there aren’t).

Q: Do CardUp payments earn credit card miles?

A: Yes, that’s kind of the whole point. CardUp transactions code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and will earn miles with all cards except BOC, HSBC, and DBS/UOB-issued American Express cards.

Q: Do CardUp payments count towards minimum spend for welcome offers?

A: Again, yes. The two exceptions are BOC and HSBC cards, and DBS cards. DBS is odd in that it awards base points for CardUp spend (e.g. 1.3 mpd for DBS Altitude, 1.5 mpd for DBS Vantage), but does not count CardUp transactions towards the minimum spend for welcome offers.

Q: Are CardUp payments eligible to earn 4 mpd with specialised spending cards?

A: No. Stick to general spending cards with CardUp.

Q: Why did the CSO tell me that CardUp transactions don’t earn points?

A: Unfortunately, bank CSOs will sometimes misinform customers that CardUp transactions aren’t eligible to earn points. This usually happens because the customer asks something like “will insurance paid through CardUp earn rewards?”

Odds are, the CSO has never even heard of CardUp in their life and has no idea what it does. All they hear is “insurance”, and once that trigger word is spoken, the answer will almost certainly be no!

So I wouldn’t worry too much about what the CSO says.

Q: Is the CardUp admin fee eligible to earn miles?

A: Yes. Suppose you make a payment of S$100 with a promotional fee of 1.99%. The total amount charged to your card is S$101.99, and you’ll earn miles based on S$101.99 of spending.

Conclusion

CardUp’s revised promotional fees now start from 2.25%, which unfortunately is significantly higher than before. More competitive rates may be offered through Citi PayAll or SC EasyBill, so you should definitely take a look at those as well before deciding.

Whether it’s worth buying miles through CardUp boils down to how much you value a mile. The higher your mpd, the lower your cost per mile, so use the highest-earning general spending card you have.