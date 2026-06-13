HomeCredit Cards
Credit Cards

Full list of CardUp promo codes for 2026

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
35

Making a payment with CardUp? Don't pay full price if you can avoid it- here's the complete list of CardUp promo codes.

CardUp is a bill payment platform that lets users earn credit card miles on expenses such as insurance premiums, tuition fees, taxes, rental, utilities, and other payments that are typically excluded from rewards. In essence, this is a legitimate way of buying miles, the cost of which varies depending on the category of payment and the type of card used. 

Unfortunately, CardUp recently implemented a significant fee increase across the board, and fees now range from 2.25% to 2.9%, compared to 1.73% to 2.6% previously.

While there are still situations where using CardUp makes sense, the number of viable use cases has narrowed considerably — especially when compared to in-house payment platforms like Citi PayAll and SC EasyBill.

In this post, I’ll cover the ongoing payment promotions, and the all-important cost per mile with various credit cards.

💳 First Payment Promo
First-time CardUp users can use the code MILELION to enjoy a 2.3% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000, made with a Visa card

How does CardUp work?

Earn credit card rewards on bill payments that are normally ineligible for rewards

Here’s how the CardUp payment process works:

  1. You submit a payment request
  2. CardUp charges your credit card for the amount due, plus an admin fee
  3. CardUp makes a bank transfer to the receiving party on your behalf. The receiving party need not be registered with CardUp

You earn credit card miles for the amount charged to your card — including the admin fee — and the cost per mile is the admin fee divided by the number of miles earned. 

CardUp currently supports the following types of payments.

💳 CardUp Supported Payments
  • Car Loans
  • Car Rental & Leasing
  • Condo & MCST
  • Education
  • Electricity (except SP Group)
  • Helper Salary
  • Insurance (except NTUC Income)
  • Miscellaneous*
  • Mortgage Loans
  • Property Agent Fee
  • Renovation
  • Rent
  • Season Parking (except HDB)
  • Taxes
*Payment for the provision of goods and services, agent fees, and other categories subject to CardUp’s approval

Summary: CardUp promo codes for 2026

Here’s a rundown of all the CardUp codes available for 2026.

Code Payment Cards
MLTAX26R
2.25%
Exp 31 Dec 26		 Recurring income tax
New Existing
 Visa
3HOME2026
2.28%
Exp 31 Dec 26		 Mortgage, Car Loan, Car Leasing, Condo MCST, Education, Rent, Renovation, Season Parking, Property Tax, Helper Salary
New Existing
 Visa
MILELION
2.3%
Exp 31 Dec 26
 Any Payment
New
 Visa
230TAXBONUS
2.3%
Exp 31 Dec 26		 Any Payment
New Existing
 Visa
RENT23
2.3%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Rent
New Existing
 Visa
235VTAXONE
2.35%
Exp 31 Dec 26		 One-off income tax
New Existing
 Visa
REC235
2.35%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Recurring Payments
New Existing
 Visa
GLOBE235
2.35%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Overseas Payments
New Existing
 Visa
RENO239
2.39%
Exp 31 Jan 27		 Renovation
New Existing
 Visa
OFF245
2.45%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Any Payment
New Existing
 Visa
OFF259
2.59%
Exp 31 Jan 27
 Any Payment
New Existing
 AMEX, MC

Details: CardUp promo codes for 2026

Recurring income tax (2.25%)

Code MLTAX26R
Redemption Limit 2x redemptions per user
Admin Fee 2.25%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 25 March 2027
Eligible Cards Visa
MLTAX26R T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code MLTAX26R to enjoy a 2.25% fee on recurring personal income tax payments scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 25 March 2027.

The code is valid for a maximum of two redemptions per user, and is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.25% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.38¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.47¢
1.4 mpd 1.57¢
1.3 mpd 1.69¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.72¢
1.2 mpd 1.83¢

Homeowner recurring payments (from 2.28%)

Code 3HOME2026
Redemption Limit None
Admin Fee 2.28% to 2.33%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 6 January 2027
Validity Visa
3HOME2026 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code 3HOME2026 to enjoy a 2.28-2.33% fee on recurring home payment categories scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 6 January 2027.

Home payment categories are defined as the following:

  • Mortgage
  • Condo MCST
  • Education
  • Rent
  • Renovation
  • Parking
  • Property Tax
  • Helper Salary
  • Car Loan
  • Car Rental/Leasing

Here’s the catch though: the offer is only valid for new recurring payment categories. What this means is that you must not have scheduled a payment in that particular category before. So if I’ve paid Condo MCST fees via CardUp previously, for example, I won’t enjoy the discounted fee for this category.

Customers will enjoy a 2.28% fee on the first new recurring payment category, 2.30% for the second, and 2.33% for the third. The fee is valid for the first three payments of the recurring series. 

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards. 

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.28% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.39¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.49¢
1.4 mpd 1.59¢
1.3 mpd 1.71¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.74¢
1.2 mpd 1.86¢

First-time payment (2.3%)

Code MILELION
Redemption Limit First payment only
Admin Fee 2.3%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$5,000
Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 5 January 2027
Validity Visa
MILELION T&Cs

First-time CardUp users can use the promo code MILELION to enjoy a 2.3% fee on their first payment of up to S$5,000. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.9% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$5,000.

Payments must be scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 5 January 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.3% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.41¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.50¢
1.4 mpd 1.61¢
1.3 mpd 1.73¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.76¢
1.2 mpd 1.87¢

Rental (2.3%)

Code RENT23
Redemption Limit None
Admin Fee 2.3%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
RENT23 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENT23 to enjoy a 2.3% fee on rental payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.3% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.41¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.50¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.61¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.73¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.76¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

Income tax bonus promo (2.3%)

Code 230TAXBONUS
Redemption Limit 1x redemption per user
Admin Fee 2.3%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
230TAXBONUS T&Cs

CardUp users who make an income tax payment between 13 June to 31 December 2026 will receive a bonus promo code, 230TAXBONUS, which offers a 2.3% fee on any one-off or recurring payment (it need not be tax!).

This is valid for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.3% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.41¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.50¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.61¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.73¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.76¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

One-off income tax (2.35%)

Code 235VTAXONE
Redemption Limit 1x redemption per user
Admin Fee 2.35%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 December 2026, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 6 January 2027
Eligible Cards Visa
235VTAXONE T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code 235VTAXONE to enjoy a 2.35% fee on one-off personal income tax payments scheduled by 31 December 2026, with due dates on or before 6 January 2027.

The code is valid for a maximum of one redemption per user, and is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.35% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.44¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.53¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.64¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.77¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.79¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.91¢

Recurring payments (2.35%)

Code REC235
Redemption Limit None
Admin Fee 2.35%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$20,000 per month
Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
REC235 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code REC235 to enjoy a 2.35% fee on recurring payments of up to S$20,000 per month. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.9% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.

Payments must be scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027. Payments can be set up with weekly, monthly, half-yearly or yearly frequencies.

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.35% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.44¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.53¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.64¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.77¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.79¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.91¢

International payments (2.35%)

Code GLOBE235
Redemption Limit None
Admin Fee 2.35%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
GLOBE235 T&Cs

CardUp users making international payments can use the promo code GLOBE235 to enjoy a 2.35% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

The code is only valid for locally-issued Visa cards. 

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.35% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.44¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.53¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.64¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.77¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.79¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.91¢

Given that this is an international transfer, you should also check whether the rate CardUp is offering is competitive compared to the alternatives, because that could implicitly increase your cost per mile. 

Renovation (2.39%)

Code RENO239
Redemption Limit None
Admin Fee 2.39%
Min. Spend None
Cap S$20,000
Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
RENO239 T&Cs

CardUp users can use the promo code RENO239 to enjoy a 2.39% fee on up to S$20,000 of one-off renovation payments scheduled by 31 January 2027, with due dates on or before 4 February 2027. CardUp’s regular fee of 2.9% will apply to the portion of the payment that exceeds S$20,000.

This code is valid for all locally-issued Visa cards. 

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.39% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.46¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.56¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.67¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.80¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.82¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.95¢

All other payments: Visa (2.45%)

Code OFF245
Redemption Limit None
Admin Fee 2.45%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity Visa
OFF245 T&Cs

For all other payments with Visa, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF245 to enjoy a 2.45% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.45% fee)
  • Citi ULTIMA Visa
  • DBS Insignia
  • OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS)
  • UOB Reserve
 1.6 mpd 1.41¢
  • DBS Vantage
 1.5 mpd 1.50¢
  • StanChart Visa Infinite
  • UOB PRVI Miles Visa
  • UOB Visa Infinite Metal
 1.4 mpd 1.61¢
  • DBS Altitude Visa
  • OCBC 90°N Visa
  • OCBC VOYAGE
 1.3 mpd 1.73¢
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
 1.28 mpd 1.76¢
  • Citi PremierMiles Visa
  • Maybank Visa Infinite
  • StanChart Journey
 1.2 mpd 1.87¢

All other payments: AMEX & Mastercard (2.59%)

Code OFF259
Redemption Limit None
Admin Fee 2.59%
Min. Spend None
Cap None
Schedule By 31 January 2027, 6 p.m (SGT)
Due Date By 4 February 2027
Validity AMEX, Mastercard
OFF259 T&Cs

For all other payments with AMEX or Mastercard, CardUp users can use the promo code OFF259 to enjoy a 2.59% fee, for payments scheduled by 31 January 2027 with due dates on or before 4 February 2027.

Cards Earn Rate Cost Per Mile
(2.59% fee)
  • StanChart Beyond (PP, PB)
 2 mpd 1.26¢
  • Citi ULTIMA Mastercard
  • DCS Imperium
 1.6 mpd 1.58¢
  • StanChart Beyond (Regular)
 1.5 mpd 1.68¢
1.4 mpd 1.80¢
1.3 mpd 1.94¢
1.2 mpd 2.10¢
1.1 mpd 2.30¢
0.63 mpd 4.01¢
0.57 mpd 4.43¢

CardUp FAQs

I’m attaching the usual CardUp FAQ below. Be sure to have a read, because it answers commonly asked questions like whether CardUp payments count towards sign-up bonuses (they mostly do) and whether there are any 10X opportunities (there aren’t).

Q: Do CardUp payments earn credit card miles?

A: Yes, that’s kind of the whole point. CardUp transactions code as MCC 7399 (Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified), and will earn miles with all cards except BOC, HSBC, and DBS/UOB-issued American Express cards.

Q: Do CardUp payments count towards minimum spend for welcome offers?

A: Again, yes. The two exceptions are BOC and HSBC cards, and DBS cards. DBS is odd in that it awards base points for CardUp spend (e.g. 1.3 mpd for DBS Altitude, 1.5 mpd for DBS Vantage), but does not count CardUp transactions towards the minimum spend for welcome offers. 

Q: Are CardUp payments eligible to earn 4 mpd with specialised spending cards?

A: No. Stick to general spending cards with CardUp.

Q: Why did the CSO tell me that CardUp transactions don’t earn points?

A: Unfortunately, bank CSOs will sometimes misinform customers that CardUp transactions aren’t eligible to earn points. This usually happens because the customer asks something like “will insurance paid through CardUp earn rewards?”

Odds are, the CSO has never even heard of CardUp in their life and has no idea what it does. All they hear is “insurance”, and once that trigger word is spoken, the answer will almost certainly be no!

So I wouldn’t worry too much about what the CSO says.

The customer (service officer) isn’t always right!

Q: Is the CardUp admin fee eligible to earn miles?

A: Yes. Suppose you make a payment of S$100 with a promotional fee of 1.99%. The total amount charged to your card is S$101.99, and you’ll earn miles based on S$101.99 of spending.

Conclusion

CardUp’s revised promotional fees now start from 2.25%, which unfortunately is significantly higher than before. More competitive rates may be offered through Citi PayAll or SC EasyBill, so you should definitely take a look at those as well before deciding. 

Whether it’s worth buying miles through CardUp boils down to how much you value a mile. The higher your mpd, the lower your cost per mile, so use the highest-earning general spending card you have.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Guide: American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts programme

Similar Articles

Comments

35 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

35 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
TK Wang

Aaron, do you think that there is an error for the TAX18 T&Cs? If it is meant for recurring payments, shouldn’t the tax payment be due by 31 March 2026 rather than 31 March 2025? Currently, I’m using MLTAX24 that runs till 25 March 2025 at 1.75% no cap. It seems strange to have a new code to cover the last 2 months of tax payment for the payment cycle.

Last edited 1 year ago by TK Wang
Reply
Aaron Wong

nope. keep in mind that this isn’t the “real” promo code for tax season. CardUp releases that later in the year. TAX18 is meant for eager beavers who want to pay their taxes ahead of schedule.

Reply
Leo

if I recall correctly, we cannot pay income tax ahead of schedule and it will be refunded?

Reply
iamhappy

Hi Aaron, think you forgot the UOB Privilege Banking Card (Visa) for 1.2mpd

Reply
PCh

Why now so limited options for discounts for areas like Education? and all the promotions is for ocbc only.

Reply
Himynameis

Thank you for the detailed explanation, Mr MileLion!

Reply
Leo

No code for AMEX card… =.=

Reply
Kev Fang

Are some of the “2026” mentioned meant to be “2025”?

Reply
Avery

Hi, for Recurring Payments (1.85%) REC185 promo code, does it work if split payment to 2 and more weekly payments for a yearly insurance premium to qualify?

Reply
alice

I guess it works so long it is within $20K per month.

Reply
yct

Did you try this? Did it work?

Reply
yct

Well I tried it. Went off smoothly

Reply
alice

seem like the OCBC18 code only valid till Mar 25 not for the entire year of 2025.

Last edited 1 year ago by alice
Reply
alice

looks like the only promo code can use now is REC185 (1.85%), still better than to pay 2.6%.

Reply
Ken Tan

hi Aaron, can check with you can uob one card use to buy the miles? Thanks.

Last edited 1 year ago by Ken Tan
Reply
Pras

A quick data point is that Rental transactions aren’t always MCC 7399. CardUp seems to use MCC 6513 for DBS (as it isn’t excluded from rewards), and for ad-hoc promo codes which sometimes aren’t guaranteed for rewards as they specifically code as 6513 which are excluded by most banks. Likely reason is internal processing fees for 6513 might be cheaper than 7399

Reply
Alfred Tan

Citibank listed rental as exclusion for the thank you point, technically we paid the admin fees for CardUp platform yet we are not getting rewards from citibank, this is a big trap if i understand correctly.

Reply
Aaron Wong

No issues earning points with citi

Reply
Tom

Presumably you can use multiple code?

So, for example, if you have a tax bill of 10k and already have used Cardup before, you could use code MCTAX25 for 5k followed by MLTAX25R for the balance of 5k (assuming you don’t miss the 1,500 slots for the former)?

Reply
AnonR

Just signed up with MLTAX25R as a way of saying thanks for a useful site!

Reply
Joshua

Does UOB give UNI$ earning on payment using cardup?

Reply
Sansan Lim

include useing HSBC visa card ?

Reply
ZX Wng

does code MILELION still offer 1.79% service fees? I tried applying it but the service fee was about 2.3% instead

Reply
wAt3v3r

given that the fees are lower for recurring payments (1.85%), as compared to one-off payment (2.25%), is it possible to set a payment as recurring, and cancel after the first payment to enjoy the lower rate?

Reply
apok

Hey Aaron, coming to the end of 2025. Any advice on when you think CardUp might be announcing their promotions for 2026? Wondering if it’s worthwhile getting one of the OCBC cards to tied over from Jan 2026 to Mar 2026 since some of the Visa ones expire Dec 2025. Thx!

Reply
Where is 2026 leh?

It is not the 2025 promos we need. 2025 is all but over. It is the 2026 ones we need to know about !

Reply
Jelly

yess! i want to know the 2026 promos tooo

Reply
Neo

DBS Vantage – are the points awarded for rental payments?

Reply
John

Yes i’m wondering the same question. Milelion you posted this link previously that excludes DBS Vantage any points for CardUp payments for rental 1st December 2025 onwards (should the DBS Vantage card be removed from the above to avoid any confusion? on rental segment)

https://milelion.com/2025/10/30/dbs-cards-add-new-reward-exclusions-from-december-2025/

Reply
Aaron Wong

in the same article, there is a clarification from cardup that they have changed the MCC for rent.
a notification was also posted on milelion roars (t.me/milelionroars)

Reply
Tom

Does Mastercard charge more than Visa? Seems quite a few deals are now exclude the former.

Reply
Andy

Will there be promo code for Mastercard?

Reply
Alice

Tried to use 3HOME26R for helper salary, but it did not work. Is the code still valid ?

Reply
Syok

Yeah same here, saying I am not eligible but I am using my OCBC premier voyage visa, I dunno why I am not eligible

Reply
ELSM

Any updates to this list? Most of the promos codes are now over.

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,979FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterswdstrip reportsuoboneworlddbscitibankmattcamerican expressocbchiltonsqsingsaverloungehotel reviewhsbc