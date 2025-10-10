Which credit cards allow you to access Priority Pass lounges directly?

Back in 2022, Collinson Group (the company behind Priority Pass and Lounge Key) began trialling a new feature that allowed cardholders to use their physical credit cards to access Priority Pass lounges.

The obvious benefit was convenience, since it eliminated the need to carry around a physical Priority Pass card, or remember yet another login for the Priority Pass app. It also made it much easier to keep track of multiple Priority Pass memberships, because the card was your membership.

Three years later, this feature — known as Access on Payment Card, or AoPC — hasn’t been as widely adopted as I would have hoped, and I’m still drowning in Priority Pass membership cards and logins (a first world problem if there ever was one!).

That said, AoPC is available on several cards in Singapore, so let’s look at how it works, and which cards offer it.

What is Priority Pass AoPC?

Traditionally, travelers needed to carry a physical Priority Pass card or log into the mobile app to generate a digital membership card— both of which could be cumbersome, especially for those with multiple Priority Pass memberships tied to different credit cards.

However, there’s a third way of accessing lounges (or redeeming an airport experience like a restaurant meal, spa treatment etc.) which involves presenting the physical credit card through which you have a Priority Pass membership.

This is known as AoPC, and as the name suggests, you simply present your physical card at the lounge reception for verification.

With AoPC, the process is simplified as the credit card itself becomes your lounge pass. When you present your card at a participating lounge, the system automatically verifies your membership and grants access, charging guest fees (if applicable) directly to that card.

This feature is particularly useful for cardholders with multiple Priority Pass benefits across various bank-issued cards. Since each card can be used independently for lounge access, there’s no need to track which membership is linked to which account. It also minimises issues with expired or missing physical cards, ensuring that eligible travelers can enjoy their benefits without extra hassle.

Which cards offer Priority Pass AoPC?

Collinson says that AoPC costs issuers nothing extra, but for whatever reason, it remains the exception rather than the rule in Singapore.

💳 Singapore Credit Cards with Priority Pass

Credit Card Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp. Citi PremierMiles Card 2

Share

N/A DBS Altitude Visa 2

Share

N/A Card SC Journey Card 2

Share

N/A Maybank Visa Infinite Maybank Visa Infinite 4 N/A UOB PRVI Miles Card

AoPC*

UOB PRVI Miles Card 4 N/A StanChart Visa Infinite StanChart Visa Infinite 6

Share

N/A DBS Vantage Card DBS Vantage Card 10

Share

N/A SC Priority Banking Visa Infinite SC Priority Banking Visa Infinite 12^

Share

N/A Card Citi Prestige Card 12

Share

N/A AMEX Platinum Charge

∞ +1 guest 8

Max 1x supp. card

HSBC Premier Mastercard

AoPC

HSBC Premier Mastercard ∞ ∞

Max 3x supp. cards SC Beyond Card

AoPC

SC Beyond Card ∞ ∞

Max 4x supp. cards

Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card ∞ ∞

Max 2x supp. cards

UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card ∞ +1 guest ∞ HSBC Prive Card

AoPC

HSBC Prive Card ∞ ∞

Max 3x supp. cards

*AoPC for ^With min. AUM S$200K. 2x visits if AUM UOB PRVI Miles Visa and Mastercard only

As the table above shows, AoPC is only offered by the following cards:

HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Prive Card

StanChart Beyond Card

UOB PRVI Miles Mastercard

UOB PRVI Miles Visa

Do note that AoPC is not offered by the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX. If you have that particular version of the card, you’ll still need to do things the old-fashioned way.

So if your card supports AoPC, can you just show up at the lounge?

It depends. With the UOB PRVI Miles Cards, you’ll still need to register for a Priority Pass account using your credit card details, and wait for 12 hours before accessing a lounge with your physical card. However, once that’s done you won’t need to bother with a physical Priority Pass card and/or the app.

For PRVI Miles Mastercard and Visa cardmembers, you can also access the lounges using your physical PRVI Miles Card. Simply log in to your Priority Pass™ account at https://www.prioritypass.com. A pop-up screen will appear to confirm that your Card is enabled for lounge access. Click “OK” to activate. Please note that activation will take up to 12 hours to take effect. -UOB

On the other hand, the SC Beyond Card seems to be “show and go”.

3. Do I need to enrol in the Priority Pass Lounge Programme? Your physical Beyond Credit Card is your lounge access and enrolment is not required. -SC Bank

It’s not clear whether the HSBC Premier Mastercard and HSBC Prive Card require prior registration, so do sound out if you have any experience.

In general, if your credit card supports AoPC and grants unlimited Priority Pass visits, then there’s little need to bother with the Priority Pass app. However, if you have the UOB PRVI Miles Card, which caps visits at 4x per calendar year, then you might want to keep it handy if only to check how many visits you have left.

Conclusion

Priority Pass’ Access on Payment Card feature allows cardholders to simply use their physical credit card to enter Priority Pass lounges or redeem airport experiences. It saves you from having to fit yet another card into your travel wallet, or having to remember another login for the Priority Pass app.

Unfortunately, this feature is still relatively rare in Singapore, with only a handful of cards supporting it. But with any luck, we’ll see it adopted more widely in the future, because anything that makes the airport experience a little smoother is always welcome in my book.

Any other Singapore cards support AoPC?