Back again: S$3 off with every S$6 spend on SimplyGo with American Express cards

In March 2025, it finally became possible to use American Express cards for SimplyGo payments at bus and MRT gantries, more than eight years after credit cards were first accepted.

Unfortunately, no sooner had this been announced than AMEX also excluded SimplyGo transactions from earning rewards, whether Membership Rewards, KrisFlyer miles, or cashback.

As a small consolation, there was a limited-time AMEX Offer that gave registered cardholders S$3 back for every cumulative spend of S$6 with SimplyGo, up to 5x per registered card.

That offer has just been brought back for a further month, though this time it’s been cut to 3x per registered card. However, it’s still available to DBS and UOB AMEX cardholders, who can stack it with regular credit card rewards of up to 10 mpd!

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles or Membership Rewards points, or discounts in the form of statement credits. These are available to Platinum, True Cashback, and KrisFlyer cardholders, and can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted. These are usually not applicable to DBS or UOB AMEX cardholders, though they’re included on rare occasions.

AMEX Offer: S$3 back on SimplyGo rides

AMEX cardholders who register for this offer will receive a S$3 statement credit when they spend at least S$6 (in one or more transactions) on SimplyGo rides between 15 October and 14 November 2025.

Here are the key details to be aware of:

This offer can be enjoyed up to three times per registered card

per registered card Payments can be made with the physical card , or the digitised version on Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay

, or the on Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay You must tap in and out with the same card or mobile wallet

card or mobile wallet A maximum of 30,000 cards can be registered

can be registered If you have been targeted for the offer across multiple AMEX cards, you can register all of them and enjoy the offer as many times as you have cards

Statement credits should be posted to your statement within 15 business days of the transaction.

Transit fares will be accumulated daily to your AMEX card, and the accumulated amount will be posted after three days from date of transaction.

DBS and UOB cards are eligible too

Unlike most AMEX Offers, this promotion is also open to American Express cards issued by DBS and UOB. In this case, you’ll need to register via this link, instead of the AMEX app.

Better yet, the restriction on earning rewards doesn’t apply to these cards, so you can stack the cashback with miles from the DBS yuu AMEX, DBS Altitude AMEX, DBS Treasures Black Elite Card (no longer issued), or UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, as shown in the table below.

Card Earn Rate Min. Spend to Earn Points DBS yuu AMEX

DBS yuu AMEX 10 mpd^ S$0.01 UOB PRVI Miles AMEX

1.4 mpd S$5*

(see footnote) DBS Altitude AMEX

1.3 mpd S$1.54 DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX 1.2 mpd S$1.67 *For AMEX cards, UOB awards UNI$ based on the accumulated SimplyGo spend per calendar month

^Must spend at least S$800 in a calendar month, and transact with 4x participating merchants

The DBS yuu AMEX offers the highest reward at 10 mpd, though remember you’ll need to spend at least S$800 in a calendar month, and transact with 4x participating merchants.

With regards to the UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, don’t let UOB’s usual S$5 earning blocks deter you. Unlike regular transactions, UNI$ are calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo transactions per calendar month, and awarded to cardmembers on the 7th calendar day of the following month. Therefore, unless you spend less than S$5 on SimplyGo rides in a month, you’ll still earn rewards on your spending.

With DBS AMEX cards, fares will be accumulated daily or when the accumulated fare reaches S$15, whichever is earlier.

Conclusion

American Express cardholders can now register to earn S$3 back on every S$6 spent on SimplyGo rides, up to 3x per registered card.

While you won’t earn any rewards with AMEX cards issued by American Express, you can still earn miles with DBS or UOB-issued AMEX cards, which allows you to stack up to 10 mpd on top of the cashback.

Limited registrations are available, so be sure to get your cards registered as soon as possible.