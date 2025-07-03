AMEX Cards offering S$3 back with every S$6 SimplyGo spend

In March 2025, American Express announced that at long last, AMEX cards would be accepted for SimplyGo payments on bus and MRT rides, more than eight years after the initial pilot.

But any hopes that people would whip out their AMEX Platinum Charge every time they reached the gantry were quickly dashed by the following day’s announcement: that SimplyGo transactions would be excluded from earning rewards, whether Membership Rewards, KrisFlyer miles, or cashback.

As a small consolation, American Express has just launched a new AMEX Offer for public transit rides that kicks off today. Registered cardholders will receive S$3 back for every cumulative spend of S$6, up to five times per registered card.

Even better— this promotion is also available to DBS and UOB AMEX cardholders, who can earn up to 1.4 mpd on SimplyGo rides, stackable with the cashback offer.

❓ What are AMEX Offers? AMEX Offers are opportunities to earn bonus miles or Membership Rewards points, or discounts in the form of statement credits. These are available to Platinum, True Cashback, and KrisFlyer cardholders, and can be found in the “Offers” section of the AMEX app or web portal. Registration is required, and some offers may be targeted. These are usually not applicable to DBS or UOB AMEX cardholders, though they’re included on rare occasions.

AMEX Offer for SimplyGo rides

AMEX cardholders who register for this offer will receive a S$3 statement credit when they spend at least S$6 (in one or more transactions) on SimplyGo rides between 1-31 July 2025. This offer can be enjoyed up to five times per registered card.

Here’s the key details to be aware of:

Payments can be made with the physical card, or the digitised version on Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay

You must tap in and out with the same card or mobile wallet

A maximum of 50,000 cards can be registered

If you have been targeted for the offer across multiple AMEX cards, you can register all of them and enjoy the offer as many times as you have cards

Statement credits should be posted to your statement within 15 business days of the transaction.

Transit fares will be accumulated daily to your AMEX card, and the accumulated amount will be posted after three days from date of transaction.

DBS and UOB cards are eligible too

Unlike most AMEX Offers, this promotion is also open to American Express cards issued by DBS and UOB. In this case, you’ll need to register via this link, instead of via the AMEX app.

Better yet, the restriction on earning rewards doesn’t apply to these cards, so you can stack the cashback with miles from the DBS Altitude AMEX, DBS Treasures Black Elite Card (no longer issued), or UOB PRVI Miles AMEX, as shown in the table below.

Card Earn Rate Min. Spend to Earn Points UOB PRVI Miles AMEX 1.4 mpd S$5*

(see footnote) DBS Altitude AMEX 1.3 mpd S$1.54 DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX DBS Treasures Black Elite AMEX 1.2 mpd S$1.67 *For AMEX cards, UOB awards UNI$ based on the accumulated SimplyGo spend per calendar month



The UOB PRVI Miles AMEX offers the highest reward at 1.4 mpd, and don’t let the S$5 minimum spend deter you. Unlike regular transactions, UNI$ are calculated based on the accumulated spend on SimplyGo transactions per calendar month, and awarded to cardmembers on the 7th calendar day of the following month.

Therefore, unless you spend less than S$5 on SimplyGo rides in a month, you’ll still earn rewards on your spending.

With DBS AMEX cards, fares will be accumulated daily or when the accumulated fare reaches S$15, whichever is earlier. Make sure your day’s total fares exceed S$1.54 or S$1.67!

Conclusion

American Express cardholders can now register to earn S$3 back on every S$6 spent on SimplyGo rides, up to five times per registered card.

While you won’t earn any rewards with AMEX cards issued by American Express, you can still earn miles with DBS or UOB-issued AMEX cards, so I’ll be using my UOB PRVI Miles AMEX religiously during the course of this promotion.