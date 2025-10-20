OCBC cards offering 3.5% cash rebate on overseas spend

OCBC has launched a new targeted promotion for overseas spending, which offers selected cardholders a 3.5% rebate on in-person foreign currency transactions from now till 4 January 2026.

This effectively offsets OCBC’s 3.25% FCY transaction fee, allowing cardholders to earn cashback or miles on overseas spending practically “free of charge”.

Participation is by invitation only. You must have received an eDM, SMS, or push notification from OCBC, and no further registration is required if you were targeted.

OCBC cards offering 3.5% rebate for overseas spending

From 15 October 2025 to 4 January 2026, OCBC cardholders can earn 3.5% cashback on in-store foreign currency transactions, subject to the following conditions:

A minimum spend of S$3,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period

on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period A cap of S$5,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period

The following cards are eligible for this offer (again, provided the cardholder received an invitation to participate).

OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card

OCBC 365 Credit Card

OCBC Rewards Card

FRANK Credit Card

OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Card

OCBC NXT Card

OCBC Great Eastern Cashflo Card

OCBC Platinum Card

BEST-OCBC Credit Card OCBC Arts Card

OCBC Business Credit Card

OCBC Debit Card

FRANK Debit Card

OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card

OCBC Premier Private Client World Elite Debit Card

OCBC Business Debit Card

The OCBC 90°N and OCBC VOYAGE Cards are omitted because they already have their own overseas spending promotion, which offers up to 4.5 mpd and 5 mpd respectively.

Do remember that only in-person transactions qualify. Online foreign currency spending is excluded, even if you’re physically overseas. Payments made via ride-hailing apps, food delivery services, or restaurant QR codes will not be eligible for the bonus.

If you hold more than one eligible card, spending will be accumulated across all eligible cards. For example, I could spend S$1,500 on the OCBC Rewards Card and S$1,500 on the OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Card to satisfy the minimum spend.

When will rebate be credited?

The 3.5% cash rebate will be credited by 31 March 2026.

What counts as qualifying spending?

OCBC’s standard exclusion list applies to this promotion, which means you will not earn any miles for:

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups

Utilities bills

The full list of exclusions can be found in the T&Cs.

Terms & Conditions

You can find a copy of the T&Cs here.

Is it worth it?

OCBC cards have a 3.25% FCY fee, so a 3.5% rebate would offset this fee (as well as the implicit spread charged by Mastercard or Visa).

The two main cards that miles chasers would be focusing on for this promo would be the OCBC Rewards and OCBC Premier Visa Infinite. The OCBC Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on FCY transactions, provided the MCC falls within one of its whitelist categories.

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist

(Based on MCC) MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5309

Duty-Free Shops Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free MCC 5311

Departmental Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummy’s Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Farfetch MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5941

Sporting Goods Stores Decathlon, Fila, New Balance MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

The OCBC Premier Visa Infinite earns a flat 2.24 mpd on FCY transactions, regardless of MCC (assuming, of course, that it’s not on the general exclusions list).

To see a full rundown of alternative cards for overseas spending, refer to the post below.

Conclusion

From now till 4 January 2026, targeted OCBC cardholders can enjoy a 3.5% rebate on in-person foreign currency spending, with a minimum spend of S$3,000 and capped at S$5,000 (or S$175 of cashback) for the entire promotion period.

This is basically an opportunity to earn some “free miles” on overseas spending, since it offsets OCBC’s 3.25% FCY transaction fee.

Do check your inbox or OCBC app to see if you were targeted!