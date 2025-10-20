Search
OCBC cards offering 3.5% cash rebate on overseas spend

From now till 4 January 2026, targeted OCBC cardholders can earn a 3.5% cash rebate (capped at S$175) on in-person foreign currency spending, with a minimum spend of S$3,000.

OCBC has launched a new targeted promotion for overseas spending, which offers selected cardholders a 3.5% rebate on in-person foreign currency transactions from now till 4 January 2026. 

This effectively offsets OCBC’s 3.25% FCY transaction fee, allowing cardholders to earn cashback or miles on overseas spending practically “free of charge”.

Participation is by invitation only. You must have received an eDM, SMS, or push notification from OCBC, and no further registration is required if you were targeted.

OCBC cards offering 3.5% rebate for overseas spending

From 15 October 2025 to 4 January 2026, OCBC cardholders can earn 3.5% cashback on in-store foreign currency transactions, subject to the following conditions:

  • A minimum spend of S$3,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period
  • A cap of S$5,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period

The following cards are eligible for this offer (again, provided the cardholder received an invitation to participate).

  • OCBC INFINITY Cashback Card
  • OCBC 365 Credit Card
  • OCBC Rewards Card
  • FRANK Credit Card
  • OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Card
  • OCBC NXT Card
  • OCBC Great Eastern Cashflo Card
  • OCBC Platinum Card
  • BEST-OCBC Credit Card
  • OCBC Arts Card
  • OCBC Business Credit Card
  • OCBC Debit Card
  • FRANK Debit Card
  • OCBC Premier World Elite Debit Card
  • OCBC Premier Private Client World Elite Debit Card
  • OCBC Business Debit Card

The OCBC 90°N and OCBC VOYAGE Cards are omitted because they already have their own overseas spending promotion, which offers up to 4.5 mpd and 5 mpd respectively.

Do remember that only in-person transactions qualify. Online foreign currency spending is excluded, even if you’re physically overseas. Payments made via ride-hailing apps, food delivery services, or restaurant QR codes will not be eligible for the bonus.

If you hold more than one eligible card, spending will be accumulated across all eligible cards. For example, I could spend S$1,500 on the OCBC Rewards Card and S$1,500 on the OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Card to satisfy the minimum spend. 

When will rebate be credited?

The 3.5% cash rebate will be credited by 31 March 2026.

What counts as qualifying spending?

OCBC’s standard exclusion list applies to this promotion, which means you will not earn any miles for:

  • Charitable donations
  • Education
  • Government services
  • Hospitals
  • Insurance premiums
  • Prepaid account top-ups
  • Utilities bills

The full list of exclusions can be found in the T&Cs. 

Terms & Conditions

You can find a copy of the T&Cs here.

Is it worth it?

OCBC cards have a 3.25% FCY fee, so a 3.5% rebate would offset this fee (as well as the implicit spread charged by Mastercard or Visa).

The two main cards that miles chasers would be focusing on for this promo would be the OCBC Rewards and OCBC Premier Visa Infinite. The OCBC Rewards Card will earn 4 mpd on FCY transactions, provided the MCC falls within one of its whitelist categories.

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist
(Based on MCC)
MCC Examples
(non-exhaustive)
MCC 5309
Duty-Free Shops		 Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free
MCC 5311 
Departmental Stores
 Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
MCC 5611 
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
 Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits,  Berluti
MCC 5621 
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
 Zara, H&M, Mothercare
MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
 Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores		 Kiddy Palace, Mummy’s Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores		 Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel		 Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
 Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores		 Ezbuy, Zalora, Farfetch
MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops		 Cotton On, Reebonz
MCC 5941
Sporting Goods Stores 		 Decathlon, Fila, New Balance
MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores		 Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

The OCBC Premier Visa Infinite earns a flat 2.24 mpd on FCY transactions, regardless of MCC (assuming, of course, that it’s not on the general exclusions list).

To see a full rundown of alternative cards for overseas spending, refer to the post below.

2025 Edition: Best Cards for Overseas Spending

Conclusion

From now till 4 January 2026, targeted OCBC cardholders can enjoy a 3.5% rebate on in-person foreign currency spending, with a minimum spend of S$3,000 and capped at S$5,000 (or S$175 of cashback) for the entire promotion period.

This is basically an opportunity to earn some “free miles” on overseas spending, since it offsets OCBC’s 3.25% FCY transaction fee.

Do check your inbox or OCBC app to see if you were targeted!

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
