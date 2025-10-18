OCBC 90°N and VOYAGE Cards offering up to 5 mpd on overseas spend

With the year-end travel period fast approaching, OCBC has rolled out a series of targeted offers for overseas spending on its 90°N and VOYAGE Cards.

From now till 4 January 2026, 90°N Cardholders can earn 4.5 mpd and VOYAGE Cardholders 5 mpd on in-person foreign currency transactions, subject to a minimum spend and cap.

Participation is by invitation only. You must have received an eDM, SMS, or push notification from OCBC, and no further registration is required if you were targeted.

💳 Example Invite: OCBC 90°N Card You have been selected to enjoy up to 4.5 90N Miles (up from the usual 2.1) for every S$1 equivalent charged in foreign currency on your OCBC 90N Card. To qualify, bring your card overseas and spend a minimum of S$3,000 on eligible foreign currency transactions from now till 4 January 2026. Capped at the first S$5,000 spent. -OCBC

OCBC 90°N Cards: 4.5 mpd for overseas spending

From 15 October 2025 to 4 January 2026, OCBC 90°N Visa and Mastercard Cardholders can earn 4.5 mpd on in-store foreign currency transactions.

Cardholders will earn the usual 2.1 mpd on foreign currency spending, plus a bonus 2.4 mpd subject to the following conditions:

A minimum spend of S$3,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period

on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period A cap of S$5,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period

Base Bonus Total OCBC 90°N Cards OCBC 90°N Cards 2.1 mpd 2.4 mpd 4.5 mpd

Do remember that only in-person transactions qualify. Online foreign currency spending is excluded, even if you’re physically overseas. For example, payments made via ride-hailing apps, food delivery services, or restaurant QR codes will not be eligible for the bonus.

❓ Can I use Amaze? To pre-empt the inevitable “can I use Amaze” question, no, you can’t. Amaze converts all transactions into SGD, and this promotion only applies to spending made in FCY.

OCBC VOYAGE Card: 5 mpd for overseas spending

From 15 October 2025 to 4 January 2026, OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders can earn 5 mpd on in-store foreign currency transactions.

Cardholders will earn the usual 2.2/2.3 mpd on foreign currency spending, plus a bonus 2.8/2.7 mpd subject to the following conditions:

A minimum spend of S$6,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period

on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period A cap of S$8,000 on in-store foreign currency transactions for the entire promotion period

Base Bonus Total OCBC VOYAGE OCBC VOYAGE 2.2 mpd 2.8 mpd 5 mpd OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS) OCBC VOYAGE (Premier, PPC, BOS) 2.3 mpd 2.7 mpd 5 mpd

Do remember that only in-person transactions qualify. Online foreign currency spending is excluded, even if you’re physically overseas. For example, payments made via ride-hailing apps, food delivery services, or restaurant QR codes will not be eligible for the bonus.

When will bonus miles be credited?

The bonus miles for both 90°N and VOYAGE Cardholders will be credited by 31 March 2026.

What counts as qualifying spending?

OCBC’s standard exclusion list applies to this promotion, which means you will not earn any miles for:

Charitable donations

Education

Government services

Hospitals

Insurance premiums

Prepaid account top-ups

Utilities bills

The full list of exclusions can be found in the T&Cs.

Terms & Conditions

Unfortunately, I can’t link to the T&Cs at the moment as they can only be viewed in-app. If you have a direct link, please share it!

What can you do with 90°N and VOYAGE Miles?

OCBC has a total of nine airline and hotel transfer partners.

Frequent Flyer Programme Conversion Ratio

90°N Miles : Miles VOYAGE Miles : Miles 1,000 : 1,000

1:1 1,000 : 1,000

1,000 : 1,000

1,000 : 1,000

1,000 : 900

1,000 : 900

1,000 : 750

1,000 : 700

1,000 : 500



Sadly, the conversion ratios of most partners are disappointing.

I would at the very least have expected Asia Miles to enjoy the same conversion ratio as KrisFlyer. That’s the way it is for every other bank on the market, and it effectively eliminates Asia Miles as a viable transfer partner. After all, why on earth would you take a 25% haircut on the value of your OCBC points (and therefore your card spending rebate) when no other bank forces you to do that?

Likewise, it’s disappointing to see that there’s a 10% haircut for British Airways Executive Club and Etihad Guest, when Citibank and the HSBC TravelOne Card offer transfers to both at the same ratio as KrisFlyer.

As for hotel partners, the ratios for IHG and Marriott Bonvoy aren’t that appealing when you factor in the opportunity cost— you’re basically forgoing 1 KrisFlyer mile (~1.5 SG cents) for every IHG (~0.5 US cents/0.64 SG cents) or Bonvoy (~0.7 US cents/0.89 SG cents)

The only non-KrisFlyer programmes I might consider would be Air France-KLM Flying Blue and Accor Live Limitless. With Accor, 2,000 points = €40, so there is an opportunity cost of 1.5 cents per KrisFlyer mile, roughly what I’d deem acceptable.

VOYAGE Miles can also be used to offset the cost of commercial tickets, though the rate for this was devalued back in 2023 and now appears to be rather poor value.

A S$25 fee applies to all conversions.

Is it worth it?

OCBC cards have a 3.25% FCY fee, so the effective cost per mile is 0.72 cents for 90°N Cardholders, and 0.65 cents for VOYAGE Cardholders.

This is well within my personal “strike price”, though I should point out that it’s still marginally cheaper to use Amaze with a Citi Rewards or Maybank XL Rewards Card where MCCs permit. Given Amaze’s 2% FCY fee and a 4 mpd earn rate, you’ll be paying around 0.5 cents per mile. That said, each card has a relatively low cap of S$1,000 per month, so bigger spenders might want to consider the OCBC option instead.

To see a full rundown of alternative cards for overseas spending, refer to the post below.

Conclusion

Targeted OCBC 90°N and VOYAGE Cardholders can now earn 4.5 mpd and 5 mpd respectively on their in-person foreign currency spending from now till 4 January 2026.

Given how quiet both cards have been in recent months, this is a very welcome promotion indeed. Be sure to check your inbox or app to see if you’ve received the offer!