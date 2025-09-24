2025 Edition: Best Cards for Overseas Spending

While it’s “free” to use your credit card in Singapore (unless the merchant imposes a surcharge, which they’re technically not supposed to), using it overseas incurs an explicit cost due to the foreign currency (FCY) transaction fees imposed by banks.

And yet, many credit cards offer an upsized earn rate on FCY transactions. For example:

Citi PremierMiles Cardholders earn 1.2 mpd for all SGD spending, but 2.2 mpd for FCY spending

for all SGD spending, but for FCY spending DBS Altitude Cardholders earn 1.3 mpd for all SGD spending, but 2.2 mpd for FCY spending

So the question is whether it’s worth using your card overseas, and the answer depends on:

How much you value a mile How much you’re paying for miles when you use your card overseas

(1) is a subjective measure, which I’ve addressed in this article. (2) is much more objective, and the focus of the discussion below.

How much do banks charge for FCY transactions?

When you make a credit card transaction in a currency other than Singapore Dollars, what typically happens is the amount is first converted to USD, and then into SGD, based on rates provided by American Express, Mastercard or Visa.

💳 Example: DBS Bank “Visa/Mastercard transactions in US Dollar shall be converted to Singapore Dollar on the date of conversion. Transactions in other foreign currencies will be converted to US Dollar before being converted to Singapore Dollar.”

There’s some spread involved here (usually <0.5%), but the biggest expense is the FCY transaction fee charged by the bank.

💳 FCY Fees by Issuer and Card Network

Issuer ↓ MC & Visa AMEX Standard Chartered 3.5% N/A American Express N/A 3.25% Citibank 3.25% N/A DBS 3.25% 3% HSBC 3.25% N/A Maybank 3.25% N/A OCBC 3.25% N/A UOB 3.25% 3.25% BOC 3% N/A CIMB 3% N/A

You’d think that with competition from alternatives like YouTrip and Revolut, banks would be moderating their FCY transaction fees.

Fat chance— if anything, they’ve been edging upwards over the years. When I first started this blog in 2015, fees were in the range of 2.5-2.8%. Now, almost all the banks are at 3.25%, with Standard Chartered the “market leader” at 3.5%. Let’s not forget that Maribank initially proposed a 3.77% FCY fee, before cutting it down to 3%!

Don’t forget that the FCY transaction fees are charged on top of the implicit spread in the Mastercard or Visa exchange rate. For example:

A US$100 transaction charged to a Mastercard would cost S$134.81 , assuming no FCY transaction fees (spot rate: S$134.12)

, assuming no FCY transaction fees (spot rate: S$134.12) Once a 3.25% FCY transaction fee is factored in, the amount becomes S$139.19

❓ How much will my overseas transaction cost? If you want to know how much a given FCY transaction will cost, you can use the Mastercard or Visa currency converter calculators. All you need to enter is the bank’s FCY fee, which you can find in the table above. Mastercard Calculator Visa Calculator

What’s the cost per mile?

No one likes to pay more than they have to, but do the miles earned for overseas transactions justify the costs?

Generally speaking: yes, although some cards represent better options than others.

General Overseas Spending

The following cards offer bonuses on all FCY transactions, regardless of MCC (except those on the general exclusions list, such as government services or insurance premiums).

I want to highlight the trio of Maybank cards (Visa Infinite, World Mastercard, Horizon) because of their relative lack of exclusion categories. If you were to charge education, utilities or insurance premiums (Horizon and Visa Infinite only) in FCY, you will earn 2.8-3.2 mpd, subject to meeting the monthly minimum spend. That could be very lucrative for anyone with overseas tuition bills to pay, for example.

Specific Overseas Spending

If you’re clocking FCY spend on particular categories, the cards below can also be options.

Card

FCY Fee

FCY Earn Rate Cost Per Mile

UOB Lady’s Card

3.25%



UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd 1 0.81¢ UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card

3.25%



UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card 4 mpd 2 0.81¢ OCBC Rewards Card

3.25%



OCBC Rewards Card 4 mpd 3 0.81¢ HSBC Revolution

3.25%



4 mpd 4

0.81¢ KrisFlyer UOB Card

3.25%



2.4 mpd 5 1.35¢

2. Pick 2: Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Entertainment, Family, Fashion, Transport, Travel. Capped at S$750 per category per c. month

3. Capped at S$1,110 per c. month

4. Capped at S$1,500 per c. month

5. Min. S$1,000 spend on SIA Group in a membership year 1. Pick 1: Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Entertainment, Family, Fashion, Transport, Travel. Capped at S$1,000 per c. month (T&Cs) 2. Pick 2: Beauty & Wellness, Dining, Entertainment, Family, Fashion, Transport, Travel. Capped at S$750 per category per c. month (T&Cs) 3. Capped at S$1,110 per c. month (T&Cs) 4. Capped at S$1,500 per c. month until 28 Feb 2026 , then S$1,000 (T&Cs) 5. Min. S$1,000 spend on SIA Group in a membership year (T&Cs) *Fee refers to the FCY transaction fee imposed by banks, and does not include the spread charged by Mastercard or Visa, which can add an additional 0.3-0.5% depending on currency



How do banks define overseas transactions?

For most banks, an “overseas transaction” is simply any transaction processed in a currency other than Singapore dollars.

But Bank of China and UOB add another condition: the payment gateway must be outside of Singapore. For example, if you were to book through the Hotels.com Singapore website and pay in Euros with your UOB PRVI Miles Card, you’d earn 1.4 mpd instead of 2.4 mpd because the payment is processed in Singapore.

How do you know where the payment gateway is located? You don’t. That’s the worst thing about such a rule: it puts the onus on the customer to find out information that’s not readily available.

If it’s any consolation, this is only an issue for online transactions. If you’re physically overseas when using your card, you don’t need to worry about where the payment gateway is located.

Moreover, there is a way of finding out where the payment gateway is located, if you’re willing to put in a little legwork.

What about Amaze?

If you want to strike a balance between cost and rewards, Amaze would be the right option to use.

With Amaze, you’ll pay a ~2% markup over Mastercard rates, while continuing to earn regular credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd. This makes it a superior option to any traditional credit card, but only within the bonus caps.

Apply here Review Use code MILELION for 3,000 bonus InstaPoints 💳 tl;dr: Amaze Card converted into SGD (no FCY transaction fees, but subject to Overseas transactions are(no FCY transaction fees, but subject to FX spread ) and charged to the underlying credit/debit card

Transaction MCC remains the same , offline transactions charged to Amaze become online transactions for the underlying credit/debit card

0.5 InstaPoints per S$1 on FCY transactions of at least S$10 (except wallet-linked Amaze Earnon FCY transactions of at least S$10 (except exclusion categories) charged to a

Redeem InstaPoints for KrisFlyer miles in blocks of 1,200 InstaPoints= 400 miles

The miles earned are limited only by the credit card linked to the Amaze, and the following pairings are recommended.

A brief reminder of the ground rules for Amaze:

Amaze transactions code as online

Amaze transactions will be billed in SGD

Amaze transactions retain the original MCC of the underlying merchant

of the underlying merchant Amaze transaction descriptions are changed to AMAZE*merchant name

to AMAZE*merchant name Amaze can be paired with Mastercard cards only

DBS, POSB and UOB cards no longer award points for Amaze transactions

Citi excludes certain Amaze transactions related to AXS and transit (i.e. bus/MRT/EZ-Link), but otherwise awards points

It generally doesn’t make sense to pair Amaze with general spending cards, because you could derive a lower cost per mile by using non-Amaze options like the Maybank World Mastercard or DBS Woman’s World Card.

Refer to this article for more details.

Beware of DCC!

Here’s my customary warning about the scam known as Dynamic Currency Conversion (DCC).

For the uninitiated, DCC is a “service” provided by merchants which converts the transaction into your card’s local currency, at a fee that’s much more than what your bank would charge. The merchant pockets part of the profit, so some unscrupulous places will instruct staff to select it by default, without the consent of the customer.

Be alert, and always, always emphasise that you want to be billed in the local currency. If you want to avoid the scourge of DCC altogether, use an American Express card, since AMEX does not support DCC.

What about zero FCY fee cards?

If you don’t care about credit card rewards and just want to minimise the cost of your transaction, then you can consider “zero FCY fee” cards such as:

Chocolate Visa Card

Trust Cashback Card

Trust Link Card

Revolut

YouTrip

These cards offer better rates compared to bank credit cards, but the catch is that you either earn no rewards (Revolut/YouTrip), or minimal rewards (Trust Link/Trust Cashback).

A noticeable exception is the Chocolate Visa Card, which earns:

1 Max Mile per S$1 on the first S$1,000 of spend per calendar month

on the first S$1,000 of spend per calendar month 0.4 Max Miles per S$1 on all spend above S$1,000 per calendar month

There is a cap of 100 miles per month on so-called bill payments, which include insurance, government services, healthcare, insurance, business services and utilities.

Of course, if you’re dealing with a scenario where rewards can’t be earned even with bank credit cards, such as education or charitable donations, then it’s simply a question of “damage minimisation”. In that case, the zero FCY fee cards would be the smart option, since there’s no reason to pay an FCY transaction fee when there’s no rewards in the picture.

❓ Is it really a no-rewards situation! Don’t be so quick to conclude that a given category is “unrewardable”! For example: The Maybank Horizon Visa Signature, Maybank Visa Infinite and Maybank World Mastercard will earn 2.8-3.2 mpd on education, insurance premiums (Horizon and Visa Infinite only) or utilities bills in FCY

The UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card will earn 2.4 mpd on education transactions in FCY

Credit card or multi-currency debit card?

Trust Link / Cashback Card Multi-Currency Debit Cards Pros Better fraud protection

Spending limits are determined by credit limit alone

Better cash flow

Better choice for rental cars and hotels Can lock in current rates for future spend

Generally better rates than Visa/MC Cons Cannot lock in rates for future spend

Have to pay Visa spread Fraudulent transactions lead to immediate withdrawals from wallet

Maximum wallet limits and annual spending limit apply

Not ideal for rental cars, hotels, or other authorisation hold situations

If you’ve decided to go with a zero FCY fee card, the next question is whether you should choose the Trust credit cards, or a multi-currency debit card like Revolut or YouTrip.

Historically speaking, multi-currency debit cards were at a disadvantage because the MAS-imposed transaction limits restricted customers to keeping S$5,000 in a wallet at any time, and spending S$30,000 per year. These restrictions meant that customers wanting to make big ticket purchases would have to use a credit card instead.

But at the start of 2024, YouTrip became the first e-wallet to increase its stock limit (the amount that can be kept in the wallet) to S$20,000, and the flow limit (the amount that can be spent per 12-month period) to S$100,000. Revolut followed suit in the middle of 2024.

Therefore, multi-currency cards are at less of a disadvantage now, though if you were making a truly massive transaction then a credit card would obviously be the better choice.

The key advantage of multi-currency debit cards is that you’ll enjoy better rates than Visa, assuming it’s not the weekend (where rates can be worse).

Amount YouTrip Visa Spread US$100 S$135.24 S$135.26 ~0% A$100 S$89.21 S$89.77 0.6% ¥10,000 S$86.13 S$86.42 0.3% €100 S$146.20 S$146.95 0.5% £100 S$171.67 S$172.46 0.5%

Moreover, a multi-currency debit card allows you to lock in today’s rates for future spend. For example, if you feel the JPY/SGD rate today is good, you can go ahead and buy JPY for your trip six months down the road (keep in mind there’s still the opportunity cost of funds to consider, since your YouTrip balance earns no interest).

In contrast, Trust credit cardholders can only take advantage of the prevailing rate at the time the transaction is processed.

So why consider Trust? Well, if you’re making a very big transaction that would bust even the increased YouTrip limits, then you might not have a choice. As a credit card, Trust is capped only by the assigned credit limit, and in my experience they’re very generous with this.

Then there’s fraud considerations. As a debit card, any transactions charged to your Revolut or YouTrip, whether fraudulent or legitimate, are immediately deducted from your account. There was a recent feature in CNA about the pitfalls of multi-currency card fraud prevention, including the horror story of a customer who found her YouTrip wallet drained by 31 unauthorised transactions in quick succession and had to wait months to recover her funds.

There are ways of protecting yourself, however, such as locking your multi-currency card whenever it’s not in use. If you’re only taking that trip a few months down the line, there’s no reason to leave your card unlocked in the interim.

In contrast, if your credit card gets hit by a fraudulent transaction, there is no immediate deduction of funds. You can spot the fraudulent transaction on your statement and open a dispute with the bank, and in the majority of cases you should receive a temporary credit to offset the disputed amount while investigations are carried out.

🏧 ATM withdrawals While cash-based transactions aren’t really the focus of this article, I should highlight that Trust has the upper hand when it comes to this. Trust allows you to make unlimited fee-free withdrawals from overseas ATMs, while YouTrip only offers S$400 of free withdrawals per month, after which a 2% fee applies. Revolut allows up to S$350 or five withdrawals per month on the Standard plan, after which a 2% fee applies. Do note that the overseas bank operating the ATM may impose a fee of its own, but that’d be the same whether you used Trust or Revolut/YouTrip. Also, when using Trust for ATM withdrawals, be sure to toggle it to debit card mode (on the app, switch the source to “pair with savings account”). You want to make a withdrawal from your Trust savings account (free), not a cash advance from Visa ($$$).

On a similar note, debit cards do not support so called “authorisation holds”, the type required when you rent a car or check in to a hotel. This means that the hold amount is automatically deducted from your available funds, leaving you with less money on hand. For instance, if you have a YouTrip balance of US$1,000 and use the card to rent a car, and the rental car company puts a US$400 hold, you only have US$600 left to spend. If you used the Trust Card, there’d be no deduction of funds because it’s a credit card.

Finally, as a credit card, Trust allows you to stretch your cashflow. While multi-currency debit cards involve an immediate deduction from your account, transactions on the Trust Card are only due later when the statement amount becomes payable.

Between the Trust Link and Trust Cashback Card, the latter would be the better pick because it offers 1% cashback on overseas spend (though I feel dirty recommending it because its claims of 15% cashback border on fraudulent…).

Conclusion

While using your credit card overseas incurs extra costs because of foreign currency transaction fees, it can still be worthwhile, especially if you prioritise cards that earn 3-4 mpd, or if you can reduce those fees through Amaze.

I personally would be OK with options that keep the cost per mile below 1.5 cents, though the threshold will vary from person to person.

Of course, if your priority is minimising the total cost of the transaction, then a zero FCY card like Trust or Revolut would be the better option, since these offer superior exchange rates at the expense of earning rewards.