Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsOCBC

OCBC ending credit card points sharing feature

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From 24 November 2025, OCBC cardholders will no longer be able to share OCBC$, 90°N Miles or VOYAGE Miles- a feature few people were aware of in the first place!

OCBC has a little-known points sharing feature which allows a cardholder to transfer OCBC$, 90°N Miles or VOYAGE Miles to another cardholder, for a nominal admin fee. This is one of the rare exceptions to the general rule that miles cannot be transferred between people (and technically, you’re transferring credit card points, not airline miles).

A feature like this can be prone to abuse, but there are also plenty of legitimate use cases, like a husband and wife pooling points while each maintains their own principal cards. 

Unfortunately, OCBC has confirmed that they will be retiring this feature from 24 November 2025, as part of a broader revamp that will see all rewards redemption functionality ported to the OCBC app. 

From 24 Nov 2025, all features related to OCBC reward points will be consolidated into and availed exclusively via the OCBC app. Exchange your OCBC reward points for e-vouchers and manage them all in one place.

As we are taking this opportunity to streamline our services, our ‘Points Transfer’ feature, which allows you to transfer OCBC reward points to another customer, will no longer be available from 24 Nov 2025. To manage your rewards via the OCBC app, log in > Tap ‘Rewards’ at the bottom navigation bar.

-OCBC

How does OCBC’s points sharing feature work?

OCBC currently allows principal cardholders to transfer OCBC$, 90°N Miles or VOYAGE Miles to another principal cardholder (Point 6 of T&Cs).

A flat admin fee of 2,300 units of currency applies, which means the cost is actually lowest with OCBC$ (because 5 OCBC$=2 miles, while 1 90°N/VOYAGE mile= 1 mile)

  • 2,300 OCBC$
  • 2,300 90°N Miles
  • 2,300 VOYAGE Miles

To make a transfer, log in to online banking on your desktop and click on Rewards > Point transfer

You’ll then be able to specify how many points you want to transfer, and to which card number. 

At the risk of stating the obvious, you can only transfer OCBC rewards currencies to cardmembers with the same rewards currency. For example, you cannot transfer OCBC$ to someone who only has an OCBC VOYAGE Card.

From 24 November 2025, this feature will no longer exist. In fact, you won’t be able to make any kind of rewards redemptions through the desktop online banking interface— everything will be done through the OCBC app. 

Given how Carousell is already flush with people selling miles, it’s somewhat surprising that a feature like this was allowed to exist as long as it did, but perhaps its relative obscurity also worked in its favour.

Standard Chartered still allows points sharing

With OCBC nerfing inter-cardholder points transfer, the only bank in Singapore that still supports such a feature is Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered principal cardholders can transfer 360° Rewards Points to other principal cardholders (Point 7 of T&Cs). A maximum of five nominees can be nominated.

A fee of S$10 is charged for every 100,000 360° Rewards Points (or part thereof) transferred to a nominee’s credit card account. This fee is waived for Visa Infinite cardholders. 

To make a transfer, log in to the Standard Chartered rewards portal and click on your name at the top right > Points Transfer

You’ll then be able to specify how many points you want to transfer, and to which card number. 

Conclusion

From 24 November 2025, OCBC will be sunsetting its points sharing feature, and moving all rewards redemptions to the mobile app.

If you want to share points with another cardmember, you have one month left to finalise your transactions. After this, Standard Chartered will be the only remaining bank in Singapore to offer such a feature.

Did you ever use the OCBC points sharing feature?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Last call: What to do before the KrisFlyer devaluation hits

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Get up to 11,000 miles + S$100 eCV with $1K spend in first 30 days
Offer Expires: Dec 29, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Oct 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (October 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,480FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg