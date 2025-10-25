OCBC ending credit card points sharing feature

OCBC has a little-known points sharing feature which allows a cardholder to transfer OCBC$, 90°N Miles or VOYAGE Miles to another cardholder, for a nominal admin fee. This is one of the rare exceptions to the general rule that miles cannot be transferred between people (and technically, you’re transferring credit card points, not airline miles).

A feature like this can be prone to abuse, but there are also plenty of legitimate use cases, like a husband and wife pooling points while each maintains their own principal cards.

Unfortunately, OCBC has confirmed that they will be retiring this feature from 24 November 2025, as part of a broader revamp that will see all rewards redemption functionality ported to the OCBC app.

From 24 Nov 2025, all features related to OCBC reward points will be consolidated into and availed exclusively via the OCBC app. Exchange your OCBC reward points for e-vouchers and manage them all in one place. As we are taking this opportunity to streamline our services, our ‘Points Transfer’ feature, which allows you to transfer OCBC reward points to another customer, will no longer be available from 24 Nov 2025. To manage your rewards via the OCBC app, log in > Tap ‘Rewards’ at the bottom navigation bar. -OCBC

How does OCBC’s points sharing feature work?

OCBC currently allows principal cardholders to transfer OCBC$, 90°N Miles or VOYAGE Miles to another principal cardholder (Point 6 of T&Cs).

A flat admin fee of 2,300 units of currency applies, which means the cost is actually lowest with OCBC$ (because 5 OCBC$=2 miles, while 1 90°N/VOYAGE mile= 1 mile)

2,300 OCBC$

2,300 90°N Miles

2,300 VOYAGE Miles

To make a transfer, log in to online banking on your desktop and click on Rewards > Point transfer

You’ll then be able to specify how many points you want to transfer, and to which card number.

At the risk of stating the obvious, you can only transfer OCBC rewards currencies to cardmembers with the same rewards currency. For example, you cannot transfer OCBC$ to someone who only has an OCBC VOYAGE Card.

From 24 November 2025, this feature will no longer exist. In fact, you won’t be able to make any kind of rewards redemptions through the desktop online banking interface— everything will be done through the OCBC app.

Given how Carousell is already flush with people selling miles, it’s somewhat surprising that a feature like this was allowed to exist as long as it did, but perhaps its relative obscurity also worked in its favour.

Standard Chartered still allows points sharing

With OCBC nerfing inter-cardholder points transfer, the only bank in Singapore that still supports such a feature is Standard Chartered.

Standard Chartered principal cardholders can transfer 360° Rewards Points to other principal cardholders (Point 7 of T&Cs). A maximum of five nominees can be nominated.

A fee of S$10 is charged for every 100,000 360° Rewards Points (or part thereof) transferred to a nominee’s credit card account. This fee is waived for Visa Infinite cardholders.

To make a transfer, log in to the Standard Chartered rewards portal and click on your name at the top right > Points Transfer

You’ll then be able to specify how many points you want to transfer, and to which card number.

Conclusion

From 24 November 2025, OCBC will be sunsetting its points sharing feature, and moving all rewards redemptions to the mobile app.

If you want to share points with another cardmember, you have one month left to finalise your transactions. After this, Standard Chartered will be the only remaining bank in Singapore to offer such a feature.

Did you ever use the OCBC points sharing feature?