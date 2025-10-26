Search
TGM at Changi Terminal 2 will close permanently end October 2025

After 15 years, the venerable TGM at Changi Terminal 2 will close on 31 October 2025. Be sure to make your final pilgrimage this week!

TGM has been a longstanding option for Priority Pass and DragonPass members at Changi Airport, serving up what it calls JAKO cuisine: a combination of Japanese and Korean classics, together with some fusion items.

I personally never thought the food here was fantastic by any means, but then again, I will say it’s probably one of the better Priority Pass/Dragon Pass dining options at Changi Airport. Besides, I’d sooner dine there than at certain other restaurants which make more revenue selling merchandise than food (iykyk).

If you’re a fan of TGM, however, you might want to pay them a visit soon, because the restaurant will be closing for good at the end of the week.

TGM closing end October 2025

TGM at Changi Airport T2 will be shuttering on 31 October 2025

TGM will serve up its final orders at Changi Terminal 2 this Friday, 31 October 2025. While I can’t find any indication of this online, the news has been confirmed by multiple MileLion community members over the past few weeks.

Opening hours will continue to be daily from 6 a.m to 1 a.m until the last day of operations. 

TGM has a hybrid buffet concept, where lounge pass members can redeem one main course from an a la carte menu, along with a free-flow buffet with fruits, salad, soup, rice, pastries, sandwiches and ice cream.

TGM buffet spread | Photo: WH (Via Google Reviews)
TGM buffet spread | Photo: WH (Via Google Reviews)

The current (and presumably final) menus can be found below.

TGM Menu | Photo: TH
TGM Menu | Photo: Adam

Like I said, TGM was never going to win any Michelin stars, but it was a reliably solid option for Japanese and Korean cuisine, by airport standards at least. Over the years I’ve had countless meals here, even on trips where I otherwise had access to airline lounges. Any freshly-prepared meal will still be better than something sitting in a food warmer!

Breakfast set at TGM
Lunch set | Photo: Genie Quek (via Google Reviews)

TGM is available to both Priority Pass and DragonPass members. However, you cannot access TGM if your lounge membership is issued by American Express or OCBC, as both exclude non-lounge experiences such as restaurants. Of course, TGM is also open to the general public, so there’s always the option of visiting as a paying customer…but some might argue the food tastes better when it’s free.

It’s unclear what this closure means for TGM’s other outlets, which can currently be found in Clark, Hong Kong and even as far afield as Helsinki.

TGM has even made its way to Finland!

It may surprise you to know just how old TGM is— it opened in June 2010 as The Green Market, a wellness-focused concept by Plaza Premium that operated more like a restaurant than a traditional airport lounge. Its gimmick? The Oxyvital system, which constantly pumped fresh oxygen throughout the lounge because…we need air to survive, I guess?

What other restaurants can you access?

Even with the closure of TGM, there’s still a lengthy list of restaurants you can visit at Changi Airport through your Priority Pass or DragonPass. 

Terminal Restaurant Score* Access^
T1
Airside		 Crystal Jade La Mian XLB 4.2★ DP PP
T1
Airside		 Heineken World Bar 4.0★ DP
T1
Airside		 Kaveri Express Indian Veg 4.0★ PP
T1
Airside		 Mango Tree Kitchen 2.1★ DP
T1
Landside		 Saboten 3.9★ DP
T1
Airside		 Tap+Brew 2.1★ DP
T1
Landside		 Terrace Chinese Kitchen 3.5★ DP PP
T1
Airside		 World of Tiger Beer 4.7★ DP
T2
Airside		 Asian Street Kitchen 3.1★ PP
T2
Landside		 Chutney Mary 3.9★ DP PP
T2
Airside		 Heineken World Bar 4.0★ DP
T2
Airside		 Kaveri Indian Veg. 3.8★ DP PP
T2
Airside		 TGM 4.1★ DP PP
T3
Airside		 Kaveri Express Indian Veg 3.9★ PP
T3
Landside		 NamNam 3.9★ DP
T3
Airside		 The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck 3.4★ PP
T4
Airside		 Crystal Jade Go 4.3★ DP PP
T4
Airside		 Tiger Den 3.5★ PP
*Based on Google Reviews, out of 5★ | DP= DragonPass, PP= Priority Pass

I’ve compiled the full list of menus in the article below, and will be doing another update in November 2025.

Full list of Priority Pass & DragonPass restaurants at Changi Airport

Conclusion

TGM will be shutting its doors on Friday, 31 October 2025, calling time on a 15-year stint at Changi Terminal 2.

If you’re a Priority Pass or DragonPass member (or even if you’re not!), you might want to pay a final visit this week if you’re passing through the airport. 

Will you miss TGM?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
chk

If I had known, I would have visited in Sept! Pity.
My parents luke TGM too.
My parents luke TGM too.

Zaos

Would be nice to ask management or staff to comment on the reasons.

