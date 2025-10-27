Search
HomeCredit Cards
Credit CardsOCBC

OCBC VOYAGE drops non-airport locations from limo rides

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
1

From 24 November 2025, the OCBC VOYAGE's limo rides can no longer be used for trips to cruise centres, ferry terminals, bus terminals and land checkpoints.

While most credit card airport limo benefits only cover trips to or from Changi Airport, the OCBC VOYAGE has always had a more liberal policy.

Not only was Seletar Airport included, but VOYAGE limo rides could be used for travel to cruise centres, ferry terminals, bus terminals and even land checkpoints— basically all the authorised points of departure and entry into Singapore.

As commendable as it was that OCBC recognised travel didn’t always involve hopping on an airplane, this flexibility will be reduced from 24 November 2025.

OCBC VOYAGE restricts limo ride locations

OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders can currently redeem their limo rides for trips to or from the following locations.

  • Changi Airport
  • Seletar Airport
  • Marina Bay Cruise Centre
  • Singapore Cruise Centre
  • Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal
  • Queen Street Bus Terminal
  • Woodlands Checkpoint
  • Tuas Checkpoint

From 24 November 2025, it will only be possible to book limo rides to and from airports, namely Seletar and Changi. Rides to bus and ferry terminals and land checkpoints will no longer be offered.

From 24 November 2025, our limousine service will only support rides to and from Seletar Airport and Changi Airport (all terminals). Rides involving bus terminals and ferry terminals will no longer be available.

-OCBC

The rest of the terms remain unchanged. Principal OCBC VOYAGE cardmembers who spend at least S$12,000 per calendar quarter will receive 2x complimentary limo rides, capped at 2x rides per quarter and 8x per calendar year.

No minimum spend is required for OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE Cardholders, who enjoy unlimited airport transfers as a membership perk.

Rides must be booked through the OCBC app at least 48 hours in advance. All ride tokens are valid for three months from the date of issue, but you can make a booking up to three months in advance. Therefore, you could travel up to six months after the token is awarded.

Which other cards offer a limo benefit?

Airport limo benefits are a fast disappearing perk, but you can still find them on the following cards. 

Card Qualifying Spend
 Cap
Income Req. ≥S$30K
UOB PRVI Miles AMEX
(T&C)		 S$1K (FCY) per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter
SG
HSBC Premier Mastercard
(T&C)		 S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
No min. spend for Premier Elite		 2 per quarter
SG
Income Req. ≥S$120K
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
(T&C)		 None 1 per year
SG Overseas
HSBC Visa Infinite
(T&C)
 S$2K per month for 1 ride
No min. spend for first 2 [Regular] or 4 [Premier] per year
 24 per year
Includes free rides
SG
Maybank Visa Infinite
(T&C)
 S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year
SG
OCBC VOYAGE
(T&C)
 S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
 2 per quarter
SG
Citi Prestige
(T&C)
 S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter
SG
StanChart Beyond Card
(T&C)
 None 2 per year*
Priority Banking & Priority Private only
SG Overseas
*StanChart advertises 10 rides per year for Priority Private Beyond Cardholders. However, this figure already includes the 8 rides that Priority Private customers normally enjoy, without having to hold the Beyond Card.

While slightly different from the ones above, both the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card and Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature (not to be confused with the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature) offer cardmembers Grab codes valid for rides to and from the airport. 

Maybank’s is slightly better because it’s a guaranteed benefit, unlike the KrisFlyer UOB one which is subject to a monthly redemption cap.

Card Offer Remarks
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2x S$15 Grab codes
  • Redeem once per half yearly (i.e. Jan to Jun, Jul to Dec)
  • Code: KFUOBCC
  • Limited to 1,000 redemptions per month
Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature 2x S$20 Grab codes
  • SMS GRBPHVS <Space> Name <Space> DOB in DDMMYYYY format to 79898

Conclusion

From 24 November 2025, OCBC VOYAGE limo rides can only be used for travel to or from Seletar or Changi Airport. Cardholders will no longer be able to request rides to or from bus and ferry terminals, cruise centres or land checkpoints. 

The loss of flexibility is an unfortunate development, though also in line with what the rest of the market is offering.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
TGM at Changi Terminal 2 will close permanently end October 2025

Similar Articles

Comments

1 COMMENT

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lawrence

On the bright side, the limo ride covers both to and from than previously only 1-way to airport.

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Get up to 11,000 miles + S$100 eCV with $1K spend in first 30 days
Offer Expires: Dec 29, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Oct 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (October 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,508FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobcitibankdbsoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverstaycationshotel reviewlounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg