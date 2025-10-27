OCBC VOYAGE drops non-airport locations from limo rides

While most credit card airport limo benefits only cover trips to or from Changi Airport, the OCBC VOYAGE has always had a more liberal policy.
Not only was Seletar Airport included, but VOYAGE limo rides could be used for travel to cruise centres, ferry terminals, bus terminals and even land checkpoints— basically all the authorised points of departure and entry into Singapore.
As commendable as it was that OCBC recognised travel didn’t always involve hopping on an airplane, this flexibility will be reduced from 24 November 2025.
OCBC VOYAGE restricts limo ride locations
OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders can currently redeem their limo rides for trips to or from the following locations.
- Changi Airport
- Seletar Airport
- Marina Bay Cruise Centre
- Singapore Cruise Centre
- Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal
- Queen Street Bus Terminal
- Woodlands Checkpoint
- Tuas Checkpoint
From 24 November 2025, it will only be possible to book limo rides to and from airports, namely Seletar and Changi. Rides to bus and ferry terminals and land checkpoints will no longer be offered.
From 24 November 2025, our limousine service will only support rides to and from Seletar Airport and Changi Airport (all terminals). Rides involving bus terminals and ferry terminals will no longer be available.
-OCBC
The rest of the terms remain unchanged. Principal OCBC VOYAGE cardmembers who spend at least S$12,000 per calendar quarter will receive 2x complimentary limo rides, capped at 2x rides per quarter and 8x per calendar year.
No minimum spend is required for OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE Cardholders, who enjoy unlimited airport transfers as a membership perk.
Rides must be booked through the OCBC app at least 48 hours in advance. All ride tokens are valid for three months from the date of issue, but you can make a booking up to three months in advance. Therefore, you could travel up to six months after the token is awarded.
Which other cards offer a limo benefit?
Airport limo benefits are a fast disappearing perk, but you can still find them on the following cards.
|Card
|Qualifying Spend
|Cap
|Income Req. ≥S$30K
|UOB PRVI Miles AMEX
(T&C)
|S$1K (FCY) per quarter for 2 rides
|2 per quarter
SG
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
(T&C)
|S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
No min. spend for Premier Elite
|2 per quarter
SG
|Income Req. ≥S$120K
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
(T&C)
|None
|1 per year
SG Overseas
|HSBC Visa Infinite
(T&C)
|S$2K per month for 1 ride
No min. spend for first 2 [Regular] or 4 [Premier] per year
|24 per year
Includes free rides
SG
|Maybank Visa Infinite
(T&C)
|S$3K per month for 1 ride
|8 per year
SG
|OCBC VOYAGE
(T&C)
|S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
|2 per quarter
SG
|Citi Prestige
(T&C)
|S$12K per quarter for 2 rides
|2 per quarter
SG
|StanChart Beyond Card
(T&C)
|None
|2 per year*
Priority Banking & Priority Private only
SG Overseas
|*StanChart advertises 10 rides per year for Priority Private Beyond Cardholders. However, this figure already includes the 8 rides that Priority Private customers normally enjoy, without having to hold the Beyond Card.
While slightly different from the ones above, both the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card and Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature (not to be confused with the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature) offer cardmembers Grab codes valid for rides to and from the airport.
Maybank’s is slightly better because it’s a guaranteed benefit, unlike the KrisFlyer UOB one which is subject to a monthly redemption cap.
|Card
|Offer
|Remarks
|KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
|2x S$15 Grab codes
|
|Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature
|2x S$20 Grab codes
|
Conclusion
From 24 November 2025, OCBC VOYAGE limo rides can only be used for travel to or from Seletar or Changi Airport. Cardholders will no longer be able to request rides to or from bus and ferry terminals, cruise centres or land checkpoints.
The loss of flexibility is an unfortunate development, though also in line with what the rest of the market is offering.
On the bright side, the limo ride covers both to and from than previously only 1-way to airport.