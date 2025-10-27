OCBC VOYAGE drops non-airport locations from limo rides

While most credit card airport limo benefits only cover trips to or from Changi Airport, the OCBC VOYAGE has always had a more liberal policy.

Not only was Seletar Airport included, but VOYAGE limo rides could be used for travel to cruise centres, ferry terminals, bus terminals and even land checkpoints— basically all the authorised points of departure and entry into Singapore.

As commendable as it was that OCBC recognised travel didn’t always involve hopping on an airplane, this flexibility will be reduced from 24 November 2025.

OCBC VOYAGE restricts limo ride locations

OCBC VOYAGE Cardholders can currently redeem their limo rides for trips to or from the following locations.

Changi Airport

Seletar Airport

Marina Bay Cruise Centre

Singapore Cruise Centre

Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal

Queen Street Bus Terminal

Woodlands Checkpoint

Tuas Checkpoint

From 24 November 2025, it will only be possible to book limo rides to and from airports, namely Seletar and Changi. Rides to bus and ferry terminals and land checkpoints will no longer be offered.

From 24 November 2025, our limousine service will only support rides to and from Seletar Airport and Changi Airport (all terminals). Rides involving bus terminals and ferry terminals will no longer be available. -OCBC

The rest of the terms remain unchanged. Principal OCBC VOYAGE cardmembers who spend at least S$12,000 per calendar quarter will receive 2x complimentary limo rides, capped at 2x rides per quarter and 8x per calendar year.

No minimum spend is required for OCBC Premier Private Client VOYAGE Cardholders, who enjoy unlimited airport transfers as a membership perk.

Rides must be booked through the OCBC app at least 48 hours in advance. All ride tokens are valid for three months from the date of issue, but you can make a booking up to three months in advance. Therefore, you could travel up to six months after the token is awarded.

Which other cards offer a limo benefit?

Airport limo benefits are a fast disappearing perk, but you can still find them on the following cards.

Card Qualifying Spend

Cap Income Req. ≥S$30K UOB PRVI Miles AMEX

(T&C) S$1K (FCY) per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG

HSBC Premier Mastercard

(T&C) HSBC Premier Mastercard S$12K per quarter for 2 rides

No min. spend for Premier Elite 2 per quarter

SG

Income Req. ≥S$120K UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card

(T&C) UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card None 1 per year

SG Overseas

(T&C)

HSBC Visa Infinite S$2K per month for 1 ride

No min. spend for first 2 [Regular] or 4 [Premier] per year

24 per year

Includes free rides

SG



(T&C)

Maybank Visa Infinite S$3K per month for 1 ride 8 per year

SG

OCBC VOYAGE

(T&C)

OCBC VOYAGE S$12K per quarter for 2 rides

2 per quarter

SG

Citi Prestige

(T&C)

S$12K per quarter for 2 rides 2 per quarter

SG

StanChart Beyond Card

(T&C)

StanChart Beyond Card None 2 per year*

Priority Banking & Priority Private only

SG Overseas

*StanChart advertises 10 rides per year for Priority Private Beyond Cardholders. However, this figure already includes the 8 rides that Priority Private customers normally enjoy, without having to hold the Beyond Card.

While slightly different from the ones above, both the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card and Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature (not to be confused with the Maybank Horizon Visa Signature) offer cardmembers Grab codes valid for rides to and from the airport.

Maybank’s is slightly better because it’s a guaranteed benefit, unlike the KrisFlyer UOB one which is subject to a monthly redemption cap.

Card Offer Remarks KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card 2x S$15 Grab codes Redeem once per half yearly (i.e. Jan to Jun, Jul to Dec)

Code: KFUOBCC

Limited to 1,000 redemptions per month Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature Maybank Privilege Horizon Visa Signature 2x S$20 Grab codes SMS GRBPHVS <Space> Name <Space> DOB in DDMMYYYY format to 79898

Conclusion

From 24 November 2025, OCBC VOYAGE limo rides can only be used for travel to or from Seletar or Changi Airport. Cardholders will no longer be able to request rides to or from bus and ferry terminals, cruise centres or land checkpoints.

The loss of flexibility is an unfortunate development, though also in line with what the rest of the market is offering.