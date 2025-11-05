Search
Revealed: Singapore Airlines’ new First Class SilverKris Lounge at Changi Terminal 2

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
6

Singapore Airlines has unveiled an all-new First Class SilverKris Lounge at T2, which adds long-awaited improvements like shower suites, nap areas, productivity pods and more. Here's what to expect when it opens on Friday.

In April 2025, Singapore Airlines announced a S$45 million overhaul of its SilverKris First Class, Business Class and KrisFlyer Gold Lounges at Changi Airport Terminal 2. This major renovation – long overdue if you ask me – will expand seating capacity by 50% and introduce a host of upgraded amenities upon its completion in mid-2027.

This trio of lounges has always stood out like a sore thumb compared to the sleek, modern facilities in T3, and despite a minor refurbishment in 2024, it was clear they couldn’t go the distance until T5 came online in the mid-2030s. Unsurprisingly, many passengers choose to visit the T3 lounges for a better experience, even when departing from T2, further exacerbating the overcrowding situation during peak hours.

Singapore Airlines has opened its new First Class Lounge at Changi T2

But today marks a major milestone, as Singapore Airlines unveils its brand new First Class SilverKris Lounge at T2. This transformed space is much more in line with what you’d expect from the carrier’s home base, and addresses some longstanding issues including limited seating variety, the absence of nap areas, and the lack of private shower suites.

The airline hosted a media preview today to showcase its new lounge, and here’s what passengers can look forward to when it officially opens on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Who is this lounge for?

Before we talk about the lounge, I think it’s important to set the scene. Despite the name, the First Class SilverKris Lounge is not primarily intended for Singapore Airlines Suites and First Class passengers.

They’re welcome to visit, of course, but I suspect they’d rather go to The Private Room in T3–and in any case, the only SIA First Class routes departing from T2 are Jakarta and Tokyo Haneda.

Instead, the bulk of the First Class Lounge guests will be Solitaire PPS Club members and Star Alliance First Class passengers. And given how few Star Alliance members operate First Class cabins to Singapore (just Lufthansa and SWISS), this is essentially a frequent flyer lounge.

So it’s worth keeping that distinction in mind, and if you want to draw comparisons with the flagship lounges of other carriers, The Private Room would be the right benchmark.

SIA’s new First Class SilverKris Lounge

The First Class SilverKris Lounge is technically not a renovation– it’s an all-new lounge occupying a formerly vacant space next to the SATS Premier Lounge. 

It’s still in the same general area though, so your muscle memory won’t fail you. Turn left after clearing immigration, walk towards the E gates, and as you spot the giant glass bouquets and flowers of the Enchanted Garden, look up for the signature SilverKris Lounge “billboard”.

First Class SilverKris Lounge batik wall

This batik wall should be instantly recognisable to anyone who has visited the T3 lounges, featuring 97 laser-cut plexiglass batik flowers with gold, powder-coated aluminium accents. A gentle lighting sequence causes the flowers to glow and dim in rhythm, giving the wall a soothing, animated presence.

Reception

First Class SilverKris Lounge reception

Passengers entering the reception area are welcomed by a large curved LED screen displaying the graceful movement of SIA’s signature batik motif, accompanied by its “Sound of Singapore Airlines” sonic signature and distinctive Batik Flora scent, specially created by Scent by SIX with notes of Aquatic Ginger, Common Dianella, and White Kopsia.

First Class SilverKris Lounge reception
First Class SilverKris Lounge reception
First Class SilverKris Lounge reception

This will all be familiar to anyone who has visited the T3 lounges, but unlike the unified entrance there which hosts the receptions for the Business Class, First Class and Private Room lounges, this reception area in T2 is exclusive to the First Class lounge.

Lounge

First Class SilverKris Lounge

The new First Class SilverKris Lounge measures 1,050 square metres, 11% larger than previously, with seating for 130 guests.

The interior design was overseen by Ong & Ong – an interesting choice, given that Hirsch Bedner Associates did the T3 lounges, and Ong & Ong has historically done the overseas lounges – but despite the different teams, there’s now a much more cohesive design language between the T2 and T3 lounges. 

Throughout the space you’ll spot signature elements like the batik motif woven into the decor, together with warm ambient lighting that stands in stark contrast to the jaundiced look of the previous lounge. 

Two chandeliers by LASVIT serve as the centrepiece, with 128 hand-blown glass stars that evoke the nightscape. These were designed by Czech designer Michaela Mertlova exclusively for Singapore Airlines.

First Class SilverKris Lounge
First Class SilverKris Lounge

The previous First Class lounge had windows, but somehow still managed to feel dark and claustrophobic. You won’t have such problems here, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows allowing natural light in, and higher ceilings accentuating the sense of space.

Just after the reception is a mixed-use area for those who need a bit more room but don’t want to venture too far inside the lounge. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge mixed use area
First Class SilverKris Lounge mixed use area

Further in is the dining area, with an assortment of two and four-top tables and leather-clad banquette booth seating. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge dining area
First Class SilverKris Lounge dining area
First Class SilverKris Lounge dining area
First Class SilverKris Lounge dining area

The living area has the familiar modular seat pairs from T3. These semi-private alcove-style seats are perfect for couples, or even singles provided you can avoid eye contact! Each seat has a wireless charging pad, universal power outlet, USB-A and USB-C ports, and if you can’t get one of these don’t worry– the whole lounge is littered with charging ports.

First Class SilverKris Lounge relaxation area
First Class SilverKris Lounge modular seats

For tarmac views, choose one of the high wingback chairs, which are veritable throne seats. Unfortunately, the view for now is mainly construction. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge wingback chairs

Passengers looking to catch up on work before their flight can make use of one of three productivity pods, another feature the previous lounge was lacking.

First Class SilverKris Lounge productivity pod
First Class SilverKris Lounge productivity pod
First Class SilverKris Lounge productivity pod

These are similar to the ones you’ll find in T3, with a sleek semi-enclosed design that strikes a balance between privacy and openness. Each pod consists of a high-backed, curved frame upholstered in textured fabric with brass trim accents, designed to provide acoustic and visual isolation from adjacent seats. The seats are clad in deep, dark blue leather, with a reading light and charging outlets.

Bar

First Class SilverKris Lounge bar

The Signature Bar is an evolution of the popular Crystal Bar in the T3 lounge, and features a concentric ceiling that plays with light and shadow. Barista service is offered in the morning, and cocktails in the evening. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge bar
First Class SilverKris Lounge bar
First Class SilverKris Lounge bar

Here’s the bar menu from the media preview– and can I just say, the drinks look a lot more interesting than the usual find-it-anywhere Cosmopolitans and Daiquiris that were being served up to this point (I understand Accor is now running the show for F&B, which explains a lot!).

🍸 Bar Menu

Root Recovery
A revitalising blend of carrot, beetroot, apple and ginger crafted by COMO Shambhala for a fresh, earthy and balanced lift

SKL Bloody Mary
A bold and savoury Bloody Mary with tomato, spice and seaweed for a deep umami twist

Bee’s Knees
Gin with yuzu and honey marmalade for a bright, elegant and refreshing citrus balance

G&B
A refreshing mix of gin, raspberry, and mint with bright fruit and herbal notes

Apple and Cucumber Fizz
A light, sparkling blend of apple, cucumber, jasmine tea and elderflower with a hint of lime

Grilled Chicken and Cheese Sourdough Melt
Warm, hearty sourdough layered with tender grilled chicken and melted cheese

Roasted Vegetables & Halloumi with Pesto Tartine
A hearty tartine of roasted eggplants and zucchini with grilled halloumi and fragrant basil pesto

In terms of wines, there’s an attractive-looking wine wall with bottles of Champagne Geoffroy Expression Brut, 2007 Charles Heidsieck Blanc des Millenaires and 2013 Piper Heidsieck Rare. The latter two in particular are excellent champagnes to be serving in what basically amounts to a frequent flyer lounge, and you have to applaud SIA for doing that. 

Champagne wall
Champagne wall

On the opposite side of the bar is a self-serve drinks area, with single pour wine dispensers, bean-to-brew coffee machines, soft drinks, TWG teas, liquors and mixers.

First Class SilverKris Lounge self-serve beverage area
First Class SilverKris Lounge self-serve beverage area
First Class SilverKris Lounge self-serve beverage area
First Class SilverKris Lounge self-serve beverage area

Buffet

First Class SilverKris Lounge buffet

The expanded buffet area now offers a wider range of food and beverage selections, including space for additional live cooking stations.

During the media preview the cold food area had fruit, pastries, cold cuts, kuehs, salad, cheese and bread. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge cold food
First Class SilverKris Lounge cold food
First Class SilverKris Lounge cold food
First Class SilverKris Lounge cold food
First Class SilverKris Lounge cold food

The hot food area had spring rolls, dim sum, Indian vegetarian and assorted Chinese options.

First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food
First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food

The live cooking station serves up laksa, stir-fried XO carrot cake with bean sprouts (relax, taugeh haters, I’m sure you can ask them to leave it out) and a Hawaiian chicken burger with crinkle cut fries.

First Class SilverKris Lounge hot food

A special menu will be served for November, featuring herb-roasted chicken cacciatore, Mediterranean quinoa salad, and ondeh ondeh cake. 

Nap area

First Class SilverKris Lounge nap area

While the First Class SilverKris Lounge at T3 offers four private nap rooms, the space constraints at T2 necessitate a different approach.

In place of individual rooms, T2 features a soundproof rest area with four semi-private resting pods. These are available on a first-come-first-serve basis, with reservations not required or taken.

First Class SilverKris Lounge nap area

Each pod is equipped with an adjustable reclining armchair upholstered in Poltrona Frau leather—the same leather featured in the A380 Suites and Business Class seats—a small side table with built-in charging ports, and a sliding door for added privacy.

Even though they’re not fully enclosed, the walls of each pod are very high, and the sliding doors rather remind me of the A380 Suites!

First Class SilverKris Lounge nap area
First Class SilverKris Lounge nap area
First Class SilverKris Lounge nap area
First Class SilverKris Lounge nap area

Passengers can request pillows, blankets and eyeshades for added comfort. 

Playroom

First Class SilverKris Lounge playroom

Passengers travelling with children can make use of the soundproof playroom, which features a Sony PlayStation 5 game console as well as a selection of “specially-selected tactile games” as an analogue alternative.

First Class SilverKris Lounge playroom
First Class SilverKris Lounge playroom
First Class SilverKris Lounge playroom

There was even a full-sized version of Beary, the Singapore Airlines bear (no, I’m not making up the name), the first time I’ve seen him outside of miniature! Unfortunately he’s just a temporary resident. As explained during the lounge tour, things like this have a way of…disappearing.

First Class SilverKris Lounge playroom

Other family-friendly facilities include a nursing room with an armchair, vanity area, power outlets (useful for pumps and such), and a baby changing station. 

First Class SilverKris Lounge nursing room
First Class SilverKris Lounge nursing room

Meeting room

First Class SilverKris Lounge meeting room

A meeting room can accommodate up to six people, with video conferencing facilities and abundant charging ports.

First Class SilverKris Lounge meeting room
First Class SilverKris Lounge meeting room

Phone booths

First Class SilverKris Lounge phone booth

Two private, fully-enclosed phone booths can be found at the rear of the lounge for taking phone calls. 

This unfortunately won’t stop some people from yakking away on speakerphone, but at least you now have a place to passive-aggressively point them to.

First Class SilverKris Lounge phone booth

Toilets & Showers

First Class SilverKris Lounge restroom

This lounge has separate male and female restrooms, equipped with TOTO washlets and Lalique Neroli amenities.

First Class SilverKris Lounge restroom
First Class SilverKris Lounge restroom
First Class SilverKris Lounge restroom
First Class SilverKris Lounge restroom

But the real improvement is outside the restrooms. The previous First Class SilverKris Lounge had one longstanding annoyance: the lack of private shower suites. Instead, two shower rooms were built inside each of the male and female restrooms, creating more of a locker room feel.

First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite

That’s finally been rectified, with four unisex ensuite shower rooms featuring GROHE and TOTO fixtures, Dyson hairdryers and Lalique Neroli amenities. Unfortunately, the wall-mounted shampoo and body gel are still unbranded, which feels like a missed opportunity.

First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite
First Class SilverKris Lounge shower suite

There is also one additional handicapped accessible bathroom with a roll-in shower.

First Class SilverKris Lounge handicapped accessible shower

Odds and ends

Here’s a few odds and ends from the media scrum that I thought you might like to know.

  • As I speculated back in April, Accor has taken over more of the lounge operations at Changi, which will hopefully lead to a significant improvement in the F&B quality (Accor also handles the lounge operations for Qantas in T1)
  • Some elements of the refreshed T2 SKL First Class experience, such as the bar bites menu and improved children’s room, will make their way to the T3 SKL First Class lounge
  • Melbourne will be the next overseas SilverKris Lounge to undergo a renovation (what about poor Taipei?!)
  • Wireless charging pads have been upgraded to support fast charging
  • They don’t know why the nuggets are so popular

Operating hours and access

The First Class SilverKris Lounge at Changi Terminal 2 will commence operations on 5 p.m on Friday, 7 November 2025, and after the first day, will open from 5 a.m to 1 a.m daily. 

Access to the First Class Lounge is available to passengers departing on a Singapore Airlines flight in:

  • First Class (+1 guest)
  • Any cabin, with Solitaire PPS Club status (+1 guest)

Access is also available to passengers departing on a Star Alliance flight in:

  • First Class (+1 guest)

All guests must be travelling on the same flight as the eligible passenger, per Star Alliance policy.

First Class passengers and Solitaire PPS Club members arriving in Singapore on a Singapore Airlines flight may also visit the lounge, together with one guest travelling on the same flight.

However, if you’re travelling in Singapore Airlines First Class, you will almost certainly want to visit The Private Room in T3 instead, which is the “real” flagship lounge. This boasts additional amenities such as a dining room with an a la carte menu, fine champagnes, larger day rooms and larger shower suites with COMO Shambhala bath amenities. 

Review: Singapore Airlines The Private Room (2023)

What about the rest of the T2 lounges?

Singapore Airlines plans to complete its T2 lounge makeover by mid-2027 | Photo: SIA

Following the completion of the First Class SilverKris Lounge, the Business Class Lounge will be the next to go under the knife. This lounge will take over the footprint of the previous First Class Lounge, growing its capacity by 30% in the process. 

Renovated SilverKris Business Class Lounge | Photo: SIA

Passengers can look forward to new features like a rest area with recliners, more seating options, productivity pods, an expanded self-service buffet and a new full-service bar. Work has already begun, and will be carried out in stages, with the lounge remaining open throughout. Completion is targeted for H1 2026.

Renovated KrisFlyer Gold Lounge | Photo: SIA

Once that’s completed, the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge will be the third and final lounge to get renovated. This will double its current capacity, introduce more seating variety, and finally add in-lounge restrooms and shower suites.

Singapore Airlines aims to complete all T2 lounge renovations by mid-2027.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has unveiled its new First Class SilverKris Lounge at Terminal 2, which features new amenities like nap rooms, private shower suites and productivity pods, while also adding more seating variety and an upgraded F&B experience.

I previously went out of my way to avoid the T2 lounge as much as possible, but I very much like what we’re seeing here. This should put it in good stead to ride out the next decade or so, until SIA eventually moves all operations under one roof at the T5 mega-terminal sometime in the mid-2030s.

Stay tuned for a hands-on review when the lounge officially opens.

What do you make of the new Singapore Airlines First Class SilverKris Lounge at T2?

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Complete Guide: Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

Comments

6 COMMENTS

Kevin

Location seems to be where the old MAS lounge was

Aaron Wong

Yes, full marks for spotting that! This was indeed once upon a time the mas lounge

Alicia

what is the replacement lounge while the business class lounge renovation is still on? only in T3 or can they use the 1st class lounge in T2

Reply
Aaron Wong

Renovation in stages, so the t2 lounge will remain open

Inigo

FYI, ANA Diamonds (and can I presume also Lufthansa group HON circle?) can also access.
BTW, there’s an error above in “And given how few Star Alliance members operate flights to Singapore (just Lufthansa and SWISS), this is essentially a frequent flyer lounge.” – did you mean to say that of *A airlines, only swiss and LH fly first class to Singapore?

Reply
Aaron Wong

Yes, do a refresh and that should be corrected!

