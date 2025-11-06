Complete Guide: Singapore Airlines PPS Rewards

Singapore Airlines introduced PPS Rewards in May 2017, a scheme to reward PPS Club members for achieving certain milestones on the road to requalification and beyond.

As the name suggests, PPS Rewards can only be earned by Solitaire PPS or PPS Club members. They are the PPS equivalent of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, though the two programmes have some key differences, as highlighted in the table below.

PPS Rewards KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards Availability PPS members only KrisFlyer members only Based On PPS Value Elite miles Starts From 30,000 PPS Value 1,000 Elite miles Total Rewards 5 10 Accrual Period Membership year Calendar year Validity 12 months 12 months

In this article, we’ll walk through each of the PPS Rewards, how to earn them, and what to know when redeeming them.

How do I earn PPS Rewards?

PPS Rewards are awarded based on PPS Value accrued in a membership year.

To check your membership year, log in to your account and go to Account Summary. You’ll see a tracker which tells you how much more PPS Value you need to requalify, and by when. “By when” is the last day of your membership year; in the screenshot below, the membership year runs from 1 February to 31 January.

You can track your progress towards the various PPS Rewards by navigating to Account Summary > PPS Rewards.

Earning PPS Value by flying

PPS Value can only be earned when flying on commercial tickets in Suites, First or Business Class on Singapore Airlines.

1 PPS Value is awarded for every S$1 spent on airfare and surcharges, excluding airport taxes.

PPS Value is tracked in Singapore dollars. If the ticket was purchased in another currency, it will be converted to Singapore dollars at IATA’s monthly exchange rates to determine the PPS Value awarded.

No PPS Value will be awarded for redemption tickets. If a commercial ticket is partially paid for with KrisFlyer miles, PPS Value will only be earned on the portion paid with cash.

Earning PPS Value on the ground

Since 1 September 2025, it’s possible to earn non-flight PPS Value from Kris+, KrisShop and Pelago.

The earn rate across all three platforms is 1 PPS Value per S$3 spent (if you use Kris+ in Australia, you get a slightly better deal at 1 PPS Value per A$3, or S$2.55).

Platform Earn Rate 1 PPS Value per S$3

1 PPS Value per A$3 in Australia 1 PPS Value per S$3 1 PPS Value per S$3

The maximum non-flight PPS Value that can be earned each membership year towards PPS Rewards is capped at:

2,500 PPS Value for PPS Club members, and Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018

for PPS Club members, and Solitaire PPS Club earned before 1 June 2018 5,000 PPS Value for Solitaire PPS Club earned from 1 June 2018 onwards

You will only earn PPS Value for cash spending, excluding any amount paid for taxes and delivery charges where applicable. Should you choose to redeem KrisFlyer miles on Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago (not a great idea in the first place), that dollar value will not be eligible to earn status credits.

What PPS Rewards are available?

Here is the current list of available PPS Rewards.

🏆 PPS Rewards PPS Value PPS Reward 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for PPS Club 30,000 2x Double KrisFlyer Miles Vouchers 40,000 50,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for Solitaire PPS Club 60,000 Advance Upgrade 75,000 Advance Upgrade 100,000 Advance Upgrade

30,000 PPS Value

Usable For Principal member Redemption Apply to booking

PPS Club members who accrue 30,000 PPS Value will receive 2x vouchers for double KrisFlyer miles on a single flight segment.

This Reward can be applied to an upcoming booking, or a past booking up to seven days ago. For retrospective application, the Reward must have been awarded prior to the flight date. It is only usable by the principal member.

If a booking has been paid for with a mix of KrisFlyer miles and cash, the bonus will only be applied to the amount paid for by cash. This means that any tier bonus, or any amount redeemed by KrisFlyer miles are excluded from the calculation.

The bonus KrisFlyer miles will be credited up to four weeks after the completion of the flight.

This Reward can be combined with the Advance Upgrade Reward, though the bonus will be based on the original booking class. You can only use a maximum of one Double KrisFlyer Miles Voucher per flight.

40,000 PPS Value

Usable For Principal member or redemption nominee Redemption Apply to booking

PPS Club members who accrue 40,000 PPS Value will receive 50,000 miles off a redemption booking or upgrade.

This is only applicable to redemption bookings (excluding HighFlyer bookings) for flights operated by Singapore Airlines, and can be used by the principal member or for his/her redemption nominee.

Do note that for bookings involving more than one eligible passenger, the reward will only be applied to the first eligible passenger in the booking, and the remaining value forfeited.

For example, suppose you’re redeeming 2x one-way Business Saver tickets to the Maldives. This costs 45,000 KrisFlyer miles per person, or 90,000 miles total. Even though the total cost is >50,000 miles, the per person cost is only 45,000 miles. This means you’ll pay 45,000 miles after applying the discount, since 5,000 of your 50,000 miles discount is wasted.

In other words, make sure the per person cost is more than 50,000 miles!

If your booking is subsequently refunded, the Reward will be credited back to your KrisFlyer account, so long as it is still valid (i.e. within 12 months of issuance).

60,000 PPS Value

Usable For Principal member or redemption nominee Redemption Apply to booking

PPS Club members who accrue 60,000 PPS Value will receive a voucher for a one-cabin upgrade on a single flight segment.

This Reward can be used by the principal member or his/her redemption nominee to upgrade from:

Economy ⮞ Premium Economy

Economy ⮞ Business (where Premium Economy is not available)

Premium Economy ⮞ Business

Business ⮞ First

As the reward is only valid for a single cabin upgrade, those travelling on an Economy Class ticket will ideally want to use it on a flight without a Premium Economy Class cabin so they can jump from Economy to Business Class. That would mean the following aircraft:

Airbus A350-900MH

Boeing 737-8 MAX

Boeing 787-10

I suppose you could also book regional flights on long-haul A350-900s where the Premium Economy cabin isn’t sold (e.g. Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok), but that seems like a waste of this reward.

This is subject to availability at the point when the reward is applied, and valid for commercial bookings on flights operated and marketed by Singapore Airlines in the following fare classes:

Eligible Ineligible Economy Standard: H, M, W

Flexi: B, E, Y Lite: K, V

Value: N, Q Premium Economy Standard: L, P

Flexi: S, T Lite: R Business Standard: U

Flexi: C, J, Z Lite: D

This unfortunately excludes the discounted Lite buckets, and the Value bucket for Economy.

Singapore Airlines reserves the right to limit the number of seats available for the Advance Upgrade Reward on each flight, so just because you see a seat available in the higher cabin does not necessarily mean you can use your Reward.

You cannot use this Reward for award tickets, or combine it with mySQupgrade.

75,000 PPS Value

Usable For Principal member or redemption nominee Redemption Apply to booking

PPS Club members who accrue 75,000 PPS Value will receive a voucher for a one-cabin upgrade on a single flight segment.

This is similar to the reward received at the 60,000 and 100,000 PPS Value mark.

100,000 PPS Value

Usable For Principal member or redemption nominee Redemption Apply to booking

PPS Club members who accrue 100,000 PPS Value will receive a voucher for a one-cabin upgrade on a single flight segment.

This is similar to the reward received at the 60,000 and 75,000 PPS Value mark.

What happens beyond 100,000 PPS Value?

Beyond 100,000 PPS Value, the PPS Rewards tracker will reset, and you can start earing PPS Rewards again based on the figures above.

However, PPS Rewards will only be granted for the first 500,000 PPS Value earned in a membership year. Any PPS Value in excess of this will not be eligible for PPS Rewards.

Also note that if you progress from PPS Club to Solitaire PPS Club, your tracker will reset upon upgrade.

How to apply a PPS Reward

To apply a PPS Reward, login to your account and click on Account Summary > PPS Rewards

You’ll see the full list of available rewards under “Manage Rewards”, which can then be attached to a booking.

How long are PPS Rewards valid for?

All PPS Rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue, unless otherwise stated.

However, with the following Rewards, you only need to apply them to a booking before the expiry date. The actual flight can depart after the expiry date of the Reward.

Double KrisFlyer Miles

Advance Upgrade

If you subsequently cancel that booking after the Reward’s expiry date has passed, the Reward will not be credited back to you.

For example, if I have a Double KrisFlyer Miles Reward that expires on 31 December 2025, I can choose to apply it on 5 December 2025 to a booking that flies on 30 June 2026. If on 1 March 2026 I decide to cancel that booking, I will not get the Reward refunded (as it’s expired).

Can PPS Rewards be extended?

While the general rule is that Rewards are valid for 12 months, it does appear that extensions are possible- you just need to opt in.

The following example is based on KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, but it’s exactly the same for PPS Rewards too. Under the Rewards and Vouchers section, look for a button labelled “Extend Validity”.

Clicking this button extends the validity by a further three months, free of charge.

The button won’t appear until you’re within a certain window of expiry, though how close exactly I don’t know.

Oddly enough, the T&Cs do not mention anything about extension. Instead, they seem to be quite adamant that Rewards can’t be extended.

The rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue, unless otherwise stated. There will be no extension of the validity period. -KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards T&Cs

PPS Rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue. Extensions are strictly not allowed -PPS Rewards T&Cs

Therefore, it is possible that this feature might be removed quietly, without any notice.

Can I earn KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards too?

If you’re a PPS Club or Solitaire PPS Club member, you can only earn PPS Rewards. You will not be able to earn KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

However, if you’re not yet a PPS Club or Solitaire PPS Club member, you could earn some KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards while accruing PPS Value en route to qualification. Once you have become a PPS Club or Solitaire PPS Club member, you will not be able to earn any more KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

Conclusion

PPS Rewards aren’t incredibly generous, but they’re still a nice little token that Solitaire PPS and PPS Club members can earn en route to qualification and beyond. However, the real incentive to accrue PPS Value beyond requalification is to bank it as PPS Reserve for future lean years.

The key thing to remember is that unlike KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, PPS Rewards are tracked based on the membership year. Be sure to check what yours is before committing to any travel plans, just in case.