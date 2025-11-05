Complete Guide: Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

Back in January 2021, Singapore Airlines introduced KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, an expansion of the former Elite Gold Rewards.

Unlike the previous scheme, which was exclusive to KrisFlyer Elite Gold members, KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards can be earned by all KrisFlyer members.

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards are small tokens granted for achieving certain milestones on the road to qualification/requalification and beyond, starting from as little as 1,000 Elite miles.

They are the KrisFlyer equivalent of PPS Rewards, though the two programmes have some key differences, as highlighted in the table below.

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards PPS Rewards Availability KrisFlyer members only PPS members only Based On Elite miles PPS Value Starts From 1,000 Elite miles 30,000 PPS Value Total Rewards 10 5 Accrual Period Calendar year Membership year Validity 12 months 12 months

In this article, we’ll walk through each of the KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards, how to earn them, and what to know when redeeming them.

How do I earn KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards?

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards are awarded based on Elite miles accrued in a calendar year (i.e. 1 January to 31 December). In most cases, this will be different from your membership year, so take note of the difference!

You can track your progress towards the various KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards by logging into your KrisFlyer account, clicking on Account Summary > KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

Earning Elite miles by flying

While Elite miles can be accrued when flying on Star Alliance or selected non-Star Alliance partners like Garuda and Malaysia Airlines, only Elite miles accrued on Singapore Airlines and Scoot flights will count towards the attainment of KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

As a reminder, here’s the accrual table for Elite miles on Singapore Airlines flights:

✈️ Elite Mile Accrual on Singapore Airlines Flights

Cabin Booking Class Earn Rate First Class A, F 200% Business Class C, J, Z 150% D, U 125% Premium Economy Class S, T 125% R, L, P 100% Economy Class B, E, Y 100% H, M, W 75% K, N, Q, V, G 50%

Scoot flights earn 2.5 Elite miles for every S$1 spent, excluding taxes, e-Visa, travel insurance, infant fares, credit card processing fees, and amounts offset using Scoot vouchers.

For example, this fare would earn 992 Elite miles (S$397 base fare x 2.5, rounded down).

If you’re on a mixed airline itinerary featuring Singapore Airlines and Scoot, you will earn Elite miles for the Singapore Airlines leg as per the table above. The Scoot leg will earn Elite miles as per the table below.

✈️ Elite Mile Accrual on Scoot Flights

Cabin Booking Class Earn Rate ScootPlus C, D, I, J, U, Z 25% Economy Class A, F, P, R, S, Y 20% B, H, M, W 15% N, O, X 10%

Elite miles are not earned when flying on award tickets, or if you credit your miles to a programme other than KrisFlyer (in contrast, you can earn PPS Value even if you credit your miles outside of KrisFlyer).

Earning Elite miles on the ground

Since 1 September 2025, it’s possible to earn non-flight Elite miles from Kris+, KrisShop and Pelago.

The earn rate across all three platforms is 1 Elite mile per S$1 spent (if you use Kris+ in Australia, you get a slightly better deal at 1 Elite mile per A$1, equivalent to S$0.85).

Platform Earn Rate 1 Elite mile per S$1

1 Elite mile per A$1 in Australia 1 Elite mile per S$1 1 Elite mile per S$1

The maximum non-flight Elite miles that can be earned each calendar year towards KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards is capped at:

5,000 Elite miles for KrisFlyer and KrisFlyer Elite Silver

for KrisFlyer and KrisFlyer Elite Silver 10,000 Elite miles for KrisFlyer Elite Gold

You will only earn Elite miles for cash spending, excluding any amount paid for taxes and delivery charges where applicable. Should you choose to redeem KrisFlyer miles on Kris+, KrisShop or Pelago (not a great idea in the first place), that dollar value will not be eligible to earn status credits.

What KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards are available?

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards are currently awarded for the first 100,000 Elite miles earned within a single calendar year, starting at 1,000 Elite miles.

Here is the current list of available KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards.

🏆 KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards Elite Miles KrisFlyer Milestone Reward 1,000 1,000 Bonus KrisFlyer Miles on Next Scoot Flight 2,500 20% Discount Voucher on Scoot 5,000 1,000 KrisPay Miles (equivalent to S$10) 10,000 S$20 KrisShop Promo Code 20,000 25% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 25,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Silver 30,000 50% Bonus KrisFlyer Miles 40,000 5,000 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Discount 50,000: Qualify/Requalify for KrisFlyer Elite Gold 60,000 Double KrisFlyer Miles 75,000 Short-haul Advance Upgrade 100,000 Premium Economy Advance Upgrade

1,000 Elite miles

Usable For Principal member Redemption Automatically awarded when KrisFlyer membership attached to flight

KrisFlyer members who accrue 1,000 Elite Miles will receive 1,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles on their next Scoot flight.

The bonus miles will be automatically credited within four weeks after completing the flight. This is applicable for itineraries involving Scoot-operated flights only, as well as itineraries involving both Scoot and Singapore Airlines-operated flights.

You will not earn this Reward if your flight is redeemed with KrisFlyer miles, or paid with Cash & Miles or Scoot vouchers.

2,500 Elite miles

Usable For Principal member and anyone in the same booking Redemption Apply at the time of booking

KrisFlyer members who accrue 2,500 Elite Miles will receive a 20% discount off their next Scoot booking.

The discount applies to the base fare only, and the fare type must be tagged with “Member Rewards” to be eligible for voucher redemption. Refer to this guide for redemption steps.

Blackout periods may apply during school holidays, sale and event periods, and the voucher can only be used when the principal KrisFlyer member is included in the booking.

5,000 Elite Miles

Usable For Principal member Redemption Automatically awarded upon logging in to Kris+ app

KrisFlyer members who accrue 5,000 Elite Miles will receive 1,000 KrisPay miles.

This is equivalent to S$10 on the Kris+ app, and can be spent at more than 500 dining, retail and wellness outlets in Singapore. Since these KrisPay miles cannot be transferred to your KrisFlyer account, the award will only be useful to KrisFlyer members in Australia and Singapore where Kris+ operates (unless perhaps they can buy something via KrisShop on Kris+ and ship it to their country).

Members have 12 months to claim their Reward by logging into the Kris+ app, but once claimed, KrisPay miles are valid for six months.

10,000 Elite Miles

Usable For Principal member Redemption Apply at time of check-out

KrisFlyer members who accrue 10,000 Elite Miles will receive a S$20 KrisShop.com promo code. For the avoidance of doubt, you cannot use it for inflight purchases.

Unfortunately, the promo code has a minimum spend of S$150 (increased from S$100 in July 2023) and a very long brand exclusion list with more than 500 exclusions! In fact, it’d probably be easier for KrisShop to provide a list of products for which the voucher is valid.

The promo code cannot be stacked with any existing KrisShop promotions, offers, privileges and PPS Club discounts, so it’s hard to see anyone deriving much value from it.

20,000 Elite miles

Usable For Principal member Redemption

Apply to booking

KrisFlyer members who accrue 20,000 Elite miles will receive a voucher for 25% bonus KrisFlyer miles on a single flight segment.

This Reward can be applied to an upcoming booking, or a past booking up to seven days ago. For retrospective application, the Reward must have been awarded prior to the flight date. It is only usable by the principal member.

If a booking has been paid for with a mix of KrisFlyer miles and cash, the 25% bonus will only be applied to the amount paid for by cash. This means that any tier bonus or any amount redeemed by KrisFlyer miles are excluded from the calculation.

The bonus KrisFlyer miles will be credited up to four weeks after the completion of the flight.

This Reward can be combined with the Short-haul or Premium Economy Advance Upgrade Reward, though the bonus will be based on the original booking class.

30,000 Elite Miles

Usable For Principal member Redemption

Apply to booking

KrisFlyer members who accrue 30,000 Elite miles will receive a voucher for 50% bonus KrisFlyer miles on a single flight segment.

This Reward can be applied to an upcoming booking, or a past booking up to seven days ago. For retrospective application, the Reward must have been awarded prior to the flight date. It is only usable by the principal member.

If a booking has been paid for with a mix of KrisFlyer miles and cash, the 50% bonus will only be applied to the amount paid for by cash. This means that any tier bonus or any amount redeemed by KrisFlyer miles are excluded from the calculation.

The bonus KrisFlyer miles will be credited up to four weeks after the completion of the flight.

This Reward can be combined with the Short-haul or Premium Economy Advance Upgrade Reward, though the bonus will be based on the original booking class.

40,000 Elite Miles

Usable For Principal member or redemption nominee Redemption

Apply to booking

KrisFlyer members who accrue 40,000 Elite Miles will receive 5,000 miles off a redemption booking or upgrade.

This is only applicable to redemption bookings (excluding HighFlyer bookings) for flights operated by Singapore Airlines, and can be used by the principal member or for his/her redemption nominee.

If your booking is subsequently refunded, the discount voucher will be credited back to your KrisFlyer account, so long as it is still valid (i.e. within 12 months of issuance).

60,000 Elite Miles

Usable For Principal member Redemption

Apply to booking

KrisFlyer members who accrue 60,000 Elite Miles will receive a voucher for double the KrisFlyer miles on a single flight segment.

This Reward can be applied to an upcoming booking, or a past booking up to seven days ago. For retrospective application, the Reward must have been awarded prior to the flight date. It is only usable by the principal member.

If a booking has been paid for with a mix of KrisFlyer miles and cash, the double miles will only be applied to the amount paid for by cash. This means that any tier bonus or any amount redeemed by KrisFlyer miles are excluded from the calculation.

The bonus KrisFlyer miles will be credited up to four weeks after the completion of the flight.

This Reward can be combined with the Short-haul or Premium Economy Advance Upgrade Reward, though the bonus will be based on the original booking class.

75,000 Elite Miles

Usable For Principal member or redemption nominee Redemption

Apply to booking

KrisFlyer members who accrue 75,000 Elite Miles will receive a voucher for a one-cabin upgrade on a single short-haul flight segment.

This Reward can be used by the principal member or for his/her redemption nominee. The upgrade can be any of the following permutations:

Economy ⮞ Premium Economy

Economy ⮞ Business (where Premium Economy is not available)

Premium Economy ⮞ Business

Business ⮞ First

As the Reward is only valid for a single cabin upgrade, those travelling on an Economy Class ticket will ideally want to use it on a flight without a Premium Economy Class cabin so they can jump from Economy to Business Class. That would mean the following aircraft:

Airbus A350-900MH

Boeing 737-8 MAX

Boeing 787-10

I suppose you could also book regional flights on long-haul A350-900s where the Premium Economy cabin isn’t sold (e.g. Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok), but that seems like a waste of this Reward.

This is subject to availability at the point where the Reward is applied, and valid for commercial bookings on Singapore Airlines flights between Zone 1 & Zone 2, Zone 1 & Zone 3, or Zone 11 & Zone 11.

Zone Countries 1 Singapore 2 Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei 3 Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos 11 Europe

In case you’re scratching your head about Zone 11, that would be the fifth-freedom SQ378/377 service between Milan and Barcelona, operated by an Airbus A350-900 with Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class cabins.

The commercial booking must be in one of the following fare classes:

Eligible Ineligible Economy Standard: H, M, W

Flexi: B, E, Y Lite: K, V

Value: N, Q Premium Economy Standard: L, P

Flexi: S, T Lite: R Business Standard: U

Flexi: C, J, Z Lite: D

This unfortunately excludes the discounted Lite buckets, and the Value bucket for Economy.

Singapore Airlines reserves the right to limit the number of seats available for the Advance Upgrade Reward on each flight, so just because you see a seat available in the higher cabin does not necessarily mean you can use your Reward.

You cannot use this Reward for award tickets, or combine it with mySQupgrade.

100,000 Elite Miles

Usable For Principal member or redemption nominee Redemption

Apply to booking

KrisFlyer members who accrue 100,000 Elite Miles will receive a voucher for a Premium Economy Advance Upgrade on a single flight segment.

This Reward can be used by the principal member or for his/her redemption nominee.

This is subject to availability at the point where the Reward is applied, and valid for commercial bookings on Singapore Airlines flights in the following fare classes:

Eligible Ineligible Economy Standard: H, M, W

Flexi: B, E, Y Lite: K, V

Value: N, Q

Once again, the discounted “Lite” and “Value” buckets are excluded.

Singapore Airlines reserves the right to limit the number of seats available for the Advance Upgrade Reward on each flight, so just because you see a seat available in the higher cabin does not necessarily mean you can use your Reward.

You cannot use this Reward for award tickets, or combine it with mySQupgrade.

What’s beyond 100,000 Elite miles?

Nothing. Unlike PPS Rewards, which reset at the 100,000 PPS Value mark up to five times per membership year, KrisFlyer members will not enjoy any further Milestone Rewards for the calendar year once 100,000 Elite miles is reached.

How to apply a KrisFlyer Milestone Reward

To apply a KrisFlyer Milestone Reward, log in to your KrisFlyer account and click on Account Summary > KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards

You’ll see the full list of available Rewards under “Manage Rewards”. Click “Use Reward”, then on the next screen, select the booking to which you want to apply the Reward.

Remember: not every Reward requires application. Some, like the 1,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles on your next Scoot flight, will be automatically awarded so long as your KrisFlyer membership number is provided.

How long are KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards valid for?

All KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue, unless otherwise stated.

However, with the following Rewards, you only need to apply them to a booking before the expiry date. The actual flight can depart after the expiry date of the Reward.

25% bonus KrisFlyer Miles

50% bonus KrisFlyer Miles

Double KrisFlyer Miles

Short-haul Advance Upgrade

Premium Economy Advance Upgrade

If you subsequently cancel that booking after the Reward’s expiry date has passed, the Reward will not be credited back to you.

For example, if I have a Double KrisFlyer Miles Reward that expires on 31 December 2025, I can choose to apply it on 5 December 2025 to a booking that flies on 30 June 2026. If on 1 March 2026 I decide to cancel that booking, I will not get the Reward refunded (as it’s expired).

Can KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards be extended?

While the general rule is that Rewards are valid for 12 months, it does appear that extensions are possible- you just need to opt-in.

If you have a Milestone Reward that is due to expire soon, you may see a button labelled “Extend Validity”.

Clicking this button extends the validity by a further three months, free of charge.

The button won’t appear until you’re within a certain window of expiry, though how close exactly I don’t know.

Oddly enough, the T&Cs do not mention anything about extension. Instead, they seem to be quite adamant that Rewards can’t be extended.

The rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue, unless otherwise stated. There will be no extension of the validity period. -KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards T&Cs

PPS Rewards are valid for 12 months from the date of issue. Extensions are strictly not allowed -PPS Rewards T&Cs

Therefore, it is possible that this feature might be removed quietly, without any notice.

Conclusion

KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards are meant to give members a little something extra along the way to requalification, and encourage them to continue choosing Singapore Airlines even after requalification has been achieved.

That said, I don’t feel they’re compelling enough to hold any real sway on decision making. S$10 worth of KrisPay miles, a highly-restricted KrisShop voucher, and a bunch of cabin upgrades may be nice surprises, but they’re unlikely to divert anyone’s business.

Therefore, I’d encourage you to view KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards as “nice to have”, and not a major determining factor on how you book your tickets!