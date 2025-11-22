Natureland at Changi Airport Terminal 2 joins Priority Pass

As I’m sure you know by now, Priority Pass isn’t just for lounges. Members can redeem visits for various airport experiences as well, including set meals at restaurants, nap pods, capsule hotels, video games, onsens, and spa treatments.

And speaking of spa treatments, there’s now a new option to look forward to when departing from Changi Airport, as popular spa chain Natureland has signed up with the programme.

Natureland T2 joins Priority Pass

Priority Pass members can now visit Natureland’s Changi Terminal 2 outlet and redeem:

A 20-minute express head relief massage, or

A 20-minute express back relief massage

Both treatments are valued at S$55.23 each. Complimentary hot drinks are provided, but shower facilities require an additional payment.

This outlet is open 24 hours daily, and located airside after immigration on level 3 of the departures concourse, opposite Straits Food Village and McDonald’s. Members must show a boarding pass to receive access; according to reports in the Citi Prestige Telegram group, arrival boarding passes are accepted too.

To be clear, only the Terminal 2 outlet is eligible. Natureland also has outlets at Changi Terminal 3 (landside) and Changi Jewel, neither of which are participating in Priority Pass at the moment.

Like all Priority Pass lounges and experiences, you cannot enter the same lounge or redeem the same experience more than once in a 24-hour period. However, there’s nothing stopping you from visiting a different lounge or redeeming a different experience, assuming you have sufficient entitlements (unlike DragonPass, Priority Pass does not have a cooldown period).

At the moment, Natureland is a Priority Pass exclusive, so DragonPass members will not get access.

Other spa options at Changi Airport

In addition to Natureland in Terminals 2 and 3, TranSpa and Be Relax are also open to lounge pass holders.

Terminal Lounge Access ^ T2

Airside TranSpa DP PP T2

Airside Natureland PP T3

Airside Be Relax DP T3

Landside Natureland None

TranSpa, located airside in Terminal 2, welcomes both DragonPass and Priority Pass members, offering a choice of:

a 20-minute head and shoulder or foot massage

wash, cut and blow dry

express manicure and pedicure (apparently no longer offered)

All services come with a shower and welcome drinks.

Be Relax, located airside in Terminal 3, is exclusive to DragonPass members, who can redeem a choice of:

a 15-minute back massage

a 15-minute foot massage

a 30-minute lounger massage (basically a massage chair)

Which cards offer Priority Pass?

The following credit cards offer a Priority Pass membership in Singapore.

💳 Credit Cards with Priority Pass

Credit Card Free Visits

(Per Year) Main Supp.

Apply

Citi PremierMiles Card 2
Share

Share

N/A DBS Altitude Visa

Apply

DBS Altitude Visa 2
Share

Share

N/A SC Journey Card

Apply

SC Journey Card 2
Share

Share

N/A Maybank Visa Infinite

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 4
No Share

No Share

UOB PRVI Miles Card
AoPC*

AoPC*

Apply

UOB PRVI Miles Card 4
No Share

No Share

N/A SC Visa Infinite

Apply

SC Visa Infinite 6

Share

1 Guest

N/A DBS Vantage Card

Apply

DBS Vantage Card 10

Share

Multi Guest

N/A SC Priority Banking Visa Infinite

Apply

SC Priority Banking Visa Infinite 12^
Share
1 Guest

Share

1 Guest

N/A Citi Prestige Card

Apply

Citi Prestige Card 12

Share

Multi Guest

N/A AMEX Platinum Charge

Apply

AMEX Platinum Charge ∞ +1 guest 8

Share

Multi Guest

Max 1x supp. card

HSBC Premier Mastercard
AoPC

AoPC

Apply

HSBC Premier Mastercard ∞ ∞

SC Beyond Card
AoPC

AoPC

Apply

SC Beyond Card ∞ ∞

Max 4x supp. cards

Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card ∞ ∞

Max 2x supp. cards

UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card ∞ +1 guest ∞

AoPC

HSBC Prive Card ∞ ∞

Max 3x supp. cards ^With min. AUM S$200K. 2x visits if AUM <S$200K

*AoPC for UOB PRVI Miles Visa and Mastercard only

Lounge access and airport experiences are usually redeemed by showing the physical Priority Pass membership or your digital membership card, with the exception of cards with AoPC (Access on Payment Card), where you show the physical credit card and quote Priority Pass instead.

Conclusion

Natureland at Changi Terminal 2 has joined Priority Pass, offering members a 20-minute head or back massage.

This is a nice little addition for the programme, and following this, DragonPass and Priority Pass each have one exclusive spa facility, as well as an additional one that is accessible by members of both programmes.

