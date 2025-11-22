Natureland at Changi Airport Terminal 2 joins Priority Pass

As I’m sure you know by now, Priority Pass isn’t just for lounges. Members can redeem visits for various airport experiences as well, including set meals at restaurants, nap pods, capsule hotels, video games, onsens, and spa treatments.
And speaking of spa treatments, there’s now a new option to look forward to when departing from Changi Airport, as popular spa chain Natureland has signed up with the programme.
Natureland T2 joins Priority Pass
Priority Pass members can now visit Natureland’s Changi Terminal 2 outlet and redeem:
- A 20-minute express head relief massage, or
- A 20-minute express back relief massage
Both treatments are valued at S$55.23 each. Complimentary hot drinks are provided, but shower facilities require an additional payment.
This outlet is open 24 hours daily, and located airside after immigration on level 3 of the departures concourse, opposite Straits Food Village and McDonald’s. Members must show a boarding pass to receive access; according to reports in the Citi Prestige Telegram group, arrival boarding passes are accepted too.
To be clear, only the Terminal 2 outlet is eligible. Natureland also has outlets at Changi Terminal 3 (landside) and Changi Jewel, neither of which are participating in Priority Pass at the moment.
Like all Priority Pass lounges and experiences, you cannot enter the same lounge or redeem the same experience more than once in a 24-hour period. However, there’s nothing stopping you from visiting a different lounge or redeeming a different experience, assuming you have sufficient entitlements (unlike DragonPass, Priority Pass does not have a cooldown period).
At the moment, Natureland is a Priority Pass exclusive, so DragonPass members will not get access.
Other spa options at Changi Airport
In addition to Natureland in Terminals 2 and 3, TranSpa and Be Relax are also open to lounge pass holders.
|Terminal
|Lounge
|Access^
|T2
Airside
|TranSpa
|DP PP
|T2
Airside
|Natureland
|PP
|T3
Airside
|Be Relax
|DP
|T3
Landside
|Natureland
|None
TranSpa, located airside in Terminal 2, welcomes both DragonPass and Priority Pass members, offering a choice of:
- a 20-minute head and shoulder or foot massage
- wash, cut and blow dry
- express manicure and pedicure (apparently no longer offered)
All services come with a shower and welcome drinks.
Be Relax, located airside in Terminal 3, is exclusive to DragonPass members, who can redeem a choice of:
- a 15-minute back massage
- a 15-minute foot massage
- a 30-minute lounger massage (basically a massage chair)
Which cards offer Priority Pass?
The following credit cards offer a Priority Pass membership in Singapore.
|💳 Credit Cards with Priority Pass
|Credit Card
|Free Visits
(Per Year)
|Main
|Supp.
|Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
|2
Share
|N/A
|DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
|2
Share
|N/A
|SC Journey Card
Apply
|2
Share
|N/A
|Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
|4
No Share
|N/A
|UOB PRVI Miles Card
AoPC*
Apply
|4
No Share
|N/A
|SC Visa Infinite
Apply
|6
Share
1 Guest
|N/A
|DBS Vantage Card
Apply
|10
Share
Multi Guest
|N/A
|SC Priority Banking Visa Infinite
Apply
|12^
Share
1 Guest
|N/A
|Citi Prestige Card
Apply
|12
Share
Multi Guest
|N/A
|AMEX Platinum Charge
Apply
|∞ +1 guest
|8
Share
Multi Guest
Max 1x supp. card
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
AoPC
Apply
|∞
|∞
Max 3x supp. cards
|SC Beyond Card
AoPC
Apply
|∞
|∞
Max 4x supp. cards
|Citi ULTIMA Card
|∞
|∞
Max 2x supp. cards
|UOB Reserve Card
|∞ +1 guest
|∞
|HSBC Prive Card
AoPC
|∞
|∞
Max 3x supp. cards
|^With min. AUM S$200K. 2x visits if AUM <S$200K
*AoPC for UOB PRVI Miles Visa and Mastercard only
Lounge access and airport experiences are usually redeemed by showing the physical Priority Pass membership or your digital membership card, with the exception of cards with AoPC (Access on Payment Card), where you show the physical credit card and quote Priority Pass instead.
Conclusion
Natureland at Changi Terminal 2 has joined Priority Pass, offering members a 20-minute head or back massage.
This is a nice little addition for the programme, and following this, DragonPass and Priority Pass each have one exclusive spa facility, as well as an additional one that is accessible by members of both programmes.