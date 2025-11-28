DBS Private Access tightens criteria for Private Banking customers

If you’ve passed through Changi Airport Terminals 2 or 3, you may have seen the DBS Private Access lounge, an exclusive retreat for DBS’ high net worth customers.

But DBS Private Access is more than just a lounge. It’s a membership programme that offers complimentary airport limo transfers in Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan, priority check-in, preferential currency exchange rates and other travel privileges.

While Private Access members used to enjoy unlimited airport limo rides and lounge visits, DBS has been cracking down on this in recent years. In April 2024, Private Access was segmented into three tiers, which saw some members’ entitlements cut to four airport limo rides and lounge visits per year. In April 2025, those entitlements were cut again — in some cases to only two limo rides and no lounge access at all.

Unfortunately, 2026 will mark the third consecutive year that DBS will tighten Private Access benefits, though curiously enough, it only affects their top-tier Private Banking clients.

DBS Private Access increases minimum AUM for Private Bank clients

From 1 January 2026, DBS Private Bank clients will need to maintain an AUM of at least US$5M to enjoy DBS Private Access membership, up from the current S$5M. Based on the current exchange rates, this amounts to a 30% increase.

Please be informed that effective 1 January 2026, the minimum Assets Under Management (AUM) requirement to qualify for DBS Private Access will be revised to US$5 million. -DBS

AUM is based on the aggregate of all account relationships maintained with DBS between January and December each year, although DBS Private Access membership runs from 1 April to 31 March each year.

Of course, DBS also predicts that the SGD will reach parity with the USD by 2040, so perhaps this is just forward thinking!

Interestingly enough, there is no change to the requirement for Treasures Private Client, which is one step below DBS Private Bank (you can qualify with a minimum AUM of S$1.5M).

That said, their membership isn’t nearly as generous. While DBS Private Bank customers enjoy unlimited limo rides and lounge visits (with up to two guests), DBS Treasures Private Client customers receive a maximum of eight limo rides and lounge visits per year.

Treasures Private Client DBS Private Bank Lounge Access 8 visits (+ 1 guest)

AUM ≥ S$5M

4 visits (+1 guest)

AUM ≥ S$2.5M

None

AUM < S$2.5M

Unlimited + 2 guests

AUM ≥US$5M

Airport Limo Rides 8 rides

AUM ≥ S$5M

4 rides

AUM ≥ S$2.5M

2 rides

AUM < S$2.5M Unlimited

AUM ≥US$5M



As I’ve said before, it’s a bit surprising that customers on the lower end of the spectrum don’t get lounge access, but still receive limo rides. After all, limo rides are purely variable cost, but the lounge will incur some degree of fixed cost no matter the occupancy rate.

What’s inside the DBS Private Access lounge?

DBS operates two Private Access lounges at Changi Airport Terminals 2 and 3, open daily during the following windows:

Terminal 2: 6 a.m to 6 p.m

6 a.m to 6 p.m Terminal 3: 7 a.m to 1 a.m

I had the opportunity to visit the Terminal 3 lounge back in 2022 (when it was still known as the Asia Treasures Lounge), and found it pleasant enough overall.

Yes, it doesn’t have the facilities of a full-fledged airline lounge— no showers, workstations, or slumber rooms— but then again I don’t think it’s aiming to be. This isn’t a lounge designed for transit passengers on long layovers; it’s more of a space for those originating from Singapore to grab a meal and settle banking transactions before their flight.

In terms of F&B, don’t expect flourishes like a caviar bar or celebrity-chef curated meals. The selection veers more local, with laksa, carrot cake and congee. There is champagne though, a very nice Taittinger Prelude Grand Crus.

I have yet to visit the Terminal 2 lounge, but I understand it’s identical in terms of catering.

What other benefits do Private Access members enjoy?

In addition to lounge access at Changi Airport, Private Access members enjoy:

Complimentary limo transfers from the airport on arrival in: Singapore Changi Airport, Singapore Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Jakarta Juanda International Airport, Surabaya Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Taipei Songshan Airport

SATS Premier check-in lounge at Changi Terminal 2 when travelling with Air India, ANA, Malaysia Airlines, Lufthansa, Royal Brunei and SWISS

Preferential exchange rates at Travelex counters at Singapore Changi Airport

Expedited immigration clearance and access to selected restaurants at Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta Airport Terminal 3

What about competitor programmes?

DBS Private Access isn’t the only game in town, of course. Other banks offer their high net worth clients travel privileges as well.

Here’s a snapshot of the programmes I’m aware of.

Bank Min. AUM Lounge Limo Citigold Private Client S$1.5M N/A 2-16x OCBC Premier Private Client S$1.5M ∞ ∞ StanChart Priority Private S$1.5M 24x 8x Maybank Private Wealth US$1M ∞ + 1 guest 12x HSBC Premier Elite S$1.2M ∞ 8x



Those with S$1.5M looking for better benefits might be interested exploring OCBC Premier Private Client, Maybank Private Wealth or StanChart Priority Private, which have superior lounge and limo benefits to DBS.

However, DBS is the only bank to operate a lounge of its own at Changi Airport, if that kind of thing is important to you.

Conclusion

DBS Private Access will be raising the minimum AUM for Private Banking clients from S$5M to US$5M with effect from 1 January 2026, which works out to a 30% increase. This is the third consecutive year we’ve seen a tightening of Private Access membership criteria, but thankfully, it appears that Treasures Private Client customers have escaped for the moment.

I remember OMAAT expressing incredulity about the airport lounge in Chengdu which required US$2.8M for entry– clearly he’s not heard about this one!