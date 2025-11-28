Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Kris+ BFCM promo: Earn up to 7-8 mpd with Audio House, Harvey Norman, KrisShop and more

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
5

From now till 1 December, earn double the usual miles at selected electronics merchants and KrisShop, plus an extra "Miles Booster" for the first S$1.5K spent.

Kris+ has launched its 2025 Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotion, which runs from now till 1 December 2025.

During this period, the regular earn rates at Audio House, Challenger, Harvey Norman, iStudio, and Parisilk will be doubled to 1-2 mpd. KrisShop purchases will also enjoy an upsized earn rate of 3 mpd.

This is similar to last year’s offer, but this year there’s also an opportunity to redeem a “Miles Booster”, which awards an extra 1 mpd on the first S$1,500 of spend. 

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5  when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

This promotion is stackable with up to 4 mpd with the right credit card, and could be particularly lucrative if you’re planning to buy the latest iPhone or some other pricey electronic gizmo.

Kris+ BFCM promo 2025

From 28 November to 1 December 2025, Kris+ users will earn double the usual miles at the following merchants.

Merchant Regular Earn Rate BFCM Earn Rate
Audio House 1 mpd 2 mpd
Challenger 1 mpd 2 mpd
Harvey Norman 1 mpd 2 mpd
iStudio 1 mpd 2 mpd
KrisShop 1.5 mpd 3 mpd
Parisilk 0.5 mpd 1 mpd

The upsized earn rate will be automatically reflected in the Kris+ app, with no registration necessary. There is no minimum spend required, and no cap on the maximum miles that can be earned.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

Miles Booster

A new feature this year is a so-called “Miles Booster,” which will be released on the Kris+ app on 28 and 29 November 2025 at 10 a.m SGT.

This costs 100 miles, but boosts the earn rate by 1 mpd (on top of the BFCM earn rate) for the first S$1,500 spent at eligible BFCM partners. The spending can be stacked across different merchants if you wish.

Bonus miles from the Miles Booster will be credited by 15 December 2025, and can be transferred to KrisFlyer within 21 days of earning. 

In other words, by spending 100 miles, you could earn up to 1,500 more. I’d say this is certainly worth grabbing, so long as you know you’ll spend at least S$100 during the promotion.

Audio House vouchers on sale

Buy Audio House vouchers at 2% off face value, while earning 2 mpd

If you’re not ready to finalise your purchases during the promo period but want to lock in the miles first, you can buy Audio House cash vouchers at a discount to face value:

  • S$1,000 voucher for S$980
  • S$500 voucher for S$490
  • S$100 voucher for S$98

Purchases of these vouchers will earn 2 mpd, and you can subsequently make your purchase whenever you’re ready.

In fact, even if you’re ready to purchase during the promo period, you might as well buy these vouchers as you’ll save an additional 2%.

Further stacking with KrisShopper

KrisShopper

Don’t forget that if you’re a KrisShopper, you can stack the 3 mpd from Kris+ with additional miles depending on your tier.

Tier Earn Rate Kris+ Total
Non-KrisShopper 1.5 mpd 1.5 mpd 3 mpd
Member 2 mpd 1.5 mpd 3.5 mpd
Insider 2.5 mpd 1.5 mpd 4 mpd
Icon 3 mpd  1.5 mpd 4.5 mpd
Ambassador 4 mpd 1.5 mpd 5.5 mpd

What card should you use with Kris+?

Audio House, Challenger, Harvey Norman, iStudio and Parisilk will code as MCC 5732 Electronics Sales, while KrisShop will code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores.

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there’s three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability
HeyMax ●●●
📱 Instarem app ●● ●●
🤖 DBS digibot
●●●

For MCC 5732 Electronics Sales, you can pair the following cards with Kris+ for an extra 3-4 mpd.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
(MCC 5732 Electronics)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month, with 1% fee for all SGD transactions
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

For MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, you can pair the following cards with Kris+ for an extra 3-4 mpd.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
(MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores)
Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month, with 1% fee for all SGD transactions
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.5K per c. month
OCBC Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1.1K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd
 Max. S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Preferred Platinum Visa
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$600 per c. month
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

If you’re planning on spending a big amount during these sales, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card would be ideal, as its 3 mpd earn rate is uncapped. 

Conclusion

From now till 1 December 2025, Kris+ is offering double miles on a wide range of electronics and home appliance merchants, as well as KrisShop. There’s even an opportunity to earn an extra 1 mpd on the first S$1,500 of spending, by redeeming a Miles Booster for 100 miles (standby at 10 a.m!).

You can also purchase Audio House vouchers at a slight discount to their face value, enjoying an extra 2% discount while locking in the miles for a future purchase.

If you’re planning to make some big ticket purchases during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, this should give you a nice extra return on spending.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [22-28 Nov 25]
Next article
DBS Private Access tightens criteria for Private Banking customers

Similar Articles

Comments

5 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

5 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
arthemis

Did DBS WWC up the cap from 1k to 1.5k?

Reply
Aaron Wong

cap is 1k. have fixed that, thanks

Reply
Complaints

Surely the complaints cannot be as bad as those related to SIngsaver !

Reply
ryan

eligible to buy on Krishop website? Apple iPhone will earn extra miles for this BFCM?

Reply
ryan

Atome payment eligible?

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Nov 30, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (November 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,644FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg