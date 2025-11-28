Kris+ BFCM promo: Earn up to 7-8 mpd with Audio House, Harvey Norman, KrisShop and more

Kris+ has launched its 2025 Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) promotion, which runs from now till 1 December 2025.

During this period, the regular earn rates at Audio House, Challenger, Harvey Norman, iStudio, and Parisilk will be doubled to 1-2 mpd. KrisShop purchases will also enjoy an upsized earn rate of 3 mpd.

This is similar to last year’s offer, but this year there’s also an opportunity to redeem a “Miles Booster”, which awards an extra 1 mpd on the first S$1,500 of spend.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

This promotion is stackable with up to 4 mpd with the right credit card, and could be particularly lucrative if you’re planning to buy the latest iPhone or some other pricey electronic gizmo.

Kris+ BFCM promo 2025

From 28 November to 1 December 2025, Kris+ users will earn double the usual miles at the following merchants.

Merchant Regular Earn Rate BFCM Earn Rate Audio House 1 mpd 2 mpd Challenger 1 mpd 2 mpd Harvey Norman 1 mpd 2 mpd iStudio 1 mpd 2 mpd KrisShop 1.5 mpd 3 mpd Parisilk 0.5 mpd 1 mpd

The upsized earn rate will be automatically reflected in the Kris+ app, with no registration necessary. There is no minimum spend required, and no cap on the maximum miles that can be earned.

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety. If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction. Alternatively, you can turn on the new auto-transfer feature, which will automatically deposit any miles earned from Kris+ into your KrisFlyer account.

Miles Booster

A new feature this year is a so-called “Miles Booster,” which will be released on the Kris+ app on 28 and 29 November 2025 at 10 a.m SGT.

This costs 100 miles, but boosts the earn rate by 1 mpd (on top of the BFCM earn rate) for the first S$1,500 spent at eligible BFCM partners. The spending can be stacked across different merchants if you wish.

Bonus miles from the Miles Booster will be credited by 15 December 2025, and can be transferred to KrisFlyer within 21 days of earning.

In other words, by spending 100 miles, you could earn up to 1,500 more. I’d say this is certainly worth grabbing, so long as you know you’ll spend at least S$100 during the promotion.

Audio House vouchers on sale

If you’re not ready to finalise your purchases during the promo period but want to lock in the miles first, you can buy Audio House cash vouchers at a discount to face value:

S$1,000 voucher for S$980

S$500 voucher for S$490

S$100 voucher for S$98

Purchases of these vouchers will earn 2 mpd, and you can subsequently make your purchase whenever you’re ready.

In fact, even if you’re ready to purchase during the promo period, you might as well buy these vouchers as you’ll save an additional 2%.

Further stacking with KrisShopper

Don’t forget that if you’re a KrisShopper, you can stack the 3 mpd from Kris+ with additional miles depending on your tier.

Tier Earn Rate Kris+ Total Non-KrisShopper 1.5 mpd 1.5 mpd 3 mpd Member 2 mpd 1.5 mpd 3.5 mpd Insider 2.5 mpd 1.5 mpd 4 mpd Icon 3 mpd 1.5 mpd 4.5 mpd Ambassador 4 mpd 1.5 mpd 5.5 mpd

What card should you use with Kris+?

Audio House, Challenger, Harvey Norman, iStudio and Parisilk will code as MCC 5732 Electronics Sales, while KrisShop will code as MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores.

In case you’re uncertain about the MCC, there’s three ways of looking it up before making a purchase:

Method Ease of Use Reliability ❓ HeyMax ●●● ● 📱 Instarem app ●● ●● 🤖 DBS digibot ●

●●●

For MCC 5732 Electronics Sales, you can pair the following cards with Kris+ for an extra 3-4 mpd.

For MCC 5309 Duty Free Stores, you can pair the following cards with Kris+ for an extra 3-4 mpd.

If you’re planning on spending a big amount during these sales, the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card would be ideal, as its 3 mpd earn rate is uncapped.

Conclusion

From now till 1 December 2025, Kris+ is offering double miles on a wide range of electronics and home appliance merchants, as well as KrisShop. There’s even an opportunity to earn an extra 1 mpd on the first S$1,500 of spending, by redeeming a Miles Booster for 100 miles (standby at 10 a.m!).

You can also purchase Audio House vouchers at a slight discount to their face value, enjoying an extra 2% discount while locking in the miles for a future purchase.

If you’re planning to make some big ticket purchases during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period, this should give you a nice extra return on spending.