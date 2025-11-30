Search
GHA DISCOVERY promo: Earn up to D$825 for multi-brand stays

Aaron Wong
From 1 December 2025 to 31 May 2026, earn bonuses of up to D$825 by staying at multiple GHA DISCOVERY brands, starting from the second brand.

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new promotion offering up to D$825 in bonuses when you stay across multiple brands in its portfolio.

The bonus kicks in from your second unique brand, and grows with each additional brand–from D$50 to D$75 to D$100. The only caveat is that each stay must be at least two nights, but otherwise, this could be a lucrative opportunity to rack up some extra D$.

GHA DISCOVERY multi-brand promo

Promo Details

From 1 December 2025 to 31 May 2026, GHA DISCOVERY members will earn:

  • D$50 after staying at two unique brands
  • D$75 after three unique brands
  • D$100 after the 4th to 10th unique brand

Registration is required, and must be done by 28 February 2026. Any bookings made before 1 December 2025 will not be considered towards the promotion, so you might want to see if you can rebook existing stays.

Each stay must be a minimum of two nights, and the total bonus is capped at D$825.

Unique Brand Stayed D$ Reward Cumulative D$
1 0 0
2 D$50 D$50
3 D$75 D$125
4 D$100 D$225
5 D$100 D$325
6 D$100 D$425
7 D$100 D$525
8 D$100 D$625
9 D$100 D$725
10 D$100 D$825

Singapore has a relatively high concentration of GHA brands, with ASMALLWORLD, Capella, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, Kempinski and Lanson Place all represented (though the Lanson Place Winsland is classified as a serviced apartment, and requires a minimum stay of six nights).

If we widen the aperture to Bangkok, we can add Anantara, Avani, NH, The Set Collection, and The Sukhothai to that list. That’s more than ten brands already!

Of course, no one’s saying you have to do all 10. Even if you were to hit three brands, you’re already looking at a return of D$125 for six nights, which could be lucrative if your stays are relatively low cost.

How many brands does GHA DISCOVERY have?

GHA DISCOVERY currently lists 52 different brands on its website, including names like Capella, Kempinski, NH Hotels, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, Sunway Resorts and Viceroy.

To pre-empt some commonly-asked questions:

  • Pan Pacific and Pan Pacific Serviced Suites are counted as one brand
  • PARKROYAL COLLECTION and PARKROYAL are counted as separate brands
  • NH Hotels, NH Collection, and nhow Hotels are counted as one brand

Book via DISCOVERY app to earn an extra D$5

Promo Details

GHA DISCOVERY is running a concurrent offer that awards a bonus D$5 for all bookings made through the GHA DISCOVERY app (Android | iOS).

A few points to note:

  • Registration not required
  • Stays must be booked between 1 January and 31 December 2025
  • Check-out date must be from 1 January to 31 December 2025
  • No minimum spend or minimum stay length required
  • No cap on the maximum times this offer can be used

As always, any D$ earned through promotions expires six months from the date of issuance, as opposed to the usual D$ expiry. 

How do D$ work?

D$ can be earned on most room rates and incidental spending

D$ can be earned or redeemed on the following expenses:

✅ Eligible Spend to Earn/Redeem D$

Room and add-ons:

  • Room charge/qualified room rate
  • Room upsell
  • Early check-in
  • Late check-out
  • Package
  • Crib/baby cot
  • Extra bed
  • Day use
  • Apartments/ Residences up to 30 days
  • Internet
  • Telecom
  • In-room media

Food and Beverage at eligible outlets:

  • Restaurants
  • Bars, pool bars
  • Lobby cafes
  • Coffee bars
  • Room service
  • Minibar

Other non-room spend at eligible outlets:

  • Spa
  • Golf & Sports
  • Experiences

Only stays booked through the GHA website or official hotel websites/channels will be eligible to earn D$. 

Online payments with D$ are currently possible with the brands listed on this page. If this feature is available, you’ll see an option at the check-out page to apply your D$ towards the booking.

A minimum of D$10 is required, and D$ will be deducted immediately upon confirmation. If you cancel your stay — and the stay is refundable — D$ will be refunded accordingly. However, D$ which have expired will not be reinstated, so take care if you’re booking a stay that takes place beyond your D$ validity period. 

The member redeeming D$ online must be the member staying at the hotel during the associated reservation. 

For all other brands, D$ can be used during a stay at the front desk of a hotel. This is a lot more restrictive, as it usually limits you to booking the more costly pay-at-hotel rates, not to mention your D$ may have expired by the time the stay takes place.

It might be possible to use D$ on prepaid rates, however, insofar as the hotel doesn’t actually charge your card at the time of booking (you’d be surprised, many “prepaid stays” aren’t actually charged until check-in). My advice would be to contact the hotel beforehand, let them know you want to book a prepaid rate with D$, and ask them how to proceed.

What cards should I use for hotel bookings?

Here are the cards you can use for GHA DISCOVERY hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Booking must be charged online
DCS Imperium Card
Apply		 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap.
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month
HSBC Revolution
Apply
 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month
UOB Lady’s Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Lady’s Solitaire
Apply
 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd
FCY only
 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only		 Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap.
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd
FCY only
 Min. S$2K per s. month
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 No min. spend or cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd
FCY only
 Min S$800 per c. month, no cap
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

GHA DISCOVERY has launched a new multi-brand promotion that offers up to D$825 in bonuses when you stay at two or more brands. Each stay must be at least two nights in length, and prior registration is required.

Even if you don’t plan to max out the bonus, it’s still a good incentive to make a conscious effort to spread your stays across different brands- and remember, GHA Titanium status requires just three brands to qualify!

(HT: The Shutterwhale)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
