Review: JetQuay CIP Lounge, Changi Airport

Back in 2023, Changi Airport Group announced plans to transform the JetQuay CIP Terminal into a “premium travel hub”, complete with a refreshed interior, 20% more lounge space and new private suites.

If you ask me, this was long overdue. The existing CIP Terminal has barely changed since its 2006 opening, and its dated, utilitarian interiors feel like a time capsule compared to the modern, upgraded spaces elsewhere in Changi Airport. I visited it in 2019 (back when World & World Elite Mastercard gave free admission) and was roundly unimpressed by the experience.

Renovations began in September 2025, and during this period, JetQuay is operating from an interim lounge at Changi Terminal 2. I was invited to a media preview earlier this year, where all attendees received a voucher for a complimentary Quayside service.

Having redeemed mine recently, however, I’m still not won over. While this service certainly has its use cases, the lounge itself is basic, the F&B quality is no better than a regular contract lounge, and for the price, you’d really expect a lot more.

🍸 tl;dr: JetQuay CIP Lounge For all the talk of luxury, the JetQuay CIP Lounge offers a rather basic experience, and unless you need privacy or special assistance, is probably not worth the price of admission. 👍 The Good 👎 The Bad Probably the most privacy you can get while flying commercial at Changi

Personalised, end-to-end service

Very fast Wi-Fi Lacks seating variety, and not particularly conducive to eating, resting or working

Very average F&B, on par with a contract lounge

Inferior amenities to most First and Business Class lounges at Changi

Price has not been reduced to reflect the scaled-back experience

How to access the JetQuay CIP Lounge

JetQuay packages can be purchased by any passenger departing from Changi Airport Terminals 1 to 4 with a full-service carrier, or AirAsia. All other low-cost carriers, as well as US carriers (what’s the difference, har har), are ineligible.

There are three tiers of JetQuay service: Gateway, Quayside, and Jetside.

Gateway

Gateway is the lite version, and does not actually provide access to the JetQuay lounge. It’s basically a glorified meet-and-greet service, where someone receives you at the aerobridge, escorts you through immigration and customs, and drops you in the arrival hall (or the same process in reverse, for departures).

Quayside

Quayside (S$490.50 per passenger) is the mid-tier version which offers access to the JetQuay CIP Lounge, private immigration clearance, and a buggy through the terminal to your departure gate.

Jetside

Jetside (S$1,962 per passenger) is the premium version with everything Quayside has to offer, plus the use of a private suite with butler service, champagne and canapes. With Jetside, you won’t even have to set foot in the public terminal. When the time comes to board, you’ll be driven to the aircraft on the tarmac.

Additional surcharges may apply to the rates quoted above:

15% surcharge applies for late night arrivals or departures (10 p.m to 7 a.m), as well as on public holidays (and public holiday eves)

20% surcharge during certain peak periods like Chinese New Year, the Singapore Airshow and F1

Year-round S$109 surcharge for T4 departures, to cover the cost of a tarmac transfer (as you cannot be driven by buggy from the CIP Terminal to T4)

I found it slightly odd that JetQuay limits each passenger to two free pieces of check-in baggage, and charges S$54.50 per additional bag. You’d think that if someone is paying for a service like this, the least you could do would be to check in all their bags for free!

The full T&Cs for bookings can be found below.

JetQuay T&Cs All rates quoted are in Singapore Dollars and are subject to a 9% Good & Services Tax (GST).

Maximum time for completion of service is 75 minutes for both Gateway & Quayside services. Additional hour is chargeable at a Full rate + GST per hour. (Minimum charge is 1 hour)

Surcharge of 15% applies for all on-day bookings.

Surcharge of 15% applies for scheduled flight arrival/departure times between 2200hrs to 0700hrs.

Surcharge of 15% for peak season surcharges will also apply to Eve/on public holidays.

For any additional stop, it will be charged as a new event.

20% surcharge applies during blackout periods for the following dates: o Formula One: 1 – 7 Oct 2025 o Christmas: 23 – 26 Dec 2025 o New Year: 30 Dec 2025 – 2 Jan 2026 o Airshow: 1 Feb 2026 – 10 Feb 2026 o Chinese New Year: 15 Feb – 20 Feb 2026 Surcharge of SGD100 (subject to taxes) per way applies to all Terminal 4 service.

applies to all Terminal 4 service. As per Changi Airport Group regulations, buggy will not be utilised in Terminal 4.

No charge for children aged 0 to 24 months. Any child above 24 months of age will be considered as 1 full passenger.

JetQuay shall not be liable for any service lapse should the Signage/Paging Board not be acknowledged by the passenger.

Receiving/Sending- off Party (non-travelling persons) is limited to 2 persons per booking and to be waited at CIPT designated waiting area.

Non-travelling receiving/sending party is chargeable at $38 Per Pax (subject to taxes) when using our JetQuay lounge F&B.

Any flight amendments made with less than 48 hours prior to service date and time shall be charged based on the higher-value service (subject to availability).

For all cancellations made with less than 48 hours prior to service date and time or “no shows”, full rates apply.

Passengers are subjected to respective Airlines’ conditions of carriage for passengers and baggage.

In addition, JetQuay baggage handling is limited to 2 pieces of check-in baggage per passenger. Additional bags are charged at $50 per bag (subject to taxes) payable over the reception counter. Additional charges may also apply for odd sized luggage.

Departure through CIP Terminal is not available for Low-Cost Carriers (except for Air Asia Carrier) and US Carriers .

. Please enquire with JetQuay for all other airline restrictions.

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore has the final authority whether to grant priority clearance to travellers.

Mode of Transfer is at JetQuay’s operational discretion.

The personal data information provided may be shared with our 3rd Party service providers for the delivery of the service.

For bookings, 72 hours in advance is much appreciated.

Kindly provide credit card details in attached form to confirm your booking.

Getting to the CIP Lounge

JetQuay’s temporary home is a stone’s throw away from the existing CIP Terminal, located near Hub & Spoke at Terminal 2. The access road leading to the drop-off point is called, believe it or not, “T2 VIP Drive” (in its former life, the CIP Terminal hosted diplomats and heads of state, who are now received at a more secure facility).

If you’re coming by taxi or Grab, be sure to point out the new drop-off point. Drivers, even if they know about the CIP Terminal, will likely be more familiar with its former location.

The driveway is protected by an all-weather awning, though it does have a very makeshift feel to it— because it is.

On arrival, I was greeted by a team of porters as well as an ambassador who was my point of contact for the entire stay. They escorted me through the passageway and into the lounge.

Overview: JetQuay CIP Lounge

The JetQuay CIP Lounge occupies a space that was previously used as a bus gate, and a holding area for next-of-kin during crisis situations. It has seating for 150 guests, though I doubt it will ever get close to that capacity.

The lounge spans the length of several gates, and is basically one long rectangle. In fact, looking back at my photos, I have difficulty pinpointing where each one is from, because the lounge just looks so uniform wherever you are.

That’s not necessarily a criticism, mind you, because compared to the old CIP Terminal, this is a breath of fresh air. The furnishings were handled by the same team behind the Changi Lounge at Jewel, and you can certainly see similarities in design language.

The space is flanked by windows on both sides, allowing for plenty of natural light. Unfortunately, even though the lounge has tarmac views, they’re mostly obscured by the overhang of the terminal above, as well as service vehicles on the apron.

There’s no particular organisation to the lounge, other than clusters of seating on both sides of the main passageway. Since the media preview in July, JetQuay has added numerous planters to provide more privacy. I would have preferred partitions – the leaves of indoor plants tend to trap dust, which is a trigger for allergies – but at least it creates some visual isolation in an otherwise open-plan lounge.

The only feature of interest is a kids’ corner, which has some toys, books, games, and a teepee. There was previously a telescope for plane spotting, but I didn’t see it during this visit.

I do feel the lounge could use greater seating variety, however. While there are plenty of sofas and armchairs for sitting, it’s a very impractical space for eating. Unless you want to hunch awkwardly over your food, you’ll need to relocate to a corner of the lounge, where there’s a picnic bench and high-top seating.

Moreover, there are no productivity pods for guests to catch up with work, nor nap areas for tired passengers who might need a power nap.

Jet Suites

The JetQuay CIP Lounge has two private “Jet Suites”, for the exclusive use of passengers who have booked the Jetside package. These are located at the rear of the lounge, behind privacy partitions.

The first suite is called the Garden View Suite, and is styled like a modern living room, with off-white sofas, a low-height coffee table, and a miniature zen rock garden outside.

The second suite is called the Airside View Suite (though it seems like JetQuay still hasn’t figured out what to call it, because it’s also referred to as the “Runway-view Suite” on its social media).

This is styled like a sophisticated gentleman’s club, with tan leather furniture reminiscent of the pre-renovation Private Room. This suite has the benefit of tarmac views, though again, they’re often obscured by service vehicles.

Moutai is on prominent display here, and indeed, all Jetside guests enjoy a free flow of Flying Fairy Moutai liquor.

During the media preview, we were also shown a high tea setup, which I assume is also available on request.

Each suite has a private mini-bar and television, though you won’t be able to crank up the volume given the lack of an enclosed space.

Food & Beverage

The buffet spread is located in the middle of the lounge, and to be fair to JetQuay, this is where the limitations of the temporary arrangement really show. Because of the lack of kitchen space, all the food needs to be prepared offsite and then carted over.

During my visit, there was laksa (which the staff will assemble for you), dim sum, fish congee, a couple of soups, scrambled eggs, fried noodles, carrot cake and meatballs.

Now, the JetQuay CIP Lounge is supposed to be a staging ground for all kinds of premium brand activations, so it felt somewhat weird to see Farmpride frozen fish nuggets given a place of honor, complete with standee. I mean, it felt like something you’d see in a supermarket display, instead of a lounge that wants to keep reminding you it’s luxurious.

On the island table was a small selection of liquors (special mention for homegrown brand Singapore Distillery), and snacks. I wish they’d taken more effort to curate this, because there are far better brands you could be serving than Lay’s, Oriental Cheese Balls, and Apollo wafers, nostalgia-inducing though they may be.

In terms of beverages, JetQuay seems to be very proud of the fact it serves Starbucks coffee, but I’m not quite sure why. It’s not like there’s an in-lounge barista, or they’re using Starbucks Reserve. Instead, it’s the same kind of coffee machine you’d find in mid-priced hotels in the USA.

In one fridge there were packets of Marigold juice, Vitasoy drinks, sandwiches, fruit, and yoghurt.

The other fridge had soft drinks, canned Asahi, Heineken and Tiger beer, mixers and bottles of craft beer from Lion City Meadery.

The wines were fairly cheap stuff (Los Vascos Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 and Ca’Vescovo Prosecco Brut) and nothing to write home about, but at least Ruinart Blanc de Blancs champagne is available on request. You have to know to ask for it though, because it wasn’t indicated anywhere.

The staff can also whip up cocktails, including Lion’s Spirit, a special SG60 cocktail featuring Singapore Distillery’s Ichigo Cameron Strawberry Gin, Lime Garden Gin and Lion City Meadery’s Hibiscus Blueberry Mead. I’m told you should also try the Moutai Highball, though I find it a bit strong for my liking.

In short, the F&B quality is fine– and that’s a problem. For the money you pay, I think you’d be right to expect something better. But there’s very little here that would distinguish it from a regular contract lounge.

Wi-Fi & Power

The JetQuay lounge has its own Wi-Fi network, with excellent speeds. I clocked 355 Mbps down and 471 Mbps up, so it’s safe to say this network can handle whatever you throw at it.

Universal power outlets were scattered throughout the lounge — not that it’ll ever get crowded enough to have to fight for one — with USB-A and USB-C ports.

Toilets & Showers

The JetQuay CIP Lounge has its own toilets, but remember: this interim facility is still fundamentally a part of Terminal 2. Therefore, there are restrictions on the modifications that JetQuay can make, and the toilets look and feel very much like public toilets – because they are.

The men’s room is pretty standard, though there is Aesop hand balm (but not hand wash, surprisingly).

There is a single shower cubicle with a bench, spacious enough to bring in your luggage with you. The wall-mounted soap dispensers gave it a bit of a gym shower feel, though again, I don’t think this is something they’re allowed to modify.

One thing I did notice was that during the media preview, Aesop bath amenities were showcased. But during this visit, they were replaced with some unbranded shower gel.

During the media preview, I also managed to check out the ladies washroom, which is surprisingly the smaller of the two. There are four stalls equipped with manual bidet seats.

The shower cubicle here is much smaller too, and it would be an uncomfortable squeeze with luggage.

Other amenities

There are a few other amenities in the JetQuay CIP Lounge worth highlighting.

(1) An eTRS kiosk, which can be used to claim GST refunds.

(2) A hot water dispenser, water bottle refiller, and foreign currency exchange machine. As for the rates, well…I’ll let you be the judge.

(3) A digital scale to check the weight of your bag.

(4) A nursing pod for pumping or breastfeeding mothers.

Service

The service at JetQuay is highly personalised, as you’d expect. My service ambassador handled the check-in quickly, and was always at hand to answer questions. The buffet staff kept drinks topped up and were eager to suggest other items to try.

There’s also a concierge available to handle special requests, but I didn’t really have anything to put them through the paces.

It’s just a shame that the staff don’t have the right hardware to back them up because this service, paired with a better lounge, would be quite special.

Buggy ride

When it’s time to depart, passengers will clear immigration at a dedicated counter at the rear of the lounge.

If you’re on a Jetside package, you’ll also be screened by security here, then driven directly to the aircraft on the tarmac. If you’re on a Quayside package, you’ll ride up an elevator to the departures floor where a fleet of buggies are waiting.

You’ll emerge somewhere around gate F56, and zip through a crowd of confused travellers en route to wherever you need to go (for me, it was the First Class SilverKris Lounge on the opposite end of the terminal).

There’s nothing quite like being whisked through a crowded airport terminal on a buggy for scratching that little itch for affirmation!

Is it worth it?

Let’s recap: at a visit to the JetQuay CIP Lounge will cost at least S$490.50 per person; even more if surcharges come into play, or if you opt for Jetside service.

Is that a justifiable expense?

Well, if you’re a celebrity or CEO who needs extra privacy (and flying from Seletar isn’t an option), or if you’re a traveller who requires special assistance, then JetQuay might be for you. This is as close as you can get to a private jet experience while flying commercial, and the degree of hand-holding from check-in to departure will reassure even the most jittery of travellers.

But if you book this expecting a luxury experience, then JetQuay will be very, very disappointing.

For most First or Business Class passengers, the lounge you’ll have access to at Changi will likely be far superior (especially if you’re flying with oneworld). You’ll have better food and wines, a cocktail bar, barista-made coffee, private shower suites, nap areas, and proper workstations.

And if you’re in Economy Class, without elite status, then I reckon most people would rather redeem a Priority Pass visit – or even pay out of pocket – for a mediocre lounge experience, than pay S$490.50 for a buggy ride and a mediocre lounge experience.

If I had to sum up the JetQuay experience in one word, it’d be “confused”, because there is a jarring disconnect between the way JetQuay markets itself, and what it actually delivers.

Yes, it does have Aesop handwash, Devialet speakers, and Moutai liquor, but then puts it alongside Marigold juice, Farmpride fish nuggets, mass-produced sandwiches, cheap snacks, and a buffet spread straight out of a Priority Pass lounge. Talk about mixed messages.

Like I said in my other article, no one is saying that well-heeled travellers can’t enjoy the simpler things too. But if you paid thousands of dollars for VIP treatment, asked for juice, and got a packet that retails for less than 80 cents instead of something freshly-squeezed, I think you’d have some questions. It makes me think back to the early days of JetQuay, where the sum total of the hot food they served was, wait for it, instant noodles.

I don’t want to be too hard, because I realise it’s a temporary facility, and as such there will be inherent limitations in terms of the catering and amenities that can be offered. But JetQuay has not adjusted its prices to reflect this “lite” experience. The cost is exactly the same as before.

Based on what’s on offer now, I simply cannot recommend paying S$490.50 for this — much less S$1,926 for Jetside service!

Conclusion

For better or worse, JetQuay’s interim CIP Lounge will be holding the fort until the renovations to the CIP Terminal are complete. And while it certainly delivers on the privacy and convenience aspects, a luxury experience it is not.

But who knows? With a blank canvas to work with, JetQuay might still surprise us with the brand new CIP Terminal. I certainly hope they’re taking cues from other VIP facilities like The Windsor by Heathrow or PS LAX, which by my reckoning offer the kind of experience that is more in line with the price tag (no frozen fish nuggets here!).

So until the Emperor sees fit to clad himself, JetQuay is probably best used by those with privacy or special assistance needs.