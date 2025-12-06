Search
HomeHotels
HotelsIHG

IHG One Rewards offering 100% bonus on points purchases (and upsized purchase cap)

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
3

From now till 12 December 2025, buy up to 600,000 IHG One Rewards points at 0.5 US cents per point.

IHG One Rewards has launched a new points sale, which offers a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 12 December 2025.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each, and is the highest bonus we ever see IHG offering. IHG has also boosted the purchase cap to allow members to purchase up to 600,000 points (post-bonus) during this period. 

That said, these sales happen frequently enough that you shouldn’t feel compelled to buy, unless you have a redemption opportunity already in mind.

Buy IHG Rewards points with a 100% bonus

Buy IHG One Rewards Points

From now till 12 December 2025, 12.59 p.m Singapore time, IHG One Rewards members can now purchase points with up to a 100% bonus. Do note that different accounts may be targeted for different bonuses, so you’ll need to login and see what offer you have.

A minimum purchase of 11,000 points is required, and the purchase limit has been increased to 300,000 points (pre-bonus) for this sale. That means you can buy up to 600,000 points in total, assuming you were targeted for a 100% bonus. 

IHG One Rewards points never expire for elite members. For entry-level Club members, points will expire after 12 months if you do not earn or redeem at least one point. 

What can I do with IHG One Rewards points?

InterContinental Phuket Resort

IHG One Rewards does not publish an official award chart, and award nights are priced dynamically based on demand.  Therefore, you should do a search for your preferred dates and destinations and do a cash versus points comparison.

For example, if award nights at the Six Senses Kanuhura Maldives cost 150,000 points, then paying 0.5 US cent per point would be much cheaper than the cash rate of US$1,255 per night.

A few things to note:

  • When you redeem points, you don’t need to pay taxes or fees. Therefore, you should use the post-tax, post-fees cash rate when calculating the value you get per point
  • If the difference between cash rates or buying points is marginal, the cash rate would make more sense because it lets you earn IHG points

Don’t forget that IHG periodically runs discounts on hotel redemptions worldwide, which allow you to stretch your points even further. There is currently a 10-15% off sale for IHG One Rewards elite members, valid at all IHG properties worldwide for stays booked by 11 December 2025 and stayed between 4 January and 28 February 2026.

What card should I use to purchase IHG One Rewards points?

IHG One Rewards points purchases do not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed by in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.

Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks
Citi Rewards Card
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month 
DCS Imperium Card
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd
Maybank XL Rewards
Apply		 4 mpd Min. S$500 per c. month, max. S$1K per c. month
UOB Visa Signature
Apply
 4 mpd Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month
StanChart Beyond Card
Apply
 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap
Maybank World Mastercard
Apply
 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month
Maybank Visa Infinite
Apply		 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd
StanChart Visa Infinite
Apply
 3 mpd Min. S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd
BOC Elite Miles Card
Apply		 2.8 mpd
 No min. spend, no cap
Maybank Horizon Visa Signature
Apply
 2.8 mpd Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd
S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks.

Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month. 

Conclusion

Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel

IHG One Rewards is offering a 100% bonus on points purchases, which reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each.

Buying points can help you save money on hotel stays, but you shouldn’t do so speculatively. IHG’s programme uses dynamic pricing, which means the prices you see now may not be the prices you see a few months down the road.

A 100% bonus is offered every few months, so there’ll definitely be another chance down the road. The main attraction of this sale is the enhanced annual purchase cap, allowing you to buy up to 600,000 points in total. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (December 2025)

Similar Articles

Comments

3 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

3 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Nic

Hi aaron, great article. I am curious how you manage to find a 100k per night redemption for six senses maldives. I searched through ihg one rewards app, the lowest is 193k per night from now till oct 2025.

Reply
Renz

Nowadays IHG seems try to peg the points redemption against the best rate.
Savings generally around 15-20% when you use points to redeem (assume 100% purchase points rate).
I recently just redeem my IHG points against Kimpton Fitzroy London.

Reply
Lex

I was targeted with a zero % bonus. Normal?

Reply

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 75,000 miles with $8K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Jan 27, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Dec 29, 2025
AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card offering extra S$100 eCapitaVoucher sign-up gift
4
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (December 2025)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,670FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg