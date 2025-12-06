IHG One Rewards offering 100% bonus on points purchases (and upsized purchase cap)

IHG One Rewards has launched a new points sale, which offers a 100% bonus on points purchases made by 12 December 2025.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each, and is the highest bonus we ever see IHG offering. IHG has also boosted the purchase cap to allow members to purchase up to 600,000 points (post-bonus) during this period.

That said, these sales happen frequently enough that you shouldn’t feel compelled to buy, unless you have a redemption opportunity already in mind.

Buy IHG Rewards points with a 100% bonus

From now till 12 December 2025, 12.59 p.m Singapore time, IHG One Rewards members can now purchase points with up to a 100% bonus. Do note that different accounts may be targeted for different bonuses, so you’ll need to login and see what offer you have.

A minimum purchase of 11,000 points is required, and the purchase limit has been increased to 300,000 points (pre-bonus) for this sale. That means you can buy up to 600,000 points in total, assuming you were targeted for a 100% bonus.

IHG One Rewards points never expire for elite members. For entry-level Club members, points will expire after 12 months if you do not earn or redeem at least one point.

What can I do with IHG One Rewards points?

IHG One Rewards does not publish an official award chart, and award nights are priced dynamically based on demand. Therefore, you should do a search for your preferred dates and destinations and do a cash versus points comparison.

For example, if award nights at the Six Senses Kanuhura Maldives cost 150,000 points, then paying 0.5 US cent per point would be much cheaper than the cash rate of US$1,255 per night.

A few things to note:

When you redeem points, you don’t need to pay taxes or fees. Therefore, you should use the post-tax, post-fees cash rate when calculating the value you get per point

If the difference between cash rates or buying points is marginal, the cash rate would make more sense because it lets you earn IHG points

Don’t forget that IHG periodically runs discounts on hotel redemptions worldwide, which allow you to stretch your points even further. There is currently a 10-15% off sale for IHG One Rewards elite members, valid at all IHG properties worldwide for stays booked by 11 December 2025 and stayed between 4 January and 28 February 2026.

What card should I use to purchase IHG One Rewards points?

IHG One Rewards points purchases do not code as hotel transactions. Instead, they are processed by in USD by Points.com under MCC 7399 Business Services Not Elsewhere Classified.

Here are the best cards to maximise the miles earned on your purchase:

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card



4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month DCS Imperium Card



DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min. S$500 per c. month, max. S$1K per c. month



UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card



StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap



Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd



StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min. S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd BOC Elite Miles Card

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

No min. spend, no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature



Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min. S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Remember, you can pair the Citi Rewards Card with Amaze to earn 4 mpd on Points.com purchases, while paying lower FCY fees than banks. Do not use HSBC cards or the DBS Woman’s World Card for Points.com purchases, as MCC 7399 will not earn bonus points. Also avoid using the Chocolate Visa Card, as it classifies MCC 7399 as a bill payment, and caps customers at earning just 100 Max Miles per month.

Conclusion

IHG One Rewards is offering a 100% bonus on points purchases, which reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each.

Buying points can help you save money on hotel stays, but you shouldn’t do so speculatively. IHG’s programme uses dynamic pricing, which means the prices you see now may not be the prices you see a few months down the road.

A 100% bonus is offered every few months, so there’ll definitely be another chance down the road. The main attraction of this sale is the enhanced annual purchase cap, allowing you to buy up to 600,000 points in total.