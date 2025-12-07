IHG One Rewards offering 10-15% off award night redemptions worldwide

IHG One Rewards is known for running periodic award night sales for Diamond and Platinum Elite members, which offer a 15% discount on redemptions at hotels worldwide.

It’s now launched a new sale, which is valid for stays booked by 11 December 2025 and stayed between 4 January to 28 February 2026. What’s different this time is that Silver and Gold Elite members are also included, though they receive a smaller 10% discount.

Either way, it’s a great way to save on upcoming award stays, provided you’re able to travel during the promotion period.

Save 10-15% off IHG award nights worldwide

Here are the key details of IHG’s award night sale:

No registration is required

Stays must be booked by 11 December 2025 (based on the time zone of the participating hotel)

(based on the time zone of the participating hotel) Stays must be between 4 January and 28 February 2026

No minimum or maximum stay applies

There is no cap on the maximum points you can save

You can book as many awards as you wish

The 10% or 15% discount will be automatically reflected at the time of booking. Remember to select “Reward Nights” under room rates.

If you’re not seeing the discount, remember that your stay must be completed by 28 February 2026 for it to apply. Also remember that this offer is for elite members only, so you’ll need to log in for availability to appear.

This discount also applies to Points & Cash bookings, albeit to the points component and not the cash.

Stays booked under this promotion can be changed or refunded, subject to the usual cancellation windows for award stays. In other words, there’s no harm making a booking now, even if your travel plans haven’t firmed up.

Buy IHG points with a 100% bonus

If you still don’t have enough points for a stay even after the discount, do remember that IHG One Rewards is currently selling points with a 100% bonus until 12 December 2025.

This reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents per point, and is the largest public offer we ever see. Moreover, the purchase cap has been increased to allow members to purchase up to 600,000 points (post-bonus).

What card should I use for IHG stays?

If you’re planning to do a Points & Cash stay, or otherwise top-up your award stay with paid nights, here are the cards you can use for IHG hotel bookings. Do note that certain cards will only offer their bonus rates if the booking is in foreign currency.

Card Earn Rate Remarks DBS Woman’s World Card

Apply

DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must be charged online DCS Imperium Card

Apply 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month. No cap Maybank XL Rewards

Apply

Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Min. spend S$500 per c. month, cap S$1K per c. month HSBC Revolution

Apply

4 mpd MCC 7011 only. Cap S$1.5K per c. month. Ends 28 Feb 26 UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply

UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd Max S$750 per c. month. Must choose Travel as bonus category

Apply

UOB Visa Signature 4 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$1K, max. S$1.2K FCY spend per s. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd

FCY only

3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd

FCY only Min. S$4K per c. month. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$4K per c. month. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month. No cap



Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd

FCY only

Min. S$2K per s. month. No cap BOC Elite Miles Card

Apply

BOC Elite Miles Card 2.8 mpd

FCY only No min. spend and no cap Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd

FCY only

Min S$800 per c. month, no cap S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month



Conclusion

IHG One Rewards is now offering its elite members 10-15% off award stays worldwide, which is a great opportunity to save some points on an upcoming booking

Since IHG One Rewards uses dynamic award pricing, you might as well redeem when there’s a discount on redemptions, and if you already have existing award bookings for this period, it’s worth seeing if you can cancel and rebook them in order to take advantage of the discount.