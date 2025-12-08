Qatar Privilege Club scraps Platinum fast track for Accor members

Back in 2022, Qatar Airways and Accor Hotels announced a strategic partnership which allowed for reciprocal points earning and status matching across both programmes.

This was particularly lucrative for ALL Diamond members, who could earn Qatar Privilege Club Platinum status with just a single flight, and with it oneworld Emerald benefits like First Class lounge access.

Unfortunately, Qatar has now revealed that it will no longer be offering matches to Platinum status, with effect from 2026.

No more Qatar Platinum status match for Accor elites

Accor Live Limitless Gold, Platinum and Diamond members have historically been eligible for a fast track to Qatar Privilege Club Silver, Gold and Platinum respectively.

Accor Live Limitless Qatar Privilege Club Gold Silver

oneworld Ruby

Silver Platinum Gold

oneworld Sapphire

Gold Diamond Platinum

oneworld Emerald

Platinum

All that’s required is to link your accounts, and take a single paid flight with Qatar Airways.

At the time the partnership was announced, Qatar Airways published a table showing the maximum number of fast track memberships it would award for the first four years, spanning 2022 to 2026.

Qatar Silver Qatar Gold Qatar Platinum Year 1

(Sep 22 to Dec 23) 3,300 1,600 175 Year 2

(Jan to Dec 24) 5,000 2,300 250 Year 3

(Jan to Dec 25)

5,600 2,600 300 Year 4

(Jan to Dec 26)

6,600 3,100 350

As you can see, the number of fast track memberships granted under this partnership was slated to increase slightly every year, maxing out at 350 Platinum memberships for Year 4.

However, Qatar has quietly updated its T&Cs to completely remove the Platinum fast track option for 2026.

9.1 Linked Members that are ALL Diamond and above status and who have linked their accounts will benefit from a fast track offer enabling them to reach the Gold tier within the Privilege Club Programme more quickly. -Qatar Airways

This means that from next year, the highest tier that an Accor member can be fast tracked to will be Qatar Privilege Club Gold. Gold isn’t bad, in and of itself, and it comes with oneworld Sapphire privileges like lounge access and extra baggage. That said, it’s obviously nowhere as good as Platinum and its oneworld Emerald status.

In case you were wondering, it’s much too late to attempt a Platinum fast track this year, as the limit has already been exhausted.

No changes to fast tracks in the other direction

There are no changes to fast tracks from Qatar Privilege Club to Accor Live Limitless. Qatar Privilege Club Gold and Platinum members can continue to be fast tracked to Accor Live Limitless Silver and Gold status respectively.

Qatar Privilege Club Accor Live Limitless Gold Gold Silver Platinum Platinum Gold

As before, the only requirement is to link your accounts and complete a single paid stay (this excludes stays which are covered in full using ALL points).

The previously-announced caps on the maximum number of Silver and Gold fast tracks also remain.

ALL Silver ALL Gold Year 1 3,300 1,600 Year 2 5,000 2,300 Year 3 5,600 2,600 Year 4 6,600 3,100

Reciprocal points earning continues

After linking their membership accounts, Privilege Club and ALL members will earn points as follows:

Qatar Privilege Club members will earn 10 Avios per €10 spent at participating Accor brands, with the exception of the following Stays at ibis, ibis Styles and Mama Shelter will earn 5 Avios per €10 spent Stays at Adagio will earn 4 Avios per €10 spent Stays at Adagio Access will earn 2 Avios per €10 spent

at participating Accor brands, with the exception of the following ALL members will earn 1 ALL Reward point per US$2 spent on eligible Qatar Airways flights, on top of the usual Qatar Airways Avios

ALL Reward points and Qatar Avios will be credited within six weeks of the stay or flight.

While the value of 1 Avios is variable, 1 ALL Reward point has a fixed value of €0.02. ALL members are effectively earning a 0.95% rebate on Qatar flights; not earth-shattering by any means, but free after all.

Conclusion

From 2026, Qatar Privilege Club will no longer offer a fast track to Platinum status to Accor Diamond members, capping them at Gold instead. Truth be told, the fast track was always a bit of a dice roll, given the cap. You might link your accounts and take a flight, only to find out later that the cap had already been hit.

There is no change for fast tracks in the opposite direction, though it’s a much weaker proposition here that maxes out at ALL Gold. Gold members do not enjoy perks like lounge access, free breakfast or suite upgrades, and the most you can expect is a marginal room upgrade and perhaps late check-out.

(HT: Loyalty Lobby)