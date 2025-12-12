Cathay Pacific Rewards in the Air: Earn an easy 5,700 bonus Asia Miles

Cathay Pacific has launched a new campaign called Rewards in the Air, which offers members up to 5,700 bonus Asia Miles for completing six different missions by 31 January 2026.

The good news is that most of the missions are extremely simple, involving tasks you can complete while sitting at home like earning or burning at least one mile, converting credit card points, or opting in to marketing communications.

Therefore, it should be relatively easy to max out the full bonus, and in any case, I’ll share with you my plan for doing so.

Cathay Pacific Rewards in the Air

From 11 December 2025 to 31 January 2026, Cathay members can earn up to 5,700 bonus Asia Miles upon completing a total of six missions.

Registration is required, and can be done via this link.

According to the T&Cs, this offer is available to all Cathay members who reside out of Hong Kong and have directly received the offer issued by Cathay Pacific. I didn’t receive any email, but was able to register my account and received the confirmation nonetheless. As to whether I’ll get the bonus miles, well, I guess we’ll find out, won’t we?

There are a total of six missions to complete. You can complete them in any order, and as many or as few as you wish. For example, I could complete Missions 5 and 6 to get 200 bonus Asia Miles.

Mission Requirement Bonus Miles 1 Complete one miles transaction 500 2 Complete miles transactions in two or more categories 1,000 3 Earn at least 20,000 Asia Miles 2,000 4 Redeem at least 15,000 Asia Miles 2,000 5 Complete check-in mission on the Asia Miles by Cathay app 100 6 Subscribe to all Cathay communication channels 100 Total 5,700

Mission 1 (500 miles)

To complete Mission 1, simply complete one eligible miles-earning or miles redemption transaction. In other words, earn or redeem at least one mile.

There are countless ways of doing this, and in fact, completing some of the other missions (e.g. 2, 3, 4) would already satisfy the criteria for Mission 1.

Mission 2 (1,000 miles)

To complete Mission 2, you need to complete an eligible miles-earning or miles redemption transaction across two or more categories.

Categories can be found on this page.

Category Examples Flights Flights on Cathay Pacific or one of its partners Holidays Car rentals

Esso

HeyMax

Hotel stays

OTAs Shopping Airalo

Cathay Shop Wellness Healthcare

Insurance

Pure Gym & Yoga Dining Card-linked payments at restaurants within Fullerton and Fullerton Bay Hotel Payment Converting credit card points

What’s interesting is that HeyMax is listed under the Holidays section, so you could satisfy Mission 2 by transferring points from HeyMax (Holidays), as well as your credit card (Payment).

Mission 3 (2,000 miles)

To complete Mission 3, you need to earn at least 20,000 Asia Miles. This can be done across one or multiple transactions; all that matters is the cumulative accruals across the promotion period.

The easiest way of doing this would be to transfer 20,000 Asia Miles from your credit card or HeyMax. In fact, you can basically see this as a 10% transfer bonus, since you’ll receive 22,000 Asia Miles in total.

As a reminder, here are the banks which offer transfers to Asia Miles in Singapore. Your conversion must be completed within the promotion period, so be sure to buffer for transfer times if you’re choosing a bank that does not support instant transfers (especially UOB).

💳 Minimum Transfer Blocks by Bank

Bank Points Asia Miles

400 MR points

(Platinum, Centurion) 250 miles

450 MR points

(All others) 250 miles 25,000 TY points 10,000 miles 10,000 Citi Miles 10,000 miles 5,000 DBS Points 10,000 miles 25,000 HSBC Points 10,000 miles

Instant

1,000 Max Miles 1,000 miles 12,500 TREATS Points 5,000 miles 1,000 90°N Miles 750 miles

Instant

1,000 VOYAGE Miles 750 miles

Instant

10,000 OCBC$ 2,800 miles

Instant

25,000 SC Points 10,000 miles 5,000 UNI$ 10,000 miles

Of course, there’s nothing stopping you from earning those 20,000 Asia Miles through flights or other activities as well.

Mission 4 (2,000 miles)

To complete Mission 4, you will need to redeem at least 15,000 Asia Miles.

Again, there are many ways of doing this, but a flight redemption would be the most ideal solution. You can redeem miles for a flight with Cathay Pacific or one of its partners, and the following sweet spots are worth considering.

From Singapore to Economy Business Malaysia

Malaysia Air 10,000 miles 20,000 miles* Hong Kong or Taipei

Cathay 9,000 miles

28,000 miles Perth

Qantas 15,000 miles 33,000 miles Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, Rome, Zurich

Cathay 27,000 miles 88,000 miles Europe

Finnair^ 40,000 miles 89,000 miles *Not so much for the flight, but the opportunity to do a oneworld lounge safari

^If you can position yourself to Bangkok, you’ll find cheaper rates of 27,000/63,000 miles in Economy/Business, and possibly better award space

Mission 5 (100 miles)

To complete Mission 5, sign in to the Asia Miles by Cathay app and complete the “check-in mission”.

Now, this is a bit confusing, because there is no such thing as the “Asia Miles by Cathay app” (there’s an Asia Miles app, and a Cathay app). In any case, this mission will only be available from 18 December 2025, so I’ll monitor both apps on that day to see where it appears.

Mission 6 (100 miles)

To complete Mission 6, log in to your Cathay account, select Update Profile > Communication Preference, and opt in to all channels.

To receive the bonus, you must remain opted in until the bonus miles are credited (see below). If you find it too spammy, you can always block communications from your end, while staying subscribed in your profile.

When will bonus miles be received?

The bonus miles earned from this promotion will be credited by 31 March 2026.

Members are responsible for notifying Cathay Pacific by 30 April 2026 if they do not receive the bonus miles.

My plan for completing the missions

Here’s how I’m planning to complete all six missions:

Transfer 1,000 Asia Miles from HeyMax (Mission 1, 2, 3) [edit: as pointed out in the comments, this isn’t necessary because a credit card points transfer and a flight redemption would satisfy Mission 2] Transfer 20,000 Asia Miles from credit cards (technically I’d only need to transfer 19,000, but minimum conversion blocks make this difficult) (Mission 1, 2, 3) Redeem a round-trip Economy Class ticket to Hong Kong, which costs 18,000 miles (Mission 1, 2, 4) Complete check-in on app (Mission 5) Opt in to communications (Mission 6)

Remember that Mission 2 can only be completed by earning or redeeming across two categories, which I’ll be satisfying through (1), (2) and (3).

If you don’t have enough Max Miles, or would rather save them for other redemption partners, you could also:

All of the above would count towards the completion of Missions 1, 2 and 3.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this promotion can be found below.

Terms & Conditions 1. By completing the registration process, you will be automatically enrolled in our Rewards in the Air campaign and agree to its terms and conditions. 2. This offer is available to all Cathay members who reside outside of Hong Kong and have directly received the offer issued by Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. The offer is non-transferable. 3. This offer is applicable between 11 December 2025 and 31 January 2026 (Hong Kong Time, GMT+8), both dates inclusive (the “promotion period”). 4. Eligible members will receive a registration confirmation email within 7 working days after submitting the registration. 5. To participate in this promotion, members must register and make transactions using regular miles earned or spent with eligible partners (“eligible transactions”) during the promotion period. 6. Members are only entitled to bonus miles once per mission during the promotion period. • Mission 1:

Members will receive a one-off bonus 500 upon completing one eligible miles-earning or miles redemption transaction. • Mission 2:

Members will receive a one-off bonus 1,000 upon completing eligible miles-earning or miles redemption transactions across two or more categories. • Mission 3:

Members will receive a one-off bonus 2,000 upon accumulated earnings of 20,000 or more eligible miles. • Mission 4:

Members will receive a one-off bonus 2,000 upon completing eligible miles redemption transactions of 15,000 or more. • Mission 5:

Members will receive a one-off bonus of 100 upon successfully completing the “check-in mission” on the Asia Miles by Cathay app. • Mission 6:

Members will receive a one-off bonus of 100 upon opting in to all Cathay communications channels via their member profile. To ensure eligibility, please remain opted in until the bonus miles credit date, by 31 March 2026. 7. Eligible transactions must be completed within the promotion period. 8. The accumulated miles from these eligible transactions must be credited to the member’s account on or before 28 February 2026. The crediting period for earned miles will vary among partners. 9. Bonus miles will be credited to the successfully registered member’s account by 31 March 2026 at the latest. 10. Eligible members shall notify Cathay Pacific Airways Limited by 30 April 2026 if they do not receive the Bonus Miles; otherwise, Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and Asia Miles Limited accept no liability and will not be liable for any compensation. 11. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited reserves the right to alter or terminate the promotion and amend the terms and conditions at any time without prior notice. 12. In case of disputes, the decision of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited is final. 13. Other Cathay Pacific Airways Limited terms and conditions apply. Please see the campaign registration page for more details.

Conclusion

Cathay Pacific is offering members the opportunity to earn 5,700 bonus Asia Miles by completing six different missions. The missions are simple enough to complete, and many of them don’t even require leaving home.

Even if you don’t have plans to redeem an award flight (the best way of completing Mission 4), you should be able to earn at least 3,700 miles with minimal effort.

Be sure to check your email for an invitation and register, or, if you’re like me, just register and hope for the best.