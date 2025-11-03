Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesCathay Pacific

HeyMax restores direct points transfers to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

Convert Max Miles to Asia Miles at a 1:1 ratio with a minimum of 1,000 miles- though budget up to 5 business days for conversions!

HeyMax is in the midst of a major overhaul of its Max Miles loyalty programme, a revamp which began in April 2025.

The long-term goal is ambitious— 50 airline and hotel partners by 2027— but the transition comes with short-term pain. Instant points transfers are temporarily suspended, and the minimum conversion requirement has been raised to 10,000 Max Miles for most partners.

However, progress is starting to show. Direct points conversions to Qatar Privilege Club were restored in July 2025, followed by Accor Live Limitless and a handful of minor frequent flyer programmes. Now, we’re seeing another heavyweight brought back on board with Cathay Pacific Asia Miles. 

Sign up

HeyMax restores direct points transfers to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles

Max Miles can now be transferred to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles at a 1:1 ratio | Photo: Planes Portrait Aviation Media

HeyMax has restored direct points transfers between Max Miles and Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, effective immediately.

  • Transfers are at a 1:1 ratio
  • A minimum conversion of 1,000 Max Miles is required, but subsequent conversions can be as little as 1 Max Mile
  • All conversions are free of charge

Conversions can be made via the HeyMax app. You will first be required to link your Asia Miles and HeyMax accounts, which cannot be subsequently unlinked (a security measure to prevent one HeyMax user from transferring miles to multiple accounts).

Do note that transfers to Asia Miles are not instant. Instead, you’ll need to wait up to five business days, and unlike the rest of HeyMax’s direct points transfer partners (which quote one business day but are really completed instantly), this isn’t just a case of underpromising and overdelivering.

In my personal experience, I made a transfer on 30 October, and at the time of publishing I’m still waiting for the miles to credit.

What can you redeem with Asia Miles?

Cathay Pacific A350-1000 Business Class

Cathay Pacific revised its award chart in April 2025, increasing the cost of selected long-haul Business Class flights, but also making a marginal reduction to selected short-haul Economy awards.

✈️ Asia Miles Redemptions for Cathay Pacific Flights
(in 000s of miles)
Distance Y PY J F
1-750 7.5
7
 11 16 25
751 – 2,750
(Type 1)*		 10
9		 20 28 43
751 – 2,750
(Type 2)^		 12.5
13		 23 32 50
2,751 – 5,000 20 38 58 90
5,001 – 7,500
 27 50 84
88		 125
7,501+ 38 75 110
115		 160
*Type 1: Routes to/from China, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea
^Type 2: Routes to/from India, Indonesia, Japan

Asia Miles no longer publishes an award chart for partner redemptions, but Australian Frequent Flyer has put together the following, which I believe to be accurate:

If you need to know the distance between two (or more) airports, you can use the GCMap to plot it.

Some potential sweet spots are shown below. I think that Hong Kong (in Economy) and Europe (in Business, for any destination that stays under the 7,500 miles band) are particularly attractive.

From Singapore to Economy Business
Malaysia
(on MH)		 10,000 miles 20,000 miles*
Hong Kong or Taipei
(on CX)		 9,000 miles
 28,000 miles
Perth
(on QF)		 15,000 miles 33,000 miles
Amsterdam, Brussels, Frankfurt, Milan, Munich, Rome, Zurich
(on CX)		 27,000 miles 88,000 miles
Europe
(on AY)^		 40,000 miles 89,000 miles
*Not so much for the flight, but the opportunity to do a oneworld lounge safari
^If you can position yourself to Bangkok, you’ll find cheaper rates of 27,000/63,000 miles in Economy/Business, and possibly better award space

What about HeyMax’s other airline and hotel partners?

HeyMax is still a long way from restoring the pre-April 2025 setup, when converting miles was as simple as visiting an online portal, entering the desired amount, and seeing them instantly appear in your account. 

That’s basically the Direct Transfer model which Asia Miles, Accor, Qatar Privilege Club and three other programmes are now on, which is far superior with its instant conversions and 1,000 Max Mile minimums. 

  Direct Transfer Cash For Miles
Partners 6 26
Min. Transfer 1,000 Max Miles
(1 Max Mile after)#		 10,000 Max Miles
(1,000 Max Miles after)
Conversion Speed Instant^
 5+ business days
Conversion Ratio 1:1* 1:1*
Admin Fees None None
#Accor currently requires transfers in 1,000 miles blocks, though this will eventually be reduced to 1 mile like the rest
^Except Asia Miles; 5 business days
*For all partners except Shangri-La Circle (5 Max Miles = 1 point), and AirAsia Rewards (1 Max Mile= 1.2 points)

Unfortunately, the rest of HeyMax’s airline and hotel partners remain under the Cash For Miles model, which is cumbersome to say the least.

  1. Fill out a manual redemption form
  2. Wait for a virtual Visa debit card to be issued (up to five business days)
  3. Visit the airline/hotel’s official portal to purchase miles/points
  4. Wait for the miles/points to be credited (may be instant, but could take a few days)

The lack of instant conversions hampers your ability to act quickly should the award seats you want suddenly become available. Moreover, there is a hefty minimum conversion of 10,000 Max Miles, and not every airline and hotel programme has a seamless process for members to purchase miles or points.

With some, like Air Canada Aeroplan, it’s a very straightforward task that can be done completely online. With others, like Royal Orchid Plus, the process is more clunky, requiring members to call up customer service or submit a manual form. Fortunately, most of the partners you’d want to redeem miles for — like Air Canada Aeroplan, British Airways Executive Club, Flying Blue — do make miles purchases very simple.

What can you do with Max Miles?

HeyMax partners with 24 airline and 8 hotel loyalty programmes, almost all of which offer 1:1 conversions without any fees.

HeyMax Transfer Partners
✈️ Airlines
  • Air Arabia Rewards Direct
  • Air Canada Aeroplan
  • Air France-KLM Flying Blue
  • Air India Maharaja Club
  • AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct
  • Alaska Mileage Plan
  • American Airlines AAdvantage
  • Avianca LifeMiles
  • British Airways Executive Club
  • Emirates Skywards
  • Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct
  • Etihad Guest
  • EVA Air Infinity MileageLands
  • Frontier Miles
  • GarudaMiles
  • Hainan Fortune Wings Club
  • Qantas Frequent Flyer
  • Qatar Privilege Club Direct
  • THAI Royal Orchid Plus
  • Turkish Miles&Smiles
  • United MileagePlus
  • Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles
  • Velocity Frequent Flyer
  • Xiamen Egret Miles Direct
🏨 Hotels
  • Accor Live Limitless Direct
  • Hilton Honors
  • IHG One Rewards
  • Marriott Bonvoy
  • Radisson Rewards
  • Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)
  • World of Hyatt
  • Wyndham Rewards

Max Miles can also be used to pay for air tickets at a rate of 1.8 cents each via FlyAnywhere, with a minimum redemption of 1,000 Max Miles. All you need to do is submit a recent air ticket on any airline, to anywhere in the world.

Do note that after several months of allowing partial redemptions, FlyAnywhere now requires full redemptions once more (i.e. you must redeem sufficient Max Miles to cover the entire value of the ticket). On the bright side, it now allows you to redeem the cash portion of your award flight booking as well, instead of being restricted to commercial bookings only.

This effectively sets a baseline value for Max Miles, and should rule out some airline and hotel transfer partners.

Conclusion

HeyMax has restored direct points transfers to Cathay Pacific Asia Miles, with a 1:1 transfer ratio and a minimum conversion of 1,000 miles. Unfortunately, conversions are not instant, and you’ll need to wait up to five business days to receive your miles.

Don’t forget that you can also convert Max Miles into Accor Live Limitless points, which might be the better deal if you’re already invested in the Accor ecosystem. Alternatively, you can consider Qatar Airways Privilege Club, which offers some lucrative sweet spots.

(Cover photo: Plane’s Portrait Aviation Media)

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
DBS Cards offering S$100 bonus cashback on overseas shopping and dining

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX KrisFlyer Credit Card
Get up to 11,000 miles + S$100 eCV with $1K spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 29, 2025
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Dec 31, 2025
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 59,600 miles with $2K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,541FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverhotel reviewstaycationslounge

© Copyright 2025 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg