Cathay Pacific offering up to 30% rebate on selected award tickets

Cathay Pacific has launched a new promotion for Asia Miles members, which offers up to a 30% rebate on award tickets redeemed by the end of 2025 and travelled in the first three months of 2026— with exceptions for the new year and lunar new year periods.

While travel is limited to within Asia, this could still be a good opportunity to save some miles on redemptions, while also clocking activity towards the concurrent Rewards in the Air promotion.

Earn up to a 30% rebate on Asia Miles award tickets

Details Note: You must have been a Cathay member on or before 16 December 2025 to be eligible.

This promotion is available to Cathay members who book award tickets and travel during the following periods.

Booking period: 19-31 December 2025

19-31 December 2025 Travel period: 5 January to 7 February 2026 or 23 February to 31 March 2026.

Prior registration is required, and can be done here. This offer is valid for Cathay Pacific marketed and operated flights between Hong Kong and the following destinations:

The Chinese Mainland and Taiwan Region: Beijing, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Kaohsiung, Nanjing, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai (Hongqiao), Shanghai (Pudong), Taipei, Wenzhou, Wuhan, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Urumqi

Beijing, Changsha, Chengdu, Chongqing, Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Hangzhou, Kaohsiung, Nanjing, Ningbo, Qingdao, Shanghai (Hongqiao), Shanghai (Pudong), Taipei, Wenzhou, Wuhan, Xiamen, Xi’an, Zhengzhou, Urumqi Asia: Bangkok, Cebu, Denpasar (Bali), Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Penang, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Singapore, Surabaya

Mixed cabin and open-jaw tickets are permitted, but in any case this promotion covers both one-way and return travel, so you can book them as separate itineraries if you wish.

Do note that your itinerary must start or end in Hong Kong, so a single Singapore-Hong Kong-Taipei ticket would not be eligible, for example.

The rebate will be tiered according to the following structure:

Redeem 1 sector: 10% miles rebate

10% miles rebate Redeem 2-3 sectors: 20% miles rebate

20% miles rebate Redeem ≥4 sectors: 30% miles rebate

Rebates will be calculated based on the total miles redeemed during the promotion period, and there is no cap on the maximum rebate that can be earned. For example, if you redeem four sectors, all four sectors will be eligible for the 30% miles rebate.

Keep in mind that this is a rebate, not a discount. In other words, you still require the usual number of miles to book, and you’ll see the regular price on the booking interface.

Is it worth it?

While this promotion restricts you to travelling within Asia, there’s already a very lucrative Asia Miles sweet spot for redemptions between Singapore and Hong Kong, where Economy Class awards cost just 9,000 miles. Getting a further 10-30% rebate on this would be the icing on the cake.

Economy Business Singapore to Hong Kong 9,000 miles 28,000 miles

However, where Business Class is concerned, do note that you could redeem a Cathay Pacific ticket between Singapore and Hong Kong for just 22,000 Avios via Qatar Privilege Club— which has the added advantage of absorbing fuel surcharges for Cathay Pacific flights.

When will the rebate be received?

The rebate earned under this promotion will be credited by 31 May 2026.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this promotion can be found here.

Stack with Rewards in the Air

As a reminder, Cathay Pacific is also running a separate promotion called Rewards in the Air, which offers Cathay members up to 5,700 bonus Asia Miles for completing six simple missions.

Mission Requirement Bonus Miles 1 Complete one miles transaction 500 2 Complete miles transactions in two or more categories 1,000 3 Earn at least 20,000 Asia Miles 2,000 4 Redeem at least 15,000 Asia Miles 2,000 5 Complete check-in mission on the Asia Miles by Cathay app 100 6 Subscribe to all Cathay communication channels 100 Total 5,700

Redeeming an award ticket would count towards Missions 1 and 4, and half of Mission 2, with the extra rebate from this campaign an added bonus. You can then make a credit card points transfer of 20,000 miles to complete Missions 2 and 3, with 5 and 6 also child’s play.

Conclusion

Cathay members can now register to receive up to a 30% rebate on award tickets redeemed by 31 December 2025 and travelled in the first three months of 2026, excluding the new year and lunar new year periods.

This cuts the cost of a Singapore to Hong Kong Economy Class redemption to just 8,100 miles (one-way) or 14,400 miles (round-trip), significantly less than the 15,500 miles that KrisFlyer charges each way.

Award tickets redeemed under this promotion will also count as activity for the Rewards in the Air campaign, which is an added incentive to participate.

(HT: KS)