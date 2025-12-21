KrisFlyer ending Quandoo partnership in January 2026

In January 2023, Singapore Airlines launched a partnership with restaurant booking platform Quandoo, offering KrisFlyer members 100 miles per completed reservation at more than 15,000 restaurants across 11 countries worldwide.

This rate was periodically enhanced to 150 miles several times a year, which made it even better than SIA’s own Makan+ reservation service (which offers 100 miles).

Unfortunately, KrisFlyer will soon be ending this partnership, leaving just two months to make final reservations.

KrisFlyer ending Quandoo partnership

Per an update on Quandoo’s website, its partnership with Singapore Airlines will be coming to an end on 21 January 2026.

From 21 January 2026, you will no longer be able to earn KrisFlyer miles through your Quandoo dining experiences though you may receive KrisFlyer miles for reservations completed before this date. -Quandoo

Quandoo users can continue to earn miles for reservations completed up to and including 20 January 2026. To be clear: you need to dine by this date. Any reservations attended after this date will not earn miles, even if the booking was made prior to the deadline.

As an aside, I’ve seen several complaints on the MileChat about miles from Quandoo not being credited, so be sure to monitor your account and be prepared to raise a ticket if necessary.

How do you earn KrisFlyer miles through Quandoo?

In order to earn KrisFlyer miles via Quandoo, you’ll need to first link your accounts. You can do this by logging into your Quandoo account on your desktop browser and clicking on Profile at the top right of the screen.

Scroll down until you see the Partnerships section. Here’s where you’ll add your KrisFlyer account details.

That’s it! You’ll now earn 100 KrisFlyer miles per completed restaurant booking. All KrisFlyer miles earned via Quandoo will be credited to your account within 10 days of dining at the restaurant, with no transfer fees.

Reservations made using the Quandoo widget on a restaurant’s website, on third party websites (including those that are “powered by Quandoo” or “in partnership with Quandoo”) are not eligible for KrisFlyer miles. In other words, book your reservations via the Quandoo website or mobile app to be safe.

Quandoo has its own loyalty programme

Quandoo will continue to run its own loyalty programme, which awards 200 or 150 Quandoo points for making a booking through the app or website respectively.

Earning KrisFlyer miles replaces the regular points, so there was always some opportunity cost involved. Quandoo points can be cashed out at a rate of 1,000 points = S$15, implying an opportunity cost of 3 cents per mile under normal circumstances- higher than most people would be comfortable with.

In that sense, the removal of the KrisFlyer option isn’t that big a loss, though it should be noted that a minimum of 1,000 Quandoo points is required for a cash out. If you were just planning to make a few ad-hoc reservations, then earning KrisFlyer miles would help you avoid orphan points.

Makan+ replacement

The cessation of the Quandoo partnership is probably an indication that SIA wants to focus on its Makan+ reservation service, powered by Chope.

This will continue to award 100 miles per completed reservation, and can be found on the Kris+ app under “Reserve a Table”.

The main disadvantage is geographical reach. Makan+ only covers Singapore restaurants, while Quandoo reservations can be made in Singapore and:

Australia

Austria

Finland

Germany

Italy

Netherlands

New Zealand

Switzerland

Turkey

United Kingdom

What’s the best miles strategy for dining?

I recently updated my guide to the best cards for dining, so be sure to check that out before paying the bill.

If the restaurant happens to be a Kris+ merchant, then you can also earn up to 9 mpd through the app, on top of your credit card miles.

Refer to the post below for the best cards to pair with Kris+.

Conclusion

Quandoo’s partnership with KrisFlyer will be coming to an end on 21 January 2026, three years after it began. There’s still time to earn 100 miles per reservation over the festive dining period, though my sense is that it’s better to earn Quandoo points instead, since they offer higher value if you can accumulate enough for a cash out.