OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd for Watsons, Shopee, Lazada and more

Ever since the start of 2024, the OCBC Rewards Card has been running a quarterly 6 mpd promotion, offering bonus miles for selected merchants and MCCs.

The most recent edition, which started on 1 July 2025, offers 6 mpd at pharmacy chain Watsons, as well as e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao. This was scheduled to end on 31 December 2025, but has now been extended a further three months to 31 March 2026.

While I was hoping to see MCC 5311 brought back (Hey, Max!), I’m happy enough with this extension— at least it’s not as restrictive as previous editions, which covered duty-free, TANGS and SHEIN.

OCBC Rewards offering 6 mpd for Watsons and selected online shopping

From 1 July 2025 to 31 March 2026, OCBC Rewards Cardholders will earn 6 mpd at the following merchants:

Watsons

Shopee

Lazada

TikTok Shop

Taobao

The 6 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month. Any spend above this will earn the usual 4 mpd up till S$1,110, then 0.4 mpd afterwards.

Component Monthly Cap

(OCBC$) Monthly Cap

(S$) Base: 5 OCBC$ per S$5

(0.4 mpd) N/A N/A Regular Bonus: 45 OCBC$ per S$5

(3.6 mpd)

10,000 OCBC$ S$1,110* Special Bonus: 25 OCBC$ per S$5

(2 mpd) 5,000 OCBC$ S$1,000 *Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5



Both principal and supplementary cardholder spend will be aggregated when awarding the bonus OCBC$, but supplementary cards do not have their own bonus cap.

This offer is available to all cardholders, and no registration is required. Bonuses will be awarded for both SGD and FCY spend (i.e. Watsons Malaysia will count too), whether offline or online.

Bonuses are awarded based on merchant name, rather than MCC. That’s a good thing, mind you, because e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada can process transactions over a wide range of MCCs.

However, OCBC$ will not be awarded for:

transactions made using Shopee Pay under MCC 5262

transactions made under MCC 5411 on Shopee and Lazada for grocery purchases

Awarding bonuses by merchant name also means that if you were to pair the OCBC Rewards Card with Amaze (for whatever reason), you wouldn’t earn the bonus because the merchant name will be changed to Amaze.

If you happen to have a legacy OCBC Titanium Rewards Blue and Pink Card, each is treated as a separate product, so each principal card will have its own bonus cap.

When will bonus miles be credited?

The additional 25 OCBC$ per S$5 (2 mpd) will be credited by the end of the next calendar month, following the relevant transaction posting date.

This is the same timeframe for the posting of the additional 45 OCBC$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd) that is an evergreen feature of the card.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Overview: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card Apply Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years Annual Fee S$196.20

(2 Years Free) Min.

Transfer (KF) 25,000 OCBC$

(10,000 miles) FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25 Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No Special Earn 4 mpd on online and offline shopping Airport Limo? No Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a. and offers a two-year waiver of its S$196.20 annual fee.

Cardholders can earn 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month (if you have the legacy Blue and Pink versions of the Titanium Rewards, each card has its own bonus cap).

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist MCC Examples

(non-exhaustive) MCC 5309

Duty-Free Shops Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free MCC 5311

Department Stores

Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer MCC 5611

Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores

Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti MCC 5621

Women’s Ready to Wear Stores

Zara, H&M, Mothercare MCC 5631

Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores

Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora MCC 5641

Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork MCC 5651

Family Clothing Stores Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox MCC 5655

Sports and Riding Apparel Nike, Lululemon, Adidas MCC 5661

Shoe Stores

Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion MCC 5691

Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech MCC 5699

Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops Cotton On, Reebonz MCC 5941

Sporting Goods Stores Decathlon, Fila, New Balance MCC 5948

Luggage or Leather Goods Stores Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa

🛒 Specified Merchants^ Alibaba

AliExpress

Amazon

Ezbuy

Guardian

Lazada Mustafa Centre

NTUC Unity

Shopee*

Taobao

TikTok Shop

Watsons ^Transactions under MCC 5411 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

Conclusion

OCBC Rewards Cardholders can continue to earn 6 mpd on Watsons and selected e-commerce platforms until 31 March 2026, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

It’s a little unfortunate that department stores didn’t make a comeback, since that would open the door to earning 6 mpd on HeyMax vouchers— but Shopee and Lazada can cover a significant amount of day-to-day spend, and you can continue to earn 4 mpd on HeyMax vouchers under the OCBC Rewards Card’s year-round bonus categories anyway.