OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd for Watsons, Shopee, Lazada and more

8

From now till 31 March 2026, earn 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao with your OCBC Rewards Card.

Ever since the start of 2024, the OCBC Rewards Card has been running a quarterly 6 mpd promotion, offering bonus miles for selected merchants and MCCs.

The most recent edition, which started on 1 July 2025, offers 6 mpd at pharmacy chain Watsons, as well as e-commerce platforms Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao. This was scheduled to end on 31 December 2025, but has now been extended a further three months to 31 March 2026.

While I was hoping to see MCC 5311 brought back (Hey, Max!), I’m happy enough with this extension— at least it’s not as restrictive as previous editions, which covered duty-free, TANGS and SHEIN.

OCBC Rewards offering 6 mpd for Watsons and selected online shopping

From 1 July 2025 to 31 March 2026, OCBC Rewards Cardholders will earn 6 mpd at the following merchants:

  • Watsons
  • Shopee
  • Lazada
  • TikTok Shop
  • Taobao

The 6 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month. Any spend above this will earn the usual 4 mpd up till S$1,110, then 0.4 mpd afterwards.

Component Monthly Cap
(OCBC$)		 Monthly Cap
(S$)
Base: 5 OCBC$ per S$5
(0.4 mpd)		 N/A N/A
Regular Bonus: 45 OCBC$ per S$5
(3.6 mpd)
 10,000 OCBC$ S$1,110*
Special Bonus: 25 OCBC$ per S$5
(2 mpd)		 5,000 OCBC$ S$1,000
*Really S$1,111, but remember that OCBC only awards points in blocks of S$5

Both principal and supplementary cardholder spend will be aggregated when awarding the bonus OCBC$, but supplementary cards do not have their own bonus cap.

This offer is available to all cardholders, and no registration is required. Bonuses will be awarded for both SGD and FCY spend (i.e. Watsons Malaysia will count too), whether offline or online.

Bonuses are awarded based on merchant name, rather than MCC. That’s a good thing, mind you, because e-commerce platforms like Shopee and Lazada can process transactions over a wide range of MCCs. 

However, OCBC$ will not be awarded for:

  • transactions made using Shopee Pay under MCC 5262
  • transactions made under MCC 5411 on Shopee and Lazada for grocery purchases

Awarding bonuses by merchant name also means that if you were to pair the OCBC Rewards Card with Amaze (for whatever reason), you wouldn’t earn the bonus because the merchant name will be changed to Amaze.

If you happen to have a legacy OCBC Titanium Rewards Blue and Pink Card, each is treated as a separate product, so each principal card will have its own bonus cap.

When will bonus miles be credited?

The additional 25 OCBC$ per S$5 (2 mpd) will be credited by the end of the next calendar month, following the relevant transaction posting date. 

This is the same timeframe for the posting of the additional 45 OCBC$ per S$5 (3.6 mpd) that is an evergreen feature of the card.

Terms and Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Overview: OCBC Rewards Card

OCBC Rewards Card
Apply
Income Req. S$30,000 p.a. Points Validity 2 years
Annual Fee S$196.20
(2 Years Free)		 Min.
Transfer (KF)		 25,000 OCBC$
(10,000 miles)
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$25
Local Earn 0.4 mpd Points Pool? Yes
FCY Earn 0.4 mpd Lounge Access? No
Special Earn 4 mpd on online and offline shopping Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The OCBC Rewards Card has a minimum income requirement of S$30,000 p.a. and offers a two-year waiver of its S$196.20 annual fee. 

Cardholders can earn 4 mpd on selected online and offline shopping, capped at S$1,110 per calendar month (if you have the legacy Blue and Pink versions of the Titanium Rewards, each card has its own bonus cap).

💳 OCBC Rewards Bonus Whitelist
MCC Examples
(non-exhaustive)
MCC 5309
Duty-Free Shops		 Lotte Duty Free, King Power Duty Free, The Shilla Duty Free
MCC 5311 
Department Stores
 Takashimaya, TANGS, Isetan, OG, Metro, BHG, Marks & Spencer
MCC 5611 
Men’s and Boys’ Clothing and Accessories Stores
 Benjamin Barker, Timberland, Edit Suits, Berluti
MCC 5621 
Women’s Ready to Wear Stores
 Zara, H&M, Mothercare
MCC 5631
Women’s Accessory and Speciality Stores
 Tory Burch, Love Bonito, Pandora
MCC 5641
Children’s and Infants’ Wear Stores		 Kiddy Palace, Mummys Market, Pupsik, Motherswork
MCC 5651
Family Clothing Stores		 Uniqlo, ASOS, Club 21, Burberry, Yoox
MCC 5655
Sports and Riding Apparel		 Nike, Lululemon, Adidas
MCC 5661
Shoe Stores
 Skechers, Charles & Keith, Bata, Foot Locker, Pazzion
MCC 5691
Men’s and Women’s Clothing Stores		 Ezbuy, Zalora, Fartech
MCC 5699
Miscellaneous Apparel and Accessory Shops		 Cotton On, Reebonz
MCC 5941
Sporting Goods Stores 		 Decathlon, Fila, New Balance
MCC 5948
Luggage or Leather Goods Stores		 Louis Vuitton, Coach, Rimowa
🛒 Specified Merchants^
  • Alibaba
  • AliExpress
  • Amazon
  • Ezbuy
  • Guardian
  • Lazada
  • Mustafa Centre
  • NTUC Unity
  • Shopee*
  • Taobao
  • TikTok Shop
  • Watsons
^Transactions under MCC 5411 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$
*Shopee Pay transactions under MCC 5262 are not eligible to earn any OCBC$

For a full review of this card, refer to the post below.

Review: OCBC Rewards Card

Conclusion

OCBC Rewards Cardholders can continue to earn 6 mpd on Watsons and selected e-commerce platforms until 31 March 2026, capped at S$1,000 per calendar month.

It’s a little unfortunate that department stores didn’t make a comeback, since that would open the door to earning 6 mpd on HeyMax vouchers— but Shopee and Lazada can cover a significant amount of day-to-day spend, and you can continue to earn 4 mpd on HeyMax vouchers under the OCBC Rewards Card’s year-round bonus categories anyway.

Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Which route will Singapore Airlines launch its new Business Class?
Next article
Guide: AMEX Platinum Table for Two free meal benefit

Comments

8 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

8 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Delivergrab

I guess they want to close the loophole for HeyMax vouchers

Reply
Drdisrespect

HeyMax is getting more useless by the day. They dont seem to restock their vouchers….

Reply
Howe

Will Redmart transactions show up as Lazada?

Reply
Jay

did you get any clarification on this? Thanks!

Reply
Wei

RedMart transactions do show up as Lazada, but no bonus points are rewarded. The official response from OCBC is that MCC 5411 are not eligible for bonus points (this exclusion is not mentioned in T&C though).

Reply
Howe

Does that mean even the base bonus (4mpd) isn’t awarded? That’s a massive exclusion!

Reply
boo to UOB

“The 6 mpd earn rate is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month; any spend above this will earn the usual 4 mpd up till S$1,110, then 0.4 mpd afterwards.”
can clarify what does this mean? does this mean if i spend $2,000 in a single transaction on shopee, i earn the upsized 6mpd on the first $1,110, then 4mpd on the remaining $890?

Reply
Dave

Pasting this exact promt into ChatGPT would have given you the following answer:
Nope, not quite. Here’s a breakdown of what that sentence means:
💳 Explanation of the miles earn structure:

6 mpd (miles per dollar) is the promotional rate.
This 6 mpd is capped at S$1,000 per calendar month of spending.
After that, you earn:
4 mpd on the next S$110
Then 0.4 mpd on all spend beyond S$1,110

Reply

