Is the AMEX Platinum Charge’s Centurion Lounge benefit getting nerfed?

In some ways, the American Express Centurion Lounges have become victims of their own success.

These purpose-built spaces for AMEX Platinum and Centurion cardmembers offer significantly better amenities than your typical Priority Pass lounge, with chef-curated menus, cocktail bars, barista service, shower suites, and even spa treatments, at one point.

However, they’ve suffered from chronic overcrowding since day one, and over the years we’ve seen American Express take various steps to address this, ranging from time limits on stays to tighter rules on guests.

Earlier this year, another round of restrictions was announced, with implementation scheduled for 8 July 2026. But while these changes have been communicated to cardholders in various countries, American Express Singapore has yet to say anything.

This begs the question: will Singapore-issued cards be affected too?

Upcoming changes to Centurion Lounge access rules

On 8 July 2026, American Express will introduce several changes to its Centurion Lounge access policy (all of which do not apply to Centurion cardmembers).

Till 7 Jul 2026 From 8 Jul 2026 Guest Travelling on any flight Travelling on same flight as cardmember Connecting Passengers Access the lounge at any time Access the lounge within five hours of departure No. of Guests 2 guests per cardmember 1 guest per cardmember

First, guests must now be travelling on the same flight as the cardmember. Currently, guests can be on any flight.

Second, cardmembers on connecting itineraries will only be granted access to the Centurion Lounge within five hours of departure. Currently, there is no time limit for connecting passengers (if you’re departing rather than connecting, there is no change to the access policy— you’ll only be admitted within three hours of departure).

Third, and perhaps most importantly, the complimentary guest allowance for cardmembers will be cut from two to one.

Will this affect Singapore-issued cards?

Here’s where it gets interesting. American Express has a Global Lounge Finder tool that shows the relevant lounge access rules for your particular Platinum Card.

If you select the Thailand Platinum Card, for example, you’ll see the new wording regarding the 8 July changes.

However, if you select the Singapore Platinum Card, there’s no such addendum.

As it turns out, it’s not just Singapore. I went country by country, checking to see which Platinum Cards reflected this update, and which did not. Austria, Canada, France, India and Italy also show no changes.

New Rules No Change 🇦🇷 Argentina

🇦🇺 Australia

🇫🇮 Finland

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇩🇪 Germany

🇯🇵 Japan

🇲🇽 Mexico

🇳🇱 Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇪🇸 Spain

🇸🇪 Sweden

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇬🇧 UK

🇺🇸 USA 🇦🇹 Austria

🇨🇦 Canada

🇫🇷 France

🇮🇳 India

🇮🇹 Italy

🇸🇬 Singapore

Does this mean we’ve dodged a bullet?

Maybe. It’s not beyond the realm of possibility to have differentiated access rules by country. After all, US-issued Platinum Cards have had to pay US$50 per guest since February 2023, except for those who spend at least US$75,000 per year.

There’s also a little naive part of me thinking that since the Singapore Platinum Card is the most expensive of its kind worldwide, perhaps the two-guest allowance will be maintained (it’s a nonsense argument of course, and in any case, Thailand and Hong Kong are nearly as pricey, but haven’t managed to dodge the change!).

Country Local Currency USD 🇸🇬 Singapore S$1,744 US$1,363 🇹🇭 Thailand THB 40,000 US$1,226 🇭🇰 Hong Kong HK$9,500 US$1,213 🇹🇼 Taiwan NT$36,800 US$1,162 🇯🇵 Japan JPY 165,000 US$1,038 🇦🇺 Australia A$1,450 US$1,035 🇮🇹 Italy €840 US$978 🇺🇸 United States US$895 US$895 🇬🇧 United Kingdom £650 US$872 🇩🇪 Germany €720 US$838 🇫🇷 France €708 US$824 🇲🇾 Malaysia MYR 3,250 US$818 🇮🇳 India INR 66,000 US$685 🇰🇷 South Korea KRW 1M US$664 🇨🇦 Canada C$799 US$581

But what’s making me anxious is that a MileLion reader who visited the Centurion Lounge in Melbourne was shown the following, which states rather unequivocally that the new one-guest limit applies to Platinum Cards issued worldwide.

Besides, I have difficulty imagining lounge dragons enforcing different sets of rules for different cards. Number of guests are relatively easy (the computer probably shows how many are permitted), but things like “OK this is a Singapore-issued card, so the guest doesn’t need to be on the same flight”, or “OK, this is a Singapore-issued card, so even though your layover is seven hours you can access the lounge”? I highly doubt it.

So realistically speaking, I think it’s inevitable that these changes will come to Singapore-issued Platinum Cards as well. Card issuers here are advised to give one month’s notice of any changes, so we might see an announcement in June. I reached out to American Express Singapore earlier this month for clarification, but have yet to receive a reply.

What other lounges can the AMEX Platinum Charge access?

The AMEX Platinum Charge offers access to the following lounges.

Principal Card Supp. Card Priority Pass Unlimited visits (+1 guest) 8x visits

(1st supp. card only) Centurion Lounges Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Delta Sky Clubs Unlimited visits* Unlimited visits* Lufthansa Lounges Unlimited visits #

Ends 1 Oct 26

Unlimited visits #

Ends 1 Oct 26

International American Express Lounges Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Unlimited visits (+2 guests) Plaza Premium Lounges Unlimited visits (+1 guest) Unlimited visits (+1 guest) *Must be travelling on same-day Delta Airlines flight, in any cabin (except Basic Economy)

#Must be travelling on same-day Lufthansa Group flight

Lounge privileges are identical between principal and supplementary cards, with one exception:

Principal cardholder s receive unlimited Priority Pass visits, together with one guest

s receive unlimited Priority Pass visits, together with one guest The first supplementary cardholder receives eight Priority Pass visits, which can be shared with one or more guests (e.g. they could visit the lounge with three guests and use four visits in total)

receives eight Priority Pass visits, which can be shared with one or more guests (e.g. they could visit the lounge with three guests and use four visits in total) The second and subsequent supplementary cardholders do not have any Priority Pass privileges

Unfortunately, Priority Pass memberships issued by American Express do not cover so-called “non-lounge airport experiences” such as restaurants and spas. For example, you will not be able to redeem set meals or dining credits at any of the Changi Airport restaurants that otherwise participate.

If you try to use your Priority Pass here, the transaction will fail — so you don’t need to be worried about getting charged accidentally, because it’s simply not possible.

Incidentally, the Centurion Lounge nerf wouldn’t be the only devaluation AMEX cardholders are facing. From October 2026, American Express will discontinue access to Lufthansa lounges worldwide. This was always a somewhat restrictive benefit, since it required you to be flying on a same-day Lufthansa Group flight, but it did help to fill some coverage gaps in German airports.

Conclusion

American Express will be further tightening its Centurion Lounge access rules from 8 July 2026, which will see more restrictions on guests, and a shorter access window during transits.

What is unclear is whether these changes will also affect Singapore-issued Platinum Cards, because American Express Singapore has yet to publish anything. My gut feeling is that they will, however, and I’ll update this post if/when I get a response.