Guide: American Express Platinum 10Xcelerator programme

It’s no secret that the American Express Platinum cards have very underwhelming earn rates.

Cardholders earn just 0.69 mpd (0.78 mpd for the AMEX Platinum Charge) on general spending, a pittance compared to the 1.2-1.6 mpd offered by other general spending cards, or 4 mpd with specialised spending cards.

But there’s one exception: the 10Xcelerator programme. This specially-curated group of merchants offer bonus Membership Rewards (MR) points to American Express Platinum (and Centurion) cardholders, boosting the earn rate to as high as 7.8 mpd.

In this guide, I’ll explain how the 10Xcelerator programme works, which cards are eligible, and where you can earn bonus miles.

How does 10Xcelerator work?

AMEX Platinum Charge & Centurion

Ever since 2025, AMEX Platinum Charge and Centurion cardholders have had to register in order to enjoy the full benefit of 10Xcelerator.

Card Base Reward

(No Enrolment) Bonus Reward

(Requires Enrolment) AMEX Centurion Card AMEX Centurion Card 10.5 MR points per S$1.60

4.1 mpd

10 MR points per S$1.60

3.9 mpd

Capped at S$16,000 per calendar year AMEX Platinum Charge 10 MR points per S$1.60

3.9 mpd

10 MR points per S$1.60

3.9 mpd

Capped at S$16,000 per calendar year



Upon registration, cardholders will receive an extra 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.9 mpd), capped at S$16,000 of spending per calendar year.

This is on top of the base reward, namely:

AMEX Centurion Card: 10.5 MR points per S$1.60 (4.1 mpd)

AMEX Platinum Charge: 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.9 mpd)

Cardholders who fail to register will receive only the base reward. There is no cap on the base reward that can be earned.

For the avoidance of doubt, transactions made on supplementary cards will also be eligible for 10Xcelerator bonuses, but the S$16,000 calendar year cap is shared with the principal cardholder.

AMEX Platinum Reserve & Platinum Credit Card

Card Earn Rate Cap AMEX Platinum Reserve AMEX Platinum Reserve 10 MR points per S$1.60

3.47 mpd N/A AMEX Platinum Credit Card 10 MR points per S$1.60

3.47 mpd N/A

AMEX Platinum Reserve and Platinum Credit Card customers do not need to perform any registration.

They will earn an uncapped 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.47 mpd) on spending at 10Xcelerator merchants.

Which merchants participate in 10Xcelerator?

The following merchants are currently participating in the 10Xcelerator programme.

Category Merchants Beauty and Cosmetics Maison 21G

Sabon Fashion and Accessories ba&sh

Brunello Cucinelli

Emporio Armani

Emporio Armani Junior

Fred Perry

Giorgio Armani

KEVIN SEAH

Manolo Blahnik

Stone Island Dine and Wine Flutes Restaurant & Bar

Grand Cru

Malt & Wine Asia

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

Venchi 1-Group 1918 Heritage Bar

1-Atico

Botanico

Camille

il Giardino

Kaarla

Monti

Oumi

Sol & Luna

The Summerhouse

UNA

Wildseed Bar

Wildseed Bar & Grill

Wildseed Cafe

Wildseed Cafe at Imbiah Home and Lifestyle B1 Florist

Blissfulthots

Frette

LOY Contemporary Art Gallery

Masterpiece Insurance by Chubb

Miele

My Gadget Insurance by Chubb

Royal Albatross

Samsonite

Steinway Gallery

Silky Miracle Watches and Jewellery Baume & Mercier

Breitling

Hublot Boutique (ends 30 Jan 26)

IWC

Montblanc

Panerai

Piaget

Roger Dubuis

Tag Heuer

The Hour Glass (ends 30 Jan 26)

Watches of Switzerland (ends 30 Jan 26)

Needless to say, these aren’t exactly everyday merchants. There are a lot of fancy jewellery and watch stores, high-end fashion boutiques and upmarket restaurants here. You know, the kind of merchants whose margins support the 10Xcelerator earn rates.

Realistically speaking, most cardholders will be patronising only a handful of these outlets, and even then just a few times a year. If you’re in the market for an expensive watch or just really like Fred Perry shirts, I suppose the bonus points are just the icing on the cake.

10Xcelerator FAQs

Q: Do I earn the 10Xcelerator bonuses when I use mobile payments?

A: Yes, the bonuses apply regardless of whether you tap the physical AMEX card, or the digitised version on your mobile wallet.

Q: Do I earn the 10Xcelerator bonuses when I use Kris+ or PayPal?

A: No. Bonuses are awarded based on merchant description, and since Kris+ and PayPal modify the merchant description, no bonuses will be earned. You need to make payment directly to be eligible.

Take special care when shopping online, because some 10Xcelerator merchants (e.g. Grand Cru) use online payment aggregators, rendering the bonuses inapplicable.

You can refer to each merchant’s description on the 10Xcelerator page to see which payment methods qualify.

Q: How are 10Xcelerator points calculated?

A: Here’s an example of 10Xcelerator in action for a S$129.25 transaction at Monti with the AMEX Platinum Charge

This transaction earned a total of 1,600 MR points, broken down as follows:

160 MR points (80 + 80), awarded under the AMEX Platinum Charge’s standard 2 MR points per S$1.60 rate

640 MR points, awarded under the bonus 8 MR points per S$1.60, uncapped

800 MR points, awarded under the bonus 25 MR points per S$4, capped at S$16,000 per calendar year

In other words, you’ll see four different line items for a single transaction.

Conclusion

American Express Platinum cards shouldn’t be your first option for everyday spending, but if you’re spending at a 10Xcelerator merchant, they suddenly become a much better choice.

That’s all the more so because MR points are one of the best points currencies in Singapore- they don’t expire, there’s no conversion fees, and you can convert them to nine different airline and hotel programmes.

Just remember to register before spending, if you have an AMEX Platinum Charge or Centurion card.

Which 10Xcelerator merchants do you visit the most?