Guide: American Express Platinum 10Xcelerator programme

It’s no secret that the American Express Platinum cards have very underwhelming earn rates.
Cardholders earn just 0.69 mpd (0.78 mpd for the AMEX Platinum Charge) on general spending, a pittance compared to the 1.2-1.6 mpd offered by other general spending cards, or 4 mpd with specialised spending cards.
But there’s one exception: the 10Xcelerator programme. This specially-curated group of merchants offer bonus Membership Rewards (MR) points to American Express Platinum (and Centurion) cardholders, boosting the earn rate to as high as 7.8 mpd.
In this guide, I’ll explain how the 10Xcelerator programme works, which cards are eligible, and where you can earn bonus miles.
How does 10Xcelerator work?
AMEX Platinum Charge & Centurion
Ever since 2025, AMEX Platinum Charge and Centurion cardholders have had to register in order to enjoy the full benefit of 10Xcelerator.
|Card
|Base Reward
(No Enrolment)
|Bonus Reward
(Requires Enrolment)
|AMEX Centurion Card
|10.5 MR points per S$1.60
4.1 mpd
|10 MR points per S$1.60
3.9 mpd
Capped at S$16,000 per calendar year
|AMEX Platinum Charge
|10 MR points per S$1.60
3.9 mpd
|10 MR points per S$1.60
3.9 mpd
Capped at S$16,000 per calendar year
Upon registration, cardholders will receive an extra 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.9 mpd), capped at S$16,000 of spending per calendar year.
This is on top of the base reward, namely:
- AMEX Centurion Card: 10.5 MR points per S$1.60 (4.1 mpd)
- AMEX Platinum Charge: 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.9 mpd)
Cardholders who fail to register will receive only the base reward. There is no cap on the base reward that can be earned.
For the avoidance of doubt, transactions made on supplementary cards will also be eligible for 10Xcelerator bonuses, but the S$16,000 calendar year cap is shared with the principal cardholder.
AMEX Platinum Reserve & Platinum Credit Card
|Card
|Earn Rate
|Cap
|AMEX Platinum Reserve
|10 MR points per S$1.60
3.47 mpd
|N/A
|AMEX Platinum Credit Card
|10 MR points per S$1.60
3.47 mpd
|N/A
AMEX Platinum Reserve and Platinum Credit Card customers do not need to perform any registration.
They will earn an uncapped 10 MR points per S$1.60 (3.47 mpd) on spending at 10Xcelerator merchants.
Which merchants participate in 10Xcelerator?
The following merchants are currently participating in the 10Xcelerator programme.
|Category
|Merchants
|Beauty and Cosmetics
|
|Fashion and Accessories
|
|Dine and Wine
|
|1-Group
|
|Home and Lifestyle
|
|Watches and Jewellery
|
Needless to say, these aren’t exactly everyday merchants. There are a lot of fancy jewellery and watch stores, high-end fashion boutiques and upmarket restaurants here. You know, the kind of merchants whose margins support the 10Xcelerator earn rates.
Realistically speaking, most cardholders will be patronising only a handful of these outlets, and even then just a few times a year. If you’re in the market for an expensive watch or just really like Fred Perry shirts, I suppose the bonus points are just the icing on the cake.
10Xcelerator FAQs
Q: Do I earn the 10Xcelerator bonuses when I use mobile payments?
A: Yes, the bonuses apply regardless of whether you tap the physical AMEX card, or the digitised version on your mobile wallet.
Q: Do I earn the 10Xcelerator bonuses when I use Kris+ or PayPal?
A: No. Bonuses are awarded based on merchant description, and since Kris+ and PayPal modify the merchant description, no bonuses will be earned. You need to make payment directly to be eligible.
Take special care when shopping online, because some 10Xcelerator merchants (e.g. Grand Cru) use online payment aggregators, rendering the bonuses inapplicable.
You can refer to each merchant’s description on the 10Xcelerator page to see which payment methods qualify.
Q: How are 10Xcelerator points calculated?
A: Here’s an example of 10Xcelerator in action for a S$129.25 transaction at Monti with the AMEX Platinum Charge
This transaction earned a total of 1,600 MR points, broken down as follows:
- 160 MR points (80 + 80), awarded under the AMEX Platinum Charge’s standard 2 MR points per S$1.60 rate
- 640 MR points, awarded under the bonus 8 MR points per S$1.60, uncapped
- 800 MR points, awarded under the bonus 25 MR points per S$4, capped at S$16,000 per calendar year
In other words, you’ll see four different line items for a single transaction.
Conclusion
American Express Platinum cards shouldn’t be your first option for everyday spending, but if you’re spending at a 10Xcelerator merchant, they suddenly become a much better choice.
That’s all the more so because MR points are one of the best points currencies in Singapore- they don’t expire, there’s no conversion fees, and you can convert them to nine different airline and hotel programmes.
Just remember to register before spending, if you have an AMEX Platinum Charge or Centurion card.
Which 10Xcelerator merchants do you visit the most?
Hi Aaron, does the 10x also apply to overseas outlet of the listed merchants?
no, it is valid for SG only.
Ah I see, thanks
Hi Aaron, there’s a minor spelling error in both of the Parkroyal Collections listed. The Ts and Is are swapped around. Just an FYI
will fix that!
the brand mix of the 10x list is quite broad, in the sense there are good brands, and also expensive but “cold door” brands, and then also cheap things.
Woah sian… Harvey Norman is out.
harvey norman has been out for a long time now.
just swipe $16k for watches in january every year to get the most(points) out of it
HOURGLASS !!!
Does it allow purchasing from the merchant using their online shop in their website or only instore?
Hi Aaron, first off, thanks for doing what you do. New reader and subscriber, and have learned so much from your work. Question: I’m planning a big purchase (>16K) at one of the 10Xcelerator merchants. Considering the AMEX Platinum Charge card. If I don’t use all the wine/dine/spa vouchers – is it still worth it to pay the 1.7K annual fee for Platinum Charge just for the 7.8mpd? Would the cheaper Platinum (but only earning 3.47mpd for 10X) card be more suitable? Finally, does the 10Xcelerator points still apply if I’m new-to-bank, and signing/claiming the sign-up bonus for either AMEX… Read more »
it’s hard to definitively say “worth it” given that everyone’s valuation will differ, but i very much believe the first year’s value prop is definitely hard to beat, simply because of welcome offer +2 sets of statement credit: https://milelion.com/2023/10/21/the-amex-platinum-charge-first-year-sweet-spot/
in subsequent years you need to think harder though.
10xcelertor is an evergreen benefit. you can use 10xcelerator spend to meet min spend for welcome offer.
Thanks for the fast reply, super helpful. Good to know that 10xcelerator is evergreen. For example, does that means you get both the welcome offer bonus miles (by hitting the min spend + paying annual fee), and in addition, the 7.8mpd on the same spend?
Did you ever find out if yhe welcome bonus is on top of the 7.8mpd?
is leica still on the list? does not appear so from amex website
Hi Aaron, for Blissfulthots, did you purchase the flowers at the physical store or online? If online, they are asking for the Amex card plat card number and expiry date. Is it trusted to provide ? Can you share your experience with it?
Any idea if the yearly cap / bonus award is based on transaction date or posting date?
it should be transaction date but i don’t have official confirmation on that
Hi Aaron, is the current 100,000mpd welcome given ON TOP of the usual MR that would have accrued from the spending? To make it simple, let’s say a $16K watch purchase within 3 months of signing up. Would the $16K max out the 10xcelerator points AND activate the 100K airmiles welcome gift?
Had the exact same thought. Hour glass? Haha.
Found answer on telegram. Answer seems like a Yes.