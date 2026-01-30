Hilton Honors selling points with 100% bonus

Hilton has launched its latest points purchase promotion, which offers a 100% bonus that reduces the cost per point to 0.5 US cents each, with a maximum purchase of 320,000 points. Depending on where and when you’re staying, buying points can be an opportunity to save on hotel stays when cash rates are high.

However, it’s definitely worth noting that Hilton has carried out some major award devaluations over the past year, and award nights at its top properties now cost a frightening 250,000 points (a significant increase from the 2024 ceiling of 150,000 points!).

Buy Hilton Points with a 100% bonus

From now till 15 March 2026, 12.59 p.m SGT, Hilton Honors members who buy a minimum of 5,000 points will receive a 100% bonus. Offers may be targeted, so you’ll want to log in to your account and see what’s available to you.

Hilton points usually cost 1 US cent apiece, so with a 100% bonus — the largest we ever see Hilton offering — you’re paying 0.5 US cents per point. A maximum of 320,000 points (post-bonus) can be purchased per calendar year, and points can be pooled with up to 10 other members for the purposes of redemption.

Hilton points expire after 24 months of inactivity. Any earning or redemption activity will reset the clock.

What can you do with Hilton points?

Hilton no longer has a published award chart, but as a rule of thumb, free nights start from 5,000 points and max out at 250,000 points per night. That’s a very wide range, so be sure to use Hilton Points Explorer tool to check how your preferred property prices.

Hilton members with Silver status or higher enjoy the 5th night free on all redemptions. When comparing points redemptions to cash rates, don’t forget that points redemptions also include all taxes and fees.

You can also use Hilton points to redeem experiences like sporting events or concerts. In February 2024, Hilton unexpectedly offered 10 pairs of tickets to the Hilton Suite at the National Stadium for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which cost 100,000 points per pair. This was an insane redemption, and those who had points in their account could quickly jump on it (Hilton even refunded the points afterwards, which was a nice gesture to put it mildly). In March 2024, Hilton offered tickets to Bruno Mars’ sold-out Singapore tour from 70,000 points per pair, which was again a great deal.

Hopefully there’ll be more such offers to come!

What card should you use to purchase Hilton points?

Conclusion

Hilton Honors is now selling points with a 100% bonus, which might be a way of saving on hotels around peak periods. The purchase cap this time round allows you to buy up to 320,000 points, and you can pool points with other members to make a redemption.

That said, Hilton award prices have significantly increased over the past two years, and you definitely want to check the prices before buying points. Never buy them speculatively- Hilton runs these sales very often, so you don’t need to worry about missing out.