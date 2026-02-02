UOB x SingSaver CNY promo: Up to S$888 cash or 55,000 Max Miles for new cardholders

UOB cards may be great choices for everyday spending, but they’re much less appealing when it comes to welcome offers. Those run by the bank are usually capped, and leave you empty-handed if you fall outside the quota.

However, SingSaver has launched a new offer today which guarantees every new-to-bank applicant at least S$60 cash, with the first 20 applicants taking home a whopping S$888 cash or 55,000 Max Miles (worth S$990 if used to pay for tickets via FlyAnywhere).

SingSaver x UOB promotion

This offer is valid for new-to-bank customers, defined as those who:

Do not currently hold a principal UOB credit card, and

hold a principal UOB credit card, and Have not cancelled a principal UOB credit card in the past six months

Customers who apply for an eligible UOB credit card between 2-28 February 2026 (with approval by 14 March 2026) will be eligible for one of the following gifts:

Applicant 1-20: S$888 cash or 55,000 Max Miles

S$888 cash or 55,000 Max Miles Applicant 21-108: S$88 cash

S$88 cash Applicant 109 onwards: S$60 cash

For the avoidance of doubt, the applicant caps apply across all eligible UOB cards, and not on an individual card basis.

Eligible cards

The following UOB credit cards are participating in this offer.

Minimum spend

Cardholders must make a minimum qualifying spend of S$800 within the first 30 calendar days of approval.

This includes both online and offline transactions in SGD or FCY, and excludes UOB’s standard rewards exclusions such as charitable donations, government services, insurance premiums, hospitals, and utilities bills.

Application Steps

Apply via the links in this article Take note of the application reference number Complete the SingSaver Rewards Redemption Form that is sent to your email, within the first 14 days of application. Ensure that the name, mobile number and email address submitted to SingSaver are the same as that used in the credit card application

Terms & Conditions

For the full T&Cs of this offer, including what counts as eligible spending, refer to this document.

Conclusion

To mark CNY, SingSaver is offering an upsized welcome offer of up to S$888 cash for new-to-bank customers who apply for a UOB credit card. This is limited to the first 20 applicants, but you’re still guaranteed S$60 or S$88 even if you fall outside this quota.

The bigger problem here is finding someone who still counts as new-to-bank for UOB, given how ubiquitous their cards are these days…