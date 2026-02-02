Earn up to 9 mpd on Pelago bookings for February 2026

Pelago joined Kris+ in October 2024, enabling users of Singapore Airlines’ lifestyle app to earn bonus miles when booking attractions, activities, tours, eSIMs and transportation worldwide.

The regular earn rate for Pelago bookings made through Kris+ is 3 mpd, but there are monthly promotions which enhance it even further. Towards the end of 2025, Kris+ launched an excellent 10 mpd promotion, though it was replaced with a reduced 6 mpd offer for January 2026.

February 2026’s promotion is now live, but unfortunately it marks the third consecutive month of decline. Users will earn 5 mpd, valid for bookings made by 1 March 2026. This is further stackable with credit card miles of up to 4 mpd, for an overall earn rate of up to 9 mpd.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get 500 KrisPay miles (S$5) when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ offering 5 mpd on Pelago bookings

From 2 February to 1 March 2026, all Pelago bookings made via the Kris+ app will earn a bonus 5 mpd, on top of credit card miles.

While the booking must be made during this period, the experience can be for any future date. Therefore, you can make your bookings now to lock in the earn rate, though remember: from 1 August 2025, Kris+ no longer offers instant miles crediting for Pelago bookings. Instead, miles will be credited one day after the activity is completed, so you won’t be able to use this as a quick way of topping up a KrisFlyer account.

To make Pelago bookings via Kris+, update your app to the latest version, then look for the Pelago icon at the top of the screen. This will send you to the Pelago website, where you’ll select your activity and make payment through the Kris+ app.

The 5 mpd rate is applicable to anything you can find on Pelago, whether it’s tours, attraction tickets, eSIMs, spa treatments, airport transfers, bus tickets, train tickets and more.

Here’s a summary of the differences between booking Pelago activities via Kris+, versus the mobile app or website.

Kris+ Website or Mobile App Earn Rate 5 mpd # 3 mpd Maximum Per Booking None ^ 50,000 miles Miles Credited 1 day after activity completion 7 days after activity completion Promo Codes No Yes* HeyMax / ShopBack No Yes (website)

^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day

*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or

#Promotional rate that changes every month^The maximum payment that can be made via Kris+ is capped at S$20,000 per day*Promo codes cannot be stacked with HeyMax or ShopBack . Using a promo code will result in your Max Miles or cashback failing to track

While Kris+ generally offers higher earn rates than the website or mobile app, the catch is that you cannot use any promo codes. For example, if you have a Singapore Airlines PNR, you won’t be able to enjoy the 10% discount offered to passengers.

Moreover, you will not be able to stack HeyMax miles or ShopBack cashback with Kris+, as these portals can only be used in conjunction with the Pelago website. Therefore, you’ll need to do your sums and figure out which booking channel is more worth it.

Remember to transfer your miles!

Don’t forget to transfer any KrisPay miles earned to KrisFlyer within 21 days of the transaction, in their entirety.

If you wait longer than 21 days, or spend any of the accrued miles, the balance will be stuck in Kris+. Miles in Kris+ expire after six months, and can only be spent at a relatively poor rate of 100 miles = S$1.

A big “Transfer to KrisFlyer” button appears after every transaction, so there’s no excuse! Alternatively, you can activate the new Kris+ auto-transfer feature, which ensures that any miles earned are automatically transferred to your KrisFlyer account.

This can be found by tapping on Wallet >Transfer to KrisFlyer. Tap the button, and any KrisPay miles earned through Kris+ will be automatically transferred to KrisFlyer, removing the possibility of forgetting.

HeyMax alternative

If you’re not insistent on exclusively earning KrisFlyer miles, the HeyMax alternative is worth exploring too.

HeyMax is currently offering 1.6-6.4 Max Miles per S$1 for Pelago website bookings, which can be stacked with the regular 3 KrisFlyer miles per S$1 and up to 4 mpd from the right credit card.

The catch, if you want to call it that, is that Max Miles cannot be converted into KrisFlyer miles. Indirect conversions via yuu Rewards Club are possible, but the rate is not very attractive outside of the 20% milesback offered during Max Miles day.

But I really see this as a feature, not a bug, since HeyMax offers more than 30 transfer partners, almost all of which offer 1:1 conversions without any fees. Why settle for KrisFlyer?

HeyMax Transfer Partners ✈️ Airlines Air Arabia Rewards Direct

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

Air India Maharaja Club Direct

AirAsia Rewards (1:1.2 ratio) Direct

Alaska Mileage Plan

American Airlines AAdvantage

Avianca LifeMiles

British Airways Executive Club

Cathay Pacific Asia Miles Direct

Emirates Skywards

Ethiopian ShebaMiles Direct

Etihad Guest EVA Air Infinity MileageLands

Frontier Miles

GarudaMiles

Hainan Fortune Wings Club

Qantas Frequent Flyer

Qatar Privilege Club Direct

THAI Royal Orchid Plus

Turkish Miles&Smiles

United MileagePlus

Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles Direct

Velocity Frequent Flyer

Xiamen Egret Miles Direct 🏨 Hotels Accor Live Limitless Direct

Hilton Honors

IHG One Rewards (1:1.5 ratio) Direct

Marriott Bonvoy Radisson Rewards

Shangri-La Circle (5:1 ratio)

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards

What card to use with Pelago?

Pelago transactions made on Kris+ will code as MCC 4722 Travel Agencies and Tour Operators, so you can pay with the following cards to earn up to an additional 4 mpd.

Card Earn Rate Remarks

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per calendar month

Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd

Min S$500 per c. month, max S$1K per c. month



UOB Lady’s Solitaire

Apply UOB Lady’s Solitaire 4 mpd



Max S$750 per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category UOB Lady’s Card

Apply

UOB Lady’s Card 4 mpd



Max S$1K per calendar month. Must choose Travel as bonus category KrisFlyer UOB Card

Apply 3 mpd No cap





Avoid using the Citi Rewards Card, as MCC 4722 is classified as a travel transaction and explicitly excluded from earning the bonus 4 mpd rate for online transactions.

Also, the HSBC Revolution is no longer an option, following the January 2024 removal of MCC 4722 from its bonus whitelist. Even though the Travel bonus category has been temporarily restored till 28 February 2026, it does not cover 4722!

Conclusion

Kris+ has unveiled its latest offer for Pelago bookings, which offers 5 mpd until 1 March 2026. This, unfortunately, is one of the lowest bonuses in recent memory, and perhaps a sign that the platform has gained enough traction that it doesn’t have to be super generous to draw the crowds anymore.

For what it’s worth, the offer is still stackable with the usual credit card rewards of up to 4 mpd. If you’re using the KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card, you can even earn an uncapped 8 mpd on all your experience bookings.

While you need to make your bookings by 1 March 2026, the actual experience can take place later, so if there’s something that interests you, consider locking it in now to secure the miles.