Air France Flying Blue status match now open to Singapore residents

Air France Flying Blue has been offering a paid status match for some time now, which grants upfront Silver, Gold or Platinum status for 12 months.

This match has historically not been available to members based in Singapore, but Loyalty Lobby has spotted that residents of Singapore and Thailand are now eligible.

It’s basically an opportunity to get Gold (SkyTeam Elite Plus) status for US$299, or even Platinum status for US$399 — and with it the opportunity to redeem Air France First Class with miles.

Air France-KLM Flying Blue Status Match

Flying Blue is offering a status match for elite members from selected airline programmes, which allows them to bypass the usual qualification requirements and receive instant upfront status valid for 12 months.

For residents of Singapore, an application fee of US$99 to US$399 applies, depending on which tier you’re matching to.

Flying Blue Price Silver

SkyTeam Elite

US$99

Gold

SkyTeam Elite Plus

US$299 Platinum

SkyTeam Elite Plus

US$399

Status match requests will be processed within three business days, and upon approval, status will be updated within five business days.

Flying Blue will match status from a total of 25 airlines, including the following:

Silver Gold Platinum Air India Silver Gold Platinum British Airways Bronze Silver Gold

Gold Guest List

Premier Cathay Pacific Silver Gold Diamond

Diamond Plus

Invitation Emirates Silver Gold IO

Platinum Etihad Silver Gold Platinum EVA Air Silver Gold Diamond Qatar Airways Silver Gold Platinum Singapore Airlines Silver Gold PPS

PPS Solitaire Thai Airways Silver Gold Platinum Turkish Airlines Classic Plus Elite Elite Plus United Airlines Premier Silver Premier Gold Global Services

Premier 1K

Premier Platinum

A KrisFlyer Elite Gold member can get matched to Flying Blue Gold, while PPS Club and Solitaire PPS Club members will be matched to Flying Blue Platinum (though they can also opt to match to Gold instead, and pay the lower fee).

To retain your status beyond the initial 12-month period, you must earn sufficient XPs according to the regular qualification rules, namely 100 XPs for Silver, 180 XPs for Gold and 300 XPs for Platinum.

✈️ Flying Blue Regular Qualification Requirements Tier XPs Required* Silver

SkyTeam Elite

100 Gold

SkyTeam Elite Plus

180

(as a Silver) Platinum

SkyTeam Elite Plus

300

(as a Gold) *If you are qualifying from scratch, you will need to earn 100 XPs for Silver. After that, you have a further 12 months to earn Gold with an additional 180 XPs. After that, you have a further 12 months to earn Platinum with an additional 300 XPs.

It’s worth noting that the status match helps skip the step of having to earn a cumulative 580 XPs to qualify for Platinum. Once you have Platinum status, requalification takes just 300 XPs in a membership year.

The table below shows how many XPs you can expect to earn per segment on Air France-KLM or its SkyTeam partners (non-SkyTeam partners do not earn XPs).

XPs can also be earned for buying carbon offsets, sustainable aviation fuel, or donating to charity.

What are the benefits of Flying Blue elite status?

Flying Blue Silver offers basic benefits, such as:

6 Flying Blue miles per €1 spent

SkyTeam Elite status

Priority check-in and boarding

One extra free checked bag on SkyTeam flights

Free standard seat selection on Air France/KLM

Flying Blue Gold offers the benefits of Silver, plus:

7 Flying Blue miles per €1 spent

SkyTeam Elite Plus status

SkyTeam lounge access

Priority baggage handling

Flying Blue Platinum offers the benefits of Gold, plus:

8 Flying Blue miles per €1 spent

SkyTeam Elite Plus status

Dedicated Platinum Service Line

Waived fees for changing or refunding an award flight

Two additional checked bags on Air France/KLM flights

A “miles overdraft” on award tickets of up to 50,000 miles

Extra Business Class award space

The ability to redeem miles for Air France First Class awards

Gold and Platinum both offer SkyTeam Elite Plus, so what really separates them is the miles overdraft feature. This basically allows you to redeem an award ticket that requires up to 50,000 more miles than you currently have. You can earn the extra miles later (no time limit), and use the benefit again once you have a positive miles balance.

Also, the only way to redeem miles for Air France First Class is if you have Flying Blue Platinum (or Ultimate) status. If this is on your bucket list, then this status match would be an opportunity to do so.

The comprehensive list of Flying Blue benefits can be found here.

What card should you use?

The status match in partnership with StatusMatch.com, and payments will code as MCC 7372 (Computer Programming, Data Processing and Integrated System Design Services).

Do note that even though the amount is billed in USD, the payment will be processed in Singapore. Therefore, you should avoid using BOC or UOB credit cards, as the earn rate will be based on local spending.

Card Earn Rate Remarks Citi Rewards Card

Apply

4 mpd Max S$1K per s. month

Apply DBS Woman’s World Card 4 mpd Max S$1K per c. month DCS Imperium Card

Apply

DCS Imperium Card 4 mpd Min. S$4K FCY spend per c. month, otherwise 2.4 mpd Maybank XL Rewards

Apply Maybank XL Rewards 4 mpd Min S$500 per c. month, cap of S$1K per c. month StanChart Beyond Card

Apply

StanChart Beyond Card 3-4 mpd 3 mpd for regular, 3.5 mpd for PB, 4 mpd for PP. No cap

Apply

Maybank World Mastercard 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap. Earn 2.8 mpd with min. S$800 per c. month



Apply Maybank Visa Infinite 3.2 mpd Min. S$4K per c. month, no cap, otherwise 2 mpd

Apply

StanChart Visa Infinite 3 mpd Min S$2K per s. month, no cap, otherwise 1 mpd Maybank Horizon Visa Signature

Apply

Maybank Horizon Visa Signature 2.8 mpd Min S$800 per c. month, no cap, otherwise 1.2 mpd S. Month= Statement Month | C. Month= Calendar Month

Conclusion

Air France Flying Blue has opened its status match programme to residents of Singapore, allowing Singapore Airlines and other elite members to get instant Silver, Gold or Platinum status for 12 months.

I’ve found Flying Blue to be a useful backup programme, and while it does adopt dynamic pricing, you can find reasonably-priced awards like 85,000 miles for Singapore to Europe in Business Class, or 21,500 miles for Singapore to Bali in Business Class. That said, Flying Blue status tends to be more useful if you plan to fly in Economy or Premium Economy with SkyTeam members, or simply wish to try for Air France First Class awards.

Will you do a Flying Blue status match?