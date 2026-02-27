MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [21-27 Feb 26]

Welcome to The MileLion’s Weekly Deal Summary, a round up of all the latest deals and promotions for credit cards, airlines and hotels. Get these posts pushed to your phone by subscribing to our Telegram Channel.

Credit Card/Banking Deals

🎁 SingSaver CNY promotion If you’re planning to apply for a Citi, HSBC or OCBC card between 19 February to 1 March 2026, try to time your application at 2 p.m or 8 p.m, as the first eight applicants during each of these slots will receive a S$68 eCapitaVoucher, on top of the regular SingSaver gifts. More details here.

💳 DBS Altitude Cards offering 28,000 bonus miles with min. spend of S$800 in 60 days, for new-to-bank customers [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Citi PayAll offering 0.5% fee rebate with a minimum spend of S$6,000, buy miles from 1.31 cents each [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Apply for a DBS yuu Card with the promo code DBSYUU and get S$300 cashback with a min. spend of S$800 within first 60 days of approval [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 30,000 miles when you sign up for a Citi PremierMiles Card as a new-to-bank customer and spend S$800 in the first 2 months [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 16,000 miles with a new Citi Rewards Card and S$800 min. spend in the first 2 months. Must be new-to-bank [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 UOB x SingSaver CNY promo: Up to S$888 cash or 55,000 Max Miles for new cardholders [Expires 28 Feb 26]

💳 Get 25,000 Max Miles, Dyson Airstrait, Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS) or S$380 cash with a new Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Cashback+ Card, Citi Rewards Card, Citi SMRT Card or Citi M1 Card and a min. spend of S$500 [Expires 1 Mar 26]

💳 Get Dyson Airstrait, 25,000 Max Miles, Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell) or S$400 cash with a new HSBC Advance, HSBC Live+, or HSBC Revolution and min. spend of S$500 by end of month after approval [Expires 1 Mar 26]

💳 Get 25,000 Max Miles, S$370 cash, Dyson Airstrait, S$250 + Xiaomi Luggage Classic Pro 24″, or 50,000 OCBC$/20,000 90N miles with a new OCBC 90N Card or OCBC Rewards Card and a min. spend of S$400 within 30 days of approval [Expires 1 Mar 26]

💳 Get S$138 (S$88 from CIMB, S$50 from SingSaver) with a new CIMB Visa Signature, CIMB Visa Infinite, CIMB World Mastercard and a minimum spend of S$108 [Expires 1 Mar 26]

💳 Get S$175 eCapitaVoucher, 12,000 Max miles, Apple AirPods 4, Xiaomi Truclean W20 Wet Dry vacuum or Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24 with a new DBS card and a minimum spend of S$100 [Expires 1 Mar 26]

💳 StanChart Visa Infinite and Priority Banking Visa Infiinite offering 3.5% cash rebate on FCY transactions, capped at S$2,286 [Expires 15 Mar 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.8% fee for recurring personal income tax payments paid with Visa cards with code 18VTAX26 [Expires 25 Mar 26]

💳 [Extended] HSBC Revolution restores bonuses for travel and contactless spending, raises monthly bonus cap to S$1,500 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Amaze Spend to Fly: Win up to 89,000 KrisFlyer miles for FCY spending [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get up to 33,600 bonus miles with a new HSBC TravelOne Card and a minimum spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳HSBC Premier Mastercard offering up to 91,800 miles welcome bonus with minimum spend of S$5,000, for both new and existing HSBC cardholders [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card offering 60,000 miles sign-up bonus for new customers. Min. spend of S$4,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Charge offering 230,000 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers with min. spend of S$8,000, and 98,250 bonus MR points for existing AMEX customers with min. spend of S$3,000 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 AMEX Platinum Credit Card offering 43,750 bonus MR points for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$1,000 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 AMEX KrisFlyer Ascend offering 29,800 bonus miles for new-to-AMEX customers with a min. spend of S$1,000 in the first 60 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Standard Chartered Visa Infinite offering 50,000 miles sign-up bonus for both new and existing customers. Min. spend of S$3,000 required [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 StanChart Beyond Card offering 100,000 miles welcome bonus with payment of annual fee and S$20,000 spend in the first 90 days of approval [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 Get up to 30,000 bonus miles & Samsonite Straren Spinner 67/24, 12,000 Max Miles, S$200 Grab vouchers or S$180 cash when you sign-up for a StanChart Journey Card, spend S$800 within 60 days of approval, and carry out one of four qualifying activities. For new-to-bank customers only [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 OCBC Rewards Card offering 6 mpd on Watsons, Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and Taobao, capped at S$1,000 per month [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.55-2% admin fees for OCBC credit cards, buy miles from 0.95 cents each [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 UOB One Account offering 6% rebate on tax payments made through GIRO [Expires 31 Mar 26]

💳 CardUp offering 1.8% fee for personal property tax and stamp duty payments made with a Visa card [Expires 6 Apr 26]

💳 BOC Elite Miles Card offering 50,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles with min. spend of S$5,000 per month for three consecutive months- capped at 50 cardholders [Expires 30 Apr 26]

💳 Citi Prestige Card offering 45,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$14,000. Citigold and Citigold Private Clients enjoy 65,000 bonus miles with a min. spend of S$12,000 and S$10,000 respectively [Expires 30 Jun 26]

💳CardUp offering 1.83% admin fee with promo code RENT183 for all rental payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 27]

💳 CardUp offering 2.35% admin fee with the promo code OFF235 for all payments. Not valid for AMEX cards [Expires 31 Jan 27]

💳 [New] AMEX Platinum Charge offering 2.2 mpd on FCY spending, capped at S$15,000 [Expires 22 Feb 27]

Airline Deals

✈️ KrisFlyer offering 28% transfer bonus to yuu Points [Expires 27 Feb 26]

💳 [New] KrisShop offering sitewide 15% milesback promotion, boosting value per mile to 1.18 cents [Expires 28 Feb 26]

✈️ KrisFlyer Spontaneous Escapes: Save 30% off selected Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class awards, for travel between 1-31 March 2026 [Expires 28 Feb 26]

✈️ Earn 5 mpd on Pelago bookings, on top of up to 4 mpd from credit cards [Expires 1 Mar 26]

✈️ [New] Qantas Twice as Rewarding promo: Earn double Qantas Points or double Status Credits on flights booked by 2 March 2026 and flown between 3 March 2026 and 12 February 2027 [Expires 2 Mar 26]

✈️ Kris+ offering extra 3 mpd at Esso, with 12% discount [Expires 30 Jun 26]

✈️ [New ] Air France Flying Blue status match for Singapore residents; get instant Gold for US$299 or Platinum for US$399 [No end date]

Hotel Deals

🏨 Enjoy instant Brilliant by Langham elite status with Mastercard [Expires 28 Feb 26]

🏨 ALL Accor+ Explorer offering 2,000 bonus points welcome gift [Expires 13 Mar 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors selling points with a 100% bonus, or 0.5 US cents per point [Expires 15 Mar 26]

🏨 Accor offering 3X points for dining in Singapore, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa [Expires 22 Mar 26]

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering up to 40% bonus on points purchases, or 0.89 US cents per point [Expires 27 Mar 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 2X points from second stay onwards [Expires 31 Mar 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering targeted members double elite nights on stays completed by 31 March 2026 [Expires 31 Mar 26]

🏨 [New] World of Hyatt offering 20% discount on points purchases [Expires 8 Apr 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys: Earn up to 28,000 bonus points for stays between 2 February and 15 April 2026 [Expires 15 Apr 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors Points Unlimited: 2,000 bonus points per stay [Expires 30 Apr 26]

🏨 Marriott Bonvoy offering 2,500 bonus points per stay, and 1 bonus elite night per brand [Expires 10 May 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get instant upgrade to CentaraThe1 elite status [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨GHA DISCOVERY offering up to D$825 for multi-brand stays [Expires 31 May 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering up to 50,000 bonus points for Hyatt House and Hyatt Studios stays [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for Visa Infinite cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Instant ONYX Rewards Platinum or Gold for Mastercard cardholders [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Hilton Dine Like a Member: Save up to 25% off hotel dining across Asia Pacific from 1 February to 31 December 2026 [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 IHG One Rewards offering 20% off dining across Asia Pacific [Expires 30 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get fast-tracked up to Wyndham Rewards Platinum status [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Enjoy a 12-month upgrade to elite status with MyMillennium via Mastercard [Expires 31 Oct 26]

🏨 Hilton Honors status match: Get instant Hilton Gold for 90 days, and retain it till 31 March 2028 with six nights- or upgrade it to Diamond with 12 nights [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Mastercard cardholders get upgraded to I Prefer elite status after completing just one stay [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 World of Hyatt offering instant Explorist status, and fast-track to Globalist for employees of selected companies [Expires 31 Dec 26]

🏨 Get an instant upgrade to SLH Club 02 or 03 status with Mastercard [Expires 31 Dec 26]