Citi PremierMiles Card offering 30,000 miles welcome bonus

Extended again: Get up to 30,000 bonus miles when you apply for a Citi PremierMiles Card by 4 May 2026 as a new-to-bank customer.

The Citi PremierMiles Card is a solid general spending option for miles chasers, and since August 2024 has been running a generous 30,000 miles welcome offer, available with a minimum spend of just S$800.

Citi has just renewed this offer again, which is now valid for applications submitted by 4 May 2026.

It’s basically an opportunity to buy miles at a very attractive 0.65 cents each, while enjoying two complimentary lounge visits and World Select benefits.

Citi PremierMiles Card extends 30,000 miles welcome bonus

From 1 August 2024 to 4 May 2026, new-to-bank customers who apply for a Citi PremierMiles Card can choose from two different welcome offers. 

New-to-Bank Definition
 New-to-bank customers are defined as those who do not currently hold a principal Citi credit card, and have not cancelled one in the 12-month period before application. Debit cards, supplementary cards and corporate cards do not count.

Fee Paying Option: Spend S$800, get 30,960 miles

New-to-bank customers who pay the S$196.20 annual fee and spend S$800 within two months of approval will receive 30,960 miles:

  • 960 base miles for spending S$800 @ 1.2 mpd
  • 10,000 bonus miles for paying the S$196.20 annual fee
  • 20,000 bonus miles for meeting the spending requirement

The cost per mile in this scenario will be 0.65 cents each (S$196.20/30,000 bonus miles).

Fee Waiver Option: Spend S$800, get 8,960 miles

New-to-bank customers who choose a first year fee waiver and spend S$800 within two months of approval will receive 8,960 miles:

  • 960 base miles for spending S$800 @ 1.2 mpd
  • 8,000 bonus miles for meeting the spending requirement

Since there’s no annual fee to speak of here, the miles are essentially “free”.

In my workings I’ve assumed 960 base miles, based on S$800 spent at the local earn rate of 1.2 mpd. If you spend this in FCY instead, you will receive the FCY earn rate of 2.2 mpd, or 1,760 base miles.

What counts as qualifying spend?

Successful applicants must spend at least S$800 within the first two months after approval, otherwise known as the qualifying period.

The qualifying period runs from the approval date and two full calendar months following that. For example, those approved on 15 November 2024 will have until 31 January 2025 to meet the minimum spend.

In other words, you actually have 2-3 months to hit the minimum spend, and should apply as early in the month as possible to maximise your time. 

Qualifying spend excludes the following:

❌ Qualifying Spend Exclusions
(i) any Equal Payment Plan (EPP) purchases,
(ii) refunded/disputed/unauthorised/fraudulent retail purchases,
(iii) Quick Cash and other instalment loans,
(iv) Citi PayLite/Citi Flexibill/cash advance/quasi-cash transactions/balance transfers/annual card membership fees/interest/goods and services taxes,
(v) bill payments made using the Eligible Card as a source of funds,
(vi) late payment fees,
(vii) any other form of service/ miscellaneous fees,
(viii) Citi PayAll transactions where the customer is not charged the Citi PayAll service fee

Citi has previously clarified that even though transactions like education, insurance premiums, charitable donations and GrabPay top-ups will not earn base points, they will still count as qualifying spend for the purposes of welcome offers. 

For the avoidance of doubt, Citi PayAll transactions will count towards qualifying spend, but only if the admin fee is paid. Prior to 2 May 2023, even no-fee payments would count as qualifying spend!

Citi PayAll currently supports the following payments:

💰 Citi PayAll: Supported Payments
  • Education Fees
  • Taxes
  • Rent
  • Insurance Premiums
  • Renovation Fees
  • Property Agent Fees
  • Wedding Expenses
  • Condo Management Fees
  • Child Care Services
  • Domestic Helper Service Fees
  • Donation or Charity Payment
  • Electricity Bills
  • Event Management Fees
  • Membership Fees
  • Maintenance Fees
  • Medical Services
  • Payment for Retail Goods and Services
  • Parking
  • Professional Services Fees
  • Storage
  • Travel Expenses
  • Transport Fees
  • Utilities

When will the welcome gifts be credited?

If you choose the fee paying option, 10,000 bonus Citi Miles will be credited once the annual fee has been paid.

The 8,000 or 20,000 bonus Citi Miles will be credited within three months after the qualifying spend has been met.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this offer can be found below:

What can you do with Citi Miles?

Citi Miles do not expire, and Citi PremierMiles Cardholders can transfer points to 11 airline and hotel loyalty programmes at the following ratios.

Partner Transfer Ratio
(Citi Miles : Partner)
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000
10,000 : 10,000

A S$27.25 conversion fee applies for every transfer. Citi Miles do not pool with the ThankYou points earned on the Citi Prestige or Citi Rewards Cards, so you’ll need to redeem them separately.

SingSaver alternative

If this offer isn’t to your liking, an alternative option is available for applications made via SingSaver (you cannot stack the Citi and SingSaver offers).

New-to-bank customers who apply via SingSaver and spend at least S$500 within 30 days of approval can pick one of the following gifts:

  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait (worth S$799)
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS) (worth S$349)
  • S$380 cash
  • S$410 eCapitaVoucher

All applications will automatically receive a first year fee waiver. 

Be sure to follow the steps below:

  1. Apply through this link
  2. You will be directed to a SingSaver landing page. Enter your email address and click “confirm”
  3. Complete your application and take a screenshot of the Application Reference Number (for Citibank, it’s 12 alphanumeric characters)
  4. Fill in the SingSaver rewards form that will be sent to your email. It’s vital you fill in the form– no form, no reward.

Do note that the gifts above are accurate at the time of writing, but may change throughout the month. You’ll always see the latest gifts reflected on the landing page, and in the T&Cs. 

Overview: Citi PremierMiles Card

citi premiermiles card review
Income Req. S$30,000 p.a.  Points Validity No Expiry
Annual Fee S$196.20
(First Year Free)		 Min.
Transfer		 10,000 Citi Miles
(10,000 miles)
Miles with AF 10,000 Transfer Partners 11
FCY Fee 3.25% Transfer Fee S$27.25
Local Earn 1.2 mpd Points Pool? No
FCY Earn 2.2 mpd Lounge Access? 2x Priority Pass
Special Earn 7.2 mpd on Agoda
10 mpd on Kaligo		 Airport Limo? No
Cardholder Terms and Conditions

The Citi PremierMiles Card earns 1.2 mpd on local spend and 2.2 mpd on overseas spend, and comes with a Priority Pass membership that provides two complimentary visits per calendar year.

Paying the S$196.20 annual fee gets you 10,000 renewal miles each year.

This card was recently upgraded to become the first-ever Mastercard World Select in Singapore, a tier that brings additional benefits like My Millennium Prestige and Swiss Belexecutive Platinum status, as well as a HoteLux Elite membership with 1,500 points and a S$50 joining voucher.

Read a full review of the Citi PremierMiles Card below.

Review: Citi PremierMiles Card

Conclusion

Citibank has renewed its welcome offer for the Citi PremierMiles Card, with 30,000 bonus miles for paying the annual fee and spending just S$800. If you prefer an annual fee waiver, you can still receive 8,000 bonus miles.

Despite its lack of points pooling, I’d consider the Citi PremierMiles Card to be one of the better general spending cards on the market, thanks to its wide range of transfer partners and two free Priority Pass visits. Mastercard World Select benefits are nice too, though not significantly better than Mastercard World in my opinion.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site.
