Standard Chartered offering S$200 cashback on income tax payments for Beyond and Visa Infinite

Standard Chartered has launched a new promotion for the 2026 income tax season, which offers StanChart Beyond and Visa Infinite Cardholders a 100% rebate of the admin fee for the Income Tax Payment Facility.

However, you’ll need to be within the first 25 applicants per month to be eligible, so the odds aren’t particularly in your favour, to put it mildly.

Unfortunately, this is a significantly weaker promotion than 2025, when the cap was S$300 per cardholder, with a monthly participation cap of 50 applications.

StanChart Income Tax Payment Facility promotion

From 1 April to 30 June 2026, Standard Chartered is offering a 100% rebate of the processing fee for its Income Tax Payment Facility.

This promotion is available to the first 25 applicants per calendar month, and you must designate a current or savings account under Standard Chartered Bank to receive the funds. This effectively forces you to open a Standard Chartered account if you don’t already have one, though that should be simple enough for most people.

The rebate is capped at S$200 per eligible cardholder for the entire promotion period, so based on a 1.9% processing fee, you would max out the rebate with a tax payment of ~S$10,526.

❓ Don’t the T&Cs suggest you can enjoy the offer multiple times? The illustration provided at point 4 of the T&Cs may appear to suggest that cardholders can enjoy the S$200 cashback multiple times, provided they’re within the first 25 applications each month. However, the last two rows of the table would not make sense if they were intending to show a single cardholder (he/she can’t both be and not be part of the first 25), so I’m interpreting this as separate cases for separate cardholders.

Which cards are eligible?

The Income Tax Payment Facility is open to principal and supplementary cardholders of the:

StanChart Beyond Card

StanChart Visa Infinite Card

For the avoidance of doubt, the StanChart Priority Visa Infinite Card (the blue-coloured one) is not eligible for this facility.

Here’s what the usual cost per mile looks like, in the absence of any processing fee rebate.

💳 Income Tax Payment Facility (1.9% Fee) Card Earn Rate Cost Per Mile StanChart Beyond Card

Priority Private

StanChart Beyond Card Priority Banking 2 mpd 0.95¢ StanChart Beyond Card

Regular StanChart Beyond Card 1.5 mpd 1.27¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

Step-Up Rate*

StanChart Visa Infinite 1.4 mpd 1.36¢ StanChart Visa Infinite

Regular Rate

StanChart Visa Infinite 1 mpd 1.9¢ *Requires a minimum spend of S$2,000 per statement month. Payments made to the Income Tax Payment Facility will count towards this threshold

If you manage to get the S$200 cash rebate, then it’s basically free miles on a tax payment of up to S$10,526, or 21,052 miles, assuming you have a StanChart Beyond Card with Priority Banking or Priority Private status.

When will the cashback be credited?

Cashback earned under this promotion will be credited by 31 August 2026.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

Is it worth it?

A StanChart Beyond Cardholder should probably be using the Income Tax Payment Facility regardless of whether there’s a promotion. Whether you’re a regular or Priority Banking/Priority Private customer, it’s hard to find a lower cost per mile with any other platform on the market.

If you’re a StanChart Visa Infinite Cardholder, however, then it might be better to wait and see what offer CardUp has lined up for this year. Last year’s offer featured a 1.75% fee, which reduced the cost per mile to 1.23 cents each, lower than the 1.36 cents offered through Standard Chartered’s promotion.

Of course, the two aren’t mutually exclusive. Since the Income Tax Payment Facility does not pay IRAS directly (see next section), there’s nothing stopping you from using your NOA to buy miles from StanChart, then making the actual payment via CardUp to buy additional miles

The main problem with the promotion is really the applicant cap. With just 25 eligible cardholders each month, you’ll need to be more than a little lucky to get it.

How does the income tax payment facility work?

Here’s a brief refresher on how the income tax payment facility works, using the example of a StanChart Beyond Cardholder with Priority Banking status and a S$10,000 tax bill:

Cardholder completes an online application form and uploads a copy of their IRAS NOA S$10,190 is charged to their StanChart Beyond Card (S$10,000 tax due + S$190 admin fee @ 1.9%), for which they earn 20,000 miles (S$10,000 @ 2 mpd) S$10,000 will be deposited into their designated bank account They use the funds to pay IRAS

Step (4) is optional. Whether or not you pay IRAS with the funds credited in step (3) is your own business. You’re perfectly at liberty to keep your current GIRO payment plan, or even use another bill payment platform like Citi PayAll or CardUp to buy more miles while paying IRAS.

The number of miles you can buy is only limited by the amount stated on your NOA (and of course, your credit limit).

You are only permitted to pay your own tax bill through this facility. However, supplementary cardholders can also use the facility to pay their personal taxes.

A full guide can be found below.

Conclusion

Standard Chartered is now offering a 100% rebate of the processing fees for its Income Tax Payment Facility. However, this is limited to the first 25 StanChart Beyond or Visa Infinite Cardholders who apply each month.

Given that the cost per mile for this facility is already attractive (especially if you’re a StanChart Beyond Cardholder), this should provide some added incentive to set up a payment and open a Standard Chartered bank account, if needed. You’ll ideally want to apply as early in the month as possible, preferably just after midnight on the 1st of each month.

Remember, there’s nothing stopping you from using this facility in addition to other platforms like CardUp or Citi PayAll, since Standard Chartered does not pay IRAS on your behalf.