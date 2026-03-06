Search
SingSaver March Madness: S$2.1M prize pool for credit card sign-ups

From now till 31 March 2026, get a sure-win prize, on top of the regular SingSaver reward, when applying for Citi, DBS, HSBC or OCBC cards.

SingSaver has launched the 2026 edition of March Madness, which this year offers a combined prize pool valued at S$2.1M for customers who apply for credit cards, travel insurance and other products.

March Madness Prizes include iPhone 17 Pros, PlayStation 5 Pros, Dyson Airwraps and Airstrait bundles, and are further stackable with SingSaver’s regular gifts, which include up to S$450 eCapitaVouchers, Apple Watches, luggage and cash.

SingSaver March Madness 2026

March Madness 2026

From 6-31 March 2026, all new-to-bank applicants for eligible credit cards can choose one of three blind boxes to open, and receive a randomly-allocated reward from that box. 

Box 1 (Ultimate Tech Vault)

🎁 Madness Blind Box 1
Gift Quantity
iPhone 17 Pro 256GB (worth S$1,749) 8
DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo (worth S$489) 28
Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC) (worth S$199) 48
500 Max Miles 500
100 Max Miles No limit

Box 2 (Home Luxe Edit)

🎁 Madness Blind Box 2
Gift Quantity
Dyson Airwrap + Airstrait Bundle (worth S$1,598) 8
Shark HydroVac 3-in-1 Cordless Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner (worth S$649) 28
Stryv Pro Hair Dryer (Worth S$239) 48
500 Max Miles 500
100 Max Miles No limit

Box 3 (Pro Gamer Arena)

🎁 Madness Blind Box 3
Gift Quantity
PlayStation 5 Pro (worth S$1,069) 8
AOC Q27G4S Monitor (worth S$449) 28
Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse (worth S$189) 48
500 Max Miles 500
100 Max Miles No limit

Blind boxes will be issued upon completing the SingSaver rewards form.

Application Steps

  1. From 6-31 March 2026, apply for a participating product via any of the links in this article, or this landing page
  2. Follow the link in the email sent to you and submit your Rewards Redemption Form
  3. You will receive the blind box once the reward form has been submitted
  4. Complete the specific requirements for the type of product applied for

Participating credit cards

The following credit cards from Citibank, DBS, HSBC and OCBC are eligible for the March Madness blind boxes.

Citibank

Product SingSaver Gifts
(Pick One)
Citi Cash Back Card
Apply
  • S$380 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi Cash Back+ Card
Apply
  • S$380 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
  • S$380 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi Rewards
Apply
  • S$380 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi SMRT Card
Apply
  • S$420 cash
  • S$450 eCapitaVoucher
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo

Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi M1 Card
Apply
  • S$380 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Fulfilled by SingSaver

DBS

Product SingSaver Gifts
(Pick One)
DBS Altitude AMEX
Apply
  • S$340 eCapitaVoucher
  • 21,000 Max Miles
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3
  • Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24
  • S$300 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
  • S$340 eCapitaVoucher
  • 21,000 Max Miles
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3
  • Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24
  • S$300 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS yuu AMEX
Apply
  • S$340 eCapitaVoucher
  • 21,000 Max Miles
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3
  • Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24
  • S$300 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS yuu Visa
Apply
  • S$340 eCapitaVoucher
  • 21,000 Max Miles
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3
  • Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24
  • S$300 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS Live Fresh
Apply
  • S$340 eCapitaVoucher
  • 21,000 Max Miles
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3
  • Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24
  • S$300 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
POSB Everyday Card
Apply
  • S$340 eCapitaVoucher
  • 21,000 Max Miles
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3
  • Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24
  • S$300 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver

HSBC

Product Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
HSBC Advance
Apply
  • Dyson Airstrait
  • 25,000 Max miles
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)
  • S$400 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
HSBC Revolution
Apply
  • Dyson Airstrait
  • 25,000 Max miles
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)
  • S$400 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
  • Dyson Airstrait
  • 25,000 Max miles
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)
  • S$400 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver
HSBC Live+ Card
Apply
  • Dyson Airstrait
  • 25,000 Max miles
  • Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)
  • S$400 cash

Fulfilled by SingSaver

OCBC

Product Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
OCBC 365 Card
Apply
  • S$370 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Fulfilled by SingSaver
OCBC 90°N Visa
Apply
  • S$370 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher
  • 20,000 90°N Miles

Fulfilled by SingSaver (90°N Miles fulfilled by OCBC)
OCBC 90°N Mastercard
Apply
  • S$370 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher
  • 20,000 90°N Miles

Fulfilled by SingSaver (90°N Miles fulfilled by OCBC)
OCBC Infinity Cashback Card
Apply
  • S$370 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher

Fulfilled by SingSaver
OCBC Rewards
Apply
  • S$370 cash
  • 25,000 Max Miles
  • Dyson Airstrait Straightener
  • Apple AirPods Pro 3 + S$40 eCapitaVoucher
  • 50,000 OCBC$

Fulfilled by SingSaver (OCBC$ fulfilled by OCBC)

Do note that the gifts shown are accurate as of 6 March 2026, and may subsequently change during the promo period. Clicking on the links will send you to the landing page which shows the most current offers. 

New-to-bank definition

All blind box and regular SingSaver gifts are only for new-to-bank customers, defined per the table below.

Card Definition
Citi Cards Does not currently hold an existing Citi principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months
DBS Cards Does not currently hold an existing DBS principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months
HSBC Cards Does not currently hold an existing HSBC principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months
OCBC Cards Does not currently hold an existing OCBC principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months

If you are an existing cardholder, you will still receive a blind box when you apply for another card. However, your blind box gift will ultimately not be fulfilled, as these are for new-to-bank customers only.

Minimum spend requirement

Cardholders are required to meet a certain minimum spend to receive their blind box and regular SingSaver gifts, as stated below.

Card Min. Spend Required
Citi Cards S$500 within 30 days of approval
DBS Cards S$100 within 30 days of approval
HSBC Cards S$500 by the end of the month after approval (e.g. if your card is approved on 6 March 2026, you must meet the spend by 30 April 2026)
OCBC Cards S$400 within 30 days of approval

Insurance promotions

Travel insurance

From 1-31 March 2026, the first travel insurance policy purchased every hour (with a minimum premium of S$80) will receive a free Apple AirTag, on top of the regular SingSaver gift.

Policy Regular SingSaver Gift
Allianz Travel Hero Up to S$40 Lazada voucher
FWD Travel Insurance Up to S$80 Lazada voucher
HLAS Travel Protect360 Up to S$50 Grab voucher
MSIG TravelEasy Up to S$50 Grab voucher
MSIG Travel Insurance Up to S$50 Grab voucher
Singlife Travel Insurance Up to S$80 Lazada voucher
Starr Travel Insurance  Up to S$50 Lazada voucher

Domestic helper insurance

From 1-31 March 2026, the first domestic helper insurance policy to be purchased at specified timings (with a minimum premium of S$450) will win a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (Gen 3) or a Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Slim.

Date First policy purchase at Prize
1-15 March 2026 2 p.m and 8 p.m Apple AirPods Pro (Gen 3)
16-31 March 2026 2 p.m Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Slim
Policy Regular SingSaver Gift
FWD Maid Insurance Up to S$50 cash or 1x Apple AirTag
Great Eastern Maid Protect Up to S$110 cash or 3x Apple AirTags
HLAS Maid Protect360 Pro Up to S$100 cash
MSIG MaidPlus Up to S$85 cash or 2x Apple AirTags

Terms & Conditions

Conclusion

SingSaver’s March Madness campaign is here, and if you’re a new-to-bank customer, or know someone who is, this is an opportunity to pick up an extra gift on top of the usual SingSaver one when applying for credit cards, travel insurance and other products. 

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
