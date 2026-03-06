SingSaver March Madness: S$2.1M prize pool for credit card sign-ups

SingSaver has launched the 2026 edition of March Madness, which this year offers a combined prize pool valued at S$2.1M for customers who apply for credit cards, travel insurance and other products.
March Madness Prizes include iPhone 17 Pros, PlayStation 5 Pros, Dyson Airwraps and Airstrait bundles, and are further stackable with SingSaver’s regular gifts, which include up to S$450 eCapitaVouchers, Apple Watches, luggage and cash.
SingSaver March Madness 2026
From 6-31 March 2026, all new-to-bank applicants for eligible credit cards can choose one of three blind boxes to open, and receive a randomly-allocated reward from that box.
Box 1 (Ultimate Tech Vault)
|Gift
|Quantity
|iPhone 17 Pro 256GB (worth S$1,749)
|8
|DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo (worth S$489)
|28
|Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC) (worth S$199)
|48
|500 Max Miles
|500
|100 Max Miles
|No limit
Box 2 (Home Luxe Edit)
|Gift
|Quantity
|Dyson Airwrap + Airstrait Bundle (worth S$1,598)
|8
|Shark HydroVac 3-in-1 Cordless Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner (worth S$649)
|28
|Stryv Pro Hair Dryer (Worth S$239)
|48
|500 Max Miles
|500
|100 Max Miles
|No limit
Box 3 (Pro Gamer Arena)
|Gift
|Quantity
|PlayStation 5 Pro (worth S$1,069)
|8
|AOC Q27G4S Monitor (worth S$449)
|28
|Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse (worth S$189)
|48
|500 Max Miles
|500
|100 Max Miles
|No limit
Blind boxes will be issued upon completing the SingSaver rewards form.
Application Steps
- From 6-31 March 2026, apply for a participating product via any of the links in this article, or this landing page
- Follow the link in the email sent to you and submit your Rewards Redemption Form
- You will receive the blind box once the reward form has been submitted
- Complete the specific requirements for the type of product applied for
Participating credit cards
The following credit cards from Citibank, DBS, HSBC and OCBC are eligible for the March Madness blind boxes.
Citibank
|Product
|SingSaver Gifts
(Pick One)
Citi Cash Back Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi Cash Back+ Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi PremierMiles Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi Rewards
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi SMRT Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
Citi M1 Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS
|Product
|SingSaver Gifts
(Pick One)
DBS Altitude AMEX
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS Altitude Visa
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS yuu AMEX
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS yuu Visa
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
DBS Live Fresh
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
POSB Everyday Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
HSBC
|Product
|Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
HSBC Advance
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
HSBC Revolution
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
HSBC TravelOne Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
HSBC Live+ Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
OCBC
|Product
|Sign-Up Gifts
(Pick One)
OCBC 365 Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
OCBC 90°N Visa
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver (90°N Miles fulfilled by OCBC)
OCBC 90°N Mastercard
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver (90°N Miles fulfilled by OCBC)
OCBC Infinity Cashback Card
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver
OCBC Rewards
Apply
|
Fulfilled by SingSaver (OCBC$ fulfilled by OCBC)
Do note that the gifts shown are accurate as of 6 March 2026, and may subsequently change during the promo period. Clicking on the links will send you to the landing page which shows the most current offers.
New-to-bank definition
All blind box and regular SingSaver gifts are only for new-to-bank customers, defined per the table below.
|Card
|Definition
|Citi Cards
|Does not currently hold an existing Citi principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months
|DBS Cards
|Does not currently hold an existing DBS principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months
|HSBC Cards
|Does not currently hold an existing HSBC principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months
|OCBC Cards
|Does not currently hold an existing OCBC principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months
If you are an existing cardholder, you will still receive a blind box when you apply for another card. However, your blind box gift will ultimately not be fulfilled, as these are for new-to-bank customers only.
Minimum spend requirement
Cardholders are required to meet a certain minimum spend to receive their blind box and regular SingSaver gifts, as stated below.
|Card
|Min. Spend Required
|Citi Cards
|S$500 within 30 days of approval
|DBS Cards
|S$100 within 30 days of approval
|HSBC Cards
|S$500 by the end of the month after approval (e.g. if your card is approved on 6 March 2026, you must meet the spend by 30 April 2026)
|OCBC Cards
|S$400 within 30 days of approval
Insurance promotions
Travel insurance
From 1-31 March 2026, the first travel insurance policy purchased every hour (with a minimum premium of S$80) will receive a free Apple AirTag, on top of the regular SingSaver gift.
|Policy
|Regular SingSaver Gift
|Allianz Travel Hero
|Up to S$40 Lazada voucher
|FWD Travel Insurance
|Up to S$80 Lazada voucher
|HLAS Travel Protect360
|Up to S$50 Grab voucher
|MSIG TravelEasy
|Up to S$50 Grab voucher
|MSIG Travel Insurance
|Up to S$50 Grab voucher
|Singlife Travel Insurance
|Up to S$80 Lazada voucher
|Starr Travel Insurance
|Up to S$50 Lazada voucher
Domestic helper insurance
From 1-31 March 2026, the first domestic helper insurance policy to be purchased at specified timings (with a minimum premium of S$450) will win a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (Gen 3) or a Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Slim.
|Date
|First policy purchase at
|Prize
|1-15 March 2026
|2 p.m and 8 p.m
|Apple AirPods Pro (Gen 3)
|16-31 March 2026
|2 p.m
|Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Slim
|Policy
|Regular SingSaver Gift
|FWD Maid Insurance
|Up to S$50 cash or 1x Apple AirTag
|Great Eastern Maid Protect
|Up to S$110 cash or 3x Apple AirTags
|HLAS Maid Protect360 Pro
|Up to S$100 cash
|MSIG MaidPlus
|Up to S$85 cash or 2x Apple AirTags
Terms & Conditions
- SingSaver March Madness: Credit Cards
- SingSaver March Madness: Travel Insurance
- SingSaver March Madness: Domestic Helper Insurance
- SingSaver regular gifts
Conclusion
SingSaver’s March Madness campaign is here, and if you’re a new-to-bank customer, or know someone who is, this is an opportunity to pick up an extra gift on top of the usual SingSaver one when applying for credit cards, travel insurance and other products.