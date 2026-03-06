SingSaver March Madness: S$2.1M prize pool for credit card sign-ups

SingSaver has launched the 2026 edition of March Madness, which this year offers a combined prize pool valued at S$2.1M for customers who apply for credit cards, travel insurance and other products.

March Madness Prizes include iPhone 17 Pros, PlayStation 5 Pros, Dyson Airwraps and Airstrait bundles, and are further stackable with SingSaver’s regular gifts, which include up to S$450 eCapitaVouchers, Apple Watches, luggage and cash.

SingSaver March Madness 2026

From 6-31 March 2026, all new-to-bank applicants for eligible credit cards can choose one of three blind boxes to open, and receive a randomly-allocated reward from that box.

Box 1 (Ultimate Tech Vault)

🎁 Madness Blind Box 1 Gift Quantity iPhone 17 Pro 256GB (worth S$1,749) 8 DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Standard Combo (worth S$489) 28 Apple AirPods 4 (without ANC) (worth S$199) 48 500 Max Miles 500 100 Max Miles No limit

Box 2 (Home Luxe Edit)

🎁 Madness Blind Box 2 Gift Quantity Dyson Airwrap + Airstrait Bundle (worth S$1,598) 8 Shark HydroVac 3-in-1 Cordless Wet & Dry Hard Floor Cleaner (worth S$649) 28 Stryv Pro Hair Dryer (Worth S$239) 48 500 Max Miles 500 100 Max Miles No limit

Box 3 (Pro Gamer Arena)

🎁 Madness Blind Box 3 Gift Quantity PlayStation 5 Pro (worth S$1,069) 8 AOC Q27G4S Monitor (worth S$449) 28 Logitech G Pro X Superlight Mouse (worth S$189) 48 500 Max Miles 500 100 Max Miles No limit

Blind boxes will be issued upon completing the SingSaver rewards form.

Application Steps

From 6-31 March 2026, apply for a participating product via any of the links in this article, or this landing page Follow the link in the email sent to you and submit your Rewards Redemption Form You will receive the blind box once the reward form has been submitted Complete the specific requirements for the type of product applied for

Participating credit cards

The following credit cards from Citibank, DBS, HSBC and OCBC are eligible for the March Madness blind boxes.

Citibank

DBS

Product SingSaver Gifts

(Pick One) DBS Altitude AMEX

S$340 eCapitaVoucher

21,000 Max Miles

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24

S$300 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver DBS Altitude Visa

S$340 eCapitaVoucher

21,000 Max Miles

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24

S$300 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver DBS yuu AMEX

DBS yuu AMEX S$340 eCapitaVoucher

21,000 Max Miles

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24

S$300 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver DBS yuu Visa

DBS yuu Visa S$340 eCapitaVoucher

21,000 Max Miles

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24

S$300 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver DBS Live Fresh

DBS Live Fresh S$340 eCapitaVoucher

21,000 Max Miles

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24

S$300 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver POSB Everyday Card

POSB Everyday Card S$340 eCapitaVoucher

21,000 Max Miles

Apple AirPods Pro 3

Samsonite STRAREN SPINNER 67/24

S$300 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver

HSBC

Product Sign-Up Gifts

(Pick One) HSBC Advance

Apply Dyson Airstrait

25,000 Max miles

Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)

S$400 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver HSBC Revolution

Dyson Airstrait

25,000 Max miles

Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)

S$400 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver

HSBC TravelOne Card

Dyson Airstrait

25,000 Max miles

Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)

S$400 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver HSBC Live+ Card

Apply Dyson Airstrait

25,000 Max miles

Apple Watch SE Gen 3 40mm (GPS+Cell)

S$400 cash Fulfilled by SingSaver

OCBC

Do note that the gifts shown are accurate as of 6 March 2026, and may subsequently change during the promo period. Clicking on the links will send you to the landing page which shows the most current offers.

New-to-bank definition

All blind box and regular SingSaver gifts are only for new-to-bank customers, defined per the table below.

Card Definition Citi Cards Does not currently hold an existing Citi principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months DBS Cards Does not currently hold an existing DBS principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months HSBC Cards Does not currently hold an existing HSBC principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months OCBC Cards Does not currently hold an existing OCBC principal credit card, and has not cancelled one in the past 12 months

If you are an existing cardholder, you will still receive a blind box when you apply for another card. However, your blind box gift will ultimately not be fulfilled, as these are for new-to-bank customers only.

Minimum spend requirement

Cardholders are required to meet a certain minimum spend to receive their blind box and regular SingSaver gifts, as stated below.

Card Min. Spend Required Citi Cards S$500 within 30 days of approval DBS Cards S$100 within 30 days of approval HSBC Cards S$500 by the end of the month after approval (e.g. if your card is approved on 6 March 2026, you must meet the spend by 30 April 2026) OCBC Cards S$400 within 30 days of approval

Insurance promotions

Travel insurance

From 1-31 March 2026, the first travel insurance policy purchased every hour (with a minimum premium of S$80) will receive a free Apple AirTag, on top of the regular SingSaver gift.

Domestic helper insurance

From 1-31 March 2026, the first domestic helper insurance policy to be purchased at specified timings (with a minimum premium of S$450) will win a pair of Apple AirPods Pro (Gen 3) or a Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Slim.

Date First policy purchase at Prize 1-15 March 2026 2 p.m and 8 p.m Apple AirPods Pro (Gen 3) 16-31 March 2026 2 p.m Sony PlayStation 5 Digital Slim

Policy Regular SingSaver Gift FWD Maid Insurance Up to S$50 cash or 1x Apple AirTag Great Eastern Maid Protect Up to S$110 cash or 3x Apple AirTags HLAS Maid Protect360 Pro Up to S$100 cash MSIG MaidPlus Up to S$85 cash or 2x Apple AirTags

Terms & Conditions

Conclusion

SingSaver’s March Madness campaign is here, and if you’re a new-to-bank customer, or know someone who is, this is an opportunity to pick up an extra gift on top of the usual SingSaver one when applying for credit cards, travel insurance and other products.