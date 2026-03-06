Search
Tokyu Hotels & Resorts to join GHA DISCOVERY in 2027

1

GHA DISCOVERY will further expand in Japan by adding 42 properties from Tokyu Hotels & Resorts into its portfolio, though status recognition is more than a year away.

If you’ve visited Japan before, you’re probably familiar with Tokyu Hotels & Resorts, which operates more than 70 properties across Japan. The portfolio ranges from the mid-priced Tokyu REI and Excel Hotel Tokyu brands, to the more upscale Tokyu Hotel line, and the group’s luxury flagship, The Capitol Hotel Tokyu.

GHA DISCOVERY has just announced that Tokyu Hotels & Resorts will become the first Japanese hotel chain to join the programme. This is great news, but you might want to temper your expectations a bit— it will take more than a year before you can expect to enjoy GHA DISCOVERY benefits, with the first hotels only expected to join in April 2027.

Tokyu Hotels joining GHA DISCOVERY

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu

GHA has announced the signing of an agreement with Tokyu Hotels & Resorts, which will see 42 of their properties joining the programme by September 2027. 

This is one of Japan’s larger domestic hotel operators, running a nationwide network of city hotels and resorts that primarily cater to Japanese travellers and business guests. The chain’s portfolio features several brands aimed at different segments of the market:

  • Tokyu REI Hotels: Simple and functional business hotels, designed for short urban stays
  • Excel Hotel Tokyu: Larger rooms and more extensive facilities in major cities
  • Tokyu Hotel: Flagship brand in the upscale segment, featuring multiple restaurants, banquet facilities and larger public spaces

Tokyu also operates a collection of leisure-focused properties under its resort portfolio, in mountain and seaside areas. 

Tokyu Hotels’ current guest loyalty programme Comfort Members will be renamed Tokyu Hotels DISCOVERY, and its 1.1 million members will be transitioned over. 

The joining will take place in two phases.

Phase 1: April 2027

Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel

In April 2027, an “advance party” of 18 hotels across four brands will join GHA DISCOVERY. 

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu (1)
  • The Capitol Hotel Tokyu
Tokyu Hotel (6)
  • Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel
  • The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu
  • Kanazawa Tokyu Hotel
  • Fujisan Mishima Tokyu Hotel
  • Nagoya Tokyu Hotel
  • Kyoto Tokyu Hotel

Excel Hotel Tokyu (9)
  • Sapporo Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Futakotamagawa Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Kichijoji Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Toyama Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Osaka Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Matsue Excel Hotel Tokyu
  • Hakata Excel Hotel Tokyu

Stream Hotel (2)
  • Sapporo Stream Hotel
  • Shibuya Stream Hotel

Phase 2: September 2027

Hakuba Tokyu Hotel

In September 2027, the remaining four brands and 24 hotels will join GHA (there’s a slight discrepancy between the press release, which states 24 hotels, and Tokyu Hotels’ website, which lists 25).

Tokyu Resort Hotels (6)
  • Hakuba Tokyu Hotel
  • Tateshina Tokyu Hotel
  • Izu-Imaihama Tokyu Hotel
  • Shimoda Tokyu Hotel
  • JAM Fukui Katsuyama Tokyu Hotel & Resorts
  • Miyakojima Tokyu Hotel & Resorts

Tokyu Rei Hotel (17)
  • Sapporo Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Shibuya Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Kichijoji Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Kawasaki King Skyfront Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Yokohama Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Nagano Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Ueda Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Osaka Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Shin-Osaka Esaka Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Kobe Sannomiya Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Kobe Motomachi Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Hiroshima Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Takamatsu Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Matsuyama Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Hakata Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Kumamoto Tokyu REI Hotel
  • Naha Tokyu REI Hotel

The Park Front Hotel at Universal Studios Japan (1)
  • The Park Front Hotel at Universal Studios Japan

Storyline (1)
  • The Senagajima Storyline

Tokyu Vacations properties and partner hotels like Hotel Izukyu and Le Nessa Akazawa will not participate in GHA DISCOVERY. 

Also, Bellustar Tokyo, Hotel Groove Shinjuku, and Hotel Higashiyama Kyoto Tokyu are already participating in GHA DISCOVERY under the umbrella of Pan Pacific/PARKROYAL.

I haven’t stayed at any Tokyu properties personally, but from what I can see online, these hotels are regarded as safe, dependable choices, if not particularly exciting. However, a good number of properties date back to the 1980s/1990s, and could use a renovation.

What benefits will GHA DISCOVERY members receive?

When Tokyu Hotels & Resorts joins GHA DISCOVERY, members can expect to receive their standard benefits, including double category room upgrades, and 4 p.m check-out for Titaniums, subject to availability. 

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits
 
Gold Platinum Titanium
Earn D$ 5% 6% 7%
D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo.
Room Upgrade Single* Double*
Early Check-in From 11 a.m*
Late Check-out Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m*
Welcome Amenity Yes Yes
Share Status Yes#
Breakfast Yes^
*Subject to availability
#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos
^Selected brands only

What’s unclear at the moment is whether GHA DISCOVERY Titanium members can expect to receive complimentary breakfast. This perk is only offered at selected brands, though to GHA’s credit, it’s done a good job expanding it over time (though it’s also been adding brands at an even faster rate!).

🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium
  • Andronis
  • Araiya Hotels & Resorts
  • ASMALLWORLD
  • Arjaan Hotel Apartments
  • Capella Hotels & Resorts
  • Centro Hotels
  • Cheval Collection
  • Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
  • Divani Collection
  • Doyle Collection
  • Edge
  • Grand Hotel Heiligendamm
  • iClub Hotels
  • JA Resorts & Hotels
  • Lanson Place
  • Leela
  • Lore Group
  • Lungarno Collection
  • Marco Polo Hotels
  • Maqo Hotels
  • Mysk Hotels
  • Niccolo Hotels
  • Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts
  • Pan Pacific Hotels & Resorts 
  • Paramount Hotels
  • PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts
  • PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts
  • Rayhaan
  • Regal Hotels
  • Rotana Hotels & Resorts
  • SAii Hotels & Resorts
  • Shaza Hotels
  • Sunway Hotels & Resorts
  • The Set Collection 
  • Unike Hoteller
  • Verdi Hotels

Get instant GHA DISCOVERY elite status with Visa or Mastercard

As a reminder, both Visa and Mastercard are offering fast-tracks to GHA elite status, bypassing the usual stay requirement.

While subsequent requalification will be based on GHA’s usual requirements, these are far from onerous. 

Tier Brands Nights Spend
Silver
Gold 2 stays US$1K
Platinum 2 brands 10 nights US$5K
Titanium 3 brands 30 nights US$15K

The easiest way by far to requalify is by brands, since you could get top-tier Titanium status with just three nights, each at a different GHA brand.

Conclusion

Shimoda Tokyu Hotel

Tokyu Hotels & Resorts will be joining the GHA DISCOVERY family from April 2027, giving the programme a foothold in the Japan market. 

While GHA is more of a marketing organisation than a chain like Hilton or Marriott, my experience so far is that loyalty benefits have been consistently offered. Hopefully that will be the case at Tokyu Hotels too!

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
MileLion Weekly Deal Summary [28 Feb to 6 Mar 26]
Next article
SingSaver March Madness: S$2.1M prize pool for credit card sign-ups

Comments

1 COMMENT

Nice

Having an actual chance of complimentary late check out / early check in at mid-upscale places in non-western brands in Japan is gonna be really nice.
Too bad its coming too late for my next trip but will be just in time for my 2027 autumn frolic.

Reply

