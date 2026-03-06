Tokyu Hotels & Resorts to join GHA DISCOVERY in 2027

If you’ve visited Japan before, you’re probably familiar with Tokyu Hotels & Resorts, which operates more than 70 properties across Japan. The portfolio ranges from the mid-priced Tokyu REI and Excel Hotel Tokyu brands, to the more upscale Tokyu Hotel line, and the group’s luxury flagship, The Capitol Hotel Tokyu.

GHA DISCOVERY has just announced that Tokyu Hotels & Resorts will become the first Japanese hotel chain to join the programme. This is great news, but you might want to temper your expectations a bit— it will take more than a year before you can expect to enjoy GHA DISCOVERY benefits, with the first hotels only expected to join in April 2027.

Tokyu Hotels joining GHA DISCOVERY

GHA has announced the signing of an agreement with Tokyu Hotels & Resorts, which will see 42 of their properties joining the programme by September 2027.

This is one of Japan’s larger domestic hotel operators, running a nationwide network of city hotels and resorts that primarily cater to Japanese travellers and business guests. The chain’s portfolio features several brands aimed at different segments of the market:

Tokyu REI Hotels: Simple and functional business hotels, designed for short urban stays

Simple and functional business hotels, designed for short urban stays Excel Hotel Tokyu: Larger rooms and more extensive facilities in major cities

Larger rooms and more extensive facilities in major cities Tokyu Hotel: Flagship brand in the upscale segment, featuring multiple restaurants, banquet facilities and larger public spaces

Tokyu also operates a collection of leisure-focused properties under its resort portfolio, in mountain and seaside areas.

Tokyu Hotels’ current guest loyalty programme Comfort Members will be renamed Tokyu Hotels DISCOVERY, and its 1.1 million members will be transitioned over.

The joining will take place in two phases.

Phase 1: April 2027

In April 2027, an “advance party” of 18 hotels across four brands will join GHA DISCOVERY.

The Capitol Hotel Tokyu (1) The Capitol Hotel Tokyu

Tokyu Hotel (6) Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel

The Yokohama Bay Hotel Tokyu

Kanazawa Tokyu Hotel

Fujisan Mishima Tokyu Hotel

Nagoya Tokyu Hotel

Kyoto Tokyu Hotel

Excel Hotel Tokyu (9) Sapporo Excel Hotel Tokyu

Shibuya Excel Hotel Tokyu

Futakotamagawa Excel Hotel Tokyu

Kichijoji Excel Hotel Tokyu

Haneda Excel Hotel Tokyu

Toyama Excel Hotel Tokyu

Osaka Excel Hotel Tokyu

Matsue Excel Hotel Tokyu

Hakata Excel Hotel Tokyu

Stream Hotel (2) Sapporo Stream Hotel

Shibuya Stream Hotel

Phase 2: September 2027

In September 2027, the remaining four brands and 24 hotels will join GHA (there’s a slight discrepancy between the press release, which states 24 hotels, and Tokyu Hotels’ website, which lists 25).

Tokyu Resort Hotels (6) Hakuba Tokyu Hotel

Tateshina Tokyu Hotel

Izu-Imaihama Tokyu Hotel

Shimoda Tokyu Hotel

JAM Fukui Katsuyama Tokyu Hotel & Resorts

Miyakojima Tokyu Hotel & Resorts

Tokyu Rei Hotel (17) Sapporo Tokyu REI Hotel

Shibuya Tokyu REI Hotel

Kichijoji Tokyu REI Hotel

Kawasaki King Skyfront Tokyu REI Hotel

Yokohama Tokyu REI Hotel

Nagano Tokyu REI Hotel

Ueda Tokyu REI Hotel

Osaka Tokyu REI Hotel

Shin-Osaka Esaka Tokyu REI Hotel

Kobe Sannomiya Tokyu REI Hotel

Kobe Motomachi Tokyu REI Hotel

Hiroshima Tokyu REI Hotel

Takamatsu Tokyu REI Hotel

Matsuyama Tokyu REI Hotel

Hakata Tokyu REI Hotel

Kumamoto Tokyu REI Hotel

Naha Tokyu REI Hotel

The Park Front Hotel at Universal Studios Japan (1) The Park Front Hotel at Universal Studios Japan

Storyline (1) The Senagajima Storyline

Tokyu Vacations properties and partner hotels like Hotel Izukyu and Le Nessa Akazawa will not participate in GHA DISCOVERY.

Also, Bellustar Tokyo, Hotel Groove Shinjuku, and Hotel Higashiyama Kyoto Tokyu are already participating in GHA DISCOVERY under the umbrella of Pan Pacific/PARKROYAL.

I haven’t stayed at any Tokyu properties personally, but from what I can see online, these hotels are regarded as safe, dependable choices, if not particularly exciting. However, a good number of properties date back to the 1980s/1990s, and could use a renovation.

What benefits will GHA DISCOVERY members receive?

When Tokyu Hotels & Resorts joins GHA DISCOVERY, members can expect to receive their standard benefits, including double category room upgrades, and 4 p.m check-out for Titaniums, subject to availability.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits

Gold Platinum Titanium Earn D$ 5% 6% 7% D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo. Room Upgrade – Single* Double* Early Check-in – – From 11 a.m* Late Check-out – Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m* Welcome Amenity – Yes Yes Share Status – – Yes # Breakfast – – Yes^ *Subject to availability

#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

^Selected brands only

What’s unclear at the moment is whether GHA DISCOVERY Titanium members can expect to receive complimentary breakfast. This perk is only offered at selected brands, though to GHA’s credit, it’s done a good job expanding it over time (though it’s also been adding brands at an even faster rate!).

🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium Andronis

Araiya Hotels & Resorts

ASMALLWORLD

Arjaan Hotel Apartments

Capella Hotels & Resorts

Centro Hotels

Cheval Collection

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Divani Collection

Doyle Collection

Edge

Grand Hotel Heiligendamm

iClub Hotels

JA Resorts & Hotels

Lanson Place

Leela

Lore Group

Lungarno Collection Marco Polo Hotels

Maqo Hotels

Mysk Hotels

Niccolo Hotels

Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts

Pan Pacific Hotels & Resorts

Paramount Hotels

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts

Rayhaan

Regal Hotels

Rotana Hotels & Resorts

SAii Hotels & Resorts

Shaza Hotels

Sunway Hotels & Resorts

The Set Collection

Unike Hoteller

Verdi Hotels

Get instant GHA DISCOVERY elite status with Visa or Mastercard

As a reminder, both Visa and Mastercard are offering fast-tracks to GHA elite status, bypassing the usual stay requirement.

Visa Infinite cardholders will receive instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, valid until 31 December 2027

World Elite Mastercard and World Mastercard cardholders will receive GHA DISCOVERY Titanium and Platinum status respectively, valid until 31 December 2027

While subsequent requalification will be based on GHA’s usual requirements, these are far from onerous.

Tier Brands Nights Spend Silver Silver – – – Gold Gold – 2 stays US$1K Platinum Platinum 2 brands 10 nights US$5K Titanium Titanium 3 brands 30 nights US$15K

The easiest way by far to requalify is by brands, since you could get top-tier Titanium status with just three nights, each at a different GHA brand.

Conclusion

Tokyu Hotels & Resorts will be joining the GHA DISCOVERY family from April 2027, giving the programme a foothold in the Japan market.

While GHA is more of a marketing organisation than a chain like Hilton or Marriott, my experience so far is that loyalty benefits have been consistently offered. Hopefully that will be the case at Tokyu Hotels too!