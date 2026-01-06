Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum with Mastercard

Search
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
43

Mastercard cardholders will continue to enjoy a fast-track up to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for 2026, which offers room upgrades and complimentary breakfast and other perks.

Mastercard has renewed its partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, which offers cardholders a fast-track up to Titanium status, the highest published tier in the programme (there’s a higher, unpublished tier called Red).

Titanium members enjoy perks such as two-category room upgrades, late check-out, and complimentary breakfast at selected GHA brands.

Kempinski Bali

If this is the first you’re hearing of it, the good news is that the fast-track offer has just been extended for 2026. Complimentary status granted this year will be valid all the way until the end of 2027, so that’s up to two years to enjoy the perks.

Get instant DISCOVERY status with Mastercard

Offer Details

From now till 31 December 2026, Mastercard cardholders will enjoy a complimentary fast-track to GHA DISCOVERY elite status, bypassing the usual qualification requirements. 

  • World Elite Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Titanium
  • World & World Select Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Platinum
  • Platinum & Titanium Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Gold

This is available to Mastercard customers in the following countries.

  • 🇦🇺 Australia
  • 🇨🇳 China
  • 🇭🇰 Hong Kong
  • 🇮🇳 India
  • 🇮🇩 Indonesia
  • 🇯🇵 Japan
  • 🇲🇴 Macao
  • 🇲🇾 Malaysia
  • 🇲🇲 Myanmar
  • 🇳🇿 New Zealand
  • 🇵🇭 Philippines
  • 🇸🇬 Singapore
  • 🇰🇷 South Korea
  • 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka
  • 🇹🇼 Taiwan
  • 🇹🇭 Thailand
  • 🇻🇳 Vietnam

Once upgraded, your status will be valid until the end of the next calendar year. For example, if your account gets upgraded on 1 January 2026, you will enjoy status till 31 December 2027.

If your existing status level matches the membership level offered through Mastercard, you will receive a further extension till the end of the next calendar year (provided you haven’t already taken advantage of a Mastercard fast-track in the past).

Requalification is subject to GHA’s regular criteria, namely:

Tier Brands Nights Spend
Silver
Gold 2 stays US$1K
Platinum 2 brands 10 nights US$5K
Titanium 3 brands 30 nights US$15K

How do you register?

  1. Log in to the Mastercard Redemption Portal and look for the GHA DISCOVERY offer

2. Click Use Now

3. Either create a new GHA DISCOVERY account, or sign in using your existing GHA DISCOVERY account details

4. Your new/existing account will be instantly upgraded to the membership level offered by the fast-track

What perks do GHA DISCOVERY members enjoy?

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits
 
Gold Platinum Titanium
Earn D$ 5% 6% 7%
D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo.
Room Upgrade Single* Double*
Early Check-in From 11 a.m*
Late Check-out Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m*
Welcome Amenity Yes Yes
Share Status Yes#
Breakfast Yes^
*Subject to availability
#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos
^Selected brands only

GHA DISCOVERY benefits are valid at more than 950 participating hotels worldwide, covering 50 brands including heavyweights like Anantara, Avani, Capella, Kempinski, Pan Pacific, and PARKROYAL. 

Titanium members enjoy double room upgrades and 11 a.m check-in, though both benefits are subject to availability. Therefore, your experience very much depends on how willing the hotel is to follow the rulebook, and YMMV.

The main guaranteed benefit that Titanium members can look forward to is complimentary breakfast for two guests when staying at the following brands.

🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium
  • Andronis
  • Araiya Hotels & Resorts
  • ASMALLWORLD
  • Arjaan Hotel Apartments
  • Capella Hotels & Resorts
  • Centro Hotels
  • Cheval Collection
  • Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
  • Divani Collection
  • Doyle Collection
  • Edge
  • Grand Hotel Heiligendamm
  • iClub Hotels
  • JA Resorts & Hotels
  • Lanson Place
  • Leela
  • Lore Group
  • Lungarno Collection
  • Marco Polo Hotels
  • Maqo Hotels
  • Mysk Hotels
  • Niccolo Hotels
  • Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts
  • Pan Pacific Hotels & Resorts 
  • Paramount Hotels
  • PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts
  • PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts
  • Rayhaan
  • Regal Hotels
  • Rotana Hotels & Resorts
  • SAii Hotels & Resorts
  • Shaza Hotels
  • Sunway Hotels & Resorts
  • The Set Collection 
  • Unike Hoteller
  • Verdi Hotels

Which Mastercards belong to the World Elite tier?

Mastercard World is an extremely common tier these days, available even with entry-level cards like the Citi Rewards Card, OCBC 90°N Card or UOB PRVI Miles Card. 

Mastercard World Elite is more selective, and is generally only available on cards with income requirements of at least S$120,000 p.a., or through privilege banking relationships. 

Card Annual Fee Qualification Req.
Citi Prestige Card S$651.82 Income ≥ S$120K
Citi Private Client Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M
Citi ULTIMA Card S$4,237.92 Income ≥ S$500K
DCS Imperium Card S$1,294.92 Unknown
HSBC Premier Mastercard
 N/A*
 Min. AUM S$200K
HSBC Prive Card S$5,327.92 HSBC Global Private Banking relationship
OCBC Premier Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$350K
OCBC PPC Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M
StanChart Beyond Card S$1,635 Income ≥ S$200K
UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card S$598.99 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50

What other hotel status do Mastercard customers enjoy?

Mastercard has been busy cutting deals with various hotel loyalty programmes, and cardholders can enjoy the following fast-track offers.

Programme World World Elite
Brilliant by Langham Sapphire Ruby
CentaraThe1 Gold Platinum
GHA DISCOVERY Platinum Titanium
I Prefer Titanium Titanium
(+ 25K bonus points)
My Millennium Silver Prestige
ONYX Rewards Gold Platinum
SLH Club Club 02 Club 03
Swiss Belexecutive Gold Influencer Platinum Connoisseur
Wyndham Rewards Platinum Diamond

While some of these chains are relatively obscure, GHA DISCOVERY and Wyndham Rewards are fairly noteworthy, and in any case, some status is better than no status at all!

Conclusion

Mastercard has renewed its tie-up with GHA DISCOVERY for 2026, which grants cardholders a fast-track up to top-tier Titanium status. Even if you don’t have a World Elite Mastercard, you shouldn’t be settling for anything less than Platinum given how easy it is to get a World Mastercard these days. 

Fast-tracked status will be valid until 31 December 2027, giving you plenty of time to enjoy it on trips this year and next.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Comments

43 COMMENTS

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

43 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
bent

Will the 12 months validity start from Nov, or Dec if I do the conversion now? i.e. do they go by date of status or calendar month for example?

Reply
JW19

Hi Aaron, can this be incorporated against an existing account. It seems like a new account needs to be created to redeem.

Reply
k ken

yea how to incorporate into an existing account? no where to fill in existing discovery loyalty #

Reply
JW19

Found the solution, just key in the same details of your existing account, ie username. If there are duplicate it will prompt you to either select the duplicate or create another acc using a different name.

Reply
Louis

hmm, I did the exact some thing, but they told me the username already exist and asks me to choose another

Reply
Nat Nat

I did try same way with JW19 and it works. You may try just different username first but other information must be the same.

Reply
Kai

Agree with Nat Nat, just use a different account name with everything else the same. Afterwards it will ask you to merge, once all is done you can login with the old ID and PW and card is upgraded

Reply
bliz

Anyone able to use an existing account to upgrade their tier?

Reply
Wei

I am an existing Discovery member, they asked for my membership number. I was awarded with the Black status, with the OCBC World Elite debit card, but with a new membership number.

Reply
Aaron Wong

good to know world elite debit card is also ok!

Reply
Wl

I registered for a membership (was not a member prior), called the number above and got upgraded to black. Expiry Dec 22.

Reply
Johnny

Do you need to have a registered membership first? Or will they create one for you if you don’t have one?

Reply
Wl

Thank you Aaron !

Reply
Kelvin

OCBC World Elite Master Card Debit works for the upgrade too. Have just done it. Providing Datapoint to all

Reply
Aaron Wong

thank you!

Reply
Claude

My newly issued OCBC World Elite Master Card Debit (starting with 557556) card got rejected by the mastercard travel. Emailed them to ask, and they said the card isn’t in their database. Does your older card have the same starting digits?

Reply
Platinum-now

Heard from Flyertalk, apparently one of the new perks would be to have access to GHA hotel facilities even if not staying at the hotel. Not sure if this is only available to Black/Titanium or also Platinum members.

This could be a gamechanger

Reply
Aaron Wong

I read the same thing but struggle to see how they could possibly implement it, especially with so many newly minted titaniums

Reply
Kent

I’m currently overseas, is there an overseas number that I could call instead of the 1800 number?

Reply
MT108

Call +6564075212. 1800 xxx xxxx maps to +65 6 xxx xxxx.

Reply
Ken k

Link is dead! “Offer does not exist”

Reply
DJ21

Thanks for the tip Aaron! Do you know if we must book the 3 nights required for status upgrade via the Discover Loyalty app/website to be eligible? Or can this be done via the hotel’s own website (which might have a better rate) and then quoting your Discover Loyalty number?

Reply
Rekeno

Hi, just to check. For GHA membership benefits, do we need to book direct? Or you can book from any website will do?

I ask because I see this https://www.panpacific.com/en/members.html

Inside the chart, it mentions Direct Booking Benefits for gold member only,

Exclusive only when booking direct, enjoy complimentary upgrade to next room category*** and late check-out privilege until 3pm.***

Reply
Rekeno

So I assume the rest of the benefits are applicable for non-direct booking?

Reply
LQL

The link is down? Got the message – access denied.

Reply
C Tan

This link doesn’t work. Do you have an updated link, by any chance?

Reply
Kimberly Chow

What number did everybody call for citi prestige? The number on the site 188004075212 has been disconnected

Reply
Aaron Wong

use the number in the post.

Reply
Fong

Stay 3 nights for black card – I suppose it is new bookings?

Reply
Marc C

Just weighing in – I managed to get Black status with my OCBC World Elite Debit card

Reply
eightyhertz

is there a way to get through on the line? I was on hold for so long, yet to get a human on the line, and exactly at 30 mins the system hangs up on you

Reply
Darius

yep same problem `

Reply
Platinum-now

Did any other fellow Mastercard World holders manage to get their fast-track to Black (now Titanium) while the promo lasted? I completed my 3 nights within the indicated time but I’m still Platinum weeks later. Wrote in but no response later.

Reply
Wondering

If the only verification they ask for is the first 6 digits of the card number why can’t you just use the world elite bin numbers available everywhere online?

Reply
Teck Hooi

Can get?

Reply
Andrew

As per the update instructions to email GHA, I got this reply:
We understand that you are looking to elevate your current tier status at DISCOVERY through MasterCard, and we wish to inform you that for this you will have to contact MasterCard directly as the offer was extended by them and they require to validate and process it through.”
So whom are we meant to contact at MasterCard please?

Reply
Randall Villasenor

Same reply they gave to me. Any suggestions?

Reply
fute22

The link is no longer working. I submitted a request but didn’t get any response so seems like the offer no longer exist.

Reply
eightyhertz

I managed to follow the instructions today (Oct 24 2022) and get the system to auto extend my Titanium status till Dec 2023. I’m an existing GHA Discovery Titanium member. I clicked thru the link to the Priceless website https://specials.priceless.com/en-sg/offers/DISCOVERY_Loyalty?Oid=202111090004&issuerId=201810190021&productId=201810200191 and followed the instructions

Reply
JunHan

Data Point to note. POSB Everyday card only a GHA Gold status. Not World Tier.
Can I still upgrade after I apply for other master cards?

Reply
Gwen

If already took the fast track 3 year ago, can still fast track again?

Reply

