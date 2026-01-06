Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum with Mastercard

Mastercard has renewed its partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, which offers cardholders a fast-track up to Titanium status, the highest published tier in the programme (there’s a higher, unpublished tier called Red).

Titanium members enjoy perks such as two-category room upgrades, late check-out, and complimentary breakfast at selected GHA brands.

If this is the first you’re hearing of it, the good news is that the fast-track offer has just been extended for 2026. Complimentary status granted this year will be valid all the way until the end of 2027, so that’s up to two years to enjoy the perks.

Get instant DISCOVERY status with Mastercard

From now till 31 December 2026, Mastercard cardholders will enjoy a complimentary fast-track to GHA DISCOVERY elite status, bypassing the usual qualification requirements.

World Elite Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Titanium

GHA DISCOVERY Titanium World & World Select Mastercard : GHA DISCOVERY Platinum

: GHA DISCOVERY Platinum Platinum & Titanium Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Gold

This is available to Mastercard customers in the following countries.

🇦🇺 Australia

🇨🇳 China

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇮🇳 India

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇯🇵 Japan

🇲🇴 Macao

🇲🇾 Malaysia 🇲🇲 Myanmar

🇳🇿 New Zealand

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇻🇳 Vietnam

Once upgraded, your status will be valid until the end of the next calendar year. For example, if your account gets upgraded on 1 January 2026, you will enjoy status till 31 December 2027.

If your existing status level matches the membership level offered through Mastercard, you will receive a further extension till the end of the next calendar year (provided you haven’t already taken advantage of a Mastercard fast-track in the past).

Requalification is subject to GHA’s regular criteria, namely:

Tier Brands Nights Spend Silver Silver – – – Gold Gold – 2 stays US$1K Platinum Platinum 2 brands 10 nights US$5K Titanium Titanium 3 brands 30 nights US$15K

How do you register?

Log in to the Mastercard Redemption Portal and look for the GHA DISCOVERY offer

2. Click Use Now

3. Either create a new GHA DISCOVERY account, or sign in using your existing GHA DISCOVERY account details

4. Your new/existing account will be instantly upgraded to the membership level offered by the fast-track

What perks do GHA DISCOVERY members enjoy?

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits

Gold Platinum Titanium Earn D$ 5% 6% 7% D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo. Room Upgrade – Single* Double* Early Check-in – – From 11 a.m* Late Check-out – Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m* Welcome Amenity – Yes Yes Share Status – – Yes # Breakfast – – Yes^ *Subject to availability

#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

^Selected brands only

GHA DISCOVERY benefits are valid at more than 950 participating hotels worldwide, covering 50 brands including heavyweights like Anantara, Avani, Capella, Kempinski, Pan Pacific, and PARKROYAL.

Titanium members enjoy double room upgrades and 11 a.m check-in, though both benefits are subject to availability. Therefore, your experience very much depends on how willing the hotel is to follow the rulebook, and YMMV.

The main guaranteed benefit that Titanium members can look forward to is complimentary breakfast for two guests when staying at the following brands.

🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium Andronis

Araiya Hotels & Resorts

ASMALLWORLD

Arjaan Hotel Apartments

Capella Hotels & Resorts

Centro Hotels

Cheval Collection

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Divani Collection

Doyle Collection

Edge

Grand Hotel Heiligendamm

iClub Hotels

JA Resorts & Hotels

Lanson Place

Leela

Lore Group

Lungarno Collection Marco Polo Hotels

Maqo Hotels

Mysk Hotels

Niccolo Hotels

Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts

Pan Pacific Hotels & Resorts

Paramount Hotels

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts

Rayhaan

Regal Hotels

Rotana Hotels & Resorts

SAii Hotels & Resorts

Shaza Hotels

Sunway Hotels & Resorts

The Set Collection

Unike Hoteller

Verdi Hotels

Which Mastercards belong to the World Elite tier?

Mastercard World is an extremely common tier these days, available even with entry-level cards like the Citi Rewards Card, OCBC 90°N Card or UOB PRVI Miles Card.

Mastercard World Elite is more selective, and is generally only available on cards with income requirements of at least S$120,000 p.a., or through privilege banking relationships.

Card Annual Fee Qualification Req. Card Citi Prestige Card S$651.82 Income ≥ S$120K Citi Private Client Debit Card Citi Private Client Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M Citi ULTIMA Card Citi ULTIMA Card S$4,237.92 Income ≥ S$500K DCS Imperium Card S$1,294.92 Unknown HSBC Premier Mastercard

HSBC Premier Mastercard N/A*

Min. AUM S$200K HSBC Prive Card HSBC Prive Card S$5,327.92 HSBC Global Private Banking relationship OCBC Premier Debit Card OCBC Premier Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$350K OCBC PPC Debit Card OCBC PPC Debit Card N/A Min. AUM S$1.5M StanChart Beyond Card StanChart Beyond Card S$1,635 Income ≥ S$200K UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card S$598.99 Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card *Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50



What other hotel status do Mastercard customers enjoy?

Mastercard has been busy cutting deals with various hotel loyalty programmes, and cardholders can enjoy the following fast-track offers.

While some of these chains are relatively obscure, GHA DISCOVERY and Wyndham Rewards are fairly noteworthy, and in any case, some status is better than no status at all!

Conclusion

Mastercard has renewed its tie-up with GHA DISCOVERY for 2026, which grants cardholders a fast-track up to top-tier Titanium status. Even if you don’t have a World Elite Mastercard, you shouldn’t be settling for anything less than Platinum given how easy it is to get a World Mastercard these days.

Fast-tracked status will be valid until 31 December 2027, giving you plenty of time to enjoy it on trips this year and next.