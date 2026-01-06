Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium or Platinum with Mastercard

Mastercard has renewed its partnership with GHA DISCOVERY, which offers cardholders a fast-track up to Titanium status, the highest published tier in the programme (there’s a higher, unpublished tier called Red).
Titanium members enjoy perks such as two-category room upgrades, late check-out, and complimentary breakfast at selected GHA brands.
If this is the first you’re hearing of it, the good news is that the fast-track offer has just been extended for 2026. Complimentary status granted this year will be valid all the way until the end of 2027, so that’s up to two years to enjoy the perks.
Get instant DISCOVERY status with Mastercard
|Offer Details
From now till 31 December 2026, Mastercard cardholders will enjoy a complimentary fast-track to GHA DISCOVERY elite status, bypassing the usual qualification requirements.
- World Elite Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Titanium
- World & World Select Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Platinum
- Platinum & Titanium Mastercard: GHA DISCOVERY Gold
This is available to Mastercard customers in the following countries.
|
|
Once upgraded, your status will be valid until the end of the next calendar year. For example, if your account gets upgraded on 1 January 2026, you will enjoy status till 31 December 2027.
If your existing status level matches the membership level offered through Mastercard, you will receive a further extension till the end of the next calendar year (provided you haven’t already taken advantage of a Mastercard fast-track in the past).
Requalification is subject to GHA’s regular criteria, namely:
|Tier
|Brands
|Nights
|Spend
|Silver
|–
|–
|–
|Gold
|–
|2 stays
|US$1K
|Platinum
|2 brands
|10 nights
|US$5K
|Titanium
|3 brands
|30 nights
|US$15K
How do you register?
- Log in to the Mastercard Redemption Portal and look for the GHA DISCOVERY offer
2. Click Use Now
3. Either create a new GHA DISCOVERY account, or sign in using your existing GHA DISCOVERY account details
4. Your new/existing account will be instantly upgraded to the membership level offered by the fast-track
What perks do GHA DISCOVERY members enjoy?
|🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits
|Gold
|Platinum
|Titanium
|Earn D$
|5%
|6%
|7%
|D$ Validity
|18 mo.
|24 mo.
|24 mo.
|Room Upgrade
|–
|Single*
|Double*
|Early Check-in
|–
|–
|From 11 a.m*
|Late Check-out
|–
|Till 3 p.m*
|Till 4 p.m*
|Welcome Amenity
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Share Status
|–
|–
|Yes#
|Breakfast
|–
|–
|Yes^
|*Subject to availability
#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos
^Selected brands only
GHA DISCOVERY benefits are valid at more than 950 participating hotels worldwide, covering 50 brands including heavyweights like Anantara, Avani, Capella, Kempinski, Pan Pacific, and PARKROYAL.
Titanium members enjoy double room upgrades and 11 a.m check-in, though both benefits are subject to availability. Therefore, your experience very much depends on how willing the hotel is to follow the rulebook, and YMMV.
The main guaranteed benefit that Titanium members can look forward to is complimentary breakfast for two guests when staying at the following brands.
|🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium
|
|
Which Mastercards belong to the World Elite tier?
Mastercard World is an extremely common tier these days, available even with entry-level cards like the Citi Rewards Card, OCBC 90°N Card or UOB PRVI Miles Card.
Mastercard World Elite is more selective, and is generally only available on cards with income requirements of at least S$120,000 p.a., or through privilege banking relationships.
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification Req.
|Citi Prestige Card
|S$651.82
|Income ≥ S$120K
|Citi Private Client Debit Card
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$1.5M
|Citi ULTIMA Card
|S$4,237.92
|Income ≥ S$500K
|DCS Imperium Card
|S$1,294.92
|Unknown
|HSBC Premier Mastercard
|N/A*
|Min. AUM S$200K
|HSBC Prive Card
|S$5,327.92
|HSBC Global Private Banking relationship
|OCBC Premier Debit Card
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$350K
|OCBC PPC Debit Card
|N/A
|Min. AUM S$1.5M
|StanChart Beyond Card
|S$1,635
|Income ≥ S$200K
|UOB Lady’s Solitaire Metal Card
|S$598.99
|Spend S$45K in 3-month period on UOB Lady’s Solitaire Card
|*Waived if min. AUM is maintained, otherwise S$708.50
What other hotel status do Mastercard customers enjoy?
Mastercard has been busy cutting deals with various hotel loyalty programmes, and cardholders can enjoy the following fast-track offers.
|Programme
|World
|World Elite
|Brilliant by Langham
|Sapphire
|Ruby
|CentaraThe1
|Gold
|Platinum
|GHA DISCOVERY
|Platinum
|Titanium
|I Prefer
|Titanium
|Titanium
(+ 25K bonus points)
|My Millennium
|Silver
|Prestige
|ONYX Rewards
|Gold
|Platinum
|SLH Club
|Club 02
|Club 03
|Swiss Belexecutive
|Gold Influencer
|Platinum Connoisseur
|Wyndham Rewards
|Platinum
|Diamond
While some of these chains are relatively obscure, GHA DISCOVERY and Wyndham Rewards are fairly noteworthy, and in any case, some status is better than no status at all!
Conclusion
Mastercard has renewed its tie-up with GHA DISCOVERY for 2026, which grants cardholders a fast-track up to top-tier Titanium status. Even if you don’t have a World Elite Mastercard, you shouldn’t be settling for anything less than Platinum given how easy it is to get a World Mastercard these days.
Fast-tracked status will be valid until 31 December 2027, giving you plenty of time to enjoy it on trips this year and next.
Will the 12 months validity start from Nov, or Dec if I do the conversion now? i.e. do they go by date of status or calendar month for example?
Hi Aaron, can this be incorporated against an existing account. It seems like a new account needs to be created to redeem.
yea how to incorporate into an existing account? no where to fill in existing discovery loyalty #
Found the solution, just key in the same details of your existing account, ie username. If there are duplicate it will prompt you to either select the duplicate or create another acc using a different name.
hmm, I did the exact some thing, but they told me the username already exist and asks me to choose another
I did try same way with JW19 and it works. You may try just different username first but other information must be the same.
Agree with Nat Nat, just use a different account name with everything else the same. Afterwards it will ask you to merge, once all is done you can login with the old ID and PW and card is upgraded
Anyone able to use an existing account to upgrade their tier?
I am an existing Discovery member, they asked for my membership number. I was awarded with the Black status, with the OCBC World Elite debit card, but with a new membership number.
good to know world elite debit card is also ok!
I registered for a membership (was not a member prior), called the number above and got upgraded to black. Expiry Dec 22.
Do you need to have a registered membership first? Or will they create one for you if you don’t have one?
Thank you Aaron !
OCBC World Elite Master Card Debit works for the upgrade too. Have just done it. Providing Datapoint to all
thank you!
My newly issued OCBC World Elite Master Card Debit (starting with 557556) card got rejected by the mastercard travel. Emailed them to ask, and they said the card isn’t in their database. Does your older card have the same starting digits?
Heard from Flyertalk, apparently one of the new perks would be to have access to GHA hotel facilities even if not staying at the hotel. Not sure if this is only available to Black/Titanium or also Platinum members.
This could be a gamechanger
I read the same thing but struggle to see how they could possibly implement it, especially with so many newly minted titaniums
I’m currently overseas, is there an overseas number that I could call instead of the 1800 number?
Call +6564075212. 1800 xxx xxxx maps to +65 6 xxx xxxx.
Link is dead! “Offer does not exist”
Thanks for the tip Aaron! Do you know if we must book the 3 nights required for status upgrade via the Discover Loyalty app/website to be eligible? Or can this be done via the hotel’s own website (which might have a better rate) and then quoting your Discover Loyalty number?
Apply for a Mastercard | Priceless Specials
Hi, just to check. For GHA membership benefits, do we need to book direct? Or you can book from any website will do?
I ask because I see this https://www.panpacific.com/en/members.html
Inside the chart, it mentions Direct Booking Benefits for gold member only,
Exclusive only when booking direct, enjoy complimentary upgrade to next room category*** and late check-out privilege until 3pm.***
So I assume the rest of the benefits are applicable for non-direct booking?
The link is down? Got the message – access denied.
updated the link. use: https://specials.priceless.com/en-sg/offers/DISCOVERY_Loyalty?Oid=202111090004&issuerId=201810190021&productId=201810200191
This link doesn’t work. Do you have an updated link, by any chance?
What number did everybody call for citi prestige? The number on the site 188004075212 has been disconnected
use the number in the post.
Stay 3 nights for black card – I suppose it is new bookings?
Just weighing in – I managed to get Black status with my OCBC World Elite Debit card
is there a way to get through on the line? I was on hold for so long, yet to get a human on the line, and exactly at 30 mins the system hangs up on you
yep same problem `
Did any other fellow Mastercard World holders manage to get their fast-track to Black (now Titanium) while the promo lasted? I completed my 3 nights within the indicated time but I’m still Platinum weeks later. Wrote in but no response later.
If the only verification they ask for is the first 6 digits of the card number why can’t you just use the world elite bin numbers available everywhere online?
Can get?
As per the update instructions to email GHA, I got this reply:
“We understand that you are looking to elevate your current tier status at DISCOVERY through MasterCard, and we wish to inform you that for this you will have to contact MasterCard directly as the offer was extended by them and they require to validate and process it through.”
So whom are we meant to contact at MasterCard please?
Same reply they gave to me. Any suggestions?
The link is no longer working. I submitted a request but didn’t get any response so seems like the offer no longer exist.
I managed to follow the instructions today (Oct 24 2022) and get the system to auto extend my Titanium status till Dec 2023. I’m an existing GHA Discovery Titanium member. I clicked thru the link to the Priceless website https://specials.priceless.com/en-sg/offers/DISCOVERY_Loyalty?Oid=202111090004&issuerId=201810190021&productId=201810200191 and followed the instructions
Data Point to note. POSB Everyday card only a GHA Gold status. Not World Tier.
Can I still upgrade after I apply for other master cards?
If already took the fast track 3 year ago, can still fast track again?