Search
HomeHotelsGHA
HotelsGHA

Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium with a Visa Infinite Card

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
37

Visa Infinite cardholders can continue to enjoy a fast track to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, valid all the way till 31 December 2027.

Back in March 2024, Visa launched a partnership with GHA DISCOVERY which gave Visa Infinite cardholders instant Titanium status, the highest published elite tier in the programme. While the offer was originally intended to run until the end of the year, it proved so popular that it was pulled after just a few weeks.

Sindhorn Kempinski, a member of GHA DISCOVERY

Thankfully, the offer popped up again in April 2025, and while it was originally slated to expire on 31 December 2025, it’s now been officially extended for a further year to 31 December 2026. 

Visa Infinite cardholders who apply this year will receive Titanium benefits until 31 December 2027, including two-category room upgrades and complimentary breakfast at brands like Capella, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL and Sunway Resorts.

Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for Visa Infinite cardholders

Registration

Visa Infinite cardholders whose cards were issued in Singapore and the rest of Asia-Pacific can register for an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status.

Cardholders must contact the Visa Concierge to request their GHA status upgrade. Here are the relevant contacts for Singapore:

Contact details for other countries can be found here.

Upgrade requests must be submitted by 31 December 2026, and once upgraded, your status will be valid till 31 December 2027. There’s no real incentive to delay, since the expiry is the same regardless of when you submit your request. 

The offer is valid for both new and existing GHA DISCOVERY members:

  • If you’re a new member, you’ll need to create an account before registering
  • If you’re an existing member, simply provide your existing account number for the upgrade

If you are already a GHA DISCOVERY Titanium member, then this offer will extend your status by a further year. However, based on my understanding, this only works if you have not taken advantage of a fast-track offer from Visa in the immediately preceding year. 

For example, if you fast-tracked to Titanium in 2025 using Mastercard World Elite, then in 2026 you can take advantage of the Visa Infinite fast track. However, if you fast-tracked to Titanium in 2025 using Visa Infinite, you can’t do the same again this year. That’s based on my experience at least— do share data points if you have them.

Subsequent requalification will follow GHA DISCOVERY’s regular requirements, as shown in the table below. 

Tier Brands Nights Spend
Silver
Gold 2 stays US$1K
Platinum 2 brands 10 nights US$5K
Titanium 3 brands 30 nights US$15K

The easiest way by far to requalify is by brands, since you could conceivably get top-tier Titanium status with just three nights, each at a different GHA brand.

What are the benefits of GHA DISCOVERY status?

Capella Hanoi

GHA DISCOVERY elites can look forward to the following benefits.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits
 
Gold Platinum Titanium
Earn D$ 5% 6% 7%
D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo.
Room Upgrade Single* Double*
Early Check-in From 11 a.m*
Late Check-out Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m*
Welcome Amenity Yes Yes
Share Status Yes#
Breakfast Yes^
*Subject to availability
#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos
^Selected brands only

GHA DISCOVERY benefits are valid at more than 950 participating hotels worldwide, covering 50 brands including heavyweights like Anantara, Avani, Capella, Kempinski, Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL.

Titanium members enjoy double room upgrades and 11 a.m check-in, though both benefits are subject to availability. Therefore, your experience very much depends on how willing the hotel is to follow the rulebook, and YMMV.

The main guaranteed benefit that Titanium members can look forward to is complimentary breakfast for two guests when staying at the following brands.

🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium
  • Andronis
  • Araiya Hotels & Resorts
  • ASMALLWORLD
  • Arjaan Hotel Apartments
  • Capella Hotels & Resorts
  • Centro Hotels
  • Cheval Collection
  • Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts
  • Divani Collection
  • Doyle Collection
  • Edge
  • Grand Hotel Heiligendamm
  • iClub Hotels
  • JA Resorts & Hotels
  • Lanson Place
  • Leela
  • Lore Group
  • Lungarno Collection
  • Marco Polo Hotels
  • Maqo Hotels
  • Mysk Hotels
  • Niccolo Hotels
  • Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts
  • Pan Pacific Hotels & Resorts 
  • Paramount Hotels
  • PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts
  • PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts
  • Rayhaan
  • Regal Hotels
  • Rotana Hotels & Resorts
  • SAii Hotels & Resorts
  • Shaza Hotels
  • Sunway Hotels & Resorts
  • The Set Collection 
  • Unike Hoteller
  • Verdi Hotels

Which cards belong to the Visa Infinite tier?

There are at least 18 Visa Infinites in Singapore by my count, 20 if you count subvariants like the Maybank Diamante Metal Visa Infinite and UOB Reserve Diamond Card, and 21 if you include the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, which isn’t explicitly marketed as such but seems to be one nonetheless. 

💳 Visa Infinite Cards in Singapore
Card Annual Fee Qualification
BOC Visa Infinite S$381.50
(FYF)		 S$120K p.a.
BOS VOYAGE S$498 US$5M AUM
CIMB Visa Infinite Free S$120K p.a.
Citi ULTIMA* S$4,237.92 S$500K p.a.
DBS Insignia S$3,270 S$500K p.a.
DBS Vantage S$599.50 S$120K p.a.
HSBC Visa Infinite S$662.15 S$120K p.a.
Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite S$654
(FYF)		 US$1M AUM
Maybank Visa Infinite S$654
(FYF)		 S$150K p.a.
OCBC VOYAGE^ S$498 S$120K p.a.
OCBC Premier VOYAGE S$498 S$350K AUM
OCBC PPC VOYAGE Free S$1.5M AUM
OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Free S$350K AUM
StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite Free S$200K AUM
StanChart Visa Infinite S$599.50 S$150K p.a.
UOB Privilege Banking Card Free S$350K AUM
UOB PRVI Miles Visa S$261.60
(FYF)		 S$30K p.a.
UOB Reserve Card S$3,924 S$500K p.a.
UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card S$654 S$120K p.a.
*All new applicants will only be eligible for the Mastercard version; existing cardholders can continue on the Visa platform

In general, a Visa Infinite requires a minimum income of at least S$120,000 a year, or a privilege banking relationship. That said, hefty annual fees aren’t a requirement; there are numerous cards offered free for life!

Conclusion

Visa Infinite cardholders can once again register to receive instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, with status granted in 2026 valid until 31 December 2027. 

GHA is kind of handing out Titanium status left right centre at the moment, and potentially devaluing it in the process. But while some might say “if everyone is elite, no one is elite”, I say “if everyone is elite, you’d better be elite too!”

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
Aeroplan selling points with up to a 100% bonus

Similar Articles

Comments

37 COMMENTS

  2. Just keyed in my VI card no. on the link you provided and got upgraded to Titanium immediately.. Thanks Aaron, you’re the best!

  3. Thanks.

    I used my CIMB Visa Infinite for the promotion and saw that I was upgraded to Titanium till Dec 31 2026.

  4. And I just booked a non cancellation stay at pan pacific to try to hit my three brands this year ! Ha ha. But thank you. Apparently works for sup card holders too.

  6. If I had already upgraded to Titanium before using my Master World Elite, still possible to upgrade again with Visa Infinite?

  9. Hi! I’m trying to register for the promo with my Insignia card but am received this error. “This card is no longer eligible to redeem this offer. Please use a different card.”

    Do you know how to get around it?

    • Yeah I also tried many cards. All of them says: “This card is no longer eligible to redeem this offer. Please use a different card.”
      UOB, HSBC, StanChart, DBS…none of the cards work

  12. Hi Aaron, is it possible that they are only holding the programme and will resume it sometime later?
    I called VISA, they dont seem to know what GHA is.

  14. Hi Aaron & gang,

    I was upgraded successfully to Titanium status with an expiry date till 31 Dec 2025. However 2 weeks ago, I realised I was downgraded to Gold without any explanation. Emailed GHA Discovery for an explanation but no reply so far.

    Anyone else experienced this?

  15. Hi, when I called the UOB, they told me that I can only upgrade to platinum status with visa infinite. How you guys upgrade straight to titanium? Did the rules change?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Feb 28, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Jan 31, 2026
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (January 2026)
0
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,796FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg