Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium with a Visa Infinite Card

Back in March 2024, Visa launched a partnership with GHA DISCOVERY which gave Visa Infinite cardholders instant Titanium status, the highest published elite tier in the programme. While the offer was originally intended to run until the end of the year, it proved so popular that it was pulled after just a few weeks.

Thankfully, the offer popped up again in April 2025, and while it was originally slated to expire on 31 December 2025, it’s now been officially extended for a further year to 31 December 2026.

Visa Infinite cardholders who apply this year will receive Titanium benefits until 31 December 2027, including two-category room upgrades and complimentary breakfast at brands like Capella, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL and Sunway Resorts.

Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for Visa Infinite cardholders

Visa Infinite cardholders whose cards were issued in Singapore and the rest of Asia-Pacific can register for an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status.

Cardholders must contact the Visa Concierge to request their GHA status upgrade. Here are the relevant contacts for Singapore:

Phone: 1800 8232 049

1800 8232 049 WhatsApp: +65 800 4481 292

+65 800 4481 292 Email: SGInfinite@concierge-asia.visa.com

Contact details for other countries can be found here.

Upgrade requests must be submitted by 31 December 2026, and once upgraded, your status will be valid till 31 December 2027. There’s no real incentive to delay, since the expiry is the same regardless of when you submit your request.

The offer is valid for both new and existing GHA DISCOVERY members:

If you’re a new member, you’ll need to create an account before registering

If you’re an existing member, simply provide your existing account number for the upgrade

If you are already a GHA DISCOVERY Titanium member, then this offer will extend your status by a further year. However, based on my understanding, this only works if you have not taken advantage of a fast-track offer from Visa in the immediately preceding year.

For example, if you fast-tracked to Titanium in 2025 using Mastercard World Elite, then in 2026 you can take advantage of the Visa Infinite fast track. However, if you fast-tracked to Titanium in 2025 using Visa Infinite, you can’t do the same again this year. That’s based on my experience at least— do share data points if you have them.

Subsequent requalification will follow GHA DISCOVERY’s regular requirements, as shown in the table below.

Tier Brands Nights Spend Silver Silver – – – Gold Gold – 2 stays US$1K Platinum Platinum 2 brands 10 nights US$5K Titanium Titanium 3 brands 30 nights US$15K

The easiest way by far to requalify is by brands, since you could conceivably get top-tier Titanium status with just three nights, each at a different GHA brand.

What are the benefits of GHA DISCOVERY status?

GHA DISCOVERY elites can look forward to the following benefits.

🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits

Gold Platinum Titanium Earn D$ 5% 6% 7% D$ Validity 18 mo. 24 mo. 24 mo. Room Upgrade – Single* Double* Early Check-in – – From 11 a.m* Late Check-out – Till 3 p.m* Till 4 p.m* Welcome Amenity – Yes Yes Share Status – – Yes # Breakfast – – Yes^ *Subject to availability

#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos

^Selected brands only

GHA DISCOVERY benefits are valid at more than 950 participating hotels worldwide, covering 50 brands including heavyweights like Anantara, Avani, Capella, Kempinski, Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL.

Titanium members enjoy double room upgrades and 11 a.m check-in, though both benefits are subject to availability. Therefore, your experience very much depends on how willing the hotel is to follow the rulebook, and YMMV.

The main guaranteed benefit that Titanium members can look forward to is complimentary breakfast for two guests when staying at the following brands.

🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium Andronis

Araiya Hotels & Resorts

ASMALLWORLD

Arjaan Hotel Apartments

Capella Hotels & Resorts

Centro Hotels

Cheval Collection

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

Divani Collection

Doyle Collection

Edge

Grand Hotel Heiligendamm

iClub Hotels

JA Resorts & Hotels

Lanson Place

Leela

Lore Group

Lungarno Collection Marco Polo Hotels

Maqo Hotels

Mysk Hotels

Niccolo Hotels

Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts

Pan Pacific Hotels & Resorts

Paramount Hotels

PARKROYAL Hotels & Resorts

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels & Resorts

Rayhaan

Regal Hotels

Rotana Hotels & Resorts

SAii Hotels & Resorts

Shaza Hotels

Sunway Hotels & Resorts

The Set Collection

Unike Hoteller

Verdi Hotels

Which cards belong to the Visa Infinite tier?

There are at least 18 Visa Infinites in Singapore by my count, 20 if you count subvariants like the Maybank Diamante Metal Visa Infinite and UOB Reserve Diamond Card, and 21 if you include the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, which isn’t explicitly marketed as such but seems to be one nonetheless.

💳 Visa Infinite Cards in Singapore

Card Annual Fee Qualification BOC Visa Infinite BOC Visa Infinite S$381.50

(FYF) S$120K p.a. BOS VOYAGE BOS VOYAGE S$498 US$5M AUM CIMB Visa Infinite CIMB Visa Infinite Free S$120K p.a. Citi ULTIMA* Citi ULTIMA* S$4,237.92 S$500K p.a. DBS Insignia DBS Insignia S$3,270 S$500K p.a. DBS Vantage DBS Vantage S$599.50 S$120K p.a. HSBC Visa Infinite HSBC Visa Infinite S$662.15 S$120K p.a. Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) US$1M AUM Maybank Visa Infinite Maybank Visa Infinite S$654

(FYF) S$150K p.a. OCBC VOYAGE^ OCBC VOYAGE^ S$498 S$120K p.a. OCBC Premier VOYAGE OCBC Premier VOYAGE S$498 S$350K AUM

OCBC PPC VOYAGE OCBC PPC VOYAGE Free S$1.5M AUM OCBC Premier Visa Infinite OCBC Premier Visa Infinite Free S$350K AUM StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite Free S$200K AUM StanChart Visa Infinite StanChart Visa Infinite S$599.50 S$150K p.a. UOB Privilege Banking Card UOB Privilege Banking Card Free S$350K AUM UOB PRVI Miles Visa S$261.60

(FYF) S$30K p.a. UOB Reserve Card UOB Reserve Card S$3,924 S$500K p.a. UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card S$654 S$120K p.a. *All new applicants will only be eligible for the Mastercard version; existing cardholders can continue on the Visa platform



In general, a Visa Infinite requires a minimum income of at least S$120,000 a year, or a privilege banking relationship. That said, hefty annual fees aren’t a requirement; there are numerous cards offered free for life!

Conclusion

Visa Infinite cardholders can once again register to receive instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, with status granted in 2026 valid until 31 December 2027.

GHA is kind of handing out Titanium status left right centre at the moment, and potentially devaluing it in the process. But while some might say “if everyone is elite, no one is elite”, I say “if everyone is elite, you’d better be elite too!”