Extended: Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium with a Visa Infinite Card

Back in March 2024, Visa launched a partnership with GHA DISCOVERY which gave Visa Infinite cardholders instant Titanium status, the highest published elite tier in the programme. While the offer was originally intended to run until the end of the year, it proved so popular that it was pulled after just a few weeks.
Thankfully, the offer popped up again in April 2025, and while it was originally slated to expire on 31 December 2025, it’s now been officially extended for a further year to 31 December 2026.
Visa Infinite cardholders who apply this year will receive Titanium benefits until 31 December 2027, including two-category room upgrades and complimentary breakfast at brands like Capella, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL and Sunway Resorts.
Instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium for Visa Infinite cardholders
|Registration
Visa Infinite cardholders whose cards were issued in Singapore and the rest of Asia-Pacific can register for an instant upgrade to GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status.
Cardholders must contact the Visa Concierge to request their GHA status upgrade. Here are the relevant contacts for Singapore:
- Phone: 1800 8232 049
- WhatsApp: +65 800 4481 292
- Email: SGInfinite@concierge-asia.visa.com
Contact details for other countries can be found here.
Upgrade requests must be submitted by 31 December 2026, and once upgraded, your status will be valid till 31 December 2027. There’s no real incentive to delay, since the expiry is the same regardless of when you submit your request.
The offer is valid for both new and existing GHA DISCOVERY members:
- If you’re a new member, you’ll need to create an account before registering
- If you’re an existing member, simply provide your existing account number for the upgrade
If you are already a GHA DISCOVERY Titanium member, then this offer will extend your status by a further year. However, based on my understanding, this only works if you have not taken advantage of a fast-track offer from Visa in the immediately preceding year.
For example, if you fast-tracked to Titanium in 2025 using Mastercard World Elite, then in 2026 you can take advantage of the Visa Infinite fast track. However, if you fast-tracked to Titanium in 2025 using Visa Infinite, you can’t do the same again this year. That’s based on my experience at least— do share data points if you have them.
Subsequent requalification will follow GHA DISCOVERY’s regular requirements, as shown in the table below.
|Tier
|Brands
|Nights
|Spend
|Silver
|–
|–
|–
|Gold
|–
|2 stays
|US$1K
|Platinum
|2 brands
|10 nights
|US$5K
|Titanium
|3 brands
|30 nights
|US$15K
The easiest way by far to requalify is by brands, since you could conceivably get top-tier Titanium status with just three nights, each at a different GHA brand.
What are the benefits of GHA DISCOVERY status?
GHA DISCOVERY elites can look forward to the following benefits.
|🏨 GHA DISCOVERY Benefits
|Gold
|Platinum
|Titanium
|Earn D$
|5%
|6%
|7%
|D$ Validity
|18 mo.
|24 mo.
|24 mo.
|Room Upgrade
|–
|Single*
|Double*
|Early Check-in
|–
|–
|From 11 a.m*
|Late Check-out
|–
|Till 3 p.m*
|Till 4 p.m*
|Welcome Amenity
|–
|Yes
|Yes
|Share Status
|–
|–
|Yes#
|Breakfast
|–
|–
|Yes^
|*Subject to availability
#Status sharing only applies to members who earned their status through regular means, not fast-track promos
^Selected brands only
GHA DISCOVERY benefits are valid at more than 950 participating hotels worldwide, covering 50 brands including heavyweights like Anantara, Avani, Capella, Kempinski, Pan Pacific and PARKROYAL.
Titanium members enjoy double room upgrades and 11 a.m check-in, though both benefits are subject to availability. Therefore, your experience very much depends on how willing the hotel is to follow the rulebook, and YMMV.
The main guaranteed benefit that Titanium members can look forward to is complimentary breakfast for two guests when staying at the following brands.
|🍳 GHA DISCOVERY Brands with free breakfast for Titanium
|
|
Which cards belong to the Visa Infinite tier?
There are at least 18 Visa Infinites in Singapore by my count, 20 if you count subvariants like the Maybank Diamante Metal Visa Infinite and UOB Reserve Diamond Card, and 21 if you include the UOB PRVI Miles Visa, which isn’t explicitly marketed as such but seems to be one nonetheless.
|💳 Visa Infinite Cards in Singapore
|Card
|Annual Fee
|Qualification
|BOC Visa Infinite
|S$381.50
(FYF)
|S$120K p.a.
|BOS VOYAGE
|S$498
|US$5M AUM
|CIMB Visa Infinite
|Free
|S$120K p.a.
|Citi ULTIMA*
|S$4,237.92
|S$500K p.a.
|DBS Insignia
|S$3,270
|S$500K p.a.
|DBS Vantage
|S$599.50
|S$120K p.a.
|HSBC Visa Infinite
|S$662.15
|S$120K p.a.
|Maybank Diamante Visa Infinite
|S$654
(FYF)
|US$1M AUM
|Maybank Visa Infinite
|S$654
(FYF)
|S$150K p.a.
|OCBC VOYAGE^
|S$498
|S$120K p.a.
|OCBC Premier VOYAGE
|S$498
|S$350K AUM
|OCBC PPC VOYAGE
|Free
|S$1.5M AUM
|OCBC Premier Visa Infinite
|Free
|S$350K AUM
|StanChart Priority Banking Visa Infinite
|Free
|S$200K AUM
|StanChart Visa Infinite
|S$599.50
|S$150K p.a.
|UOB Privilege Banking Card
|Free
|S$350K AUM
|UOB PRVI Miles Visa
|S$261.60
(FYF)
|S$30K p.a.
|UOB Reserve Card
|S$3,924
|S$500K p.a.
|UOB Visa Infinite Metal Card
|S$654
|S$120K p.a.
|*All new applicants will only be eligible for the Mastercard version; existing cardholders can continue on the Visa platform
In general, a Visa Infinite requires a minimum income of at least S$120,000 a year, or a privilege banking relationship. That said, hefty annual fees aren’t a requirement; there are numerous cards offered free for life!
Conclusion
Visa Infinite cardholders can once again register to receive instant GHA DISCOVERY Titanium status, with status granted in 2026 valid until 31 December 2027.
GHA is kind of handing out Titanium status left right centre at the moment, and potentially devaluing it in the process. But while some might say “if everyone is elite, no one is elite”, I say “if everyone is elite, you’d better be elite too!”
When everybody is Titanium, nobody is Titanium.
yeah, but if everybody is titanium, you better be titanium too.
🤣🤣🤣💯
Time for a new Infinitum category.
funny thing is that there is a tier of Visa above Visa Infinite- it’s just not really publicised or marketed. the UOB reserve is classified as a Visa Infinite Ultra high net worth. from what i can see, however, the benefits are limited to just more golf games.
If everybody’s Titanium, then it’s time to aim for Red!
Just keyed in my VI card no. on the link you provided and got upgraded to Titanium immediately.. Thanks Aaron, you’re the best!
Can you help confirm if the validity is until 2025 or 2026?
Thanks.
I used my CIMB Visa Infinite for the promotion and saw that I was upgraded to Titanium till Dec 31 2026.
hey, that’s interesting. are you a brand new GHA member or an existing one?
I am a brand new member and only registered an account upon reading your post.
Yeap – this works
Similar to you, brand new signup to GHA, used my Voyage and got Titanium till Dec 2026!
nice, thanks for confirming. that’s quite a bit of time to enjoy the perks!
And I just booked a non cancellation stay at pan pacific to try to hit my three brands this year ! Ha ha. But thank you. Apparently works for sup card holders too.
do i need to book via GHA portal to enjoy the benefits ?
If I had already upgraded to Titanium before using my Master World Elite, still possible to upgrade again with Visa Infinite?
that’s exactly the situation i’m in.
Cool, thanks for the info 🙂
Hi,
I am a Titanium till end Dec. By registering with VI, does that mean my Titanium gets extended for a year ?
it does- see the little story i added in the post about my screwup with the scb x card
Just tried and this message appeared “Your current membership level in GHA DISCOVERY is higher than the level offered through this promotion. No changes will be made to your membership.”
you got lucky, Aaron!!
yes it does
Cool. I can stop doing my annual Avani, Anantara, Parkroyal. LOL
Hi! I’m trying to register for the promo with my Insignia card but am received this error. “This card is no longer eligible to redeem this offer. Please use a different card.”
Do you know how to get around it?
Same, Insignia not eligible.
We are not welcomed. Lol
someone probably didn’t programme the BINs properly.
why my got message saying my card is no longer valid … vantage
Yeah I also tried many cards. All of them says: “This card is no longer eligible to redeem this offer. Please use a different card.”
UOB, HSBC, StanChart, DBS…none of the cards work
Seems the promo has ended already?
oh wow i guess they must have got more applications than they anticipated! not surprising though given how many VI cards there are out there, relative to World elite MC at least…
They got flooded enough just from Milelion readers alone hurhur
What did we expect?
Sigh – CIMB card just arrived 🙁
Hi Aaron, is it possible that they are only holding the programme and will resume it sometime later?
I called VISA, they dont seem to know what GHA is.
looks like i found out too late! said! just came back from a stay at one of the GHA properties
Hi Aaron & gang,
I was upgraded successfully to Titanium status with an expiry date till 31 Dec 2025. However 2 weeks ago, I realised I was downgraded to Gold without any explanation. Emailed GHA Discovery for an explanation but no reply so far.
Anyone else experienced this?
Hi, when I called the UOB, they told me that I can only upgrade to platinum status with visa infinite. How you guys upgrade straight to titanium? Did the rules change?