KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale: 20% off Economy and Premium Economy awards

Singapore Airlines has launched a new edition of the KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale, which offers KrisFlyer members 20% off Saver awards to selected destinations in Economy and Premium Economy Class.

Tickets must be booked over the next two weeks by 23 March 2026, but unlike Spontaneous Escapes, which require travel the following month, travel can take place from 1 May to 15 November 2026, giving you much more time to plan ahead.

To pre-empt the inevitable question: this promotion does not replace Spontaneous Escapes, and we should still expect to see a release around the 15th of this month.

A 20% discount matches the offer we saw back in September 2025, though it isn’t as generous as 2024’s Global Redemption Sale, which featured 25% off Saver awards to all destinations in Economy Class, and selected destinations in Premium Economy and Business Class.

Still, it does allow you to redeem Economy Class and Premium Economy Class flights from 6,800 miles and 34,400 miles respectively, so read on to see if any of the destinations catch your eye.

KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale

Here are the key details of the KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale:

20% off selected Economy and Premium Economy Saver awards

selected Economy and Premium Economy Saver awards Awards must be booked between 10-23 March 2026

Travel must be between 1 May and 15 November 2026

A general blackout period from 22 May to 15 June 2026 applies, though certain routes may have additional blackout dates

applies, though certain routes may have additional blackout dates Waitlisting is not allowed

These awards can only be booked on SingaporeAir.com or the SingaporeAir mobile app, and come under the Promo award category. This means that just like Spontaneous Escapes, all awards will be strictly non-changeable and non-cancellable.

With the travel period several months away, there’s a lot more that can go wrong, so if you plan to proceed, I’d highly advise you to purchase travel insurance that covers miles and points bookings.

20% off Economy awards

Singapore Airlines is offering 20% off Economy Saver awards to the following destinations. Do note that blackout dates and flight restrictions apply in certain cases.

This pretty much covers the entire Singapore Airlines network, and savings can be enjoyed even if Singapore is not your origin or destination. For example, awards between Australia and the UK via Singapore will also enjoy the discount.

20% off Premium Economy awards

It’s a much smaller selection for Premium Economy, with discounts only applicable for selected non-stop flights between Singapore and the USA.

I generally don’t advise redeeming miles for Premium Economy Class, since the price gap between Business Class is relatively small compared to the comfort gap. However, with the discount in play, I could see some people springing for this nonetheless.

Spontaneous Escapes is still happening

In case you’re worried that this Global Redemption Sale is replacing Spontaneous Escapes— don’t.

In previous years, Singapore Airlines has run Spontaneous Escapes even in months where the Global Redemption Sale happened, and you can expect to save 30% off selected Business, Premium Economy and Economy Class awards when it launches around the 15th of this month.

In any case, there is no overlap between the travel period; this month’s Spontaneous Escapes will be valid for travel between 1-30 April 2026, while the Global Redemption Sale is for travel between 1 May and 15 November 2026.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines has launched the latest edition of its KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale, with 20% off selected Economy Class and Premium Economy Class redemptions.

The big advantage here over Spontaneous Escapes is that you can book travel as far ahead as November 2026, as opposed to the usual “travel next month” restriction that Spontaneous Escapes has. However, with awards being non-changeable and non-refundable, you need to be sure of your travel plans before pulling the trigger.

Sadly, there are no Business Class deals this time round, so you’ll need to wait till Spontaneous Escapes for that.