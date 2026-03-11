Search
HomeAirlines
AirlinesSingapore Airlines

Kris+ offering 20% bonus on KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles conversions

Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
0

From 10-31 March 2026, get an uncapped 20% transfer bonus on KrisFlyer to Kris+ miles conversions, or 1.2 cents each.

Singapore Airlines has launched a new Kris+ transfer bonus, which offers an uncapped 20% bonus on conversions from KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles until 31 March 2026.

This isn’t as generous as the previous transfer bonus in September 2025, which offered up to a 30% bonus. Still, it increases the value per mile to 1.2 cents each — one of the better returns you’ll get for non-flight redemptions. If nothing else, it could be a useful way to spend expiring miles. 

Kris+ miles can be spent at over 1,700 retail and dining outlets across Singapore, including popular merchants like Challenger, Esso, Harvey Norman, iStudio, Jumbo Group, Paradise Group and SaladStop.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users
Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ offering 20% transfer bonus

From 10-31 March 2026, KrisFlyer members will enjoy an uncapped 20% bonus when they transfer miles from their KrisFlyer account to Kris+.

A minimum transfer of 10 miles is required, but there is no cap on the maximum amount that can be transferred. 

KrisFlyer Kris+
1,000 KrisFlyer miles 1,000 KrisPay miles
1,200 KrisPay miles

All transfers from KrisFlyer to Kris+ are processed instantly, and are non-reversible. In other words, once miles go from KrisFlyer to Kris+, you can’t send them back (that would basically be an “infinite miles” glitch)!

Miles inside Kris+ are valid for six months from the date of earning.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

Back in July 2025, Singapore Airlines boosted the rate for spending KrisFlyer miles through Kris+ to 100 miles per S$1 (from 150 miles per S$1).

This means you can get up to 1.2 cents per mile through this transfer bonus, making it one of the highest values available for non-flight redemptions of KrisFlyer miles. Of course, an award flight would still offer the best value, but if you have expiring miles and no upcoming travel plans, cashing out miles at 1.2 cents each is better than letting them go to waste. 

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value
Redemption Option Value Per Mile
✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢
🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
✈️ Miles + Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets
🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.67¢
🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.80¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.66¢
🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms 0.8¢
🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢
🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.70¢
Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢
🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢
Ends 31 Mar 26
0.60¢
🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢

Many of the values in the table above have been temporarily boosted as part of the Endless Rewards campaign that Singapore Airlines is running for the month of March. This also includes a 20% discount on selected Economy and Premium Economy Class tickets, 20% off redemptions made with KrisShop and Pelago, and a 50% bonus for conversions to Accor Live Limitless.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

💳 Best Cards for Kris+
Card Earn Rate Remarks
DBS Woman’s World Card
Apply		 4 mpd Max. S$1K per c. month
Citi Rewards + Amaze
Apply
 4 mpd Max. S$1K per s. month. 1% admin fee for SGD payments. No bonuses for naked Citi Rewards Card
KrisFlyer UOB Credit Card
Apply
 3 mpd No cap

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details. 

What’s the best card to use for Kris+?

As a reminder, all Kris+ payments must be made in-app via Apple or Google Pay.

Conclusion

From now till 31 March 2026, Kris+ is offering an uncapped 20% transfer bonus from KrisFlyer to Kris+, which boosts the value per KrisFlyer mile to 1.2 cents apiece.

If you have a small number of miles that are due to expire soon, then this might be an opportunity to cash them out. However, my advice would still be to save up for an award flight. Remember, you need to book your ticket before your miles expire; not necessarily fly. Travel can be up to 355 days in the future, which should give you plenty of time to lock something in.

Purchases made through any of the links in this article may generate an affiliate commission that supports the running of the site. Found this post useful? Subscribe to our Telegram Channel to get these posts pushed directly to your phone, or our newsletter via the home page.
Aaron Wong
Aaron Wong
Aaron founded The Milelion to help people travel better for less and impress chiobu. He was 50% successful.
Previous article
KrisFlyer Global Redemption Sale: 20% off Economy and Premium Economy awards

Similar Articles

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

CREDIT CARD SIGN UP BONUSES

AMEX Platinum Charge
Get up to 63,750 miles with $3K spend in the first 90 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Visa Infinite
Get up to 52,800 miles with $2K spend in the first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
HSBC TravelOne Card
Get up to 34,800 miles with $1K spend in first 1-2 months
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
StanChart Journey Card
Get up to 30,960 miles and $180 cash with $800 spend in first 60 days
Offer Expires: Mar 31, 2026
Citi PremierMiles Card
Get up to 30,960 miles with $800 spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: May 4, 2026
Citi Prestige Card
Get up to 63,200 miles with $14K spend in first 2 months
Offer Expires: Jun 30, 2026
See All Offers
Offers may only apply to new-to-bank customers. Read T&Cs for full details.
Advertisment

Featured Deals

Expires: Mar 11, 2026
AMEX Platinum Charge doubles welcome offer for existing customers
9
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Mar 31, 2026
Roundup: Credit Card Sign-up Bonuses (March 2026)
0
By Aaron Wong
Expires: Mar 31, 2026
SingSaver March Madness: S$2.1M prize pool for credit card sign-ups
2
By Aaron Wong
Advertisment
Join The Milelion on Telegram
Subscribe to Milelion Roars
Milelion Events

Follow us

7,110FansLike
14,878FollowersFollow

TAGS

featuredcredit cardsairlineshotelssingapore airlinesdealsstar alliancekrisflyeramexguestwriterstrip reportswdsuobdbscitibankoneworldmattcamerican expressocbcsqhiltonsingsaverloungehotel reviewstaycations

© Copyright 2026 The Milelion All Rights Reserved | Web Design by Enchant.sg