Kris+ offering 20% bonus on KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles conversions

Singapore Airlines has launched a new Kris+ transfer bonus, which offers an uncapped 20% bonus on conversions from KrisFlyer to KrisPay miles until 31 March 2026.

This isn’t as generous as the previous transfer bonus in September 2025, which offered up to a 30% bonus. Still, it increases the value per mile to 1.2 cents each — one of the better returns you’ll get for non-flight redemptions. If nothing else, it could be a useful way to spend expiring miles.

Kris+ miles can be spent at over 1,700 retail and dining outlets across Singapore, including popular merchants like Challenger, Esso, Harvey Norman, iStudio, Jumbo Group, Paradise Group and SaladStop.

S$5 for new Kris+ Users Get S$5 when you sign-up with code W644363 and make your first transaction

Kris+ offering 20% transfer bonus

From 10-31 March 2026, KrisFlyer members will enjoy an uncapped 20% bonus when they transfer miles from their KrisFlyer account to Kris+.

A minimum transfer of 10 miles is required, but there is no cap on the maximum amount that can be transferred.

KrisFlyer Kris+ 1,000 KrisFlyer miles 1,000 KrisPay miles

1,200 KrisPay miles

All transfers from KrisFlyer to Kris+ are processed instantly, and are non-reversible. In other words, once miles go from KrisFlyer to Kris+, you can’t send them back (that would basically be an “infinite miles” glitch)!

Miles inside Kris+ are valid for six months from the date of earning.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

Back in July 2025, Singapore Airlines boosted the rate for spending KrisFlyer miles through Kris+ to 100 miles per S$1 (from 150 miles per S$1).

This means you can get up to 1.2 cents per mile through this transfer bonus, making it one of the highest values available for non-flight redemptions of KrisFlyer miles. Of course, an award flight would still offer the best value, but if you have expiring miles and no upcoming travel plans, cashing out miles at 1.2 cents each is better than letting them go to waste.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ ✈️ Miles + Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.67¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.80¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.66¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.70¢ ⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.60¢ 🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢





Many of the values in the table above have been temporarily boosted as part of the Endless Rewards campaign that Singapore Airlines is running for the month of March. This also includes a 20% discount on selected Economy and Premium Economy Class tickets, 20% off redemptions made with KrisShop and Pelago, and a 50% bonus for conversions to Accor Live Limitless.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What card should I use with Kris+?

In general, Kris+ retains the MCC of the underlying merchant (though there are some exceptions), so you can use whatever card you’d normally use for that particular merchant.

When in doubt, the following cards are the safest to use with Kris+, as they earn 3-4 mpd regardless of Kris+ merchant.

However, there are also other cards you can use for dining or retail that will earn up to 4 mpd, such as the HSBC Revolution or UOB Lady’s Cards. Refer to the post below for more details.

As a reminder, all Kris+ payments must be made in-app via Apple or Google Pay.

Conclusion

From now till 31 March 2026, Kris+ is offering an uncapped 20% transfer bonus from KrisFlyer to Kris+, which boosts the value per KrisFlyer mile to 1.2 cents apiece.

If you have a small number of miles that are due to expire soon, then this might be an opportunity to cash them out. However, my advice would still be to save up for an award flight. Remember, you need to book your ticket before your miles expire; not necessarily fly. Travel can be up to 355 days in the future, which should give you plenty of time to lock something in.