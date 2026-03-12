Hilton Diamond status extension: Retain Diamond with a one-time extension

Hilton Diamond status normally requires 25 stays, 50 nights or US$11,500 in spending to qualify or requalify.

While this represents a slight reduction from 2025’s requirement of 30 stays or 60 nights, it’s still a significant hurdle for many travellers (and in any case, the lower qualification thresholds only kick in from 2026).

If you didn’t manage to meet the requalification criteria in 2025, however, there’s still hope. Hilton offers something called a Diamond Status Extension, which allows eligible Hilton Diamond members to extend their status for one additional year, once per account lifetime, for any reason.

Hilton Diamond status extension

The Hilton Diamond status extension is offered to existing Diamond members who meet the following conditions:

Diamond status expires on 31 March 2026

At least three total years of Diamond status (need not be consecutive years)

Eligible members should be receiving an email about their eligibility, but you can also request a reminder to be sent in early 2026.

A couple of things to note:

If you achieved Diamond via a status match, that particular year will not count towards the three-year minimum

Any points earned via bonuses, promotions and/or co-branded credit cards will not count towards the 500,000 points minimum

If your extension is approved, your Diamond status will be valid for a further year, i.e. 31 March 2027. However, it’s crucial to note that this is a once-per-account-lifetime benefit. Once you’ve utilised it, you can never do so again with the same account.

What benefits do Hilton elite members enjoy?

Here’s a quick recap of the benefits offered at various levels of the Hilton programme.

Hilton Gold is arguably the sweet spot for hotel status, since it gives you complimentary breakfast for two adults (except in the USA, where they’re doing that annoying F&B credit instead) that can save you a lot of money at expensive resorts.

Hilton Diamond offers some incremental benefits like lounge access and supposedly better room upgrades, though your success with the latter will really vary depending on geography and when you stay.

In any case, Hilton Diamond is no longer the top tier from 2026, following the introduction of Diamond Reserve that requires 80 nights and US$18,000 of eligible spend. This adds benefits such as 4 p.m guaranteed late check-out, advance upgrade awards for suites, and access to premium clubs like the Sakura Club at the Conrad Washington DC, and Imperial Club at the Waldorf Astoria Rome.

No more rollover nights

As a reminder, Hilton Honors eliminated rollover nights in 2026, which means that any nights earned in excess of requalification cannot count towards the subsequent year’s requalification.

Any rollover nights earned in 2025 will count towards 2026’s elite status, but nothing beyond that.

Conclusion

Hilton offers a Diamond status extension programme, which grants a one-time extension to Diamond members who failed to requalify. The catch is that you need to have accumulated at least three years of Diamond status and 250 lifetime nights with Hilton, and the extension can only be utilised once.

If you meet this criteria, be on the lookout for an invitation in your inbox.