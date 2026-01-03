Hilton Honors extends Gold and Diamond status match for 2026

Hilton has been offering a status match for several years now, which allows anyone with elite status from a competing hotel chain to match it to the Hilton Honors programme, bypassing the regular qualification requirements.

Successful applicants receive an instant upgrade to Hilton Gold for a 90-day period, which provides free breakfast and the possibility of a room upgrade or late check-out— perks which could be especially useful for an upcoming trip.

Completing six nights during the 90-day period will further extend Hilton Gold status through to the end of March 2028. Alternatively, completing 12 nights will upgrade the member to Hilton Diamond, also valid till the end of March 2028.

Hilton Honors 2026 status match programme

The Hilton Honors 2026 status match programme is now accepting applications. To apply for a status match, you’ll need to provide your Hilton Honors account number and:

proof of status with a competing chain

proof of a “recent stay”

Hilton does not define how recent your stay must be, but for last year’s status match, it was defined as one stay within the past 24 months with the competing chain.

Once you submit your registration, Hilton will evaluate it and provide a decision within 5-7 business days. If your status match is approved, you’ll get instant Hilton Gold status for a 90-day period.

During this 90-day period:

Staying six nights will extend your Hilton Gold status till 31 March 2028

will extend your Hilton Gold status till Staying 12 nights will upgrade you to Hilton Diamond status till 31 March 2028

This is a slight reduction from the eight (Gold) and 14 (Diamond) nights required for last year’s status match, and reflects the reduced qualification criteria for 2026.

Award stays do not count towards achieving the status match requirement. Moreover, you can’t count stays completed before your status match was approved, so be sure to submit your request well in advance of an upcoming stay.

While the FAQs say that only Hilton members with Silver or no elite status are eligible for the status match, this is contradicted by the T&Cs, which say that only Hilton Diamond members are excluded. For what it’s worth, I suspect the FAQs are correct, based on past years’ matches.

Which programmes will be matched?

Hilton’s T&Cs say that it will only match elite statuses from hotel loyalty programmes listed in the status dropdown menu, namely:

Accor Live Limitless

Accor ALL Signature (Brazil)

Best Western Rewards

Choice Privileges

Fiesta Rewards (Grupo Posadas)

IHG Rewards Club

Marriott Bonvoy

Radisson Rewards

World of Hyatt

Wyndham Rewards

Despite the wording, Hilton also has an “Other” category, with manual input for hotel loyalty programme and tier. There’s no harm trying to match Shangri-La Circle or GHA DISCOVERY status this way, though past data points have reported rejections.

If you’re rejected, there is a potential workaround through Best Western, who have a very liberal “status match, no catch” programme. This doesn’t require you to submit any proof of stay, and from what I hear will match pretty much everyone.

Keep in mind this won’t override the stay requirement, so you’ll still need to do at least one stay with a Best Western hotel to submit your application.

What benefits do Hilton elite members enjoy?

Here’s a quick recap of the benefits offered at various levels of the Hilton programme.

Hilton Gold is arguably the sweet spot for hotel status, since it gives you complimentary breakfast for two adults (except in the USA, where they’re doing that annoying F&B credit instead) that can save you a lot of money at expensive resorts.

Hilton Diamond offers some incremental benefits like lounge access and supposedly better room upgrades, though your success with the latter will really vary depending on geography and when you stay.

In any case, Hilton Diamond is no longer the top dog from 2026, following the introduction of a new Diamond Reserve tier that requires 80 nights and US$18,000 of eligible spend. This adds benefits such as 4 p.m guaranteed late check-out, plus advance upgrade awards that can be used to book suites.

Conclusion

Hilton Honors has extended its status match programme, which grants Hilton Gold upfront, and the possibility of retaining it or further upgrading to Diamond by completing six or 12 nights within a 90-day period.

The nights requirement this year has been reduced slightly to match the reduced qualifying criteria, and represents just under half of the normal requirement.

If you’ve managed to match a programme other than the ones listed in the drop down box, do let us know!