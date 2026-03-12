KrisFlyer and Accor Live Limitless offering two-way 50% conversion bonus

In September 2024, Singapore Airlines and Accor expanded their partnership to enable two-way points transfers between KrisFlyer and Accor Live Limitless (ALL).

The regular transfer ratio represents poor value, but during the launch period, a 50% bonus was offered for conversions in either direction. Even so, the value was only marginally improved, and in most cases, you could get far better returns using your miles or points elsewhere.

Two years later, the 50% bonus has been brought back again to mark the anniversary of the partnership’s launch. With the changes in exchange rates and new redemption options, is it any more attractive this time round?

Transfer KrisFlyer miles to Accor points with a 50% bonus

KrisFlyer miles ALL points 9 miles 2 points

3 points Min conversion block: 4,500 KrisFlyer miles

From 10-31 March 2025, KrisFlyer members will receive a 50% bonus when they convert KrisFlyer miles to ALL points. This boosts the conversion ratio to 9 miles = 3 points (instead of the usual 2 points).

Here are the key points to note:

A minimum transfer of 4,500 KrisFlyer miles is required

is required Conversions are free of charge

Conversions are processed instantly

A maximum of 180,000 KrisFlyer miles can be converted to ALL points every calendar year

can be converted to ALL points every calendar year Only the regular Accor points will be credited initially; bonus points will be credited within seven business days

Is it worth it?

ALL points can be used to pay for rooms, dining, spa treatments and other incidentals at a fixed rate of 2,000 points = €40 (~S$60), which gives a value of S$0.03 per point.

With a 9:3 transfer ratio, you’re basically cashing out your KrisFlyer miles at 1 cent each, comparable to spending them on SIA and Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Pelago and Kris+.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ ✈️ Miles + Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.67¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.80¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.66¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.70¢ ⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.60¢ 🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢





However, due to the current Endless Rewards campaign that Singapore Airlines is running for March, there are several bonuses that boost the value for on-ground redemptions to as high as 1.25 cents each. You might want to consider some of these before pulling the trigger on Accor Live Limitless conversions.

Transfer Accor points to KrisFlyer miles with a 50% bonus

ALL points KrisFlyer miles 2 points 1 mile

1.5 miles Min conversion block: 2,000 ALL points

From 10-31 March 2026, ALL members will receive a 50% bonus when they convert ALL points to KrisFlyer miles. This boosts the conversion ratio to 2 points = 1.5 miles (instead of the usual 1 mile).

Here are the key points to note:

A minimum transfer of 2,000 ALL points is required

is required Conversions are free of charge

Conversions are processed instantly

There is no cap on the number of ALL points that can be converted to KrisFlyer miles

Is it worth it?

Hard no.

Even with the 50% conversion bonus, you’re giving up S$60 worth of hotel points for 1,500 KrisFlyer miles, so unless you value a mile at more than 4 cents, this is a complete non-starter.

Mind you, it means the regular, non-bonused rate is even more terrible!

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs for this 50% transfer bonus can be found here.

How to transfer

To transfer KrisFlyer miles to ALL points, login to your account, then click on Miles > How To Use. Scroll down until you see the ALL- Accor Live Limitless option, and complete the form.

For transfers from ALL points to KrisFlyer miles, login to your ALL account and visit this page.

Your names must match on both KrisFlyer and ALL for transfers to be processed.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines and Accor are now offering a 50% bonus for conversions in either direction between KrisFlyer miles and Accor Live Limitless points, valid till 31 March 2026.

In the direction of KrisFlyer to Accor, you get roughly 1 cent per mile, comparable to spending miles on Singapore Airlines/Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Pelago and Kris+. That said, it’s currently possible to get up to 1.25 cents per mile with KrisShop and Pelago, or 1.2 cents per mile with Kris+, so there are still better alternatives.

In the direction of Accor to KrisFlyer, it’s almost laughably bad. Giving up S$60 of hotel points for 1,500 KrisFlyer miles might be the worst trade deal in the history of trade deals, maybe ever.

If you really want to earn ALL points, there are better ways of doing so, like HeyMax or the occasional HSBC transfer bonus.