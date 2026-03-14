Guide: Applying for an APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) in Singapore

An APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) could quite possibly be the best S$100 you’ll ever spend.

With an ABTC, cardholders can breeze past lengthy immigration queues at the airport, while avoiding annoying visa requirements or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) fees. I’ve had a card for over a decade now, and have lost track of how much time and money it’s saved me over the years.

In this guide, I’ll explain what the ABTC is, how it works and how to apply for one.

What is the ABTC?

The ABTC is a scheme designed to facilitate the movement of business travellers between APEC member economies.

🌎 APEC Economies Participating in ABTC Scheme 🇦🇺 Australia

🇧🇳 Brunei

🇨🇦 Canada*

🇨🇱 Chile

🇨🇳 China

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

🇮🇩 Indonesia

🇯🇵 Japan

🇲🇾 Malaysia

🇲🇽 Mexico

🇳🇿 New Zealand 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea

🇵🇪 Peru

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇷🇺 Russia

🇸🇬 Singapore

🇰🇷 South Korea

🇹🇼 Taiwan

🇹🇭 Thailand

🇺🇸 United States*

🇻🇳 Vietnam *Transitional members offering fast-track immigration, but not pre-clearance

ABTC cardholders enjoy two main perks:

Fast-track: Expedited immigration through special APEC lanes at participating airports Pre-clearance: Multiple, short-term entries to pre-cleared APEC economies, without visa or ETA requirements

Fast-track

ABTC cardholders can access priority immigration lanes at participating airports, which can be an absolute lifesaver in certain places. Remember, even if you’re a regular First or Business Class traveller, most airports don’t have priority immigration queues for premium cabin passengers!

Some airports even go above and beyond the requirements by having an expedited security lane for ABTC cardholders, such as Bangkok.

The USA and Canada do not have dedicated ABTC lines as such, but you will be permitted to use the airline crew lanes (these usually have signage that ABTC cardholders can access the lane).

In Canada, priority lanes for ABTC members are available at the following airports:

Calgary International Airport

Edmonton International Airport

Halifax Stanfield International Airport

Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport

Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport

Toronto Pearson International Airport (Terminals 1 and 2)

Vancouver International Airport

Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport

❓ Can I bring a companion? This is a classic case of YMMV. By right, the rule is one card, one person. By left, I’ve successfully used the priority lane in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand with a +1. However, I’ve heard that certain countries are much stricter; Japan, for instance, requires every person to have their own card. It’s probably also a question of reasonableness. Bringing one guest may be shrugged at, but bringing a family of four is likely to be frowned upon.

Pre-clearance

ABTC cardholders do not need to apply for a visa or ETA when visiting APEC countries.

Now, the Singapore passport is already so powerful that visas usually aren’t an issue. However, Singaporeans are still required to apply for an ETA when travelling to certain countries, such as Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

The ABTC waives this requirement. In fact, the NZeTA app was smart enough to figure out I had an ABTC, and updated my records automatically!

For the maximum duration you can stay in each country when entering via the ABTC, refer to this table.

⚠️ Canada and USA travel Do note that Canada and the USA are transitional members of APEC, which means they do not participate in the pre-clearance aspect of the ABTC scheme. Therefore, ABTC cardholders are still required to apply for an eTA (CAD$7) or ESTA (US$40.27), or a visa if necessary.

The ABTC cannot be used by persons wishing to engage in paid employment or a working holiday, or professional athletes, news correspondents, entertainers, musicians, artists or persons engaged in similar occupations.

While the ABTC is “not designed for tourism purposes”, in practice it can also be used when entering a country for non-business purposes. Certain countries, such as Australia, even state so explicitly.

Australia also allows ABTC holders to use their card to travel to Australia for non-business purposes, such as to have a holiday or visit family and friends. -Australian Department of Home Affairs

You should, of course, always truthfully disclose the purpose of your visit when asked by an immigration official.

Applying for an ABTC in Singapore

Applications for the ABTC in Singapore are processed through the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

How much does it cost?

A S$100 non-refundable fee is charged for every application.

Certain banks and loyalty programmes may offer a reimbursement of the fee; see below for more details.

How long is the ABTC valid for?

The ABTC is valid for five years or the validity period of your passport, whichever is shorter.

Therefore, if your passport is due to expire soon, you might want to delay your ABTC application until you have replaced your passport. The ABTC is tied to a specific passport number, so if you replace your passport, you need a new ABTC.

Who is eligible to apply?

To apply for an ABTC in Singapore, you must be a Singapore citizen without any past criminal convictions, and:

A bona fide business person representing an economically active business entity; or A member of a professional body (for example, a doctor, lawyer or accountant); or A public officer representing a ministry, government department, economic agency or statutory board, travelling in official capacity.

(2) and (3) are pretty straightforward, but (1) is more open to interpretation.

Here’s the good news: there is no minimum travel or minimum company size requirement. So long as you travel abroad for business, you are eligible to apply for an ABTC.

Where it gets tricky is that a support letter is required, and you cannot sign your own support letter unless you’re the director of your company (you’ll need to provide ACRA records reflecting that).

Otherwise, the support letter must be signed by a member of senior management or HR personnel, on the letterhead (or failing which, endorsed by the company stamp).

So it really boils down to the kind of relationship you have with your HR department. Some will sign it without so much as a glance, others will make you jump through every hoop imaginable. Having dealt with the latter before, I can only offer my commiserations.

ICA provides the following templates (in PDF format) for your reference:

How long do applications take to process?

Given the number of countries involved, ABTC processing times are understandably slow.

ICA says that the majority of applications take up to four months. Once ICA approves your application, you can track individual country approvals here. If you get an error message, it means that ICA hasn’t approved you yet, so sit tight!

For reference, I submitted my application on 25 May 2023 and ICA approved my application on 19 July 2023 (making Singapore my first approved country). The remaining countries trickled in over the next three months.

Economy Date of Approval

(days since SG approval) 🇦🇺 Australia 19 Jul 23 (+0) 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 22 Jul 23 (+3) 🇳🇿 New Zealand 26 Jul 23 (+7) 🇵🇭 Philippines 26 Jul 23 (+7) 🇨🇱 Chile 27 Jul 23 (+8) 🇰🇷 South Korea 27 Jul 23 (+8) 🇵🇪 Peru 27 Jul 23 (+8) 🇹🇭 Thailand 31 Jul 23 (+12) 🇭🇰 Hong Kong 5 Aug 23 (+17) 🇷🇺 Russia 8 Aug 23 (+20) 🇨🇳 China 10 Aug 23 (+22) 🇲🇽 Mexico 14 Aug 23 (+26) 🇹🇼 Taiwan 25 Aug 23 (+37) 🇧🇳 Brunei 25 Aug 23 (+37) 🇯🇵 Japan 30 Aug 23 (+42) 🇮🇩 Indonesia 25 Sep 23 (+68) 🇻🇳 Vietnam 3 Oct 23 (+76) 🇲🇾 Malaysia 10 Oct 23 (+83) As a reminder, the USA and Canada are transitional APEC members which do not offer pre-clearance. However, you will enjoy fast-track immigration processing from the moment you receive your ABTC.

Australia, New Zealand, and surprisingly Papua New Guinea and the Philippines were very fast to clear. Within the first two weeks, I had eight approvals (plus Singapore), and within the first month, 12.

Popular destinations like Japan and Taiwan took their time, but weren’t anywhere as bad as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam (the last two, in particular, are notoriously slow with the approvals).

Each country does its own pre-clearance, and it’s possible you’ll get approved by some countries and not others. In practice though, it’s highly unlikely any individual country will deny you access. You can see the countries which have cleared you on the back of your card.

⚠️ USA and Canada will not appear on the card As the USA and Canada do not participate in the pre-clearance aspect of the ABTC, these country names will not appear on the back of your card. Remember: for the USA and Canada, the main benefit of an ABTC is fast-track immigration clearance, not the waiver of visa/ETA requirements.

Interim vs final card

You can expect to receive up to two ABTC cards: an interim, and a final.

If your application is approved, an ABTC will be issued 4 months after the date of your application. If this ABTC does not have all foreign APEC economies’ approvals, we will issue the final card to you 9 months after your application, excluding any pending approvals. -ICA

The interim card issued at the four-month mark will list all the countries that have cleared your application up to that point in time.

If the interim card does not have all foreign country approvals yet, a final card will be issued at the nine-month mark, which adds the countries approved between months 4 and 9. No further card will be issued after this, because chances are, if a country has not approved you after nine months, it’s not going to approve you at all.

❓What are Priority Economies? If you’ve read older blog posts or forum discussions on the ABTC, you may have come across the term “Priority Economies”. In the past, applicants were allowed to select up to five Priority Economies for pre-clearance during the application process. The idea was that once these five approvals had come through, an interim ABTC would be issued. However, the problem was that nominating a country as a Priority Economy did not lead to faster processing. The priority was from your side, not theirs! In fact, it could lead to a strange situation where, if you were unlucky and selected slow-processing Priority Economies, your interim card would be delayed even though many other non-Priority approvals had come through. These days, ICA no longer asks for Priority Economies, and simply issues an interim card at the four-month mark, regardless of how many approvals have been granted at that point.

You can still use fast-track immigration without pre-clearance!

Here’s one crucial point that not a lot of people know about.

As I mentioned earlier, the ABTC consists of two aspects:

Fast-track: Expedited immigration through special APEC lanes at participating airports Pre-clearance: Multiple, short-term entries to pre-cleared APEC economies without visa or ETA requirements

You need to wait for individual country approval before you can enjoy pre-clearance. However, you do not need to wait for individual country approval before you can use fast-track immigration.

In other words, you can enjoy fast-track immigration at all ABTC-participating countries, regardless of whether or not that country appears on the back of your card. This is stated in black and white on the ABTC website:

6. Travellers are exempted from applying for a visa only from economies listed on the back of their ABTC. If you wish to travel to an economy that is not listed on the back of your ABTC, you must present any visa, travel or identity document that is required by your destination economy for entry. However, any cardholder can use the fast-track lane in APEC economies’ airports regardless of which economies’ names are listed on the back of the card.

But there’s one potential pitfall: immigration officers may not be aware of this. Anecdotally, I’ve heard of situations where ABTC cardholders were turned away from the fast-track line because the country they were visiting was not on the back of their card. And since it’s probably unwise to argue with the officials, all you can do in such a situation is curse your luck.

ABTC fee reimbursement

Certain individuals may be eligible for a reimbursement of the S$100 ABTC application fee.

Solitaire PPS Club

Principal Solitaire PPS Club members will receive 10,500 KrisFlyer miles upon submitting a copy of their application acknowledgement. These miles can be redeemed for award flights, or used to pay for S$105 of SIA/Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Pelago or Kris+ merchants.

The application must be in the name of the principal Solitaire PPS Club member, and members are eligible to make a maximum of one claim per Solitaire PPS Club membership year (in any case, an ABTC is valid for up to five years).

More details can be found here.

Standard Chartered Priority Banking & Priority Private customers

Standard Chartered Priority Banking and Priority Private customers will receive a reimbursement of the application fee when they charge it to any Standard Chartered credit or debit card.

A minimum AUM of S$200,000 must be maintained with the bank to enjoy this benefit.

More details can be found here.

What about the virtual ABTC?

In March 2021, the APEC Business Mobility Group announced the launch of a virtual ABTC, which is exactly what it sounds like: an app-based version of the ABTC.

The virtual ABTC is an innovative new method for travelling on the ABTC. It brings the existing Scheme into the digital era, providing the much-valued service on cardholder’s smart devices. The virtual ABTC is a more secure, efficient, convenient and user-friendly service. Importantly, it provides real-time updates, so that a cardholder can immediately benefit from using their virtual-ABTC. -APEC BMG

The virtual ABTC offers two key benefits. First, there’s no physical card to lose. Second, you no longer need to go through the two-stage process of getting an interim card and final card. Instead, your ABTC will be updated in real time, as more countries issue their approval.

To date, the virtual ABTC has been rolled out for the following countries:

Country Commencement Date 🇦🇺 Australia 1 March 2021 🇮🇩 Indonesia 1 April 2021 🇹🇭 Thailand 1 May 2021 🇵🇪 Peru 28 May 2021 🇧🇳 Brunei 30 June 2021 🇨🇱 Chile 30 June 2021 🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea 30 June 2021 🇳🇿 New Zealand 2 August 2021 🇵🇭 Philippines 24 November 2021 🇲🇽 Mexico 23 April 2023 🇲🇾 Malaysia 24 October 2023 🇻🇳 Vietnam 25 October 2023 🇯🇵 Japan 1 April 2024 🇰🇷 South Korea 21 April 2025

It’s somewhat surprising that Singapore is absent from this list, given how tech-forward our government agencies normally are. Unfortunately, there is currently no targeted date for virtual ABTC implementation in Singapore, with ICA providing the following statement on its website.

We regret that the Virtual ABTC (or ABTC mobile application) is not available to Singapore ABTC holders. We will inform our cardholders when it is available. -ICA

Fingers crossed.

Conclusion

The fast-track immigration lanes and waiver of visa/ETA fees offered by the APEC Business Travel Card are well worth its S$100 application fee, and you should absolutely try and get a card if you’re eligible.

The main issue I foresee is getting someone to sign off on the support letter, assuming you don’t run your own company or aren’t a member of a professional body. But once you’ve cleared that hurdle, waltzing up to the shortest immigration queue every time is one of the best feelings in the world.