Guide: Applying for an APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) in Singapore

An APEC Business Travel Card (ABTC) could quite possibly be the best S$100 you’ll ever spend.
With an ABTC, cardholders can breeze past lengthy immigration queues at the airport, while avoiding annoying visa requirements or electronic travel authorisation (ETA) fees. I’ve had a card for over a decade now, and have lost track of how much time and money it’s saved me over the years.
In this guide, I’ll explain what the ABTC is, how it works and how to apply for one.
What is the ABTC?
|ABTC Homepage
|FAQs
The ABTC is a scheme designed to facilitate the movement of business travellers between APEC member economies.
|🌎 APEC Economies Participating in ABTC Scheme
|
|
|*Transitional members offering fast-track immigration, but not pre-clearance
ABTC cardholders enjoy two main perks:
- Fast-track: Expedited immigration through special APEC lanes at participating airports
- Pre-clearance: Multiple, short-term entries to pre-cleared APEC economies, without visa or ETA requirements
Fast-track
ABTC cardholders can access priority immigration lanes at participating airports, which can be an absolute lifesaver in certain places. Remember, even if you’re a regular First or Business Class traveller, most airports don’t have priority immigration queues for premium cabin passengers!
Some airports even go above and beyond the requirements by having an expedited security lane for ABTC cardholders, such as Bangkok.
The USA and Canada do not have dedicated ABTC lines as such, but you will be permitted to use the airline crew lanes (these usually have signage that ABTC cardholders can access the lane).
In Canada, priority lanes for ABTC members are available at the following airports:
- Calgary International Airport
- Edmonton International Airport
- Halifax Stanfield International Airport
- Montréal–Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport
- Ottawa Macdonald–Cartier International Airport
- Toronto Pearson International Airport (Terminals 1 and 2)
- Vancouver International Airport
- Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport
|❓ Can I bring a companion?
|
This is a classic case of YMMV. By right, the rule is one card, one person. By left, I’ve successfully used the priority lane in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand with a +1. However, I’ve heard that certain countries are much stricter; Japan, for instance, requires every person to have their own card.
It’s probably also a question of reasonableness. Bringing one guest may be shrugged at, but bringing a family of four is likely to be frowned upon.
Pre-clearance
ABTC cardholders do not need to apply for a visa or ETA when visiting APEC countries.
Now, the Singapore passport is already so powerful that visas usually aren’t an issue. However, Singaporeans are still required to apply for an ETA when travelling to certain countries, such as Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.
The ABTC waives this requirement. In fact, the NZeTA app was smart enough to figure out I had an ABTC, and updated my records automatically!
For the maximum duration you can stay in each country when entering via the ABTC, refer to this table.
|⚠️ Canada and USA travel
|
Do note that Canada and the USA are transitional members of APEC, which means they do not participate in the pre-clearance aspect of the ABTC scheme.
Therefore, ABTC cardholders are still required to apply for an eTA (CAD$7) or ESTA (US$40.27), or a visa if necessary.
The ABTC cannot be used by persons wishing to engage in paid employment or a working holiday, or professional athletes, news correspondents, entertainers, musicians, artists or persons engaged in similar occupations.
While the ABTC is “not designed for tourism purposes”, in practice it can also be used when entering a country for non-business purposes. Certain countries, such as Australia, even state so explicitly.
Australia also allows ABTC holders to use their card to travel to Australia for non-business purposes, such as to have a holiday or visit family and friends.
-Australian Department of Home Affairs
You should, of course, always truthfully disclose the purpose of your visit when asked by an immigration official.
Applying for an ABTC in Singapore
|ABTC Application
Applications for the ABTC in Singapore are processed through the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
How much does it cost?
A S$100 non-refundable fee is charged for every application.
Certain banks and loyalty programmes may offer a reimbursement of the fee; see below for more details.
How long is the ABTC valid for?
The ABTC is valid for five years or the validity period of your passport, whichever is shorter.
Therefore, if your passport is due to expire soon, you might want to delay your ABTC application until you have replaced your passport. The ABTC is tied to a specific passport number, so if you replace your passport, you need a new ABTC.
Who is eligible to apply?
To apply for an ABTC in Singapore, you must be a Singapore citizen without any past criminal convictions, and:
- A bona fide business person representing an economically active business entity; or
- A member of a professional body (for example, a doctor, lawyer or accountant); or
- A public officer representing a ministry, government department, economic agency or statutory board, travelling in official capacity.
(2) and (3) are pretty straightforward, but (1) is more open to interpretation.
Here’s the good news: there is no minimum travel or minimum company size requirement. So long as you travel abroad for business, you are eligible to apply for an ABTC.
Where it gets tricky is that a support letter is required, and you cannot sign your own support letter unless you’re the director of your company (you’ll need to provide ACRA records reflecting that).
Otherwise, the support letter must be signed by a member of senior management or HR personnel, on the letterhead (or failing which, endorsed by the company stamp).
So it really boils down to the kind of relationship you have with your HR department. Some will sign it without so much as a glance, others will make you jump through every hoop imaginable. Having dealt with the latter before, I can only offer my commiserations.
ICA provides the following templates (in PDF format) for your reference:
How long do applications take to process?
Given the number of countries involved, ABTC processing times are understandably slow.
ICA says that the majority of applications take up to four months. Once ICA approves your application, you can track individual country approvals here. If you get an error message, it means that ICA hasn’t approved you yet, so sit tight!
For reference, I submitted my application on 25 May 2023 and ICA approved my application on 19 July 2023 (making Singapore my first approved country). The remaining countries trickled in over the next three months.
|Economy
|Date of Approval
(days since SG approval)
|🇦🇺 Australia
|19 Jul 23 (+0)
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|22 Jul 23 (+3)
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|26 Jul 23 (+7)
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|26 Jul 23 (+7)
|🇨🇱 Chile
|27 Jul 23 (+8)
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|27 Jul 23 (+8)
|🇵🇪 Peru
|27 Jul 23 (+8)
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|31 Jul 23 (+12)
|🇭🇰 Hong Kong
|5 Aug 23 (+17)
|🇷🇺 Russia
|8 Aug 23 (+20)
|🇨🇳 China
|10 Aug 23 (+22)
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|14 Aug 23 (+26)
|🇹🇼 Taiwan
|25 Aug 23 (+37)
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|25 Aug 23 (+37)
|🇯🇵 Japan
|30 Aug 23 (+42)
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|25 Sep 23 (+68)
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|3 Oct 23 (+76)
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|10 Oct 23 (+83)
|As a reminder, the USA and Canada are transitional APEC members which do not offer pre-clearance. However, you will enjoy fast-track immigration processing from the moment you receive your ABTC.
Australia, New Zealand, and surprisingly Papua New Guinea and the Philippines were very fast to clear. Within the first two weeks, I had eight approvals (plus Singapore), and within the first month, 12.
Popular destinations like Japan and Taiwan took their time, but weren’t anywhere as bad as Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam (the last two, in particular, are notoriously slow with the approvals).
Each country does its own pre-clearance, and it’s possible you’ll get approved by some countries and not others. In practice though, it’s highly unlikely any individual country will deny you access. You can see the countries which have cleared you on the back of your card.
|⚠️ USA and Canada will not appear on the card
|
As the USA and Canada do not participate in the pre-clearance aspect of the ABTC, these country names will not appear on the back of your card.
Remember: for the USA and Canada, the main benefit of an ABTC is fast-track immigration clearance, not the waiver of visa/ETA requirements.
Interim vs final card
You can expect to receive up to two ABTC cards: an interim, and a final.
If your application is approved, an ABTC will be issued 4 months after the date of your application. If this ABTC does not have all foreign APEC economies’ approvals, we will issue the final card to you 9 months after your application, excluding any pending approvals.
The interim card issued at the four-month mark will list all the countries that have cleared your application up to that point in time.
If the interim card does not have all foreign country approvals yet, a final card will be issued at the nine-month mark, which adds the countries approved between months 4 and 9. No further card will be issued after this, because chances are, if a country has not approved you after nine months, it’s not going to approve you at all.
|❓What are Priority Economies?
|
If you’ve read older blog posts or forum discussions on the ABTC, you may have come across the term “Priority Economies”.
In the past, applicants were allowed to select up to five Priority Economies for pre-clearance during the application process. The idea was that once these five approvals had come through, an interim ABTC would be issued.
However, the problem was that nominating a country as a Priority Economy did not lead to faster processing. The priority was from your side, not theirs!
In fact, it could lead to a strange situation where, if you were unlucky and selected slow-processing Priority Economies, your interim card would be delayed even though many other non-Priority approvals had come through.
These days, ICA no longer asks for Priority Economies, and simply issues an interim card at the four-month mark, regardless of how many approvals have been granted at that point.
You can still use fast-track immigration without pre-clearance!
Here’s one crucial point that not a lot of people know about.
As I mentioned earlier, the ABTC consists of two aspects:
- Fast-track: Expedited immigration through special APEC lanes at participating airports
- Pre-clearance: Multiple, short-term entries to pre-cleared APEC economies without visa or ETA requirements
You need to wait for individual country approval before you can enjoy pre-clearance. However, you do not need to wait for individual country approval before you can use fast-track immigration.
In other words, you can enjoy fast-track immigration at all ABTC-participating countries, regardless of whether or not that country appears on the back of your card. This is stated in black and white on the ABTC website:
|6. Travellers are exempted from applying for a visa only from economies listed on the back of their ABTC. If you wish to travel to an economy that is not listed on the back of your ABTC, you must present any visa, travel or identity document that is required by your destination economy for entry. However, any cardholder can use the fast-track lane in APEC economies’ airports regardless of which economies’ names are listed on the back of the card.
But there’s one potential pitfall: immigration officers may not be aware of this. Anecdotally, I’ve heard of situations where ABTC cardholders were turned away from the fast-track line because the country they were visiting was not on the back of their card. And since it’s probably unwise to argue with the officials, all you can do in such a situation is curse your luck.
ABTC fee reimbursement
Certain individuals may be eligible for a reimbursement of the S$100 ABTC application fee.
Solitaire PPS Club
Principal Solitaire PPS Club members will receive 10,500 KrisFlyer miles upon submitting a copy of their application acknowledgement. These miles can be redeemed for award flights, or used to pay for S$105 of SIA/Scoot tickets, KrisShop, Pelago or Kris+ merchants.
The application must be in the name of the principal Solitaire PPS Club member, and members are eligible to make a maximum of one claim per Solitaire PPS Club membership year (in any case, an ABTC is valid for up to five years).
More details can be found here.
Standard Chartered Priority Banking & Priority Private customers
Standard Chartered Priority Banking and Priority Private customers will receive a reimbursement of the application fee when they charge it to any Standard Chartered credit or debit card.
A minimum AUM of S$200,000 must be maintained with the bank to enjoy this benefit.
More details can be found here.
What about the virtual ABTC?
In March 2021, the APEC Business Mobility Group announced the launch of a virtual ABTC, which is exactly what it sounds like: an app-based version of the ABTC.
The virtual ABTC is an innovative new method for travelling on the ABTC. It brings the existing Scheme into the digital era, providing the much-valued service on cardholder’s smart devices. The virtual ABTC is a more secure, efficient, convenient and user-friendly service. Importantly, it provides real-time updates, so that a cardholder can immediately benefit from using their virtual-ABTC.
-APEC BMG
The virtual ABTC offers two key benefits. First, there’s no physical card to lose. Second, you no longer need to go through the two-stage process of getting an interim card and final card. Instead, your ABTC will be updated in real time, as more countries issue their approval.
To date, the virtual ABTC has been rolled out for the following countries:
|Country
|Commencement Date
|🇦🇺 Australia
|1 March 2021
|🇮🇩 Indonesia
|1 April 2021
|🇹🇭 Thailand
|1 May 2021
|🇵🇪 Peru
|28 May 2021
|🇧🇳 Brunei
|30 June 2021
|🇨🇱 Chile
|30 June 2021
|🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea
|30 June 2021
|🇳🇿 New Zealand
|2 August 2021
|🇵🇭 Philippines
|24 November 2021
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|23 April 2023
|🇲🇾 Malaysia
|24 October 2023
|🇻🇳 Vietnam
|25 October 2023
|🇯🇵 Japan
|1 April 2024
|🇰🇷 South Korea
|21 April 2025
It’s somewhat surprising that Singapore is absent from this list, given how tech-forward our government agencies normally are. Unfortunately, there is currently no targeted date for virtual ABTC implementation in Singapore, with ICA providing the following statement on its website.
We regret that the Virtual ABTC (or ABTC mobile application) is not available to Singapore ABTC holders. We will inform our cardholders when it is available.
-ICA
Fingers crossed.
Conclusion
The fast-track immigration lanes and waiver of visa/ETA fees offered by the APEC Business Travel Card are well worth its S$100 application fee, and you should absolutely try and get a card if you’re eligible.
The main issue I foresee is getting someone to sign off on the support letter, assuming you don’t run your own company or aren’t a member of a professional body. But once you’ve cleared that hurdle, waltzing up to the shortest immigration queue every time is one of the best feelings in the world.
If I own a $1 company for amex highflyer, is that still a valid “I need to travel” reason for the card?
If you are a director of the $1 company, in theory you can sign off on that required supporting letter, but open to be questioned on the “…bona fide business person representing an economically active business entity” requirement. If the viability of the business is checked at least of the face of it and found to be lacking, I assume they can deny the application?
Maybe try anyways and have a plausible business case for the $1 company?
Is renewal as complicated as this? Or do I also need HR letter for renewals
Yes. Renewal is as good as a new application.
Renewals are the same as new applications
Process for renewal is the same, but I got approved by most economies within a couple of months.
Can I check, status on ICA website is “pending” for 1.5 months. Is it normal until other countries have cleared me?
Will a sole proprietorship business owner be able to apply for the ABTC?
so long as you have an ACRA registered business, you are eligible.
so the sole prop will also be the signatory for the letter?
a silly question – do i have to submit my passport while waiting for the approval?
No – you submit the application form. You keep your passport for continued use ….. 8-).
Based on your link: https://www.apec.org/docs/default-source/groups/abtc/abtc-economy-information-table.pdf, it says ABTC cancelled for AUS/NZL/PNG. Does this mean the ABTC card does not apply for these 3 countries anymore?
It means if you apply for additional visa for these 3 countries, it will revoke your ABTC visa, hence you should use ABTC as visa to enter and not apply for any new visas for AUS/NZL/PNG
Any body knew the processes of the public office route? Can just my boss to approve?
I applied for the ABTC many moons ago and you’re right, it’s a grand feeling to be able to waltz up to the dedicated immigration lane for expedited clearance. However, when it was time to renew it, I was rejected. No reason given. I appealed unsuccessfully. It was good while it lasted.
Hi, what’s your nationality?
Applied at the start of the year and strangely still pending Vietnam, Malaysia and Russia (this I can understand) approval. Meanwhile, gotten the interim card. This is an essential card if you are a frequent traveler around SEA countries!
i wonder if Russia will hold up all new applications for the foreseeable future, actually
I got approved for Russia haha. Applied 2 weeks back.
I’m on an Australian passport and had for 1 year now. Same issue, those 3 economies missing. It’s a pain for an Aussie to enter Vietnam because I need a visa
Applied in June. The following countries have approved
Australia
Brunei Darussalam
Chile
China
Hong Kong, China
Indonesia
Japan
Korea
Mexico
New Zealand
Peru
Philippines
Russia
Singapore
Thailand
But my application status is still pending. Still a few countries left. Interesting Russia no issue for me
Same here. Applied last Nov, got my interim in Feb, but still have a few countries left (Vietnam, PNG and Brunei). Does this mean those have not cleared? How would we know if the application has been finalised one way or other, i.e. those not approved have rejected?
Hello! Can I know how long did it take for you to get your interim card from the time you applied ?
From what i know and what I have experienced, you will get your interim card once your priority economies have cleared you.
If pending priority like vietnam, then you will get an interim card after 6 months first.
“To start enjoying the benefits sooner, you can select up to five priority economies” So do you know which economies approve faster the others? So that I can get the card faster? Thanks
Yes, that will be good to know. Thanks.
I realized it says upto 5. So it is not necessary to choose 5.
I choose 5, but I got my interim card with almost all economies approved (less 3) in less than 3 months. I guess the speed depends on your record with the economies.
There doesn’t seem to be an option for me to select these “5 priority economies” anymore on the ICA website. I submitted my application today.
Do you know where/how I may select my 5 priority economies via ICA? I’ve had 2 ABTC cards previously, all came back fully approved within 2-3 months.
Thanks!
What lanes can a apec card holder use while clearing us customs ? Can it take the place of global entry ?
Use the crew lane. It is not the same as global entry
Anyone who has applied this year got approved by PNG and VN yet? I am still missing this 2 after 6 months.
Thanks for reading.
My wife is missing png Vietnam and Japan. Yeah, they’re slow.
thanks for the info, may i know when did your wife apply for it? i read somewhere that VN will only start to process ABTC applications when everything back to normal, which is hard to say, lol.
Me waiting for PNG and Vietnam, apply on
30 Aug 2022. I have forgotten which 5 prior country i have pick, is there anyway to find out. Thank you.
I applied on 5 june 2022 i think (VN was one of my priority economy which did not clear me yet – so no interim card), got an email saying on 1 november this month, around 5 months after my application that my overall application is still pending some economies (as above PNG and VN), and ICA issued me with an interim card with all the economies except the 2, and they will issue me a final card once all are cleared.
I’ve waited for 6+ months too, based on previous experience, VN will be the last.
I know someone who applied in the summer (July? August? I think) of 2021, NOT 2022, and still no Vietnam. Meanwhile, they have had PNG and Russia for months on end now. Vietnam was their #1 priority.
No update on my acquaintance’s situation with Vietnam, but we’ve since tried calling the Vietnamese authorities directly, even had someone try to go in person, and they were given the runaround, told things like “such an office doesn’t exist,” etc. So honestly, who knows what’s going on over there.
As another reference point, another businessman I know applied in early 2021 and got all countries by the end of 2022.
Huzzah, we have finally gotten Vietnam! After 1 year and 9 months from application…
I’m still missing VN after more than a year. Applied in Jan 2022 (renewal application but as good as fresh application) even stating VN as one of my priority country. Likewise for Russia which I can understand. ICA has chased VN and Russia immigration office 2x but nothing has changed. ;(
Hi, has PNG cleared you yet? as above i am just missing PNG and VN since I applied in June 2022.
Still wondering when will VN ever clear since their directive is to only process applications once covid is over. But heck they do not even check for vaccinations now.
VN is the absolute worst. Still waiting for them + png, one year already
yep just missing this 2 since i applied in June 2022, VN, IDR and TH have one of the slowest immigrations..
I just got my final card after 1.5 years. The new card has a validity of 5 years from the date it was printed. Well worth the VN delay if you ask me, since I got 6+ years of validity from my $100. LOL.
Great to hear, means everyone will need minimum 1.5 years to get approved by VN. So it means mine should be end of this year 2023 then. Haha.
I also still missing PNG and VN – applied also around June 2022.. VN probably will be the last.
got PNG yesterday, so now just left with VN…
Finally got the last one- VN
total wait= 1 year
So did you get your interim card or no? Despite VN not cleared as your priority country.
It’s pretty strange. I renewed 1 year 6 months ago, got my interim card after 3 months. 6 months after renewing, I checked the official ABTC site and saw that I was cleared for all economies, but ICA said VN didn’t get back. Last week, I went down to ICA and talked to the officer, she said that VN never replied them (emails?) for more than a year. Apparently VN hasn’t approved anyone by email for over a year. Anyway I showed the officer the ABTC site status, she fiddled with the system, and told me that mine was just… Read more »
https://www.abtc-aps.org/abtc-core/status/check.html
If anyone wants to check if they had been fully approved.
is it possible for friends or family to piggyback the ABTC card holder to clear immigrations faster?
Intending to use this to clear immigrations to and from Johor
in theory no, whether you can or not depends on immigration officer’s mood that day. China is consistently no unless the piggybackee is a Chinese citizen.
Thailand have been ok for me.
Hong Kong is mood dependent.
Never tried Johor crossing for me because no point, same line for residents and APEC holders. INTO Johor, I never had the chance, been using MACS till it discontinued but never walked CIQ since.
My experience is different in china (pre COVID at least). In guangzhou had directed my colleague to the normal queue, but the pre-immigration lady checking for abtc said I could take my colleague through.
Jakarta my experience was no for guests. Tokyo I had a family member get turned back from abtc queue because he had ticked holiday as purpose of trip.
Really is YMMV, don’t complain if youre not allowed because it’s reallu not a privilege they owe you
I’ve done it multiple times for China, at least 10.
Just letting you all know Virtual ABTC is somewhat different. China and Russia withdrew from it and not much information about it.
I was approved for China for 1.5 months and they withdrew it later.
Hi, is the ABTC card delivered home or have to collect from ICA?
Delivered to the address stated on the application
Hi, one question – I am a HK citizen and holding a SPR. Can I submit my application in Singapore ICA or have to do it in Hong Kong?
Obviously not Singapore ICA. You need to check the procedures for HK if they allow you to apply via Chinese embassy. But judging that it is not easy for Mainlanders to get ABTC, I doubt they will entertain an overseas request of ABTC application.
By luck HK may have some accommodations. Only saying this because some countries do allow their overseas residing citizens to get ABTC so long they meet the local equivalent requirements.
Has anyone successfully brought a companion in the ABTC lane at Taoyuan International Airport Taipei?
yes, but 2012-2014. haven’t been there since.
is the APEC business travel card strictly for Singaporeans? what about foreigners living in Singapore?
Foreigners cannot apply from ICA. They have to apply from their home country.
I’m from Singapore, but I own a company in Viet Nam. I live in Viet Nam for a long time. Can you help me to find agency apply documents for APEC card for me? Email contact: yennhi@visco-vn.com
You will need to submit the application using your Singpass
Anyone still missing VN approval only?
Anyone knows if you can change the priority countries for interim card? I put VN as one of the countries.. 😞
Does that mean I will not get my interim card soon?
I read that by 6 months the interim card will be issued maybe just excluding the not approved ones..
If I had known, will not have put VN as priority countries. I had contacted ICA regarding the change of priority countries, there is no reply to this issue.
did you get your interim card? its says they will issue interim after 6 months maybe just excluding vn
yep i am, it has been 11 months since i applied, everyone (including PNG last month) cleared me already, except VN.
Same for the wife- everything cleared except vn!
Just checked and I got VN cleared, last time i checked was a week ago.
So in total it took me 11 months.
May I know how long will the final card take to be sent to the address? Because I am going VN in early july so I do hope to get the card before then.
Same qn here, let me know when you have gotten ur final card.
VN cleared me recently
Can anyone share with me how long it takes for the interim card to be approved or delivered? I only put China as my priority country since I’m only going to China and not other countries for business. When I checked the approval status it shows that China has been cleared. Does this mean I will get my interim card soon?
Hi, replied to your post on top before reading this.
If you put China as the only priority, you will get your interim card once China clears you, so now you are just waiting for the card.
But then you will not get your interim card after 6 months since you should have gotten it soon after China clears you as I mentioned above.
Then it is a long wait for the final card.
Does SMC membership mean that I can apply ? physician here.
Get SMA to write letter for you. SMC is a statutory board and can be fairly nasty in their reply.
Hi Aaron, I am the director of my company and got my APEC approved via professional pathway several years ago. Recently I supported my wife’s application for APEC, as we got tired of the inconsistencies of each economy (Thailand will tell you off for bringing family, Taiwan will laugh at you for leaving your family in the general queue, USA threatens to send you back the line for non business related visit etc). My wife holds a supporting administrative role in my company. Her application was rejected by ICA citing insufficient grounds for official travel. Do you have any comments… Read more »
Doesn’t a busy Director need a competent secretary / assistant to help the director? Can’t really help if not travelling with on a biz trip.