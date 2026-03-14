KrisFlyer offering 20% transfer bonus to yuu Points

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer and yuu Rewards Club announced a partnership in October 2024, which allows for two-way conversions between KrisFlyer miles and yuu Points.

While converting yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles can sometimes make sense, converting KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points is usually a poor deal, and one of the worst ways of spending your KrisFlyer balance.

That said, Singapore Airlines is now offering an uncapped 20% bonus for converting KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points, valid for transfers made between now and 31 March 2026.

However, it’s still not a deal worth taking up. Not only is it less generous than last month’s 28% transfer bonus, but KrisFlyer is now offering a series of transfer bonuses under the Endless Rewards campaign that can offer significantly better value.

Convert KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points with 20% bonus

From 10-31 March 2026, KrisFlyer members will be able to convert KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points at a ratio of 1 mile = 1.59 points, or 20% more than usual.

KrisFlyer miles yuu Points 1 mile 1.325 points

1.59 points Min conversion: 2,000 KrisFlyer miles

Here are the key points to note:

A minimum conversion of 2,000 KrisFlyer miles is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments

is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments Conversions are free of charge

Conversions are processed instantly

Members can convert a maximum of 80,000 KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points per calendar year (though anyone who converts that much needs to question what they’re doing in life!)

You will initially receive the standard number of yuu Points, with the bonus component credited in a separate transaction 14 working days after the end of the promotion. i.e. by 20 April 2026.

For example, if you convert 2,000 KrisFlyer miles, you will initially receive 2,650 base yuu Points, plus a further 530 bonus yuu Points subsequently.

1 yuu Point is worth 0.5 cents (though you can occasionally get slightly better value with one of the programme’s “Super Duper” redemptions), so converting KrisFlyer miles into yuu Points under this promotion is equivalent to accepting a value of 0.80 cents per mile.

It’s better than normal, but still dismal value compared to the other alternatives at your disposal.

How does this compare to other redemption options?

Here’s how converting KrisFlyer miles to yuu Points compares with alternative redemption options.

💰 KrisFlyer Miles Redemption Value

Redemption Option Value Per Mile ✈️ Award Flights with SIA, Scoot, or Partner Airlines 2+¢ 🛍️ Spend with KrisShop 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 🎡 Spend with Pelago 1.25¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ 📱 Spend with Kris+ 1.2¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

1¢ ✈️ Miles + Cash for SIA or Scoot tickets

1¢ 🏨 Accor Live Limitless Conversion 1¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.67¢ 🛒 yuu Rewards Club Conversion 0.80¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.66¢ 🚘 Book Hotels or Rental Cars on KrisFlyer vRooms ≥0.8¢ 🏨 Shangri-La Circle Conversion 0.71¢

🏬 CapitaStar Conversion 0.84¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.70¢ ⛽ Esso Smiles Conversion 0.56-0.67¢



🛒 LinkPoints Conversion 0.72¢

Ends 31 Mar 26

0.60¢ 🏨 Marriott Bonvoy Conversion 0.45¢





Many of the values in the table above have been temporarily boosted as part of the Endless Rewards campaign that Singapore Airlines is running for the month of March. This also includes a 20% discount on selected Economy and Premium Economy Class tickets, 20% off redemptions made with KrisShop, and a 50% bonus for conversions to Accor Live Limitless.

So as you can see, 0.8 cents per mile is well below what you should be getting. If I had expiring miles and no plans to travel, I’d sooner cash them out via Kris+ at 1.2 cents each and have a much wider choice of merchants to spend at.

Terms & Conditions

The T&Cs of this offer can be found here.

What about converting yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles?

While converting KrisFlyer miles into yuu Points is a bad idea, transfers in the opposite direction are certainly worth considering.

As a reminder, 3.6 yuu Points can be converted into 1 KrisFlyer mile, via the yuu app.

yuu Points KrisFlyer miles 3.6 points 1 mile Min conversion: 200 yuu Points

A minimum conversion of 200 yuu Points is required, after which transfers can be made in single-mile increments. Conversions are free of charge, and processed instantly.

There is no annual cap on conversions from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles.

Conversions in this direction entail an opportunity cost of 1.52 cents, which is reasonable enough, but not necessarily a must-do.

❓ Why isn’t the opportunity cost 1.8 cents? If it’s a choice between 18% rebates or 10 mpd, then isn’t the implicit cost per mile 1.8 cents? Not exactly. First, it’s important to remember that even though the DBS yuu Card is often referred to as a cashback card, yuu Points aren’t the same as unrestricted cashback— they can only be spent within the yuu ecosystem. To the extent that you don’t have anything else to buy with your points, then conversions to KrisFlyer miles at least give you an outlet you’ll (hopefully) never grow tired of. Second, if you used your points to offset spending at yuu merchants, that would also incur an opportunity cost in terms of foregone miles. For example, if you spend S$600 and use the 21,600 yuu Points as S$108 cashback, you will miss the opportunity to earn a further 1,080 miles (S$108 @ 10 mpd). Therefore, you are sacrificing 7,080 miles for S$108, not 6,000 miles, and the opportunity cost drops to 1.52 cents.

The relatively small conversion blocks make yuu Points a great way of performing a surgical top-up to a KrisFlyer account, without the unwieldy 10,000 miles blocks that most banks require.

Conclusion

Singapore Airlines is now offering a 20% transfer bonus between KrisFlyer miles and yuu Points, but even so, this still represents poor value for your miles. In situations where your miles are about to expire and you don’t have travel plans, it’s a better choice to liquidate them through Kris+ than yuu Points.

Therefore, the main use of the KrisFlyer x yuu Rewards Club partnership should still be transfers from yuu Points to KrisFlyer miles— though hopefully we’ll see alternative redemption options added this year.